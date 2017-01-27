New Trump Executive Order Says Federal Agencies Should Exclude Foreigners From Privacy Protections
It's America first, everyone else second. That's the new administration's message. An executive order full of disturbing mandates contains a proposed rollback of privacy protections extended to foreign residents' personal information, as ProPublica's Julie Angwin pointed out on Twitter.
Here's the section detailing the clawback of privacy rights from President Trump's "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States" executive order.
Sec. 14. Privacy Act. Agencies shall, to the extent consistent with applicable law, ensure that their privacy policies exclude persons who are not United States citizens or lawful permanent residents from the protections of the Privacy Act regarding personally identifiable information.
This doesn't appear to touch the Obama's Presidential Policy Directive issued in response to the Snowden leaks, which ordered US agencies to show a bit more respect to the personal information on foreigners harvested by multiple surveillance programs. The relevant part of PPD-28 reads:
All persons should be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their nationality or wherever they might reside, and all persons have legitimate privacy interests in the handling of their personal information. U.S. signals intelligence activities must, therefore, include appropriate safeguards for the personal information of all individuals, regardless of the nationality of the individual to whom the information pertains or where that individual resides.
What it never instructed agencies to do is stop collecting it, or to even scale their collection programs back. The solution isn't less spying -- despite the Snowden revelations -- but more policies. This is still intact despite Trump's executive order. He has the option of revoking previous Presidential Policy Directives, so it's not as though this extension of rights is untouchable.
The order basically states that government agencies no longer need to extend privacy protections to foreign residents' data that they may possess. The problem with this rollback is that it rolls back very little. Foreign data isn't covered by the Privacy Act. The president may have been targeting Obama's presidential directive with this executive order, but he has missed badly.
What it does do, however, is screw with the Passenger Name Record agreement the US signed with the European Commission back in 2007.
IV. Access and Redress: DHS has made a policy decision to extend administrative Privacy Act protections to PNR data stored in the ATS regardless of the nationality or country of residence of the data subject, including data that relates to European citizens. Consistent with U.S. law, DHS also maintains a system accessible by individuals, regardless of their nationality or country of residence, for providing redress to persons seeking information about or correction of PNR.
Then again, this was screwed with before the ink was even dry. The Bush Administration changed the terms of the deal less than two weeks later by stripping everyone -- US citizens and foreigners -- of these privacy protections by exempting the DHS's Arrival and Departure System, as well as the multi-agency Automated Targeting System from the Privacy Act.
The more disturbing part of the order is the installation of a Two Minutes Hate program for foreigners and any municipalities deemed to be "sheltering" aliens from the federal government.
To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens.
One would think it might be just as useful to collect information on domestic, US person-created "public safety threats" and make a "comprehensive list of criminal actions" committed by people who can't be expelled from the country. Presented without comparison, it will skew public perception, making it appear as though the main criminal force in the US is people who aren't here legally. (The order doesn't specify whether non-residence will be considered a "criminal action" worth listing in the report.)
On top of that, the order mandates the creation of an office that will cater solely to victims of criminal acts committed by non-US residents. It also orders the funding of additional personnel to man the borders and expedite the expulsion of non-residents. There's no stipulation for random testing of US persons' bodily fluids for dilution or impurities, but one assumes the nascent order will be undergo further alteration during rollout.
Re:
what mr cushing is trying to hide is the section 1 to which sec 14 applies.
Re:
Media isn't fake just because you don't agree with it.
Re: Re:
Re:
Yes, 49 pointy heads CAN dance on the head of a pin. It may not matter much to the apparatchiks referenced in the "banality of evil" quote, but it will matter a great deal to the specific victims of the specific crimes.
On Wednesday I responded to "Appeals Court Upholds Its Denial Of DOJ's Demand For Microsoft's Overseas Data:"
Microsoft and it's various resellers here in Canada are constantly trying to convince us to move all our servers and workstations to the cloud. The number one selling feature, from an email just yesterday:
This is a big deal. A major theme of the NSA spying, Gitmo and drone killing debates in the US is "How Dare They Do It To AMERICANS!" The subtext being that doing it to non-Americans is acceptable. No-one believes that foreign-owned data has any legal protection whatsoever against otherwise unlawful search and seizure once it enters the US. No-one believes that it won't be mined by American security contractors "because terrorism" to give an advantage to American industry.
If Microsoft were to lose this fight they'd lose much of their overseas cloud hosting business.
[...]
This Executive Order was issued the same day.
Americans are getting their own "Great Firewall of China." Even if their own government doesn't order it, governments, cloud hosting providers and others outside the US are finding it necessary to build it themselves.
Makes sense
Re: Makes sense
This was already discussed here on TD. Parts of your Constitution were written in a way to include everybody.
"If you're not doing anything wrong why should one care"
This was also discussed and proven wrong here and elsewhere. You have plenty to fear even if you've done nothing. When the 'just metadata' discussion was in all heat it was shown how metadata alone can paint an entirely false picture of somebody.
"If someone wants to track me from day to day have at it, you're going to be bored out of your mind in about 3 days."
Or, if the person doesn't like you and has connections to the power, they can find suspicious places somewhere around places you go frequently (ie: a meth lab you are unaware of in the neighborhood you park your car to jog everyday) and screw you good. You wouldn't even know until the truck hit you :-)
No seriously, America managed to put a lunatic in the White House.
For those people, there are additional filing requirements under FABAR, the detailed banking records of which are reported to the FinCen.
Under FATCA, foreign financial institutions worldwide are required to report bank account information to the IRS, for all US persons - anyone with a "US indicia" or taint. FATCA is currently being challenged in the 6th district court on constitutional grounds
Many expats and "accidental Americans" are renouncing or relinquishing their citizenship because of the impacts of FABAR and FATCA. These impacts include being subjected to huge penalties for errors, omissions, late or no filing; double taxation; loss of banking facilities; loss of or inability to plan for retirement; and, of course, the time and money to file an additional multitude of tax forms annually, requiring the assistance of speciality tax preparers.
Under this executive order, these people whose detailed personal and financial information is held by FinCen and the IRS, which can already be shared to a multitude of other federal, state and local agencies, now no longer has privacy protections.
Re:
As quoted in the Techdirt piece, the order applies to ... persons who are not United States citizens .... Expats and accidental Americans are United States citizens until their renunciation is completed. They may be exposed by this order after their renunciation is formally accepted; prior to that acceptance, they are United States citizens, whether they want to be or not.
