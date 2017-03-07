Canadian Court Chips Away At... >>
by Mike Masnick

Tue, Mar 7th 2017 10:45am


cia, encryption, hacking, nsa, phones, surveillance, vep, vulnerabilities, vulnerabilities equities program

wikileaks



CIA Leak Shows Mobile Phones Vulnerable, Not Encryption

from the and-cia-isn't-helping dept

As you've probably heard by now, this morning Wikileaks started releasing a new cache of information regarding CIA hacking tools. This is interesting on a variety of levels, but many of the reports focus on the claims that encrypted chat apps like Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram may be compromised. See the top two links in this screenshot:

Wikileaks itself may have contributed to this view with the following paragraph in its release:

These techniques permit the CIA to bypass the encryption of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Wiebo, Confide and Cloackman by hacking the "smart" phones that they run on and collecting audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.

But the details don't seem to show that those apps are compromised, so much as that Android and iOS devices are compromised. It's always been true that if someone can get into your phone, the encryption scheme you use doesn't matter, because they can just pull keystrokes or grab data before you encrypt it -- in the same way that someone looking over your shoulder can read your messages as well. That's not a fault of the encryption or the app, but of the environment in which you're using the app itself.

And that should really be the bigger concern here. Over the years, nearly all of the focus on hacking mobile phones has been on the NSA and its capabilities, rather than the CIA. But it's now clear that the CIA has its own operations, akin to the NSA's hacking operations (kinda makes you wonder why we need that overlap). Except that the CIA's hacking team seems almost entirely unconcerned with following the federal government's rules on letting private companies know about vulnerabilities they've discovered.

Remember, the Obama White House put in place what it called a Vulnerabilities Equities Program in which the intelligence community is supposed to default to letting private companies know about vulnerabilities. And, yes, this was always something of a joke as there was a giant loophole involving "except for a clear national security or law enforcement need" that the NSA basically used to withhold vulnerabilities all the time. Still, at least the NSA appeared to get around to revealing some vulnerabilities eventually (probably once they were no longer useful).

Here, however, it looks like the CIA was hoarding some really serious vulnerabilities with wild abandon. In a chart released by Wikileaks you see that the CIA is getting these vulnerabilities from a variety of sources. Some it's finding itself, some it's purchasing, and some are shared via other agencies, such as the NSA or the UK's GCHQ. As Ed Snowden notes, there is now clear evidence (which many suspected, but which had not been proven) that the US government was secretly paying to keep US software unsafe and vulnerable. That's really dangerous. It's putting basically everyone in much more serious danger, just so the CIA, NSA and others can get in when they want to:

This is why the whole conversation about mandating backdoors and "going dark" was so dangerous in the first place. Those were plans to force even more of these vulnerabilities into the wild, just for the very very rare cases where they were needed by law enforcement or intelligence.

At a time when the President is suddenly acting as if he's concerned about domestic surveillance (at least of himself), perhaps now would be a good time to crack down on this kind of stuff. I'm not holding my breath -- but, for now, we're getting a lot more insight into the CIA's electronic surveillance methods, and it sounds like there's more to come.

Reader Comments

 
Think of all the possible ways they can get your messages without actually breaking encryption.

Yeah. A lot. The paradigm of technology and security needs to change.

On Android, when you install a 3rd party keyboard, you'll get a notification about how the developer can intercept what you type (SwiftKey anyone?).

When something new is around the corner, security should be paramount, not an afterthought once we realize it's broken.

I don't think there is enough black electrical tape in the world for every cell phone and webcam.
—anti-antidirt

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 10:57am

    "Let's all welcome our 3rd member to the Deep State, billionaire Silicon Valley scumlords"

      Mike Masnick (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:56pm

Re:

      Re:

      "Let's all welcome our 3rd member to the Deep State, billionaire Silicon Valley scumlords"

      I'm kind of curious how you get from what's in the story to blaming Silicon Valley?

    Regret (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:03am

    Trust but (can't) verify

    "[N]ow would be a good time to crack down on this kind of stuff..." yeah, but we'd never really know if they did, would we? They can always tell us they've stopped (or tell Congress), but who'd really believe that they have? Not me.

    jsl4980 (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:19am

    I've heard the president uses an old Android phone, how many of the leaked vulnerabilities apply to his phone?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:29am

Paying?

    Paying?

