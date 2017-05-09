 
Surprises

by Mike Masnick

Tue, May 9th 2017 3:36pm


doj, donald trump, fbi, fired, investigation, james comey, jeff sessions



Trump Fires FBI Director Comey

from the you're-fired dept

So... not quite sure what to make of this yet, but according to the NY Times, just a little while ago, Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey (of course, just after our podcast came out talking about how Comey seemed to be hopeful the Trump administration would approve his encryption backdoor plans).

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Mr. Trump said in a letter dated Tuesday to Mr. Comey.

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Mr. Trump wrote.

The full letter is... even more crazy:

If you can't read that, it says:

Dear Director Comey:

I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.

It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.

I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

Donald J. Trump

I'm not sure why it even bothers to mention that Trump himself is not a target of an investigation (or that Comey told him that three times). It's already known that the wider administration is subject to an investigation, and even if you don't believe that such an investigation will turn up anything, it's still happening. At the very least, this should call into question whether or not there can effectively be any investigation into the administration that won't involve meddling by the administration. That alone should be a big concern.

I don't think we've ever said anything particularly supportive of Comey, who we've disagreed with on a large range of issues, but it's difficult to see how this is going to be a good thing. It's already been admitted that the FBI was investigating potential ties between Russia and the administration. Whether or not that investigation had anything at all to do with the firing, there's no way to spin this that looks good.

Yes, the President has the power to fire the head of the FBI... but when that FBI was conducting an independent investigation of the President, any such firing is clearly going to be seen as politically motivated. And, yes, it's important to note that this is NOT entirely unprecedented. President Clinton fired FBI director William Sessions soon after taking office as well, though there wasn't the stench of an FBI investigation into the President going around at the time. If anything, the comparison that seems slightly more apt that people are making is to Archibald Cox, the independent special prosecutor that Richard Nixon fired, leading to the resignations of the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General (contrast that to today's news, where it was those two roles who recommended this firing...).

Comey was not a particularly good FBI director, and we've covered numerous problems with his leadership. But that doesn't mean that whoever replaces him won't be even worse.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 3:40pm

    Going Dark

    Comey's career effort to avoid going dark... has gone dark.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 3:48pm

    "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation"

    What a HyperNormal thing to say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 9 May 2017 @ 3:49pm

    happy

    He's probably happy. He can stop testifying and be like I'm out of here bitches. Go write his book and make millions, get hired to a conservative think tank, and done.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 4:43pm

      not conservative

      ... Comey ain't no conservative -- he's been a liberal Republican (RINO) most of his life, although he said in 2016 that he no longer has any formal party affiliation.

      Comey supported Republican liberals McCain and Romney for President.

      "Conservative" President Obama appointed Comey as FBI Director.

      Comey will likely take a cushy academic job at "conservative" Columbia University, where he worked before.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 5:09pm

        Re: not conservative

        he's been a liberal Republican (RINO) most of his life

        Translation: He's an actual conservative Republican.

        Not a Cruz/Palin Tea Party Republican - a movement that was anything but conservative, and who declared even pre-Tea Party Republican hardliners to be RINOs.

        Not a Trump/Bannon Alt-Right Republican, the Alt-Right by definition rejecting traditional conservatism and rejecting anyone not actively tearing apart the Constitution and Bill of Rights as RINOs.

        Just a guy with a whole lot of pre-Tea Party, pre-Alt-Right conservative Republican credentials.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 5:24pm

          Re: Re: not conservative

          Rino is a misnomer anyways.

          If you are a member of the Republican party then you are a Republican.

          this does not mean conservative or liberal of any sort.

          the problem with parties are that they are party before country.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 9 May 2017 @ 5:44pm

        Re: not conservative

        liberals McCain

        Dammit, that made me laugh so hard I choked.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 3:53pm

    ah ha.... this is too funny!

    In other news Obama said "you get politicians you deserve!"

    Something wise from Obama is not common. I am a little shocked, but not too much.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TKnarr (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 3:56pm

    Not even the standard polite fiction of "We will gladly accept your resignation.".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 3:56pm

    When do we get a President that restores public trust in the government?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sigalrm (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 4:13pm

    Damaged goods

    Comey got himself fired the second he broke with "tradition" and inserted himself into the election process with the Clinton emails.

    He'd have been fired no matter who won the election. It just took a little while for the sitting president to get around to signing the termination letter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 4:24pm

    Sometimes it's better with the devil you know.

    As Mike said, my big concern is with whom will Comey be replaced. Will it be a worse devil? Will it be a better devil. Either way, you can bet that whomever it is will be one with Trumps ideology, and not even Trump can tell for sure what his ideology is, there are too many companies out there with conflicting viewpoints.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 4:53pm

      Re: Sometimes it's better with the devil you know.

      I dunno. Comey has proven to be a pretty bad devil.

      Granted, Trump is not the guy I want to be appointing the new guy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ehud Gavron (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 5:05pm

        Let's say there was a REALLY BAD MAN in history

        ...and at the time you could replace this REALLY BAD MAN, you can say "A bird in the hand..." or "Better the devil we know..." but having 20/20 hindsight we know that replacing this REALLY BAD MAN before he did REALLY BAD THINGS would have made for a better VERY-BAD-WORLD-THING place.

        So is Comey that bad of a man? When it comes to his views on going dark he sure is. When it comes to lying before Congress and affecting the nationwide vote for POTUS he is. How much worse can the head of the FBI be.

