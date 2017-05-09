Trump Fires FBI Director Comey
So... not quite sure what to make of this yet, but according to the NY Times, just a little while ago, Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey (of course, just after our podcast came out talking about how Comey seemed to be hopeful the Trump administration would approve his encryption backdoor plans).
“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Mr. Trump said in a letter dated Tuesday to Mr. Comey.
“It is essential that we find new leadership for the F.B.I. that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Mr. Trump wrote.
The full letter is... even more crazy:
If you can't read that, it says:
Dear Director Comey:
I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.
While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.
It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.
I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.
Donald J. Trump
I'm not sure why it even bothers to mention that Trump himself is not a target of an investigation (or that Comey told him that three times). It's already known that the wider administration is subject to an investigation, and even if you don't believe that such an investigation will turn up anything, it's still happening. At the very least, this should call into question whether or not there can effectively be any investigation into the administration that won't involve meddling by the administration. That alone should be a big concern.
I don't think we've ever said anything particularly supportive of Comey, who we've disagreed with on a large range of issues, but it's difficult to see how this is going to be a good thing. It's already been admitted that the FBI was investigating potential ties between Russia and the administration. Whether or not that investigation had anything at all to do with the firing, there's no way to spin this that looks good.
Yes, the President has the power to fire the head of the FBI... but when that FBI was conducting an independent investigation of the President, any such firing is clearly going to be seen as politically motivated. And, yes, it's important to note that this is NOT entirely unprecedented. President Clinton fired FBI director William Sessions soon after taking office as well, though there wasn't the stench of an FBI investigation into the President going around at the time. If anything, the comparison that seems slightly more apt that people are making is to Archibald Cox, the independent special prosecutor that Richard Nixon fired, leading to the resignations of the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General (contrast that to today's news, where it was those two roles who recommended this firing...).
Comey was not a particularly good FBI director, and we've covered numerous problems with his leadership. But that doesn't mean that whoever replaces him won't be even worse.
Going Dark
What a HyperNormal thing to say.
happy
not conservative
Comey supported Republican liberals McCain and Romney for President.
"Conservative" President Obama appointed Comey as FBI Director.
Comey will likely take a cushy academic job at "conservative" Columbia University, where he worked before.
Re: not conservative
Translation: He's an actual conservative Republican.
Not a Cruz/Palin Tea Party Republican - a movement that was anything but conservative, and who declared even pre-Tea Party Republican hardliners to be RINOs.
Not a Trump/Bannon Alt-Right Republican, the Alt-Right by definition rejecting traditional conservatism and rejecting anyone not actively tearing apart the Constitution and Bill of Rights as RINOs.
Just a guy with a whole lot of pre-Tea Party, pre-Alt-Right conservative Republican credentials.
Re: Re: not conservative
If you are a member of the Republican party then you are a Republican.
this does not mean conservative or liberal of any sort.
the problem with parties are that they are party before country.
Re: not conservative
Dammit, that made me laugh so hard I choked.
In other news Obama said "you get politicians you deserve!"
Something wise from Obama is not common. I am a little shocked, but not too much.
Re:
Re:
— Michele Bachmann
Damaged goods
He'd have been fired no matter who won the election. It just took a little while for the sitting president to get around to signing the termination letter.
Sometimes it's better with the devil you know.
Re: Sometimes it's better with the devil you know.
I dunno. Comey has proven to be a pretty bad devil.
Granted, Trump is not the guy I want to be appointing the new guy.
Let's say there was a REALLY BAD MAN in history
So is Comey that bad of a man? When it comes to his views on going dark he sure is. When it comes to lying before Congress and affecting the nationwide vote for POTUS he is. How much worse can the head of the FBI be.
I'm all for replacing him... but like Uriel-238 I am sure I won't like Trump doing it.
Ehud
With kudos to EFF's Counsel MG and his oft-misstated statistical observation about Usenet.
Re: Let's say there was a REALLY BAD MAN in history
Every election I hear about the lesser of two evils when voting. Sounds to me like we love corruption plenty because it keeps us entertained.
Comey was all against encryption as a matter of national policy
This is *definitely* tech, and not just "hey look, electronic squirrel" but rather a big change in the fighters against encryption as an available option.
E
Comey was a true believer in unicorns
As Ehud Gavron notes, Comey was a big fearmonger regarding terrorists going dark and believed wholeheartedly in hobbled encryption that can be unlocked by magic golden keys that can only be used by good guys.
In that specific regard he was a fool. How he handled the clinton email affair and electoral intervention by Putin makes him a clutzy, incompetent fool.
Or more likely, a fool who got caught being partisan where he shouldn't have been.
Re:
The relevance of news about James Comey to Techdirt is explained in the first sentence.
In the future, please finish reading the first sentence of the article before you comment.
Re:
While we can't know for sure yet...
Therefore, while I don't know whether he or she'll be better than Comey on other issues, I believe his/her views on government backdoors will be favorable for our common cause.
Re: While we can't know for sure yet...
Re: Re: While we can't know for sure yet...
Re: Re: Re: While we can't know for sure yet...
Next Step On The Erdoğan Road ...
Colbert had it right
Someone wrote that for him... The Trump version probably went more like:
Hey Jim,
I got some papers from Jeff and Rod those attorney general guys... They are saying I aught to fire you as soon as possible. But I want everyone to know I thought of it first.
I was way, way ahead of them on this, but I'm gonna give them this one and let them say it was their idea... I think you did a huge job, it was wonderful, but basically I'm firing you right now.
I really appreciate that favor you did for me with the emails, and how you kept telling me that there are no microphones in my meatloaf and that I'm the best president ever... better than Andrew Jackson and Kim Jong Un combined.
Everyone loves me.
I tremendously agree with what those guys at the justice league said and that you are attracting too much attention to stuff that is nobody's business but mine and Mr. Putin's.
It's hugely important that we find someone who'll bring us better ratings and will help Americans forget all this fake news and lies about me. Now that you are outta here, we are gonna need someone that people really like, so do you have Batman or Captain America's phone number?
Well, that's it, good luck, you're fired.
The Donald.
So I wonder who they are gonna install in that position now... Can billionaires with no experience in law enforcement be picked to run the FBI?
