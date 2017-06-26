Australia To Push For Encryption Backdoors At Next 'Five Eyes' Meeting
There's been no unified push for encryption backdoors from world leaders, but the number of those suggesting it might be a good idea has increased in recent months. UK Prime Minister Theresa May recently said terrorists shouldn't be allowed to use Whatsapp to hide their conversations from law enforcement even as her own party members routinely use the app to engage in secure communications. Newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron said basically the same thing while campaigning, stating a preference for compelled access to encrypted communications.
Shortly before he was shown the exit door, former FBI director James Comey floated the idea of an "international framework" for encryption backdoors. It appeared Comey realized he wasn't going to be able to sell this idea at home, so perhaps a little international peer pressure would push US legislators towards mandating lawful access.
Comey may get his wish, even if he won't be able to take advantage of it himself. Australian Attorney General George Brandis is stating he'll be pushing for backdoors at the next Five Eyes meetup.
The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, will meet in the Canadian city of Ottawa next week, where they will discuss tactics to combat terrorism and border protection, two senior Australian ministers said.
Australia has made it clear it wants tech companies to do much more to give intelligence and law enforcement agencies access to encrypted communications.
“I will raise the need to address ongoing challenges posed by terrorists and criminals using encryption,” Australian Attorney General Senator Brandis said in a joint statement.
“These discussions will focus on the need to cooperate with service providers to ensure reasonable assistance is provided to law enforcement and security agencies.”
Brandis has already rationalized away potential objections to backdooring encryption, reasoning that people's tendency to overshare on social media indicates they won't care if the government (or several governments, actually) has access to their private messages.
So far, there's very little real evidence criminals and terrorists are using encrypted services at a higher rate than non-criminals/terrorists. There have been several statements made to that effect and backed by public displays of devices law enforcement officials claim can't be unlocked, but most post-attack investigations show terrorists are still mostly using unencrypted communications platforms. Available evidence also shows investigations of normal criminal activity is rarely thwarted by device encryption. At this point, backdoors are a "solution" in need of a problem.
All that's happening here is a push to compromise personal security in the name of national security. A hole is hole, no matter how it's pitched in secret spy meetings.
Reader Comments
"'No security for anyone not us' is 'reasonable', right?"
“These discussions will focus on the need to cooperate with service providers to ensure reasonable assistance is provided to law enforcement and security agencies.”
Undermining the security of everyone is not even remotely in the same field as 'reasonable assistance'. Service providers already provide 'reasonable assistance', handing over what they can without compromising the security of everyone in the process, which means they're not asking for 'reasonable assistance', they're asking for 'anything they might want, at any time, and damn the consequences for the public.'
Re: "'No security for anyone not us' is 'reasonable', right?"
At this point, short of getting into the actual tech details, we're running out of analogies to point this out!
Re:
Oh you can be sure it won't be one of the dangerous idiots proposing the idea, as that would suggest that they were at fault for forcing such an insanely stupid idea into practice.
No, instead they'll heap all the blame on the companies, since clearly if they'd made a proper Unicorn Gate, with real Leprechaun Gold-level security then it wouldn't have been compromised, and would have only let the 'Good Guys' in.
Re:
Re: Re:
Are we that far past the latest leak of the secret backdoors that acronym agencies were using?
If there is a backdoor, no matter how much to pay someone to guard the door, some idiot who believe they are untouchable will leak it out there.
The public should really embrace my "crazy" idea of demanding that these leaders be forced to use it before inflicting it on others.
Think law makers are willing to accept a backdoor, that only the good guys can access into their communications?
We are wasting so much time & money on these pipedreams that if we just spend enough we'll be protected finally. We are ignoring that so often they KNEW of the terrorist beforehand but stopped tracking because the firehose of data doesn't allow them to follow up.
Its not popular, but we can never ever be 100% safe unless we are all hermetically sealed in boxes & not allowed to interact with others. We need to accept that simple fact, and stop chasing empty promises of tiger repelling rocks.
We need to turn off the firehoses & stop expecting technology to give us the answer. The real answer is in how we did it for centuries, actual interaction with communities & investigation. When members of a religion everyone is worried about, reach out to the authorities & say this guy is over the edge & something is wrong there... and they don't pay attention to him for more than 2 minutes & expect the secret system to reveal the real bad guy, they have failed to do the most basic things to protect us.
Its not pretty, its not glamorous, its hard work.
Bad guys don't wear black hats to identify themselves.
When the country with the most 24/7 surveillance manages to miss bad actors they were directly told about, perhaps the magic firehose isn't repelling the tigers.
Re:
Because they are so arrogant that they only listen to people who tell them what they want to hear.
Re: Re: - Grenfell fire
Because they are so arrogant that they only listen to people who tell them what they want to hear.
Someone should point out to these people that this is exactly the same kind of stupidity that led to the Grenfell Fire disaster. The experts and the public warned those in power that the cladding/insulation/lack of sprinklers/incorrect evacuation procedures/lack of adequate staircases to allow escape aded up to a disaster waiting to happen but they ignored it - right up to the point when it did.
Re: Re: Re: - Grenfell fire
Re: Re: Re: Re: - Grenfell fire
Re: Re: Re: - Grenfell fire
There's a pervasive, hard and fast rule - which bears all the hallmarks of racism - prevalent in the American [not-]intelligentsia, that mandates that any idea which did not originate in the USA, no matter smart it is, can't even be up for consideration.
If it wasn't the case, you'd have smart incarceration polices and universal medicare by now.
Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
What I want our intelligence agencies to be able to do, is to look at that first part of the key, and be able to figure out the shape of the second part of the key, so that we can decode the terrorists messages. That or we just get the second part of the key by hacking into the terrorist's phone.
Now, in order to do any of that, we need to have backdoors into their messaging software, so we can take a look at the keys they're using. I do believe that criminals can be stopped from using these backdoors for their own ends, if it requires an authentication key, like a long password, that only we have, that's itself encrypted so it can't be read during a man-in-the-middle attack.
And, I really would like an explanation of how the crooks and the terrorists can beat that."
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
Also, either that key is made available to all governments, or the Internet and software industry is fractured into country based islands, as no government will allow foreign spying on their citizens unless that are also granted the same power.
Re: Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
(Bonus points if any example/s you can point to took place in Australia.)
Re: Re: Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
They don't even have to leak, once you know there's a backdoor, now you have groups trying to find and crack that backdoor. In the end you've solved nothing. Anyone can use a 3rd party Open Encryption program and use that if they really care and there's would be no backdoor and no way to stop it. So the criminals are secure, a very tiny percentage group, and everyone else has a backdoor which can lead to all kinds of security issues for most all of the population.
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
What I want our intelligence agencies to be able to do, is to look at that first part of the key, and be able to figure out the shape of the second part of the key,
The WHOLE point of modern (two key) encryption techniques is that you can't do that. The moment you can do that the encryption is broken or at best reduced to the security level of single key encryption. Worse still that key is either a master key or part of a huge database of keys.
Neither of these is likely to be easy to defend against the bad guys.
That or we just get the second part of the key by hacking into the terrorist's phone.
Which again boils down to the existence of a "master key" or a large database.
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
None of that makes any sense.
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
Every single Digital Right Management (DRM) system build has been cracked, and Hollywood movie studios have spend many millions and had "the best brains money can buy" working on this, all for nought.
We use TSA compliant locks on our baggage, this is the same principle, the government believed it could keep the master keys secure, a quick search will show their folly.
Lets not forget the AACS master key 32 hex digits that unlocks Blu-Ray disks (09 F9 key) and the belief that copyright and take down notices could prevent it from spreading.
Just recently the NSA's toolkit of zero day exploits leaked (was left on a server accidentally, found and sold on the darknet), repurposed as the "wanna cry" ransomware.
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
"That only we have" is incompatible with pervasive use. This may work for things like presidential-level launch codes. It doesn't work for something that is intended to be employed routinely at ten thousands of different locations and is of monetary interest. Just look how well it works for Hollywood to keep every single new movie release from being distributed before the official release.
This will be worse.
Re: Alright, pretend I'm George Brandis:
Why not ask all the experts who have already testified, to a one, to Congress to this effect? Their testimony is public and free to download.
National or personal?
All that's happening here is a push to compromise personal security in the name of national security. A hole is hole, no matter how it's pitched in secret spy meetings.
Actually
All that's happening here is a push to compromise national security in the name of national security. A hole is hole, no matter how it's pitched in secret spy meetings.
FTFY
If they did a 24 hour protest by shutting down services, it would send a clear message that this kind of action by governments would not be accepted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Response to: Anonymous Coward on Jun 26th, 2017 @ 4:59am
Correction
Actually this solution does have a definite problem. It's just not terrorist communications. The real problem is that if politicians don't find someone/something to blame after a tragedy, their constituents might just blame them.
Just say no!
Aren't those guys supposed to represent their constituents? What's wrong with them?
“I will raise the need to address ongoing challenges posed by terrorists and criminals using encryption,” Australian Attorney General Senator Brandis said in a joint statement.
"I will raise the need to address ongoing challenges posed by people."
Noughty sources hints that New Zealanders have been throving all native Drop Bears to Australia, Fox News have not been able to confirm the accusations.
Anonymous sources at goverments deny all accusations as a heresy.
look up ISIS hacking
and all your doing is opening massive doors to all of us
AND WE WILL FIND THOSE WHOLES
USA software is already massively comprimised
and when you see cracked software or games 99% of time it means that said software is also vulnerable to malware or exploitation
i can guarantee everyone of you is using exploitable software and that will not change. WHAT you say has changed?
OH if i need a message sent to another part of the world i stopped using the internet ten years ago.
all your back doors do is open up everyone else to us again jsut like that so called SONY ROOTKIT that actually existed 3 years before SONY got hold of it....
adlib so i am 100% clear
all crackers know this, and yes as a true hacker i learned it a long long long time ago
here is your crime
when reading is a crime when you have exploited it so much for fame and money you forget what humanity is truly about
we are a curious species and thus this route you travel will make us all terrorists one day
i highly dislike isil isis daesh what ever you call it
but tell me a convincing reason why if you penalize me and my brothers and sisters we should help you and the answer is they dont want us too....they want utter domination and control of everyhting and everyone....
if this does not make my grand fatehr whom fought in 2 world wars and north korea turn in his grave and send alarm bells to you all then i think we are all doomed
i leave you now to your fate and remember once we did fight agaisnt russians and chinese and we won...you treated us all like shit we stepped back and now look at you all whine
china this russia that
pussies the lot of you to not find the courage to say you were wrong....this is more directed at those that write tons a shit and do nothing in real world
this is written to those that could have taken a stand when it mattered....
I will get old and die and then i am removed from this....
mentors manifesto ...go really read it...
so much bad stuff is soon to happen
good bye
@NINJA
and when you could claim 4000 hackers around the world and there friends and there friends
and so on ask yourself just who you are ...i know what i am
i am a man
It's not like they actually think they can eliminate secure encryption tools, right? That kind of wilful stupidity is just too much.
