This Whole Mess With Ajit Pai, The Harlem Shake And Copyright Is Bad And Everyone's Wrong.
from the really.--everyone.-stop-it. dept
This is one of those frustrating stories where basically everyone's wrong about everything. Here's how it started: Just prior to Ajit Pai's FCC officially dumping net neutrality rules last week, the Daily Caller released a video with Pai. Pai seems to have a way of not realizing just how incredibly unfunny, tone-deaf and cringeworthy his "jokes" are -- but it doesn't stop him from trying again. If you somehow missed it, you can see the video here:
The video is bad and dumb and misleading and, yes, very, very cringeworthy. The pure awfulness of the video is what got people worked up initially, with Pai's supporters gleefully laughing at Pai's opponents for getting upset about it. If you can't see it for some reason, it involves Pai claiming that nothing is going to change on the internet following his bad decision to kill the FCC's net neutrality rules, and then attempts to show some examples: posting images of food and dogs to the internet, doing some online shopping, being a dorky Star Wars fan and, finally, "ruining a meme."
That meme? The Harlem Shake. If you were online in 2013, you almost certainly remember it. Because it was everywhere. For a couple months or so, everyone on the internet seemed to feel it was their obligation to create a video showing people crazy dancing to a snippet of the song "Harlem Shake" by "Baauer" the stage name of a music producer named Harry Rodrigues. The song, the Harlem Shake uses a sample from another song, Miller Time, by Philadelphia's Plastic Little. Also, the "con los terroristas" line was sampled from a singer named Hector Delgado.
Back in 2013, we actually had a few stories about copyright issues around the whole Harlem Shake phenomenon. First, we noted that Baauer and his label, Mad Decent, seemed to have engaged in selective enforcement of whatever copyright they might have held on the song. They left most videos live on, but did take down some from people they disagreed with. We also noted that the whole meme went viral not for anything that Baauer actually did, but because of the first few videomakers whose crazy videos turned it into a thing. Finally, we noted that Delgado and Plastic Little were demanding their cut as well.
And, of course, we should note that the whole Harlem Shake meme came and went pretty fast. I mean days after it went big, it was already declared dead. And, yes, this was part of the lame Pai joke.
Onto outrage two: soon after everyone was complaining about how awful (and inappropriate) this video was, some people noticed that one of the women dancing in the Ajit Pai Harlem Shake video... was a conspiracy theorist Pizzagater. Which, you know, is not really a good look for the freaking Chairman of the FCC (especially while making fun of people who are concerned about the future of the internet).
Outrage three: we're back to copyright. Baauer tweeted angrily that he supported net neutrality and was "taking action" saying "whatever I can do to stop this loser."
I'm Taking action. Whatever I can do to stop this loser https://t.co/Ajo6wBATdF
— Aa (@baauer) December 14, 2017
He also gave a statement to Billboard:
"The use of my song in this video obviously comes as a surprise to me as it was just brought to my attention. I want to be clear that it was used completely without my consent or council. My team and I are currently exploring every single avenue available to get it taken down. I support Net Neutrality like the vast majority of this country and am appalled to be associated with its repeal in anyway."
So, let's be clear why this is also bad. The use here is obviously fair use. In the past we argued that all of the Harlem Shake videos were likely fair use, but the case with the Pai video is even stronger. It's clearly a parody in making fun of the song's use in the old dead meme, and parody is non-infringing as fair use. If there was a lawsuit, Pai/FCC/Daily Caller would win. Furthermore, it appears that Baauer is basically trying to assert a sort of "moral" right into copyright that doesn't exist under US law. Moral rights, which are available in other countries (and only on limited works in the US -- but not music) allow an artist to block an otherwise legal usage by saying they don't want to be associated with it. But not in the US.
Indeed, Baauer seems to be admitting his intent to misuse copyright to silence speech he doesn't like. That's bad. Even if I agree that Pai's video is awful and his effort to destroy net neutrality is terrible, that still doesn't make it right to abuse copyright law to silence speech.
But... that didn't stop Baauer's label, Mad Decent, from going ahead and issuing a takedown and promising to sue if the video was not removed:
Official statement re the use of "Harlem Shake" in Daily Caller's video of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: neither Mad Decent nor Baauer approved this use nor do we approve of the message contained therein. We have issued a takedown will pursue further legal action if it is not removed.
— MAD DECENT (@maddecent) December 15, 2017
And, indeed, as with basically any YouTube takedown, the company took the video down:
There were many people who are quite rightly upset at Pai's killing of net neutrality who then quite wrongly cheered on this takedown. It may be fun to see someone you dislike have their speech silenced through abusive copyright takedowns, but that doesn't make it any less wrong. No matter how much you disagree with Pai (and we disagree with him around here quite a lot), pulling down his video over a copyright claim is clearly bad.
