FCC Announces National Roll Out Of Amber Alerts But For Cops
The FCC has done away with Net Neutrality. In its place, we get videos of Ajit Pai mocking his opponents, served up in a melange of mishandled memes. We also, apparently, get this: a future where our lives are interrupted by push notifications that treat grown-ass police officers like kidnapped children. (h/t That Anonymous Coward)
The Federal Communications Commission today added a new alert option—called a “Blue Alert”—to the nation’s emergency alerting systems. Blue Alerts can be used by state and local authorities to notify the public of threats to law enforcement and to help apprehend dangerous suspects.
Blue Alerts warn the public when there is actionable information related to a law enforcement officer who is missing, seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, or when there is an imminent credible threat to an officer. A Blue Alert could quickly warn you if a violent suspect may be in your community, along with providing instructions on what to do if you spot the suspect and how to stay safe.
Warning people about violent suspects in their area is somewhat useful -- a severe weather alert but for crime. But there's no reason for a system like this to prioritize crimes against police officers. Adding mere threats to the mix just adds a bunch of junk info of nearly no use to the citizens on the receiving end of these alerts. At best, people will clear them from their screen as quickly as they do interloping Amber Alerts. At worst, they'll decide to play Batman and put themselves and officers at risk by attempting to Do Something.
This is being rolled out nationally, following two years of prep that commenced after the passage of the Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu National Blue Alert Act, named after two NYPD officers who died in an ambush attack. It's a DOJ initiative, but one that requires the assistance of the FCC to utilize the national Emergency Alert System. The FCC is also there to nudge wireless providers towards compliance with "voluntary" guidelines for pushing these alerts to cell phone users.
At this point, 28 states have already implemented some form of "Blue Alert" system. The national roll out will encompass the remaining states and US territories. That's what the FCC is announcing: the use of two alert networks to tell people cops are in danger.
Today's Order provides a 12-month implementation period for Blue Alerts to be delivered over the Emergency Alert System and 18 months for delivery over the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
This bill should never have been made law. There's nothing out there that suggests distributing this information outside of law enforcement networks will have any net safety benefit for the public. Taking it nationwide only adds to "Alert" market saturation. Cops have strong support systems and plenty of firepower on their side, unlike missing seniors (Silver Alert) or kidnapped children (Amber Alert). And, unlike targeted weather alerts, a Blue Alert offers up almost no information usable by the general public. If a suspect is still on the loose, the most beneficial information is only implicit: cops are searching for a suspect who hurt/killed one of theirs. For citizens in the area, the best option is to shelter in place. That way they (and their vehicles) won't be mistaken for suspects' and filled with bullet holes.
In all seriousness, the Blue Alert system only serves one purpose: to elevate law enforcement officers above the people they serve, granting their victimhood a higher status than that granted to their fellow citizens.
Spewing for Justice
How about a vomit alert?
What next, Jeff Sessions authorizing a “Brown Alert” for crimes committed only by people of color?
Re:
Re:
Well they've already got something similar for foreigners, so it wouldn't be that much of a stretch...
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
would be the Brown Note.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Newer types of alerting can include digital image files which can be vectors for malware. How about deregulating the gov't spam we are forced to receive, Pai?
Re:
I find this funny, because when you genuinely try to help, most treat you like you are a peasant asshole... In all the times I've done my civic duty, I've yet to have gotten a simple "thanks"...
I'm filing this one in my "Whatever" folder...
New game!
What, don't like people being rude about cops? Stop coopting my phone to tell me about it then.
Re: New game!
Blue Alert Syndrome
Why is it that for me the only scenarios that I can imagine where a Blue Alert might be necessary all relate to some misbehavior by the cop(s) involved? (I have relatives and friends in law enforcement that I do care about, so this not about hating all cops).
If they were up to something good, then other cops would be right on top of whatever they were doing. Or, so one would think.
For those cop friendly folks who will object to this post, just how many police assassinations without other cops present have taken place...ever? How about cop kidnappings (as apposed to being taken hostage which is different and would not need any Blue Alerts)?
Also, how much did the city wide alerts in Boston after the marathon bombings actually help? How much did they hurt? What's the balance? Where's the balance?
Come to think of it, when is there not "an imminent credible threat to an officer"? They are hired to put themselves in those positions. This is not to suggest that cops should behave recklessly, they should take care, but their job is to face dangers so the general public doesn't have to. If they don't like the risks, there are plenty of other rent-a-cops security agencies hiring.
Dangerous
Re: Dangerous
Re: Dangerous
In the future when budgets are tight,
those signs will proclaim - covfefe on sale next right.
just something else to disable
Now we'll be getting notifications of 'potential' crime threats in Phoenix. That'll be useful info to have.
Until I turn it off like I did with the weather alerts.
Re:
I don't hate Trump but I can imagine he'll be the first to start tweeting there if he ever loses his Twitter account.
This looks like the next 2MH step.
This is to announce exciting police incidents, to reveal how good a job the blue line is fighting back the onslaught of crime, and to provide embellishments that justify why the police is beating / gunning down suspects in the area. I would be surprised if the system was not used in a couple of years to post false incidents in order to support our populist tough-on-crime political messaging.
The current administration has already announced that the US crime rate is comparable to Gotham (or Cabot Cove), that we should regard the police as well as we regard Batman, and equip them like the caped crusader as well (or at least like front-line soldiers).
Of course, tough on crime generally means tough on poor people and marginalized groups. since policies labeled as such make rights easier to circumvent, and suspects easier to convict (regardless of actual guilt).
The legal system, at this point, serves mostly to fill prisons with warm bodies. I expect Blue alerts will be used to justify such extreme policy.
Re: This looks like the next 2MH step.
THERE IS DANGER OUTSIDE. CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO REMAIN IN A PERPETUAL STATE OF FEAR AND UNCERTAINTY. REMAIN IN YOUR HOMES AND DO NOT ENGAGE ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS UNLESS COOPERATION IS REQUIRED.
But these only work when used sparingly. If you treat every thunderstorm as a hurricane, then when a real hurricane comes along, people will ignore the warning.
The same thing applies here. Start firing off alerts for every little thing and people will ignore them.
Besides, what purpose is a Blue Alert supposed to serve? What is the general public supposed to do about it? The police already have a dispatch system for responding when one of their own is in danger. A Blue Alert could put them in even more danger if crowds of people (or worse, cop haters) decide to get involved.
2018 is going to be great. I anticipate the trolls trying to shout me down. Mmm!
Nothing New, Just a Tip o' the Hat
This doesn't elevate the LEOs' statuses - it merely publicly acknowledges a pre-existing condition. Cops always care more about other cops than they do "the littul peepul." They want to terrorize criminals into avoiding damaging cops at all costs.