    As Ed Snowden notes, there is now clear evidence[...] that the US government was secretly paying to keep US software unsafe and vulnerable.

    What am I missing? The image shows government agencies buying IOS vulnerabilities, but it doesn't say they're paying Apple or other software companies to add backdoors or avoid/delay patching vulnerabilities. Is that what you're implying? I'd have assumed they were paying third-party researchers who'd lack the influence to "keep US software unsafe".

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:42am

    Efforts to weaken encryption are efforts to make mass surveillance easier.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Ninja (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 11:48am

    Vulnerabilities will exist regardless of how good the makers are at upgrading their systems. Android environment is particularly plagued with updating issues given its fragmentation. My phone is still within those receiving patches for critical security issues within 3 months but that until the manufacturer decides to pull the plug. And it will eventually. Of course it would be good if vulnerabilities were brought to light and fixed asap. But the CIAs of the world are not the problem, rather, the lack of updates that patch critical problems that are eventually uncovered is.

    You can install whatever OS you want on your computer, why shouldn't this apply to mobile computers, er, phones? I'd gladly install directly from Google. Heck, if you make things easier you'll also spawn a healthy market for alternative OS developers where we all win in the end.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:01pm

Re:

      Re:

      Anything that isn't a Nexus/Pixel device within Google's 3 year support range should junked or never connected to a network.

      For anyone who cares about security there iOS is sadly the only option.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:08pm

Re:

      Re:

      The more complex Linus ecosystem, where the distros have to keep tabs on security updates by following mailing lists etc., has little trouble in getting security fixes out to their users within hours of a patch being published. The problem with patches in the Android ecosystem has more to do with the bureaucracy of large organizations, rather than any testing and distribution problems.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 12:53pm

So...

    So...

    was it Russia that hacked the U.S. election or was it the CIA?

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:17pm

Re: So...

      Re: So...

      Neither since the election was not hacked.

      The DNC did a lot of shady things.
      That is what cost them the election.

      20 years ago we would have called this "Investigative Journalism" but today we call it hacking because that sounds spooky and evil.

      Stop allowing the DNC to focus the wool around your eyes on the method of revelation instead of the actual revelations.

        Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:43pm

        Re: Re: So...

        Stop allowing the DNC to focus the wool around your eyes on the method of revelation instead of the actual revelations.

        Some of us have the ability to hold more than one thought in our head at a time.

        (Some of us even have the ability to use metaphors correctly. "Focus the wool around your eyes"? What does that even mean?)

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:46pm

Re: So...

      Re: So...

      The DNC revelations were due to a leak not a hack. That is from inside the DNC not outside.

    aStepForward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:23pm

    On the Plus Side

    On the plus side of things, with this recent leak which alleges to include source code, now Alphabet, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft and all the app developers now know what holes to plug in their code.

    Between now and then be wary, but in a few months expect many patches for every Operating System and App devs and more push back from tech companies against government(s) efforts to stifle their speech when it comes to alerting consumers that the government agencies are in reality doing things that could impact their daily lives.

    Wikileaks, helping foreign adversaries bring down democratic nations one leak at a time or helping individuals take back their individual freedoms one shitty leak at a time, only future historians will know that outcome.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:31pm

      Re: On the Plus Side

      You're assuming all the main tech players aren't completely in collusion with the IC.

      I doubt Apple is, and that's precisely why I'm sticking w iOS

    anti-antidirt (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:27pm

    Think of all the possible ways they can get your messages without actually breaking encryption.

    Yeah. A lot. The paradigm of technology and security needs to change.

    On Android, when you install a 3rd party keyboard, you'll get a notification about how the developer can intercept what you type (SwiftKey anyone?).

    When something new is around the corner, security should be paramount, not an afterthought once we realize it's broken.

    I don't think there is enough black electrical tape in the world for every cell phone and webcam.

      Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:59pm

Re:

      Re:

      Yeah, there are a lot of reasons why security simply isn't the fundamental priority in software design that it should be. I'm hoping that, now that we've got languages like Rust and Go that can match C's performance without adopting its 1970-vintage approach to memory management, devs will start slowly making the transition, but a fully-functional OS based on those foundations is a long way off.

      (When was the last time a new, built-from-the-ground-up OS got a foothold? Windows NT? I don't think we can count OSX (based on FreeBSD) or Android or ChromeOS (both use the Linux kernel), and lesser-used OS's like Blackberry, WebOS, BeOS, and Tizen all seem like also-rans.)

