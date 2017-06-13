Australia's AG Says Public Will Be Cool With Encryption Backdoors Because They Use Facebook
from the talking-(out-of-your-ass)-points dept
In what has become standard operating procedure following a terrorist attack in any part of the (western) world, a top government official is calling for encryption backdoors. This call is being made despite the lack of evidence supporting the theory terrorists are encrypting their communications. And this particular call, being made by Australian Attorney General George Brandis, is being made despite Brandis claiming he's not calling for encryption backdoors.
Shot:
Brandis told the Sun Herald he plans to give agencies freer access to encrypted messaging, insisting the government didn't want to force companies like Facebook and Apple to have a "back door" into its messaging platforms.
Chaser:
"At one point or more of that process, access to the encrypted communication is essential for intelligence and law enforcement," Brandis said.
"If there are encryption keys then those encryption keys have to be put at the disposal of the authorities."
You can call a backdoor "keys under the doormat," but it's still a backdoor even if you're going in the front. Keys held by anyone are keys that can be compromised. It is impossible for law enforcement/intelligence agencies to claim a backdoor is a secure way to protect people's privacy while providing lawful access. See also: the dumping of CIA/NSA software exploits. See also: leaking is still a thing. See also: the TSA's (physical) master keys have been cloned… thanks to the TSA's carelessness. And etc.
But it's all OK even if someone evil manages to make copies of the encryption keys. Why? Because Facebook.
[H]e said the public's attitudes towards privacy were changing, pointing to the so-called "Facebook generation".
"I think also community attitudes, particularly among younger people towards the concept of privacy are changing," Brandis said.
"In the Facebook generation when people put more and more of their own personal data out there, I think there is an entirely different attitude to privacy among young people then there was than perhaps a generation or two ago."
Hello, false equivalency! Brandis makes statements about the government accessing people's private messages (he specifically mentioned Whatsapp and iMessages) and thinks no one will have a problem with it because of what they publicly share on social media. One would hope -- for the sake of their own sanity -- that Brandis is being deliberately obtuse for the sake of pushing his non-backdoor backdoors. The only other explanation is that Brandis is an idiot who can't suss out the difference between private communications and public sharing.
He backs up his baffling, possibly disingenuous assertion with a factoid generated out of thin air:
He suggested the the majority of people in Australia didn't prioritise privacy over giving security agencies more "tools" to fight terrorism.
This person -- who represents the public interest -- should probably spend a bit more time actually listening to the public. The only people making these sorts of assertions are government officials. You rarely hear private citizens -- especially not a majority of them -- arguing for more government intrusion, even in the wake of terrorist attacks.
Nothing stops the fear train, though, not even simple logic. Backdoors that aren't backdoors, backed with the conflation of public and private communications, and capped off with a declaration that this is what the public wants, even though the public has never expressed any such desire. It's a bullshit Triple Crown win for Brandis, who certainly shouldn't be allowed to handle any heavy government machinery in the future.
You know what's really frustrating?
You were trying to write a hyperbolic headline. Try again.
Statuatory penalties
Re: Statuatory penalties
Re: Re: Statuatory penalties
Then continue the top-down approach. Mandate back doors for banks and their online banking systems. Then other large corporations.
Once the public sees how that works, they'll respond accordingly.
Hope This Helps!
He may not be wrong
Looks like some users would abandon privacy for a pizza.
While encryption may be a 'feature' for some, it's just a word for others and part of the mumbo-jumbo that makes whatever service they're using on "the internet" actually work. They dont care about the details, it's just a word to them. It has no value to them so they've lost nothing in their minds if now Facebook isn't encrypted. They never "saw" it encrypted before, now it's not encrypted, and they perceived no change in the service they receive.
Until his/her browser history is on the internet due to a "Backdoor."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What he is really saying
Exactly the same arguement as rapists
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
One would hope ... that Brandis is being deliberately obtuse... The only other explanation is that Brandis is an idiot...
What? What did you call me? Tim, I think you're forgetting yourself. If you want to indulge yourself in this fantasy, that's your business. But I assure you, there's nothing deliberate about it: it's totally instinctive, 100% natural talent. Guess I showed you who the real idiot is, now didn't I?
WHO HERE???
Those TALKING on FB, while NOT at home, saying that the MALL was great, the movie would be starting in 5 minutes...TELLING THE WORLD they would be on Vacation...
How many idiots had a thief break into their HOMES/APTS while they Texted from another location..BEING F"ing STUPID..
NOW what is the difference between programs that send 1 msg to 1 person over BROADCASTING to 200 people..
Please, please, please, be respectful here
Irrespective of whether or not his actions, statements, etc are those of a self-serving, arrogant and highly disrespectful imbecile, we, at least, should maintain a high level of decorum. We do not want to sink to his level.
Tear apart his statements all you like, but refer to the man by his title and position. Personally, Senator George Brandis cannot be trusted to do anything that will benefit the citizens of the greatest nation on Earth, Australia. He has demonstrated this time and time again.
He is a man who believes in the Rule of Law (he has publicly stated this) as long as the Rule of Law has been written by himself. Senator George Brandis will reap what he has sown and when he does, he will find out that he is not as influential or powerful or as immune from consequences as he thinks he is.
Re: Please, please, please, be respectful here
Oh, very well....
YouTube - Monty Python - Politicians: An Apology
Text from Wikiquote:
Same thing, right?
Saying 'People choose to share personal details on Facebook so they should be fine with broken encryption leaving all of their personal data open to perusal' is rather like saying 'People choose to let some people in their houses, so they should be fine with a whole bunch of random strangers coming inside whenever they want without getting permission first'.
He's either grossly dishonest in comparing the two as though they were even remotely similar, or he's a world-class idiot who actually does not see a difference, and in either case he's a huge threat to the privacy and security of those around him and deserves to be removed from his position as soon as possible as both a threat to the public and unfit for office.
