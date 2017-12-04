 
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Karl Bode

Mon, Dec 4th 2017 6:38am


comments, eric schneiderman, fcc, net neutrality



New York AG Provides Tool To Help You Check If Your Name Was Used To Support Killing Net Neutrality

from the shenanigans dept

So we've noted several times now how the FCC's open comment period for its Orwell-inspired "Restoring Internet Freedom" net neutrality proceeding was simply awash in all manner of fraud. From bots that filled the comment proceeding with bogus support from fake or even dead people, to fake DDoS attacks intended to downplay the wash of angry users that flooded to the agency's website in protest. All of this stuff is more than likely to pop up in the inevitable lawsuits that are filed in the new year after the net neutrality repeal formally hits the federal register.

In addition, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman recently stated he has been conducting an investigation for the last six months into these bogus comments. In a letter recently sent to FCC boss Ajit Pai, Schneiderman notes that he reached out to the FCC nine times over a period of five months to get the agency's help in getting a closer look at the APIs and server logs related to the fraud campaign. And that time and time again the FCC ignored its request:

"Specifically, for six months my office has been investigating who perpetrated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s notice and comment process through the misuse of enormous numbers of real New Yorkers’ and other Americans’ identities. Such conduct likely violates state law — yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed.

We reached out for assistance to multiple top FCC officials, including you, three successive acting FCC General Counsels, and the FCC’s Inspector General. We offered to keep the requested records confidential, as we had done when my office and the FCC shared information and documents as part of past investigative work.

Yet we have received no substantive response to our investigative requests. None."

That mirrors my own experience in trying to get the FCC's help after somebody hijacked my identity (and the identity of one of my employers) to falsely claim (twice, using two different bogus addresses) I support killing net neutrality protections. The general consensus is that while the FCC isn't likely directly behind this fraudulent activity, it's refusing to help because 1) exposing the culprit could expose the industry-linked groups behind it and 2) raising questions about the legitimacy of the one chance the public had to give feedback helps downplay the massive public opposition to the FCC's plan.

Regardless, the NY AG is proceeding with its investigation without the FCC's help. As part of that push, it has revealed a new tool on its website that lets you check to see if your name was improperly used to support killing net neutrality. Those findings are then submitted to the AG for use in its investigation and as evidence in any looming lawsuits.

Again, this is just one potential avenue of inquiry into this entire, rather grotesque affair. The FCC is also being sued by journalists for ignoring FOIA requests related to the comment fraud, for refusing to be transparent about its meetings with large ISPs eager to see the rules repealed, and for hiding details of the DDoS attack that wasn't. These will all be joined by numerous lawsuits in the new year filed by consumer groups and smaller companies, who are likely chomping at the bit to prove the FCC violated agency procedure (and potentially the law) in its rush to give consumers the tech policy equivalent of a giant middle finger.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 4:56am

    Good to see the investigations and lawsuits piling up. Pai may be an asshole but he won't force his telco-money-stuffed-assholishness on people without a fight.

    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 7:27am

    FCC == Fake Communications Commision

    WDS, 4 Dec 2017 @ 7:36am

    NY AG Tool

    As far as I can tell reading on the site, the tool is for New York Residents only. It would be nice to have one that works for the rest of us as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      PaulT (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 7:50am

      Re: NY AG Tool

      I popped over there just to see how many names came up (I have a ridiculously common name and it's always amusing to see where like-named people are and such).

      From my results, there's definitely people in other states returned, and obviously with me being nowhere near the USA there's no geographical restriction on using it. I would imagine that the feature to report misuse might be restricted to NY (obviously the NY AG wouldn't be able to intervene in other states), but the actual search facility appears unrestricted.

      Search away!

    Berenerd (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 7:53am

    My name comes up several times but not my location. What I find funny is my name comes up several times with identical posts on different days and from different states

    Glen, 4 Dec 2017 @ 7:57am

    My name came up several times because it is fairly common but the only one from my location was actually from me. That is comforting to know.

      Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 8:11am

      Re:

      This was my experience as well. I had two filings from me (during the first comment period and then the second), and then another person with my same name from another state (in support of the repeal, unfortunately).

    aerinai (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 8:00am

    Shows for me; Non-NY Resident

    Four comments and all mine; 2 from form-fills and 2 I posted. Thankfully my name wasn't used to astroturf a position I don't stand for.

    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 8:05am

    8 comments and two are mine. All in support of NN.

    crade (profile), 4 Dec 2017 @ 8:21am

    "yet the FCC has refused multiple requests for crucial evidence in its sole possession that is vital to permit that law enforcement investigation to proceed."

    Which would be known as "obstructing justice".. You know for those of us not immune to the law.

    Anonymous Coward, 4 Dec 2017 @ 8:32am

    Sure, but this tool isn't going to offer much if you're dead... or dissuade MyNameHere and Richard Bennett from insisting that a vote from a dead is totes legit.

