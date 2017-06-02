The Rate Of TV Cord Cutting Is Actually Worse... >>
by Tim Cushing

Fri, Jun 2nd 2017 3:17am


DHS Steps Up Demands For Visa Applicants' Social Media Account Info

from the welcome-to-land-of-the-free,-sucker dept

The slow boil of ultra-intrusiveness at the border is underway. Americans apparently signed away a great deal of their rights in exchange for some national security, resulting in a Constitution-free zone extending inland 100 miles from the nation's borders. Visitors and visa holders are in for a much more revealing experience upon arrival, although they'll be on the only ones doing the revealing.

The DHS has floated several ideas over the last several months, ranging from "voluntary" requests for social media account info to straight-up demanding account passwords. The vetting of newcomers and visitors is moving towards the "extreme" end of the dial, with the DHS finally formalizing the first part of its list of demands.

Foreigners applying for a visa to enter the US will now be asked to turn over their social media handles for the past five years, as well as biographical information -- including email addresses and phone numbers -- for the past 15 years.

The new form says nothing about its voluntary nature until the very last sentence of the fine print on the second page. Presumably, the DHS is hoping applicants will fill the whole thing out before getting to the statements saying they don't have to. The wording also hints not filling out the form completely will result in a less favorable review of the application. The terms "delay" and "denial" are placed in very close proximity to the word "voluntary."

And even if applicants opt out, the government still has the power to remove the voluntary aspect of the social media account info requests.

The agency added that consular officials… will have free rein to demand applicants to turn over their information who they believe may "warrant additional scrutiny in connection with terrorism or other national security-related visa ineligibilities."

The government's filing states officials will not request account passwords, at least not at this time. That is still subject to change and DHS head John Kelly has already hinted at this demand's inevitability. And that only covers this form. There will be no box on this form for social media passwords, but that doesn't specifically forbid officials and/or CBP/ICE agents from hinting things will run smoother and faster with the right kind of voluntary cooperation.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 1:36am

    Not so much, no

    Americans apparently signed away a great deal of their rights in exchange for some national security, resulting in a Constitution-free zone extending inland 100 miles from the nation's borders.

    'In exchange for' would imply that the american public actually gained something in exchange for giving up their rights, when all we actually got was an increase in the illusion of the nebulous 'national security'.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:31am

      Re: Not so much, no

      should be modded insightful...

      but hey it's TD, this place does not understand the concept of how people constantly work against themselves in the pursuit of something they "think" will benefit them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:51am

        Re: Re: Not so much, no

        Wow really? You've gone from whining about which stories are written to now whining about how the community are voting on individual comments? The best part - the sentiment you're replying to is repeated here on a regular basis, both in articles and the comment threads.

        So, you can't even agree with a comment without a weak, flailing attack on the site. What a sad little life to lead.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:56am

          Re: Re: Re: Not so much, no

          Got someones goat did I?

          "You've gone from whining about which stories are written to now whining about how the community are voting on individual comments?"

          Based on what evidence? Got links to back that claim up?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            PaulT (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:08am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Not so much, no

            Well, some anonymous idiot keeps complaining about stories not being about what he wants to read whenever he can't argue with what the story actually says. If that's not you, and it's a different person with nothing to say who insists on typing anyway, I apologise.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 8:17am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Not so much, no

              Seriously?

              You are taking this too seriously, no need for an apology. Just avoid making statements you cannot backup when you tell others they must back theirs up as well.

              Hypocrisy is the problem, not being wrong or right.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:23am

        Re: Re: Not so much, no

        but hey it's TD, this place does not understand the concept of how people constantly work against themselves in the pursuit of something they "think" will benefit them.

        To summarize:

        • TD posts a story warning of how the American people (via government) are working against themselves in the pursuit of something they "think" will benefit them. "The slow boil of ultra-intrusiveness at the border is underway. Americans apparently signed away a great deal of their rights in exchange for some national security..." A common theme at Techdirt.

        • A bunch of readers respond - as they often do - with posts about how people constantly work against themselves in the pursuit of something they "think" will benefit them.

        AND THEN...

        • Anonymous Coward declares "but hey it's TD, this place does not understand the concept of how people constantly work against themselves in the pursuit of something they "think" will benefit them."

        I don't want to sound insulting or abusive. I'm honestly curious: What's wrong with you?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 2 Jun 2017 @ 3:46am

    Locking out the baby with the bath water.

    I mean, who wants to go there any more?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 2 Jun 2017 @ 4:19am

    Uhm...

    Who the hell remembers their phone number from 15 years ago? I don't remember my phone number... my CURRENT phone number. Its in my phone, so I don't have to remember it or anyone else's phone numbers anymore. Today you don't even have to know your number to give it to someone else, you can just TAP the bloody things together to exchange contact info!

    I'd accuse ICE et al of being clueless but this seems very methodically thought out to help the current party in power close our borders entirely.

    Who'd have thought I'd someday live in a world crazier than the plot of Escape from L.A.?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 4:35am

    Whatever they do to foreigners, they end up doing to Americans in the next 10 years.

    Collecting biometrics from rural Afghanis was a good test run for the technology.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 4:55am

    Up Next...

    People are putting Google Assistant and Amazon Echo devices in their home, with Microsoft Cortana and Apple Siri devices on the way. Cloud-connected always-on microphones with connections to your calendars, contacts, purchasing habits and more.

