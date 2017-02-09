 
<< Tom Wheeler: Trump, GOP Plan To...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Feb 9th 2017 8:41am


Filed Under:
cbp, dhs, john kelly, passwords, privacy, social media



DHS Secretary Says Agency Is Planning On Demanding Foreigners' Social Media Account Passwords

from the processing-the-fuck-out-of-immigrants-and-visitors dept

Last summer, the DHS started asking visitors to the US to supply their social media handles. It was all on a strictly voluntary basis, of course. But that doesn't mean some immigrants and visa seekers didn't do exactly as they were asked, either due to a language barrier or figuring that turning down this request might harm their chances of entering the country.

Six months later, the DHS made it more official, unofficially. An "optional" section in the DHS's online visa application process asked for account info for multiple social media platforms, including (strangely) Github and JustPasteIt. Again, officials assured everyone this was optional and the information was to be used to assess the threat levels of incoming foreigners. Again, the DHS probably harvested a fair amount of information despite the optional nature of the request. Like any cop asking if you'd "mind if they look around the car a little bit," the request carried unspoken threats that things might be a bit more difficult if the request was denied.

Now, news comes that the DHS is planning on going even further. Say goodbye to optional social media account disclosure. The DHS wants to be inside travelers' [social media accounts], according to this report from Federal Computer Week.

John Kelly, the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, testified that foreign travelers coming to the United States could be required to give up social media passwords to border officials as a condition of entry.

"We want to say, for instance, which websites do you visit, and give us your passwords, so we can see what they do on the internet," he said at a Feb. 7 House Homeland Security hearing, his first congressional hearing since his Senate confirmation. "If they don't want to give us that information, they don't come in."

Thanks, Trump. Kelly noted that the recent, not-even-fully-legal-yet travel ban has given the DHS the perfect excuse to start behaving in a more totalitarian fashion.

[H]e added that President Donald Trump's freeze on entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries, "is giving us an opportunity… to get more serious than we have been about how we look at people coming into the United States."

Perhaps this will be deployed the way the DHS's other attempts to peer into travelers' social media accounts has: to make it "optional," with the implicit threat that rejecting the agency's advances will result in zero forward progress beyond the nation's borders.

DHS Secretary Kelly isn't much for implicit threats. He prefers his threats (at least those he makes) to be explicit.

[I]f they truly want to come into America, then they'll cooperate. If not, you know, next in line.

Kelly also shouldered some of the blame for the disastrous travel ban roll out. In a too little, far too late mea culpa, Kelly suggested it might have been better to consult with Congress first. Kelly did not offer further details as to whether this would have just been a token gesture or whether the administration could have been talked out of the unpopular, possibly-illegal travel ban by legislators.

Fifteen years ago, a terrorist attack was exploited to expand government power -- especially in the intelligence and law enforcement arenas. Fifteen years later, fear-mongering politicians and officials are still dining out on that attack, selling fear and buying government power real estate while using War on Terror eminent domain "orders" to carve holes in civil liberties. The Trump Administration has already made it clear it won't extend any of our rights to citizens of other nations. The president's new DHS head is right on top of ensuring visitors and immigrants are welcomed with maximum intrusiveness.

15 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Feb 2017 @ 7:26am

    Travelling to the US, Tip #01: Don't.

    As if people really needed another reason to never visit the US if it can at all be avoided.

    Look at pictures of the scenery, monuments and parks online, contact people via email, phone or even gorram snail mail, but never, ever come to the country in person if it's even remotely possible to avoid doing so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 8:48am

    I don't understand how this is enforceable.

    "Give us your facebook password."
    "What's facing-book?"
    "We looked up your name on facebook and found this account right here"
    "That's not mine."

    What are they going to do? Just assume you're lying and deny you entry? Now having social media accounts is also a requirement for entry into the united states?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:02am

      Re:

      Imagine the fun if, like me, you use a password manager. Here you go,

      *4ecD$#hcBf@~eld,(MF@^tq[$94Dp

      And, as we all know, the favorite Twitter handle for these people is @RadicalMuslimTerrorist.

      But in the .gov defense, which I've worked in, and despite this being an incredibly stupid policy, every so often you find someone who goes full-retard on social-media under their real name. It really does happen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toestubber (profile), 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:08am

      Re:

      It doesn't have to make sense. In fact, it's better for the authorities if their requirements are illogical. Like all border harrassment, this shit is completely subjective, and ambiguous "rules" only cause the traveler to be the one who suffers. He/she is already presumed guilty.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Geno0wl (profile), 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:08am

      How long does that take to do?

      Can they check all of them? How long would that even take? Does a person specialized in doing this check these accounts or some robot? How do you check some of these if you can't speak/read a foreign language?

      Tumblr? Whatsapp? Snapchat? Twitter? Instagram? Viber? Sina Weibo? QQ? QZone? Line? Facebook? Google+?

      Now not to mention it is only too long before they try to expand what defines a "social media" website.

      Youtube? Pinterest? Flickr? LinkedIn? Kik? Tinder? Skype? Any other Dating website.

      The rabbit hole is endless, ever changing, and they will only keep moving the goal posts as far they think they can to get access to more and more.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:27am

        Re: How long does that take to do?

        How do you check some of these if you can't speak/read a foreign language?

        That part's easy. Feed it to Google Translate. If it doesn't come back looking squeaky clean, assume it's bad and treat them like they refused to give you the password at all.

        As an optional shortcut, if it's Arabic, don't even bother with Google Translate and skip straight to assuming it's bad. After all, terrorists speak Arabic.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 9 Feb 2017 @ 8:59am

    For pushing a smaller government, it sure is getting bigger (along with the federal deficit to follow).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 8:59am

    Fair's fair

    America leads by example. I think other countries should follow by also asking for social media account names and passwords, but just from Americans, especially politicians.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sigalrm (profile), 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:04am

    Dear Social Media Platforms:

    Time to Implement a "Read Only" duress password, that will allow the required access _but not_ allow posting, binding of applications and services, etc to the account.

    Think of it as a Valet Key for your social media account.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:11am

      Re: Dear Social Media Platforms:

      No, this is a terrible idea. The point is that they should not have access to private accounts, and be able to snoop through messaging history, etc, period.

      If you give them this kind of concession, they'll only come back demanding more.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:23am

      Re: Dear Social Media Platforms:

      It would have to be a key to a separate dummy account.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:10am

    Easy path to arresting people

    This feels less like they want access to social accounts for security purposes and more of an easy avenue to make an arrestable offense.

    Obstruction of justice, lying to a federal official, whatever they want. All they have to do is find a single social account you did not tell them about (sign up for that Github account five years ago and never use it? You better remember that login details) and you will be loaded with charges against you.

    99% of folks they likely will never ask this information. But the few who do? Makes it really easy for them to either deny entry or arrest them.

    I am curious on the legal boundaries of this. For example - if you manage the social accounts for your business, can they demand your passwords for that too?
    If you manage your passwords using a password manager, can they demand access to that password manager? If they can, does that then allow them access to all of the logins stored on that manager?
    If you store your logins on your phone, do they now have full access to your phone unencrypted?
    If they find something critical of America but still protected by the 1st amendment, if they deny you entry because of that is that illegal?
    How does this work with accounts held by minors?
    If you delete the social media app from your phone so they can't get access through your phone, but do provide them the login details, is that obstruction by making it more difficult for them to view your details?
    If you use your social accounts to login to other services, do they then get access to those other services?
    If an account was set up for you (think the parents who make a Facebook account for their child before they become of age to manage one on their own), and you have no access to that account at all, are you still responsible for those details?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:11am

    Are they trying to discourage all forms of immigration and travel?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:18am

    Isn't the sharing of passwords a violation of every website's Terms of Service? And isn't that (at least in the eyes of the DOJ) a violation of CFAA, and a felony? So every non-citizen who visits the USA will be required to commit a felony before they will be admitted?

    The CFAA doesn't seem to grant an exemption for this kind of activity, so any government agent who logs in to another person's account violates that website's TOS, and they also commit a felony? Wonderful.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Feb 2017 @ 9:18am

    Sharing your credentials is a terms of service violation with Facebook and Twitter. Doing so could open you up to prosecution under the CFAA. The government should not be able to demand you commit a crime.

    Twitter and Facebook should alter their terms of service to make the government's use of credentials obtained through coercion (and without a warrant) a TOS violation. They should also start blacklisting blocks of IPs known to be used by government agencies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Tom Wheeler: Trump, GOP Plan To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

08:41 DHS Secretary Says Agency Is Planning On Demanding Foreigners' Social Media Account Passwords (15)
06:39 Tom Wheeler: Trump, GOP Plan To 'Modernize' The FCC A 'Fraud' (24)
03:36 Landmark Court Decision Means Canada Has Now Joined The 'Right To Be Forgotten Globally' Club (17)

Wednesday

20:48 Iowa Appeals Court Doubles Down On Curbing Police Abuse Of 'Inventory Search' Warrant Exceptions (12)
16:21 Funcom Responds Well To Mixup Over Denuvo DRM Resulting In Piracy Of Conan Exiles Game (14)
14:40 The Biggest Advocates For An Imperial Executive Branch Are Suddenly Freaking Out Over Trump (72)
12:51 FBI Changes FOIA Policies, Tries To Route More Requesters To Fax Machines, Mailboxes (20)
11:39 Barrett Brown's Donors Sue DOJ/FBI For Monitoring Their Donations (5)
10:33 GOP Senate Streisands Elizabeth Warren And Coretta King In Attempt To Silence Her (47)
10:28 Daily Deal: Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.