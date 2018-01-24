Censorship By Weaponizing Free Speech... >>
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Wed, Jan 24th 2018 11:14am


AT&T's Bogus 'Internet Bill Of Rights' Aims To Undermine Net Neutrality, Foist Regulation Upon Silicon Valley Competitors

from the sorry,-nobody-believes-you dept

As we've been warning for a while, the next phase in the war on net neutrality for giant ISPs is pushing a new "net neutrality law" in name only. ISPs are nervous that the FCC's net neutrality repeal won't survive a court challenge due to the numerous instances of fraud and other procedural gaffes. As such, they've convinced blindly-loyal lawmakers like Marsha Blackburn to push fake net neutrality legislation whose entire purpose is to prevent the FCC's 2015 rules from being restored, or real, tough rules from being passed later.

These proposed "solutions" ban behaviors ISPs had no intention of doing (like the ham-fisted blocking of websites), but avoid addressing any of the numerous areas where net neutrality violations now occur, from usage caps, overage fees and zero rating, to interconnection shenanigans designed to drive up costs for streaming video competitors like Netflix. But with Democrats hoping to use net neutrality as a wedge issue in the coming midterms (and pushing for a repeal reversal via the CRA), these bogus solutions haven't seen much traction outside of paid editorial support by telecom lobbyists.

Enter AT&T, who this week bought full-page ad space in the New York Times and Washington Post to publish this love letter from AT&T CEO Randal Stephenson to American consumers. In it, Stephenson proclaims that despite having spent millions trying to gut consumer protections of every color, the company is a breathless advocate for the "open internet," and is really eager to lead the charge for "new laws that govern the internet and protect consumers":

"But the commitment of one company is not enough. Congressional action is needed to establish an “Internet Bill of Rights” that applies to all internet companies and guarantees neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection for all internet users. Legislation would not only ensure consumers’ rights are protected, but it would provide consistent rules of the road for all internet companies across all websites, content, devices and applications. In the very near future, technological advances like self-driving cars, remote surgery and augmented reality will demand even greater performance from the internet. Without predictable rules for how the internet works, it will be difficult to meet the demands of these new technology advances.

Of course if you've been following along at home, AT&T is the very last company that should be giving advice on any of these subjects. In recent years, AT&T has been fined $18.6 million for helping to rip off programs for the hearing impaired; $10.4 million for ripping off programs for low-income families; $105 million for helping "crammers" rip off its customers by making bills intentionally harder to understand, and for playing a starring role in gutting both net neutrality and broadband privacy protections.

AT&T's also repeatedly violated net neutrality and consumer privacy, whether that entailed blocking FaceTime to drive wireless users to more expensive options, or exempting its own content from usage caps to give itself an unfair advantage in the market. And who could forget that time that AT&T was caught alongside Verizon covertly modifying user packets to track people around the internet without their knowledge? AT&T's also smack dab in the middle of an effort to gut FCC, FTC and state authority over broadband providers.

Again, AT&T's actual goal here is three-fold. One, get a shitty, loophole-filled net neutrality law on the books that would pre-empt efforts to restore the FCC's 2015 rules or any Congressional or FCC attempt to pass real, tough rules down the line. Two, get a shitty net neutrality law on the books to supplant state efforts to protect net neutrality in the wake of AT&T-lobbied federal apathy. Three, impose new regulation on the likes of Google and Facebook as it attempts to buy Time Warner for $86 billion and jump into the Millennial advertising race.

AT&T has long complained that net neutrality and privacy rules applied to its broadband businesses aren't fair because the same, exact rules aren't being applied to the likes of Google and Facebook. But that argument ignores the fact that broadband is a uniquely broken market, where consumers often don't have the choice of numerous ISPs. Net neutrality violations were just a symptom of limited competition, and net neutrality rules were a temporary band aid until somebody in government grows a spine and embraces policies that drive actual competition. AT&T, as you might have noticed, wants neither competition nor real oversight.

Unsrurpsingly, groups that actually fight for consumer welfare weren't particularly impressed by AT&T's head fake:

“It would be a lot easier to take AT&T at their word if they hadn't spent more than $16 million last year alone lobbying to kill net neutrality and privacy protections for Internet users,” said Evan Greer, an activist with the pro-net neutrality group Fight for the Future. “Internet activists have been warning for months that the big ISPs plan has always been to gut the rules at the FCC and then use the 'crisis' they created to ram through bad legislation in the name of 'saving' net neutrality."

