James Comey's New Idea: An International Encryption Backdoor Partnership
FBI Director James Comey is still pitching encryption backdoors, despite there being almost no one -- from the Intelligence Community to legislators around the world -- interested in what he's selling. Comey claims to be sitting on a pile of encrypted devices the FBI can't get into, even with help from outside contractors.
His latest backdoor idea was floated at a national security symposium at the University of Texas. Knowing any legislated backdoors might result in US device customers turning to overseas suppliers, Comey thinks he can minimize domestic fiscal damage by getting the rest of the world to fall in line with an idea most foreign governments still find unpalatable, even as they suffer terrorist attacks with a far greater frequency than we do at home. Michael Kan has more details at ComputerWorld:
Speaking on Thursday, Comey suggested that the U.S. might work with other countries on a “framework” for creating legal access to encrypted tech devices.
“I could imagine a community of nations committed to the rule of law developing a set of norms, a framework, for when government access is appropriate,” he said on Thursday.
Comey doesn't say how he plans to set this in motion. He's had no luck on the domestic front, so hoping for an "international framework" to spring into existence is, at best, inordinately hopeful. He directly addressed one of the many concerns device makers have about encryption backdoors, stating he had no desire to "chase innovation" out of the US. But that doesn't mean he's not interested in harming US innovation. He simply believes every country in the partnership should suffer equally.
As always happens when Comey opens his mouth about encryption, plenty of experts in the field are on hand to criticize his comments.
“I don’t think it makes sense,” said Nicholas Weaver, a researcher at the International Computer Science Institute at the University of California Berkeley.
Comey’s idea means that all countries will essentially agree to weaken the security in their vendors’ tech products, Weaver said. However, other countries will balk, fearing that the U.S. might exploit the cooperation for spying purposes.
“Would you still use a U.S. product, even if you know the NSA (National Security Agency) could have the rights to it?” he said.
Most of our allies around the world are still stinging a bit from multiple national security leaks -- some of which have exposed nearly as much intrusiveness of their own security agencies as they have about the NSA's reach and grasp. With the NSA heavily-involved in diverting hardware shipments to implant backdoors, no one's in any hurry to add their country to the list of "buyer beware" electronics.
Even if most of Europe agrees to weaken encryption to make law enforcement easier, there's no preventing non-partner countries from taking advantage of security holes to engage in greater domestic spying and civil rights abuses.
And, as is always the case when Comey opens his mouth about encryption, it's again suggested the nerds of the world are simply not applying themselves when it comes to "safe" backdoors.
[O]n Thursday, Comey said the tech industry can find an approach that creates government access, while keeping malicious actors out.
“I reject the, ‘it’s impossible’ response,” he said. “I just think we haven’t actually tried it.”
Counterpoint from Nate Cardozo of the EFF:
“It’s childish to stomp your foot, and say, ‘nerds you have to try harder,’” Cardozo said.
That's Comey all over: insisting he's right despite nearly no one else in the world agreeing with him. The phones he can't get into are apparently viewed as a personal insult -- a middle finger from device makers to the feds. He claims device makers shouldn't "decide how [their customers] live" by providing default encryption. He feels it should be left up to customers whether or not they want that level of security.
He makes this claim while pitching backdoors that remove that choice, allowing the FBI to tell Americans how to live: less securely, because criminals and terrorism. Again, classic Comey -- who handles every discussion of encryption like a child. He's not guileless, not by far. But he so deeply believes in the inherent "rightness" of his arguments that he's unable to see their inconsistency and incoherence. Or worse, he does... but just doesn't care.
Reader Comments
I guess he never bothered to read the history books about the last time this was done. Seem to remember just a few years ago someone exploited a flaw left over from that. Something to do with browser downgrading encryption when asked because at the time we couldn't "export strong encryption"
This idiot really should be forced to go back to school and retake those math classes he obviously flunked or cheated his way through.
If he's so knowledgeable about what's possible...
Re: If he's so knowledgeable about what's possible...
Don't tell me it's impossible.
