Miami Officials Promise To Crack Down On... >>
<< Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Mar 30th 2017 11:50am


Filed Under:
backdoors, encryption, fbi, going dark, james comey



James Comey's New Idea: An International Encryption Backdoor Partnership

from the let's-all-share-the-pain-equally dept

FBI Director James Comey is still pitching encryption backdoors, despite there being almost no one -- from the Intelligence Community to legislators around the world -- interested in what he's selling. Comey claims to be sitting on a pile of encrypted devices the FBI can't get into, even with help from outside contractors.

His latest backdoor idea was floated at a national security symposium at the University of Texas. Knowing any legislated backdoors might result in US device customers turning to overseas suppliers, Comey thinks he can minimize domestic fiscal damage by getting the rest of the world to fall in line with an idea most foreign governments still find unpalatable, even as they suffer terrorist attacks with a far greater frequency than we do at home. Michael Kan has more details at ComputerWorld:

Speaking on Thursday, Comey suggested that the U.S. might work with other countries on a “framework” for creating legal access to encrypted tech devices.

“I could imagine a community of nations committed to the rule of law developing a set of norms, a framework, for when government access is appropriate,” he said on Thursday.

Comey doesn't say how he plans to set this in motion. He's had no luck on the domestic front, so hoping for an "international framework" to spring into existence is, at best, inordinately hopeful. He directly addressed one of the many concerns device makers have about encryption backdoors, stating he had no desire to "chase innovation" out of the US. But that doesn't mean he's not interested in harming US innovation. He simply believes every country in the partnership should suffer equally.

As always happens when Comey opens his mouth about encryption, plenty of experts in the field are on hand to criticize his comments.

“I don’t think it makes sense,” said Nicholas Weaver, a researcher at the International Computer Science Institute at the University of California Berkeley.

Comey’s idea means that all countries will essentially agree to weaken the security in their vendors’ tech products, Weaver said. However, other countries will balk, fearing that the U.S. might exploit the cooperation for spying purposes.

“Would you still use a U.S. product, even if you know the NSA (National Security Agency) could have the rights to it?” he said.

Most of our allies around the world are still stinging a bit from multiple national security leaks -- some of which have exposed nearly as much intrusiveness of their own security agencies as they have about the NSA's reach and grasp. With the NSA heavily-involved in diverting hardware shipments to implant backdoors, no one's in any hurry to add their country to the list of "buyer beware" electronics.

Even if most of Europe agrees to weaken encryption to make law enforcement easier, there's no preventing non-partner countries from taking advantage of security holes to engage in greater domestic spying and civil rights abuses.

And, as is always the case when Comey opens his mouth about encryption, it's again suggested the nerds of the world are simply not applying themselves when it comes to "safe" backdoors.

[O]n Thursday, Comey said the tech industry can find an approach that creates government access, while keeping malicious actors out.

“I reject the, ‘it’s impossible’ response,” he said. “I just think we haven’t actually tried it.”

Counterpoint from Nate Cardozo of the EFF:

“It’s childish to stomp your foot, and say, ‘nerds you have to try harder,’” Cardozo said.

That's Comey all over: insisting he's right despite nearly no one else in the world agreeing with him. The phones he can't get into are apparently viewed as a personal insult -- a middle finger from device makers to the feds. He claims device makers shouldn't "decide how [their customers] live" by providing default encryption. He feels it should be left up to customers whether or not they want that level of security.

He makes this claim while pitching backdoors that remove that choice, allowing the FBI to tell Americans how to live: less securely, because criminals and terrorism. Again, classic Comey -- who handles every discussion of encryption like a child. He's not guileless, not by far. But he so deeply believes in the inherent "rightness" of his arguments that he's unable to see their inconsistency and incoherence. Or worse, he does... but just doesn't care.

27 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:12pm

    “I reject the, ‘it’s impossible’ response,” he said. “I just think we haven’t actually tried it.”

    I guess he never bothered to read the history books about the last time this was done. Seem to remember just a few years ago someone exploited a flaw left over from that. Something to do with browser downgrading encryption when asked because at the time we couldn't "export strong encryption"

    This idiot really should be forced to go back to school and retake those math classes he obviously flunked or cheated his way through.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Chris Brand, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:15pm

    If he's so knowledgeable about what's possible...

    surely it would be very easy for him to prove that it's not impossible by doing it himself ?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:25pm

      Re: If he's so knowledgeable about what's possible...