        I'm all for replacing him... but like Uriel-238 I am sure I won't like Trump doing it.

        Ehud
        With kudos to EFF's Counsel MG and his oft-misstated statistical observation about Usenet.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 5:10pm

          Re: Let's say there was a REALLY BAD MAN in history

          This is the problem with people not caring about the level of corruption in government. Sure a lot of people "say they care" but none of their voting records show an ounce of it.

          Every election I hear about the lesser of two evils when voting. Sounds to me like we love corruption plenty because it keeps us entertained.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 4:33pm

    Mike, why make this post? Just another excuse to go after Trump? We get it. He sucks. I agree. He sucks. But what does this have to do with tech? What new insight did you bring to this? Remember when you made it a thing to not play politics? How you made a medium deal about not listing D and R next to politician names? But since Trump this site has kind of become HuffingtonDirt. Again, Trump sucks, but less Trump and more Tech please.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ehud Gavron (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 4:36pm

      Comey was all against encryption as a matter of national policy

      The removal of encryption from our available security arsenal would be disastrous to tech. Comey was all about that.

      This is *definitely* tech, and not just "hey look, electronic squirrel" but rather a big change in the fighters against encryption as an available option.

      E

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 4:59pm

      Comey was a true believer in unicorns

      As Ehud Gavron notes, Comey was a big fearmonger regarding terrorists going dark and believed wholeheartedly in hobbled encryption that can be unlocked by magic golden keys that can only be used by good guys.

      In that specific regard he was a fool. How he handled the clinton email affair and electoral intervention by Putin makes him a clutzy, incompetent fool.

      Or more likely, a fool who got caught being partisan where he shouldn't have been.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 9 May 2017 @ 5:43pm

      Re:

      The relevance of news about James Comey to Techdirt is explained in the first sentence.

      In the future, please finish reading the first sentence of the article before you comment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 5:48pm

      Re:

      Look at it starts today https://contribute.itstarts.today/2018. $5/month from just 1% of the people that voted for Clinton would make a big difference. Up that to $50/month or 10% of the people and it's a game changer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    William Null, 9 May 2017 @ 4:35pm

    While we can't know for sure yet...

    I believe that Comey's replacement will be either neutral on or against government backdoors. After Snowden and Vault 7 Trump may be wary of putting such power into the hands of the federal government with all the leaks going left and right, not to mention he might see these kind of tools as anti-American as they can be used to spy on US citizens that did nothing wrong at all.

    Therefore, while I don't know whether he or she'll be better than Comey on other issues, I believe his/her views on government backdoors will be favorable for our common cause.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 4:37pm

      Re: While we can't know for sure yet...

      If you think something being anti-American will stop Trump from supporting it, I have a bridge to sell you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        William Null, 9 May 2017 @ 4:41pm

        Re: Re: While we can't know for sure yet...

        If he wants to get re-elected, he'll have to. And believe me, Trump wants to be re-elected.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 4:43pm

          Re: Re: Re: While we can't know for sure yet...

          H-Have you read his healthcare plan? Something that has like... 20% support and 65-70% opposition? Just because something is popular or unpopular doesn't mean Trump will do the smart thing; he's not a very smart man.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Snape, 9 May 2017 @ 5:03pm

    As soon as I heard that Huma Abedin forwarded classified emails to her then-husband to print out on their home printer, and Comey testifies to Congress that the law says there must be intent to prosecute (the law says nothing about intent), I was expecting him to get fired.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 9 May 2017 @ 5:12pm

    Next Step On The Erdoğan Road ...

    ... announce that a major coup attempt has been successfully thwarted, then proceed to purge tens of thousands of Government employees with the claim that they were all part of the conspiracy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 9 May 2017 @ 5:19pm

    Well, it was either going to be this or Trump completely disbanding the FBI. Either way, you had to know that he wasn't just going to stand by and let them investigate his administration's ties to Russia. I'm sure the appointment of a new director will closely followed by the announcement that the investigation into Russia has been terminated due to "insufficient evidence".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 5:30pm

    Colbert had it right

    Putin's cock is all the way down Trump's throat, and he'll do anything to try to cover it up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    McGyver (profile), 9 May 2017 @ 5:36pm

    "Concur"? That's not a Trump word...

    Someone wrote that for him... The Trump version probably went more like:

    Hey Jim,
    I got some papers from Jeff and Rod those attorney general guys... They are saying I aught to fire you as soon as possible. But I want everyone to know I thought of it first.
    I was way, way ahead of them on this, but I'm gonna give them this one and let them say it was their idea... I think you did a huge job, it was wonderful, but basically I'm firing you right now.

    I really appreciate that favor you did for me with the emails, and how you kept telling me that there are no microphones in my meatloaf and that I'm the best president ever... better than Andrew Jackson and Kim Jong Un combined.

    Everyone loves me.

    I tremendously agree with what those guys at the justice league said and that you are attracting too much attention to stuff that is nobody's business but mine and Mr. Putin's.

    It's hugely important that we find someone who'll bring us better ratings and will help Americans forget all this fake news and lies about me. Now that you are outta here, we are gonna need someone that people really like, so do you have Batman or Captain America's phone number?

    Well, that's it, good luck, you're fired.

    The Donald.

    So I wonder who they are gonna install in that position now... Can billionaires with no experience in law enforcement be picked to run the FBI?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


