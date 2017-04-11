Moderate French Presidential Candidate Suggests He May Pressure US Tech Companies Into Creating Encryption Backdoors
from the safety-through-insecurity dept
France's presidential election season has kicked in. The supposed "moderate" of the bunch -- Emmanuel Macron -- has managed to gain considerable support in the last several months. Some of this has sprung from our own recent election. Earlier this year, the candidate took digs at Trump's anti-climate change stance, stating France would welcome dejected US scientists with open arms.
He also said this, taking a shot at Trump's planned border wall.
Macron also had a thinly veiled dig at Trump’s intention to build a wall along the Mexico border, comparing it to France’s Maginot Line, which in 1940 failed to keep Nazi invaders out of France.
“I don’t want to build a wall. I can assure you there’s no wall in my program,” he told about 8,000 cheering supporters. “Can you remember the Maginot Line?”
Macron has, for the most part, refused to get swept up in post-terrorist attack hysteria. Most of his statements have stressed restraint rather than indulge in expansions of government power, as so many others are prone to do.
But something's changed recently. Macron may be the moderate who doesn't want European nations to turn into police states in reaction to terrorist attacks. But he appears to feel there's a certain amount of security/privacy that could be sacrificed to fight terrorism.
Speaking at his Paris launch, Mr Macron said he wants to legally compel social media companies to give authorities access to encrypted messages between terror suspects.
"Democratic states must have access to content exchanged between terrorists on social media and instant messaging," he said, while introducing a five-point strategy that would bring in new powers across Europe.
He said it was "no longer acceptable" for companies to insist that they have a contractual obligation to clients after offering protected communication.
He cited Google, Facebook, Apple and Twitter as those he wants to have frank discussions with.
This sounds like the French counterpart to the "adult conversations" FBI Director James Comey wants to have with tech companies about encryption. Of course, in Comey's case, the "conversation" doesn't necessarily even have to include tech companies. He's fine with legislation or All Writs Orders or whatever for the time being -- anything that doesn't involve actually speaking to anyone who understands encryption.
It's tougher to get a read on Macron's desires and intentions. He hasn't spent months hammering away this issue or claiming terrorists are staying ahead of law enforcement by using Whatsapp or iPhones or spiral-bound notebooks. But what he's suggesting is rather breathtaking: an EU-wide undermining of encryption. If tech companies are offering encryption, they're going to have craft backdoors or start holding onto users' encryption keys. The other alternative would be to pull themselves out of the European market, which seems like the least likely route they will take.
Even if elected, there's no guarantee the country's legislators will comply with Macron's wishes. Despite recent terrorist attacks on French soil, no further action has been taken to undermine encryption, despite periodic calls to do so being issued by more panicky members of the French government.
Macron's pronouncement seems at odds with his refusal to be cowed by terrorists or be pushed towards sacrificing the public's rights and privileges on the altar of national security. No further details were offered by Macron to explain this stance, but presumably there will be much more discussion of this surprising announcement in the near future.
Reader Comments
The First Word
I find it really ironic that...these people who are stating they want an "adult conversation" are so adept at sticking their fingers in their ears and go "lalala-ImNotListening-lalala", like 5 year olds, when people all around them with actual knowledge on the subject are speaking.
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
awk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ask them this next time they spew the 'backdoor' bs. Even the most secure conscious companies have been through security incidents of some degree, what makes anybody think the Government is going to do it right and keep the magic keys from falling into bad hands? What makes anybody think that among the 'good guys' aren't one or two spies/criminals pretending to be good?
No really, ask them these questions. I expect some bone cracking, joint dislocating tap dancing to avoid those questions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Besides, Looking at a phone after the fact stopped nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Under the guise of protecting you, they seek to get you to accept their authority and autonomy over deciding who are good and bad citizens. And once you have given enough away to the bad guys, there is little left to protect even the good guys once the good guys "finally" wake and realize they have been giving their power away to the bad guys all along.