      Mr. Comey, why can't you catch terrorists without breaking everyone's encryption?

      Don't tell me it's impossible.

      I reject the 'it's impossible' response. I think you just haven't actually tried it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:15pm

    It's not a backdoor

    It's a screen door.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:20pm

    Claude Shannon -- in the 40's -- proved -- mathematically -- that what Comey wants is impossible. He didn't prove that it was difficult or that given enough compute power it could be done. He proved that it is simply impossible.

    What Comey wants is similar to the Indiana Legislature trying to legislate the value of PI. They didn't like irrational numbers.

    Comey is an idiot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Alya, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:23pm

      Re:

      What Comey wants is similar to the Indiana Legislature trying to legislate the value of PI. They didn't like irrational numbers.

      Despite being irrational themselves. Imagine that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:30pm

      Re:

      He's not an idiot, of that I am almost sure of. Dishonest, malicious, indifferent, a threat to privacy and security yes, but not stupid. He knows that what he's demanding will put huge numbers of people at risk, he just doesn't care so long as he comes out ahead.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        SteveMB (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:41pm

        Re: Re:

        Actually, he *is* a bit stupid if he's unaware of the fact that in addition to losing all credibility with sensible people, he's lost all credibility with the politicians he needs to convince. So, Jimmy, who do you want to lobby first: the ones who hate your guts for screaming "E-Mail-Ghazi!" on the eve of the election, or the ones who hate your guts for telling everybody "The Trump Kremlin Connection is real and the Trump Tower Wiretap isn't"?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Sualocin, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:45pm

        Re: Re:

        Dishonest, malicious, indifferent, a threat to privacy and security yes, but not stupid.

        I would argue that he's all of those.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    CRAPC, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:21pm

    Dear America...

    We sincerely approve of this idea and look forward to partnering with you on it. Comrade Comey is an American hero!

    Love,
    China Russia Alliance on Prevention of Crime
    CRAPC

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:21pm

    For some reason these calls for secure encryption with backdoors tends to remind me of that old SNL skit where there's a company who is spending millions of dollars in research in an attempt to get a camel to fit through the eye of a needle via crazy plans like really large needles, really tiny camels, pureeing the camel so it can be more easily poured through the eye of a needle, etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Committed to the rule of law

    I understand that legislators can make the laws be whatever they want.

    But when someone says they are committed to the rule of law, I tend to assume, or I used to assume that means they support things like citizens' right to have private encrypted communications and data storage.

    When these two things no longer go together it is a sign that the country is sick. The laws, at least in part, are no longer to protect the citizens, but at least in part to work against them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:26pm

    "If we can land a man on the moon, surely if we put our minds to it we can land a man on the sun."

    ... yeah, his 'nerd harder' mantra is that stupid.

    Mind, I said the mantra is stupid, not the man, because I rather doubt he himself is that stupid, rather he's just incredibly dishonest and focused only on making his job easier, no matter the damage it will cause if he ever manages to con a government into following him.

    He's a massive threat to public safety and security, and it's not because he's too stupid to realize it, he just doesn't care.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:47pm

      Re: "If we can land a man on the moon, surely if we put our minds to it we can land a man on the sun."

      I support an effort to fund NASA to land James Coney on the sun as he desires.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:27pm

    Think of how Stingray cell site snoopers were for catching terrorists... and now they're in use by 13 federal agencies plus many state and local police agencies. And police agencies around the world. They'll all demand access to the backdoor too.

    Sharing the backdoor password internationally - to multiple agencies in every other country - will only add redundancy to the backdoor being leaked/found/exploited by the bad guys.

    But contrary to this article, it's not a new idea. There was never any question that a backdoor would be shared. Germany, Japan, Russia and the rest would never accept phones being sold in their countries with that foreign-controlled backdoor, unless they too have access. Remove that backdoor (not that they'd trust it to be gone) and Americans can simply import phones from those countries. Or just import the OS updates.