And that takes us to outrage four: The Daily Caller then totally flips its lid with laughable conspiracy theories about how YouTube only took the video down because Google supports net neutrality and wanted to silence Ajit Pai.
YouTube’s targeting of Daily Caller content and its willingness to remove our video for political purposes while millions of other uses are allowed to remain on the platform should stand as a terrifying prospect for every American.
Except that's ridiculous. YouTube takes down tons of videos when it receives a DMCA notice. Indeed, the web is filled with examples of YouTube taking down videos that should be protected by fair use. That's why users can counterclaim and say that it's fair use. And YouTube is pretty good about responding to such fair use counterclaims and getting the video back up. Which is what happened here. But, the Daily Caller insists the video only was put back up because it's big and has lots of influence (feel free to debate both of those points if you'd like).
There's still a possible future outrage: if Mad Decent and/or Baauer actually sue over it, which hopefully any reasonable lawyer will talk them out of doing.
So, again, everyone and everything in this story is awful. Pai's video is dumb, misleading, cringeworthy and awful. Pai's actions around net neutrality are awful. Pai cavorting with a conspiracy theorist is awful. Baauer and Mad Decent freaking out over obvious fair use of their song is awful. Mad Decent issuing a bullshit takedown is awful. YouTube complying with the takedown is awful. And the Daily Caller stupidly assuming the compliance with the takedown is for political reasons, rather than standard operating procedure for DMCA takedowns is awful.
In short: it's all awful. Horribly awful.
The FCC shouldn't be killing net neutrality. The chairman of the FCC shouldn't be making awful, misleading videos with nutty conspiracy theorists mocking the vast majority of the American public who disagree with his stupid plan. And he shouldn't include four year old memes, even if it's to parody old memes, because, really, let the fucking memes die. The people who got rich off the memes shouldn't then abuse copyright law to try to censor speech they don't like. And the people who made the stupid, awful video in the first place, shouldn't leap to laughable conclusions about why their video got taken down.
And I feel like I should end this post with "... and get off my lawn," though I'd much prefer that we live in a world where we weren't having competing narratives over censorship, where the internet remained open and free and non-discriminatory, and bogus copyright takedowns didn't take down expressive content, no matter how dumb it might be. Tragically, we're not there yet.
A few comments before taking my leave.
"which hopefully any reasonable lawyer will talk them out of doing"
I can imagine the conversation:
Mad Decent (MD) - We want to sue Pai for daring to use our song.
Lawyer (L) - I don't think it's a good ide..
MD - *shows a bunch of money*
L - $_$ (sound of old cashier) Your wish is my command.
"Tragically, we're not there yet. "
If you are religious and believe in multiple incarnations then we might have it in our next lives. I'll see you there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is surely the least surprising part of the whole thing? The man was installed in the FCC by a Birther who regularly retweets misleading information from conspiracy theorists and other questionable sources. That he pals around with people dumb enough to believe that a criminal sex ring is being run from the basement of a restaurant that doesn't have a basement is hardly of note in comparison.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
One correction: he was installed as Chairman of the FCC by such a person.
He was already present at the FCC well before that person was in a position to have any say on the subject, having been installed by some previous administration (I haven't bothered looking up which one).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What are Mr Masnick's objective criteria for hiring an FCC Chairman?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The nutcases who have taken this conspiracy theory as reason to shoot up the place and threaten nearby restaurants have been prosecuted for their crimes, though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Outlets that were pushing this ridiculous theory soon backtracked when people started showing up with guns, and they might face some actual legal repercussions, but merely spouting the lies themselves aren't legally fraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
it gets much worse. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has came out and blasted Ajiit Pai:
Then, the video was subjected to a copyright violation:
Then, enter Baauer, the DJ who was responsible for the "Harlem Shake" song.
Baauer (aka Harry Rodrigues) allowed that meme by allowing anyone to appropriate his song for their own ‘Harlem Shake’ versions. People may not have realized it, but every single ‘Harlem Shake’ video involved a free copyright pass from Baauer.
But Baauer didn’t license the track to Pai. In fact, the FCC, Daily Caller, or Pai never sought permission.
That caught the attention of Diplo, who alerted Bauuer to the issue. Accordingly, Bauuer is vowing to litigate. “I’m taking action,” Baauer tweeted.
“Whatever I can do to stop this loser.”
That's not to mention that John Williams, the composer for the Star Wars theme, who may also sue the FCC. It seems that there will be a lot of copyright lawsuits aimed at the FCC, who is supposed to be respecting copyrights owned by other people. Nice to see the government stealing the copyrighted content created by musicians and artists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
> for the Star Wars theme, who may also sue the FCC.
John Williams would never do that. It's not the sort of person he is. He's in his 80s and he has much better things to do with his remaining time on earth than fight over a few seconds of music used in a goofy YouTube video.
But even if he were the sort of person who would sue, he would lose for various reasons:
(1) The aforementioned Fair Use exception.
(2) John Williams doesn't own the copyright on the STAR WARS music he wrote. He composed it as a work-for-hire for 20th Century Fox. They own the copyright, not Williams. (Now that Disney has bought Fox, Disney presumably owns the copyrights.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“Well, we make everything from scratch. Other restaurants, even good restaurants, will, like, not roast their own peppers. Like our sauce, we harvest a whole crop of organic tomatoes, 10 tons of tomatoes every year. Can them all, store them in the basement, have like a harvest party when it gets loaded in.” — James Alefantis to Metro Weekly
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Alefantis owns more than one restaurant. He uses another restaurant's basement for storage. The restaurant at the centre of this ridiculous conspiracy theory is the location without a basement. Photos that circulated purporting to show the basement were in fact taken at another location.
It's strange how these things don't look as scary if you include all the facts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Best laugh I've had today, thanks. Just imagining his parents holding baby him upside down, smacking his bottom, and out pops a puddle of conspiracy theory...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ending
How about ending it with "rocks fall, everyone dies" :)
(WARNING: First link leads to AllTheTropes. Don't click if you don't have the afternoon off. Thank you.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ending
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What else is new in the U.S.?
Techdirt is becoming an aggregator of bad news. Maybe try for a less depressing outlook? I've heard great things about cat videos.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What else is new in the U.S.?
WHen the outlook for the United States gets lets depressing, we’ll let you know.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What else is new in the U.S.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What else is new in the U.S.?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Use the tools that are available
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Use the tools that are available
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Use the tools that are available
In other cartoons:
In a freak accident the train and the plane are converging on one spot... Where the techtonic plates in the earths crust have just begun to shift!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Use the tools that are available
Because this is not a good purpose. If you're happy for messages you disagree with to be censored then you have no right to complain when messages you agree with are also censored.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I took latest Daily Caller piece as parody, think you've been played yet more.
But does have enough true stab at Google to pique the ire of Mike "I'm not a Google shill" Masnick.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I took latest Daily Caller piece as parody, think you've been played yet more.
Google isn't relevant to the discussion on net neutrality, so any "true stab at Google" is not true, it's misdirection. If you are worried about Google's power/influence that is a completely separate discussion as nothing proposed has any affect on that whatsoever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I took latest Daily Caller piece as parody, think you've been played yet more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I took latest Daily Caller piece as parody, think you've been played yet more.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So it's somewhat funny to see a move widely celebrated to aid uncontested copyright enforcement, accuracy be damned, get fucked over by copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think the word piracy is just another term uses against that which you do not like. There are many to choose from and maybe there should be an app for that. You enter your gripe and it provides a derogatory comment making use of one or more dog whistle words.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Of course, this means that decreasing amounts of people are willing to take copyright seriously. Too much bullshit, they've realized.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
net neutrality is one of the founding principles of the internet and is an uber-internet enabler. Just like everything else that uses the internet, net neutrality is a huge enabler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This article helped me make the following connection: the reasons we have fair use protections--to promote discourse-- are similar to the reasons why we need net neutrality protections-- to promote access to the public square.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Net Neutrality Demo
So, a quick demo from Youtube with random notices: This video unavailable because Verizon(or comcast) didn't like the content and the FCC doesn't care,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Net Neutrality Demo
I'm almost dead certain he's incapable of feeling shame, and pretty sure he's incapable of feeling embarrassment, so while it may be problematic for other reasons that's not likely to be one of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let them sue!
Hell, no.
Can't you imagine a beautiful scene where Ajit Pai has to defend himself using the fair-use argument against those copyright abusers?
What an amazing would be the world if we could call him Ajit Pai, destroyer of net-neutrality and protector of fair use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterclaim
How do you know a counterclaim was filed? And who filed it? Pai?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now you know how I feel about the Constitution Mike!
Enough lie's have been repeated and enough time has gone by that no one cares about the truth at all. Just their politics and how they can fit them into their agenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're right, Mike...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're right, Mike...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Quick word...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A Quick word...
Money, both the extracting from consumers wallets and the stuffing of politicians pockets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: A Quick word...
Once you're in that cargo cult mode, it will take more than mere facts and nuanced realistic arguments to get you out of it. Add to that the many lies about what NN is in the first place, and you have your answer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just wondering...
Against the FCC..and AJIT personally...because he is to stupid to have a job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