I reject the 'it's impossible' response. I think you just haven't actually tried it.
It's not a backdoor
What Comey wants is similar to the Indiana Legislature trying to legislate the value of PI. They didn't like irrational numbers.
Comey is an idiot.
Re:
Despite being irrational themselves. Imagine that.
Re:
He's not an idiot, of that I am almost sure of. Dishonest, malicious, indifferent, a threat to privacy and security yes, but not stupid. He knows that what he's demanding will put huge numbers of people at risk, he just doesn't care so long as he comes out ahead.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
I would argue that he's all of those.
Dear America...
Love,
China Russia Alliance on Prevention of Crime
CRAPC
Committed to the rule of law
But when someone says they are committed to the rule of law, I tend to assume, or I used to assume that means they support things like citizens' right to have private encrypted communications and data storage.
When these two things no longer go together it is a sign that the country is sick. The laws, at least in part, are no longer to protect the citizens, but at least in part to work against them.
Re: Committed to the rule of law
Think about it more like this.
rule of the law.
"If we can land a man on the moon, surely if we put our minds to it we can land a man on the sun."
... yeah, his 'nerd harder' mantra is that stupid.
Mind, I said the mantra is stupid, not the man, because I rather doubt he himself is that stupid, rather he's just incredibly dishonest and focused only on making his job easier, no matter the damage it will cause if he ever manages to con a government into following him.
He's a massive threat to public safety and security, and it's not because he's too stupid to realize it, he just doesn't care.
Re: "If we can land a man on the moon, surely if we put our minds to it we can land a man on the sun."
Sharing the backdoor password internationally - to multiple agencies in every other country - will only add redundancy to the backdoor being leaked/found/exploited by the bad guys.
But contrary to this article, it's not a new idea. There was never any question that a backdoor would be shared. Germany, Japan, Russia and the rest would never accept phones being sold in their countries with that foreign-controlled backdoor, unless they too have access. Remove that backdoor (not that they'd trust it to be gone) and Americans can simply import phones from those countries. Or just import the OS updates.
Even in a world with unicorns and magic pixie dust and backdoors that magically stay closed for the bad guys, it's only a matter of time until we hear about these backdoors being used in bulk to find out who leaked a movie script or White House meeting. Or insulted a CEO or foreign leader.
Re:
How many stingray devices do you think are currently "missing"? After all, they mount these things in police cars and drive around with them. I find it hard to believe one hasn't walked off, and you know if one got stolen the agency that lost it would never come forward and admit it publicly.
Re: Re:
I wonder how many of them stock Stingray devices. And how many would stock Comey's backdoor.
Customers have already voted "yes" with their dollars.
What do you want to bet...
Re: What do you want to bet...
Back when the Clinton administration was pushing mandated back-doors they wanted to exclude bankers as well as the government. The reason, given by Bill Clinton, was that "bankers are good citizens". As opposed to the rest of us, I suppose.
If these encrypted phones are evidence of such horrible crimes
Then how is there no other evidence somewhere that it can actually be found? If the only evidence the accused left is on their phones, and there is no other trace, what did they do? Kill someone, incinerate the body, destroy all records the person existed, and mind-wipe everyone who might realize the victim is missing?
That way, powerful people who have declared jihad against encryption would be declaring jihad against DRM.
Over the last few years the problem has not been one of going dark, but rather failure to keep track of known risks, who often do not bother with encryption. They also seem to have the exploits they need to get into the electronics of suspecter terrorists, so I can only assume they are concentrating on trying to spy on non violent political opposition which can force governments to listen to their citizens, if they are not stopped from organizing the protests.
Don't listen
Too dangerous not to
If he was just some nutter on the street holding a sign about the evils of encryption then yes, it would be safe to ignore him.
However when the person making those claims holds the position of FBI Director then you ignore them at your own risk, as you're talking about someone in a position of power holding a demonstrably dangerous idea and trying to get other people to believe it too.
I think the Clipper chip was a good example of why what Comey is asking for is impossible. If there's a secret way to decrypt, it will not stay secret.