    Even in a world with unicorns and magic pixie dust and backdoors that magically stay closed for the bad guys, it's only a matter of time until we hear about these backdoors being used in bulk to find out who leaked a movie script or White House meeting. Or insulted a CEO or foreign leader.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:08pm

      Re:

      Just had very interesting thought.... One of the worries is that the key would be stolen and fall into the wrong hands.

      How many stingray devices do you think are currently "missing"? After all, they mount these things in police cars and drive around with them. I find it hard to believe one hasn't walked off, and you know if one got stolen the agency that lost it would never come forward and admit it publicly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:27pm

        Re: Re:

        America has several private companies - usually with board members in the revolving door to high-level government positions - that provide security services to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other non-democracies.

        I wonder how many of them stock Stingray devices. And how many would stock Comey's backdoor.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    SteveMB (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:36pm

    > He feels it should be left up to customers whether or not they want that level of security.

    Customers have already voted "yes" with their dollars.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Alya, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:36pm

    What do you want to bet...

    that his proposed back-door would not apply to government devices and/or communications?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Sualocin, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:43pm

      Re: What do you want to bet...

      Back when the Clinton administration was pushing mandated back-doors they wanted to exclude bankers as well as the government. The reason, given by Bill Clinton, was that "bankers are good citizens". As opposed to the rest of us, I suppose.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:39pm

    If these encrypted phones are evidence of such horrible crimes

    Then how is there no other evidence somewhere that it can actually be found? If the only evidence the accused left is on their phones, and there is no other trace, what did they do? Kill someone, incinerate the body, destroy all records the person existed, and mind-wipe everyone who might realize the victim is missing?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:41pm

    I've said it before: We're all missing an opportunity here: We should be calling encryption "Digital Rights Management." Which it is, of course; DRM for the consumer.

    That way, powerful people who have declared jihad against encryption would be declaring jihad against DRM.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:45pm

    I wish he would explain why the cannot stop terrorists that they know about, and why they think that banning laptops and tablets in the cabin will prevent them being used as a bomb in the cargo hold.

    Over the last few years the problem has not been one of going dark, but rather failure to keep track of known risks, who often do not bother with encryption. They also seem to have the exploits they need to get into the electronics of suspecter terrorists, so I can only assume they are concentrating on trying to spy on non violent political opposition which can force governments to listen to their citizens, if they are not stopped from organizing the protests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Mar 2017 @ 12:52pm

    Don't listen

    Don't listen to James Comey, all he ever does is talk out of his back-door.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Too dangerous not to

      If he was just some nutter on the street holding a sign about the evils of encryption then yes, it would be safe to ignore him.

      However when the person making those claims holds the position of FBI Director then you ignore them at your own risk, as you're talking about someone in a position of power holding a demonstrably dangerous idea and trying to get other people to believe it too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 30 Mar 2017 @ 1:06pm

    I think the Clipper chip was a good example of why what Comey is asking for is impossible. If there's a secret way to decrypt, it will not stay secret.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Miami Officials Promise To Crack Down On... >>
<< Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:26 Miami Officials Promise To Crack Down On Airbnb Homeowners Who Spoke Up About Bad Regulations (0)
11:50 James Comey's New Idea: An International Encryption Backdoor Partnership (27)
10:45 Trump's Internet Brigades Shocked To Realize The Government Just Sold Them Out On Privacy (35)
10:38 Daily Deal: ITIL Foundation Training for IT Professionals (0)
09:36 Report Says DEA Doesn't Even Know If The Billions In Cash It Seizes Is Having Any Impact On Criminal Activity (23)
06:33 FCC Boss Takes Aim At Efforts To Bring Broadband To The Poor (17)
03:36 All That On-Off Excitement About CETA Last Year? It's Happening Again (3)

Wednesday

16:58 Tractor Owners Using Pirated Firmware To Dodge John Deere's Ham-Fisted Attempt To Monopolize Repair (25)
14:55 Judge Alsup Wants Uber & Waymo To Teach Him How To LiDAR Prior To Self-Driving Car Case (26)
13:34 No, You Can't Buy Congress's Internet Data, Or Anyone Else's (52)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.