This game is ancient and well documented across history and many standing and fallen empires. Yet here we play it again... because people cannot be bothered to learn it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The conspiracy side of me wonders ...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The conspiracy side of me wonders ...
Politicians, legacy publishers, and large conglomerate corporations are like the Church and Aristocracy after the invention of the printing press, a new technology is undermining the base of their power, by changing how knowledge is spread, and social organization is carried out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sharing Economy
While the key may allow them to read other people's communication, they pay by opening up their own.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
what one good thing could be
Wouldn't have to wait until the goof up and hit 'send all' anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This Confirms....
You won't just be worrying about the pure intentions of all the federal, state and city-level police with access to the backdoor, or their respect for your rights. You'll be worrying about the intentions of their counterparts in dozens of other countries too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What I don't understand
What I don't understand is this:
During the cold war we were up against a well resourced enemy with enough conventional weaponry to overrun us - let alone the nuclear arsenal that they had.
They were also very active on the ideological front too and in those days they had an ideology to push. They were trying to win the world for communism.
These days the Russians' agenda seems to be mostly a bit of national pride, nothing that really threatens us.
So why do we need to have all these extra security measures now, when the main threat seems to come from a few "nutcases" causing a militarily insignificant amount of damage by deliberately pushing the road accident toll up by 0.2% ?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I don't understand
1) People are pretty panicky and while terrorists cannot cause overwhelming loss of life on a global scale, their actions cause people to be scared individually and nobody wants to be scared.
2) (A pessimistic view) The people in power in the large nations see the global panic over what amounts to less loss of life than many diseases as an opportunity to increase their power and reduce the chances of them losing power.
3) The people in power in the large nations are reacting to political pressure to be seen as someone that can "do something" and are making mistakes that will overall have a negative impact on their nation and society.
4) The people in power are not actually impacted by these "security measures". Keep in mind that, at least in the US, many of the people that drive the rules that have the TSA telling us to remove our shoes do not actually go through the TSA security check. It would be easy to say restricting farm equipment from using public roads has little impact - but it is only easy to say that if you are not a farmer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What I don't understand
So why do we need to have all these extra security measures now, when the main threat seems to come from a few "nutcases" causing a militarily insignificant amount of damage by deliberately pushing the road accident toll up by 0.2% ?
It's because the "nutcases" cause militarily insignificant damage that we "need" these security measures now. When the Soviets moved, they moved on military targets (or rarely, on third world civilian targets). It was extremely difficult to convince the American/Western European populace that we needed to remove their freedom when they themselves weren't actually being threatened. Now that civilians are being targeted, such things are much more palatable to the general populace. Because the people don't care about military strength, they care that the military can protect them. The strongest military in the world is meaningless if it isn't protecting them.
Further, most of the populace at the time had either fought in WWII, or knew people who fought in WWII, so little things like "enough conventional weaponry to overrun us" didn't cause all that much fear. After all, the Japanese had had enough conventional weaponry to overrun us...until they didn't. Considering the successes of WWII, few people outside the higher ranks of the military/government were actually all that concerned about losing a war. We didn't lose wars. Everyone knew it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's a fair argument that anyone opposed to such reactionary policies needs to make some noises about doing "something" whether or not they plan to. There's been a number of high profile attacks recently, and it won't take much for the right wing extremists to get more popular support if they're the only ones visibly promising something. The people who are scared of terrorists won't let little things like pragmatism and caution enter their minds, and it can't be a complete coincidence that recent attacks have been occurring close to France in the run-up to their elections.
If there's something that can be taken from the idiocy of the Brexit and US election results, it's that standing back and offering calm facts about situations won't get you elected opposed by loud liars pandering to fear. Better to promise talks and later say they weren't fruitful / you found other solutions than be painted as someone who refuses to get results, even if you know that results will never be forthcoming in that manner.