Keep in mind, Blackburn's fake net neutrality law is likely just the first of many shitty legislative proposals you'll see pushed by the mega-ISPs as they grow increasingly nervous the FCC's ham-fisted repeal won't survive court challenge. But you'll be hard pressed to get AT&T to actually sign off on a net neutrality law that actually does much of anything useful, and net neutrality supporters will need to tread carefully before throwing their support behind "solutions" to problems the ISPs themselves created.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Jan 2018 @ 11:30am

    With any luck...

    ...AT&T and their big telcom/cable cronies will be foisted upon their own petards. That they do it to themselves is just extra frosting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 12:30pm

      Re: With any luck...

      > "foisted upon their own petards" -- Is not just typographical error, but drunken or doped kind. The phrase you flail at has "H" as in "hoist", and not past tense "-ed", either, and "with" not "upon", because "petard" is an explosive sappers used. -- Oh, and yes, I know what "petard" means in French, and I always pronounce the "d" cause no Frog is going to control MY speech.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 12:02pm

    "Congressional action is needed to establish an “Internet Bill of Rights” that applies to all internet companies and guarantees neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection for all internet users."

    We had all that, but the FCC got rid of it. Got rid of NN. Got rid of your right to privacy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 24 Jan 2018 @ 1:04pm

      Re:

      Technically, it was the congressional Republicans that got rid of privacy, not the FCC.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 1:28pm

        Re: Re:

        When Wheeler made the rules did you say it was the Democrats and "not the FCC" then too?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 2:37pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          The FCC made the rules under Wheeler. Republicans in Congress used the CRA to get rid of the privacy protections afterward. FCC had nothing to do with that other than Pai applauding it as it happened.

          So yes, the FCC made the rules, not Democrats, and Republicans in Congress got rid of them.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 12:26pm

    "Unsrurpsingly", eh? What's unsurprising is another attack piece on ATT.

    "due to the numerous instances of fraud and other procedural gaffes" -- Which aren't known to be fault of the FCC, ill-intententioned, nor will those affect a court judgment. For the thousandth time, those comments are NOT relevant. They're just sampling for interest, not binding.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 12:33pm

    Flip Floppers

    How does that talking point go again; No government takeover of the Internet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 1:31pm

    AT&T pushing for Internet Rights is like a butcher pushing for vegetarianism.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 1:35pm

    "One, get a shitty, loophole-filled net neutrality law on the books that would pre-empt efforts to restore the FCC's 2015 rules"

    You mean to get even shittier, and more loophole-filled net neutrality law on the books than the already shitty FCC's 2015 rules.

    Its funny how you guys will act like these shitty rules are now awesome just because they are less shitty than the existing shitty rules. You guys really love your shit and are a shinning example of how fucking easy it is to fool you.

    All I need to do to get you to like shit, is to bring even shittier shit than the shit I brought last time. Then you all of a sudden become happy with the old shit.

    We are going to lose NN entirely because you clowns don't even understand how to property fight it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 2:22pm

      Re:

      Either you know how to fight for net neutrality, and refusing to offer advice and leadership, or you are simply trolling, but in either case you are doing nothing to help solve the problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 2:34pm

      Re:

      The laws are not perfect no, but that doesn't make them shitty.

      Please tell us, what part of "no blocking, throttling, or paid prioritization; be transparent about what you are charging customers and why; and don't collect or sell your customers' data without them explicitly granting you permission to do so, and not by default as terms of service" do you find shitty or not agree with?

      We're all waiting to hear your answer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2018 @ 3:44pm

      Re:

      Hey Chip did shit replace sycophant on your word of the day calendar for absolute cunts? You gonna get all pouty and quote George Washington at me? Or will you project all your inadequacies at me, then furiously tear apart a strawman like a ham fisted ten year old?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 24 Jan 2018 @ 1:45pm

    It seems to me that the telecom/ISP industry could benefit from a solid round of anti-trust litigation. Certainly get them to divest all interests that can introduce conflicts of interest in the ISP marketplace (or conversely divest the ISP side of the business from the content-creation and marketing) would be a good starting point.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


