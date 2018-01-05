White Noise On YouTube Gets FIVE Separate... >>
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jan 5th 2018 10:44am


Filed Under:
california, fcc, net neutrality, states rights



California The Latest State To Propose Its Own Net Neutrality Rules

from the states-rights...or-not... dept

As we've been trying to help people understand, the FCC's repeal of net neutrality goes well beyond just killing net neutrality. The agency's "Restoring Internet Freedom" order not only guts FCC authority over broadband providers, but attempts to shovel any remaining oversight to the FTC. An FTC whose own authority over ISPs is already very limited, and which could be eroded almost completely if AT&T wins an ongoing court battle against the agency (this fact is conveniently forgotten by the small minority of folks still barking support for this historically-unpopular plan).

The goal is to eliminate nearly all meaningful federal oversight of uncompetitive telecom duopolies. But both Verizon and AT&T also successfully lobbied the FCC to include language banning states from trying to protect consumers from monopoly market abuses, whether they take the form of net neutrality violations, misleading pricing, hidden fees, or a rotating crop of privacy violations.

But the incumbent ISP stranglehold over state legislatures is so severe, this tends to be an uphill battle. Case in point: California recently tried to pass a new, EFF-approved privacy law in the wake of the GOP assault on FCC rules, only to have it scuttled by ISP lobbyists, who convinced state lawmakers that the proposal would somehow "increase popups" and "aid extremists." In reality the proposal was relatively modest, mirroring the deceased FCC proposal requiring ISPs disclose what data is being collected and sold (and to whom), while requiring they provide working opt out tools.

California's back again to try the same thing with net neutrality.

Unfortunately right now the proposal by California state Senator Scott Weiner is little more than a placeholder (pdf), but it tries to detail how California will tackle ISPs that violate net neutrality. Since the FCC repeal "pre-empts" states from passing their own net neutrality protections, states like Washington and New York have instead looked toward punishing bad actors like Comcast in other ways. Like restricting access to utility poles, rights of way, or government contracts to companies that repeatedly engage in anti-competitive, anti-consumer behavior. From the proposal:

"Under existing law, the Public Utilities Commission has regulatory authority over public utilities, including telephone corporations. Pursuant to its existing authority, the commission supervises administration of the state's telecommunications universal service programs. The Digital Infrastructure and Video Competition Act of 2006 establishes a procedure for the issuance of state franchises for the provision of video service, defined to include cable service and open-video systems, administered by these commissions.

The bill would state the intent of the Legislature to enact legislation to effectuate net neutrality in California utilizing the state's regulatory powers and to prevent Internet service providers from engaging in practices inconsistent with net neutrality...

There's of course several potential pitfalls here. One, the real issues will arise when California begins trying to define what net neutrality is. As we saw on the federal level in 2010 and 2015, lobbyists are immeasurably successful at using the complex technical nature of net neutrality to their advantage, convincing Luddite lawmakers to include so many loopholes as to make the rules useless. ISP lobbyists will likely work overtime to either water down the bill's language to the point of absurdity, misrepresent what the bill does (as they did with privacy), or bombard the state with lawsuits (likely all three).

And that's of course California. There's countless states where companies like AT&T and Comcast quite literally own state legislatures and most telecom regulators (Tennessee comes quickly to mind). States where similar laws will never be passed or enforced, creating huge oversight gaps for companies with thirty-years of documented anti-competitive history.

That's why, again, the best path forward to protecting net neutrality remains in hoping the courts get it right, and reverse the FCC's repeal for being "arbitrary and capricious," ignoring the public welfare, and turning a blind eye to shady comment period fraud. Not that states shouldn't try to protect consumers, but without rooting out state-level telecom influence and corruption first, passing meaningful state-level net neutrality protections -- then seeing consistent enforcement -- remains a long shot.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 10:57am

    " little more than a placeholder" -- Well, thanks for bringing it to attention.

    Let us know when this "long shot" gets to a good solid "maybe". kthxbai

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 11:04am

    lobbyists are immeasurably successful at using the complex technical nature of net neutrality

    What is complex about requiring an ISP to treat all packets the same? All the complexities that the lobbyists come up with are aimed at one objective, ensuring that no meaningful neutrality rules can be written.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 11:14am

    California, that den of child abusing soulless terrorists. /telcos

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    michael, 5 Jan 2018 @ 11:19am

    CAN SPAM all over again

    I expect this to go the same way California's excellent anti-spam law did: The Feds will override California, and that state's rules will die a quick death to the detriment of all of us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 5 Jan 2018 @ 11:54am

      Re: CAN SPAM all over again

      While the FCC's recent rule change prevents states from passing their own NN laws, it's not clear that that will hold up in court.

      I don't see any additional net neutrality laws passing Congress in the foreseeable future. The Senate still has filibuster rules on legislation and they're unlikely to go away anytime soon; McConnell won't risk repealing them knowing that his party might be the minority next year. There are ways to pass legislation with a simple majority, like budget reconciliation, but it can only be used once a year and I don't think NN restrictions are a high enough priority for Republicans to use their one shot at simple-majority lawmaking to pass them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 5 Jan 2018 @ 1:07pm

    I see it as less of a "This is the final solution" and more of a "We are covering the asses of our residents"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 1:57pm

    And yet when The Big One hits, they'll be screaming for Federal aid!

    As with the recent wildfires: those sun-crazed drug addicts and porno-ists want everything to their advantage with no responsibility to The Union. Classic liberalism.

    We'll also soon likely see if California officials can openly flout Federal law by actively providing help (not just ignoring) illegal immigrants.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 Jan 2018 @ 2:04pm

    So, even if this goes well, we get an internet where some states/countries got NN laws. Others, don't.

    Does anyone remember those fears about a "fragmented internet" back in a certain WCIT?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