    I give it five years before DHS demands the keys to these too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:06am

      Re: Up Next...

      >Cloud-connected always-on microphones with connections to your calendars, contacts, purchasing habits and more.

      You mean like [smartphones](https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170522/12402537421/ice-using-stingrays-to-track-do wn-immigrants-because-course-it-is.shtml)? Don't be distracted by the novelty of Echo-like devices, their surveillance capabilities are banal compared to what the population has already accepted with the adoption of voluntary tracking devices.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:10am

        Re: Re: Up Next...

        One way to keep the Feds from tapping the microphone is to keep the phone turned off, like I do, and use a service, like TrapCall, which records where all calls come in from. I can then return their calls later. If I take the battery out of my phone, they cannot activate the mic.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Eldakka (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:24am

      Re: Up Next...

      People are putting Google Assistant and Amazon Echo devices in their home, with Microsoft Cortana and Apple Siri devices on the way.

      Not this people...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:55am

        Re: Re: Up Next...

        But enough people.

        It's one of the reasons I closed down my Facebook account years ago:

        I could set all the privacy settings to maximum, never tag my face in photos, and never grant an app permission to retrieve my details and contacts.

        It didn't matter. Any "friend" could tag my name on their own photos, even a photo from 20 years ago, and one can only assume that it puts you into a face recognition database. Anyone could sign up for a game or contest, and in doing so grant access to all their "friends'" information including yours.

        The more functions these "assistants" get, the more information they'll leak about their owners' contacts and friends. If you phone them and they answer via their "assistant", the manufacturer makes the connection between you and your phone number. Plus any details about you in the owner's contact list: Address, birthday, school, work, picture, etc. And probably a voice sample, now connected to your identity.

        Heck, it'll probably cheerfully remind them: "It's Roger's birthday! Shall I call him?" A reminder made possible by uploading YOUR information - in addition to the owners' - to the cloud.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ben, 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:08am

    Claim no knowledge

    Simple. If I actually wanted to bother visiting the US (no idea why I would), I will simply deny that I have an social media accounts, never use email, and can't remember phone numbers beyond my current one. (which I rarely answer even when it does ring) There is simply no justification for this level of intrusion. So I simply won't intrude upon your soil.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:16am

    Who needs tourism jobs anyway...

    So I saw this a while back where travel to the US is down 11%, and we are only 4 months into this regime. Let's see if this trend keeps up, which I expect it will seeing how the laptop and tablet bans on flights are going to go into effect. Add on top of that the xenophobic and racist comments our Incompetent-in-Chief has been making; who would seriously want to come here?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 5:35am

    Even funnier:

    "Have you travelled to any country (other than your country of residence) in the last 15 years? • Yes • No
    If yes, provide details for each trip, including locations visited, date visited, source of funds, and length of stay"

    ...followed by a box that allows for about 2 trips to be written in small type with the information required.

    Yes, I know that it doesn't apply to EU citizens (visa waivers are usually in place, at least for the moment, and we do tend to travel more than the average) and that it states that you should use additional pieces of paper, but this made me chuckle somewhat. No duration limits, no specification of any region, just any travel in 15 years?

    Even if I leave off my daily commute across an international border, I'd struggle to collate my business travel alone over the last 15 years in a reasonable amount of space, if I could compile it at all. Add to that I travel at least 3-4 times a year abroad for leisure (even if it's just to go back to the UK to visit family) and I'd hope that the agent has a lot of room on their desk because they're getting something approaching the size of a Stephen King novel to work through.

    Sure, my situation is rather unusual, but even the poorest Brit can usually afford the cost of a cheap flight to Spain, ferry to Ireland or drive to France enough times in 15 years to not fit the details on that page. It speaks volumes as to the expectations and thought put into the form.

    The fact that any would-be terrorist can bypass the social media stuff merely by using anonymous dummy accounts for any suspicious activity is just the icing on the cake.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:05am

      Re: Even funnier:

      Ridiculously enough, it does apply to EU citizens.. it's in the VISA waiver form, just checked...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:27am

        Re: Re: Even funnier:

        Wow, really? Does that include in the ESTA online forms, or just if you can't get through that system? Either way, it seems ridiculous and guaranteed to make even casual regular travellers to get something wrong.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    The Central Scrutinizer (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:01am

    America, the new no fly zone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:10am

    DHS requires that you commit a felony

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:59am

    Elitists use one vocabulary; the common man a different one.
    Elitists have one set of personal body qualities and style; the common man a different set.
    Elitists have one set of fundamental beliefs; the common man a different set.


    The major problem here is that in the modern words it is considered most impolite in the main stream media who are elitists to use words, ideas, and concepts that explain issues in a format that the common man can understand so the common man blows off what the elitists says as lies. incompetence, theft, and scams. If on the other hand vocabulary is used the common man can understand the elitist throw a hussy-fit in their denunciation of the ideas, concepts, and vocabulary used to explain he issue.

    Simply put the common man does not cross the border by airplane.He only crosses by foot, car or bus if he lives along the border.

    The reality is that when you are discussing some elitist being inconvenienced by ICE the common man is jumping up and down with joy. On the other hand if you were discussing what happens when some labor crosses the border by buss the elitist would seriously wander if you had taken leave of your senses by discussing such.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 8:13am

    If they cannot keep their zero days secure, how can they expect to keep a database of peoples passwords secure, and how will they deal with the resulting problems of massive scale identity theft when that database is stolen?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


