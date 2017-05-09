Trump Fires FBI Director Comey >>
Privacy

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, May 9th 2017 1:30pm


crypto wars, encryption, fbi, podcast, privacy



Techdirt Podcast Episode 121: The Crypto Wars May Never End

from the decrypt-this dept

The current instalment of the crypto wars hit full stride with the clash between Apple and the FBI, but in truth the tension over encryption has been around for a long time — and it doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon. As our readers know, Tim Cushing has been following these developments closely, and this week he joins the podcast for a discussion about encryption, law enforcement and "going dark".

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 9 May 2017 @ 1:58pm

    If the wars never end it will only be because of ignorance. People who understand the technology, even architects of the surveillance state, know how damaging backdoor mandates would be and oppose them.