Now, I don't follow French politics closely enough to know this guy's actual thought processes or leanings, but not promising something is a good way to fall foul of the likes of Le Pen, and nobody wants that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
1) Every time there is an attack don't stand up and say "this is nothing to do with Islam, which is a great and peaceful religion". You don't know anything about it.
2) Stop listening to the wrong advisers, many of whom are in fact Islamic apologists whose ultimate agenda is the same as that of the terrorists.
3) Start listening instead to ex-muslims and religious minorities (including atheists) from muslim regions. They know more about it than you do.
4) Stop taking money from wealthy oil states like Saudi Arabia and do something to limit their Islamic propaganda in the west.
5) Put real pressure on those countries that are supposedly our allies to allow genuine freedom of (and from) religion. This would mean Saudi Arabia allowing churches to be built, Pakistan repealing its blasphemy laws (and while we're at it, Turkey handing back the Hagia Sophia to its rightful owners). It would also mean that those countries would stop punishing atheist bloggers and/or shielding the people that murder them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
1) I don't think anyone says that Islam has nothing to do with it. There certainly is, especially with extremist Islam. But, trying to pretend that all of the 1+ billion Muslims in the world are trying to kill you also achieves nothing. Stop demonising the entire religion, and the extremists narrative of a war on islam will stop gaining more recruits.
2) Examples?
3) They also have their own agenda. Plus, "religious minorities" in certain regions would include some sects of Islam. Are you suggesting that you ignore the words of Shia Muslims because they're persecuted by Sunnis, or vice versa? If, so, why?
4) I'd love it if our governments stopped cosying up to despicable regimes, no matter which religion they claim to follow.
5) ...and here's the problem. You dislike the way those countries operate, so you won't be happy until you've destroyed their culture and reshaped it to your own values. That's exactly what the extremists are trying to do to you. I'd prefer it if all the citizens of those countries have the same rights that we purport to have in the west, but you won't get there easily - especially since the thing that allowed extremist Islam to gain a foothold in places like Iran was Western intervention in the first place (look at the history of Iran before the US-driven coup).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I don't think anyone says that Islam has nothing to do with it Theresa May's recent speech came pretty close to it and we have seen similar from David Cameron, the Pope, Barack Obama and George W Bush.
trying to pretend that all of the 1+ billion Muslims in the world are trying to kill you also achieves nothing.
Of course they aren't - that is your straw man and that was never my point. The point is this, when western leaders, whose knowledge of Islam is minimal, say things like that it adds no value to the conversation. For those westerners who know nothing of Islam it is the blind attempting to lead the blind and of course muslims will largely ignore it. If someone is going to say that then it should be an Islamic leader who has some evidence to back it up.
When the communists invaded Afghanistan or Czechoslovakia did anyone important stand up and say "This is not real communism it is a perversion of a great political ideal"? (Even though that statement is plausibly true)
2 - examples - well we could start with CAIR.
"religious minorities" in certain regions would include some sects of Islam.
Yes -and we should certainly listen to - for example the Ahmadyya and any of the other minor sects that have a reliable theology of non-violence.
.and here's the problem. You dislike the way those countries operate, so you won't be happy until you've destroyed their culture and reshaped it to your own values.
Absolutely NOT. Stop making assumptions.
My agenda would be to restore their pre-islamic culture. For example Coptic Christianity in Egypt, Buddhism in Afghanistan or Zoroastrianism in Iran. I'm certainly not in favour of exporting secular materialism, US evangelicalism or Roman Catholicism.
Look at the history of Persia before the Islamic conquests of the 7th century.
The thing is that there are no indigenously Islamic countries. They are all colonies won by violent conquest followed by a ratchet process of coercive conversion on an initially non-muslim population.
The myth that islam was somehow spread peacefully by Arab traders is not supported by the historical evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
if the maxim of... "all that is necessary for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing" is true...
then it follows that all of those Muslims not doing anything to stop terrorism are actually invested in seeing you killed.
