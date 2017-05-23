Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking From A to Z >>
Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Tue, May 23rd 2017 9:31am


ice, immigration, privacy, stingrays, tracking, warrants



ICE Using Stingrays To Track Down Immigrants Because Of Course It Is

from the high-value-targets-just-means-everyone dept

As information about police use of cell tower spoofers began leaking out, those who had kept the public (including defendants, judges, and even some prosecutors) out of the loop began defending their use of domesticated military technology. They said pay no attention to the possible civil liberties violations. Just think of all the good they're doing. They promised Stingrays would only be used on the worst of the worst, and only when time was of the essence: terrorists, murderers, kidnappers, etc.

But then even more Stingray documents made their way into the public domain. These showed the devices were deployed in bog-standard drug investigations or, worse, used just because agencies had them. This perhaps reached its nadir when a police department fired up its Stingray to hunt down someone who had stolen less than $60 worth of fast food. To make matters worse, the Stingray failed to track down the alleged thief.

Of course, anyone paying attention knew Stingrays would be used for nothing of importance, despite public officials' statements otherwise. The first person to start digging into Stingray use was Daniel Rigmaiden, who was doing time for fraud. Not exactly the sort of crime one would associate with exigent circumstances and possible danger to the public.

And, of course, because it's now the government's foremost priority to toss undocumented immigrants out of the country, Stingrays are being used to accomplish this goal. And, just like the defensive statements made on behalf of IMSI catchers, the federal government has claimed it's only interested in removing the most dangerous of undocumented individuals first. These statements are also false.

Federal officials in Detroit used a secretive tool known as a "Stingray" — which tricks cell phones into revealing their location — to find an undocumented man for deportation.

The cell-site simulator has been used in the past by federal and local law enforcement to find murder suspects, kidnap victims, drug dealers and terrorists — but sometime in March, FBI and ICE officials used it to find a 23-year-old native of El Salvador to deport him.

The alleged criminal act being used as leverage -- both for the Stingray deployment and the use of ICE's "eject" button -- is a long ways from the Parade of Horribles used to justify the acquisition and use of cell tower spoofers.

According to the warrant, Carcamo-Carranza was deported in 2012 and 2015 to El Salvador, but returned to the US.

In Feb. 28, 2016, he was arrested in Shelby Township, Michigan, on suspicion of hit-and-run, but was released by local police before he was detained by ICE agent.

Also of note: ICE used a warrant to pry loose this phone number, serving one to Facebook which gave it access to Carranza's private messages. Just throwing that in there to add a bit more skepticism for the "Going Dark" theory. A phone that might be locked isn't the end of the line for investigators, no matter how loudly law enforcement officials sigh during press conferences while gesturing ineffectively at a pile of seized devices.

As we always knew would happen, Stingray technology would soon shift from its more limited, "higher cause" deployment into just another tool for rote policework.

Reader Comments

    David, 23 May 2017 @ 10:30am

    Do you want the bad guys to win?

    As we always knew would happen, Stingray technology would soon shift from its more limited, "higher cause" deployment into just another tool for rote policework.

    There are good guys, and there are bad guys. Whose side are you on?

    Some guy may just be harrassing girls now, but be on the road to become a billion dollar serial swindler. Or president. Or both.

    Whose side are you on?

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 10:45am

    A slippery slope

    Who didn't think the use of Stingrays would be a slippery slope?

    And NSA spying on the citizens.

    And automated license plate readers. And tracking of citizen movements through toll booths.

    And facial recognition technology.

    Once government gets a taste of these things, it can never let go. Ever.

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:01am

    Why use Stingray on Immigrants? The Secret of Stingray

    Immigrants are unlikely to have the resources to successfully fight back or mount a legal defense that might expose Stingray.

    Remember: Stingray is a secret. Everything about it is a secret. The secret is so important that obviously guilty must go free rather than expose the secret. Parallel construction must be used if necessary. But keeping the secret is the most important thing.

    So what is the secret? I don't know for sure, but I have a guess: Stingray is based on some weakness(es) fundamental in the cellular network technology and protocols. Like the Windows exploits that the NSA hoards, if the knowledge of the cellular network vulnerabilities were known, they would get fixed, and Stingray would cease to work. Another thought is that Stingray may be, or partly be, based on stolen credentials, keys, certificates, etc. If knowledge of these were disclosed, they would be revoked and/or changed.

    These reasons, I think, are why the secrecy of Stingray is more important than anything else, including justice. When justice doesn't matter, then why not use Stingray on immigrants? The thinking would be: only humans have rights under the constitution.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 11:16am

      Re: Why use Stingray on Immigrants? The Secret of Stingray

      The secret is each and every use of this tech is illegal and against the express emergency only use portrayed by the company to the FCC when initially applied. Every use violated numerous state and federal laws and everything that results from its use is inadmissible in court.

  • icon
    DocRobot (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:27am

    The ultimate end game is...

    ... Every Tower is a Sting Ray Device...

    Saving Carriers Billions in installation and maintenance.

  • icon
    TheUglyOne (profile), 23 May 2017 @ 11:46am

    Misleading Title

    Somewhat a pet peeve but the title is misleading in that it says that stingray devises are targeting immigrants. While this is not a story about the politics of immigration it falsifies the premise of the story by not clarifying that these are undocumented immigrants being targeted. ICE covers all immigrants but this specifically targets undocumented. I compare this to one of my local radio stations covering an explosion in Manchester. That is true but not the story. The story was a terrorist attack not simply an explosion.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 May 2017 @ 12:01pm

    Stingrays design sounds like a man in the middle attack, I thought hacking was illegal.

    I suppose it is only illegal for the bad actors and hackers but totally legal for the rich elite ruling class.