      I think we're likely to see formal verification start to be adopted for highly secure, special-purpose OS's, but by its nature it's incredibly labor-intensive and has serious issues with scalability.

      Meanwhile, thanks to Android and the IoT, Linux-based OS's have proven not to be nearly the secure workhorses in consumer electronics that they are in the server market. Torvalds and the other core kernel developers have always focused on compatibility over security, and that's not likely to change. And honestly they kind of have a point -- it doesn't matter how secure you make your kernel if some jackass is going to stick it on a router that uses a hardcoded root password and an open telnet port and call it a day.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 1:59pm

    I posted a comment similar to this last week but in light of this I'll post again. How exactly is Congress or the POTUS supposed to keep the intelligence community accountable? If someone had the info to destroy you (and if they don't, these leaks show they're able to fabricate it and cover their tracks) how effective would you be in governing them?

    Information is power. Who has the most information? The IC does. So where does the real power lie? With Congress or the group who literally has the information (real or not) to bring any individual or nation down? If you don't play their game, do you think they're going to let you get in their way? I guess you could ask Kennedy... Kind of fitting that the password to these documents was a quote from him.

    There seems to be a lot of turmoil in the upper echelons of the US government. It's almost a civil war but it's all happening behind the scenes. It's an internal power struggle, and they're trying to keep up the facade on the whole charade. Interested to see what happens I guess, but I don't think it'll be to any of our benefit.

      Thad, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:10pm

Re:

      Re:

      The comment about Kennedy veers a little too much into conspiracy theory territory for my tastes, but your point is well-taken. I think far too many people have been ready to praise leaks that serve their own political interests and condemn ones that serve The Other Guy's, without actually evaluating where they're coming from and what they mean. (See our metaphor-mixing anonymous friend upthread who insists that it doesn't matter where the DNC leaks came from, it only matters what was in them -- as if it's not possible for both things to matter.)

      The enemy of your enemy is not your friend. There's no contradiction in thinking that the DNC behaved unethically while also believing that Assange, Putin, et al do not have our best interests at heart in obtaining and publishing Podesta's emails. Similarly, we're currently seeing a battle between the White House and the CIA, and between the CIA and the Russian government. Anybody who's looking for a good guy to root for in any of those conflicts is missing the point. It's like the poster for Alien vs. Predator: whoever wins, we lose.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:26pm

Re:

      Re:

      > How exactly is Congress or the POTUS supposed to keep the intelligence community accountable?

      They control the money,.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:00pm

    If your interested in security go look at Qubes OS. Its not for phones, but they are looking at security all the way down to the hardware on the system.

    Qubes is a virtual machine based OS that allows you to segregate everything you do into separate VMs. This means that if one get hacked or infected the others wont, or at least it is less likely. Also, at least the people behind the OS, look at the whole system to try and make even the hardware more secure from things like BIOS infection.

    https://www.qubes-os.org/

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:01pm

      Oh I forgot to mention Qubes is free.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:08pm

Re:

      Re:

      Too bad it has hefty system requirements which doesn't lend itself well to disposable computers bought with cash.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:29pm

Re:

      Re:

      You assumes that the the code that runs below the operating system, and provided by the processor manufacturer does not allow the operating system to be compromised.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 3:09pm

        This is exactly the kind of thing the developers of Qubes are interested in. Now there is nothing they can do with Qubes on a system that has that vulnerability, but they are pushing for system that have more of an open system so that can be found, or hardware that deals with the in some other way.

        That's why I like Qubes, the developer are interested in fixing the whole system, not just on part. Supporting Qubes OS will hopefully can help that goal.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 2:53pm

    I know one article elsewhgere says that in the newer cars, they spy on you through the infotainment system. That is one reason why to buy a model where you can replace the factory infotainment system with a different stereo.

    You cannot do this anymore with Ford, GM, BMW, or Chrysler vehicles, but you can replace the infotainment system with a third-party model on Toyota.

    That is why my next car is going to be a Toyota, where I can replace the infotainment system with a car stereo of my choosing where the CIA, and the like, cannot spy on me.

    The CIA cannot spy on a JVC KD-series stereo unit.

    If you want to keep the government out of your car stereo, get a Toyota, where you can replace the factory system with a system of your choosing.