I think Brigitte Gabriel gives the best answer to this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry3NzkAOo3s
It is clear that no one is really talking about the peaceful Muslims, you just like to frame it that way to shut the debate down and its pretty damning to your side of the argument to do that. Is there any wonder you are not convincing many people that you are in the right?
So stop creating a false narrative, and then people can have a dialogue.
Fear is a nature human continue. Terrorism is heavily linked to Islam, this means that a lot of people out of preservation are not going to be very welcoming towards them and I don't blame anyone for that, because the only out cry is on behalf of the irrelevant portion doing nothing to prevent their own from going nuts.
You want me on your side? I want to see your own culture treating other cultures with respect and dignity. Now show me an Islamic nation that treats women, children, and peoples of other faiths with due respect? I will be waiting!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Do you realize that your opinions are as extreme as those you attribute to all Muslims, and more extreme than those held by most Muslims.
Churchill held extreme opinions about Hitler - - by the standards of the time.
What most muslims believe doesn't matter. It is what they can be persuaded to go along with that matters. Otherwise Pakistan, Iran and a host of other Islamic countries would be very different places and would not be so dangerous for Christians or other minorities.
In any case only one muslim's opinion really matters - that is Mohammed himself. Study his life and you will understand.
http://wikiislam.net/wiki/The_Timeline_of_Muhammad
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Hell, they still blame Christians for the crusades.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
There are a lot of people that lump general Christians in with the Westboro guys.
There are a lot of people that like to Godwin others.
all.
day.
long.
In fact, it is very common for others to take another groups fringe elements and use them to vilify the whole. Happens all the time during Gun debates where left media will intentionally pick fruit cakes with terrible diplomacy skills and debate them for an easy win.
Same as with the Occupy Wall Street movement, they went around intentionally getting the dumbest and moronic people to represent the movement on camera. I was not a part of the movement but I could have made a better case than those fruits!
We go no where when we do things like this, we only succeed in holding ourselves back.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
There is a reason that the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of tyrants and patriots.
We mistakenly believe that we can keep that tree fresh with only the blood of tyrants, but when you try it, you wind up feeding it mostly with the blood of patriots & innocent!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dear leaders
We know that the Russians are already reading your emails.
Now you seem to want them to be able to read everyone else's too.
WHY?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Dear leaders
Why are the Russians allowed to do it but not us?
~every other government
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why would anyone take military advice from anyone in France? The new French Navy all has glass bottom boats, so when they sail the seas, they can see the old French navy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
seems to me the bit i read many years ago is so very nearly true, whereby governments will do the terrorists job for them!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alternatives
> the European market
That may be true for companies like Apple who sell physical products and therefore need a physical presence in France, but companies like Google and Twitter and Facebook can continue to do business in Europe without actually being *in* Europe, and therefore wouldn't have to obey any of these new and exciting laws that are being proposed.
The only recourse European lawmakers would have against them is to block access to their services from within their jurisdiction. But turning off Google to all their citizens, who not only use the search engine, but in many instances have built entire businesses and livelihoods around Google's suite of cloud-based products, could come with serious political blowback for the lawmakers who choose to take that step.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I find it really ironic that...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I find it really ironic that...
There is a debate to be had about how much humans are contributing. Recent news is somewhere between 40 and 60 percent. This leads me to believe that climate change will happen one way or another. We can debate about how fast, but it is happening.
Now what to do? We can debate that. Can we stop it? Doubtful, but we can debate that. Who pays for the fixes that will need to be put into place? We can debate that.
But since your comment is totally off topic, is random and inappropriate for this article, I assume you are just a climate change wacko and no one should take you seriously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I find it really ironic that...
"Good to hear, what adults will you be nominating to represent you, and do they know they've been thrown under the bus yet?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
France failed during WWII
History is repeating itself as the encryption backdoor becomes the new Maginot Line. The German Army did not pierce the Maginot Line. Rather, they went around it just as terrorists will go around the new Maginot Line dubbed the Encryption Backdoor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment