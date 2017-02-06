Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile & AT&T... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Feb 6th 2017 3:23am


Filed Under:
amicus brief, donald trump, executive order, muslim ban, tech industry, travel, visas

Companies:
apple, copia institute, facebook, google, microsoft, netflix, snap, twitter



Basically The Entire Tech Industry Signs Onto A Legal Brief Opposing Trump's Exec Order

from the we-need-to-stand-up dept

I've been quite clear how I feel about Donald Trump's awful executive order that places a blanket ban on people entering the US (even if they had valid visas) from 7 countries, including a permanent block on Syrian refugees. Tons of people have been protesting this decision, and multiple courts have ruled against it. There has been some discussion over whether or not the tech industry was really going to stand up against this move, and some of the early statements about the executive order were a bit weak. However, late Sunday night, basically the entire technology industry (plus some companies from other industries as well) signed onto an amicus brief calling the order illegal and unconstitutional (technically, it's a motion asking for permission to file the amicus brief, with that brief attached).

The brief was filed in the Ninth Circuit appeals court, which is one of the first appeals courts considering the executive order, after a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on enforcing the exec order. On Sunday, the appeals court refused to reverse the lower court, keeping the TRO in place. However, it also gave both parties (the lawsuit itself was filed by the state of Washington) a very quick turnaround time to file written arguments to be considered.

Given that incredibly short time frame, the fact that 97 companies -- including some of the world's largest -- but also some tiny ones, like the Copia Institute (the think tank arm of Techdirt), were able to come together and not only get a detailed amicus brief together, but also get sign on from all of those companies (on Super Bowl Sunday, no less). Having been through the process in which amicus briefs with multiple signers has been done before, normally there's lots of hemming and hawing from different companies and nitpicking over certain choices. It takes a lot of effort.

But this issue was so important and so core and fundamental to our basic values, that basically the entire industry came together and signed onto this. You name the company, and it's probably signed on. There are the big guys: Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple (despite a false Washington Post article that claimed none of them had signed on). There are lots of other huge names as well, including Twitter, Snap, Uber, Airbnb, Lyft, Dropbox, Cloudflare, Box, eBay, GitHub, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Medium, Mozilla, Patreon, Paypal, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Spotfy, Stripe, Wikimedia, Yelp, Y Combinator and many, many more.

I highly recommend reading the full amicus brief -- which makes an economic argument, a moral argument and a legal argument all wrapped up in one.

Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies. Immigrants are among our leading entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, and philanthropists. The experience and energy of people who come to our country to seek a better life for themselves and their children—to pursue the “American Dream”—are woven throughout the social, political, and economic fabric of the Nation.

For decades, stable U.S. immigration policy has embodied the principles that we are a people descended from immigrants, that we welcome new immigrants, and that we provide a home for refugees seeking protection. At the same time, America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.

[....]

The Order effects a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the United States, and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies. It hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations— and hire new employees—outside the United States.

The Order violates the immigration laws and the Constitution. In 1965, Congress prohibited discrimination on the basis of national origin precisely so that the Nation could not shut its doors to immigrants based on where they come from. Moreover, any discretion under the immigration laws must be exercised reasonably, and subject to meaningful constraints.

There's much more in the full brief, and hopefully the court allows it and recognizes how momentous this is. I've never seen anything that so many tech companies have gotten behind (including things like SOPA), and this happened so fast that it is literally unprecedented. A whole bunch of people put in a tremendous effort to actually get this done (including more than a few having to miss the Super Bowl to get this done...). Andy Pincus from Mayer Brown deserves a specific shoutout for being the main lawyer putting the brief together.

We shall see what happens from here, but having basically the entire tech industry rise up in a single voice to say that this order is not right is nice to see. In this day and age, it's easy not to speak out and to just sit on the sidelines. But this is important, and when it mattered all of these companies spoke out.

71 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 2:57am

    The mists are clearing, I can see it now...

    ... the entire thing will be brushed aside and/or mocked by the WH and numerous others who support the EO as just whining by the tech companies who...

    A) ... care more about 'looking like they're doing something'/'standing up to Trump' than they do about public safety.

    B) ... are only doing this because it threatens their profits by impacting their ability to work with and draw in people from other countries who might foolishly ignore that strong, decisive action must be taken to combat the terrorist-communist-refugee problem that threatens the very core of the US itself.

    C)... don't actually care that Trump's EO is identical in every single respect to the one Obama signed, they're only objecting because a republican did it this time.

    D) Some of the above.

    E) All of the above.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:14am

      Re: The mists are clearing, I can see it now...

      I imagine the WH pathetic excuse may also be:
      F) ...don't know anything about the true dangers out there that this law was to prevent. That there is specific evidence that the WH was told that this prevented. That if the WH told those secrets, the 'bad guys' would use it against America.
      G) ...don't care about hiring Americans and only want to muddy the purity of the American race by hiring foreigners (Answer written by Bannon)
      H) ...are activist companies who clearly don't love America because of their preference to hire outside it. so WH will sign a new executive order adding a 100000% tax to any company that does business in the US and does not hire Americans (Trump businesses except from this order).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:14am

      Re: The mists are clearing, I can see it now...

      Obama never banned anyone from the country. He simply issued an EO that required the full visa vetting process for people traveling from seven countries. Then later in 2015, he signed into law a bill that allows the president to designate countries, based on sound evidence, which are likely to have citizens or residents attempt to come to America for the purpose of applying for asylum without going through the proper visa process or countries which are far more likely than other nations to have active terror cells (even if those cells do not seek to target the USA in any form). Those designated countries then have a five year rolling window during which anyone who has visited those countries during that period are not eligible for automatic issuance of traveler or tourist visas and must instead go through the visa application process.

      Basically, that law changed nothing for single-nationality residents of the designated countries but did require that people with dual-citizenship with that country who had visited the county in the previous five years or who had visited the country in the previous five years would always be required to apply for a visa prior to travel to the USA even if we would normally permit them a 30 or 60 day tourist or traveler visa at a port of entry. So in effect, it only affects persons with nationalities from NATO nations, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand who had visited those designated countries in the five years prior to their application for entry into the USA.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dr Evil, 6 Feb 2017 @ 3:59am

    Sigh

    And now Techdirt has went political...... If the major tech companies sign on, we KNOW that the issue they support is pretty much against the interests of America and Americans. Oh, wait.. Google redefining facisism to be right wing (it's always been left wing), Microscrew increasing spy activities while laying off Americans to allow foreign workers to be brought in.. And.. Well, at least the Supreme Court will be busy undoing Obamas ..cough.. Legacy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:31am

      Re: Sigh

      "And now Techdirt has went political"

      Yeah, the site should refrain from commenting on major issues relating to the tech industry, especially ones that involve most of the industry taking a particular stance. :rollseyes:

      It's amazing how many people think that political commentary is something now here. Nothing has really changed from my viewpoint, except that the increased anti-tech attacks from major political parties over the last decade or so have become more prominent, and there's really no way to spin the activities of politicians and the legal system as non-political.

      "If the major tech companies sign on, we KNOW that the issue they support is pretty much against the interests of America and Americans"

      One of my favourite things is people using the results of decades of technological advancement to attack the entire tech industry as being worthless or even against your own values. The amount of mental gymnastics required for that to make any logical sense is breathtaking. It's not quite as out-loud hilarious as the people who use the fruits of open and free technology to argue that open and free technology will never be as successful as proprietary tech, but it's a close second.

      "Google redefining facisism to be right wing (it's always been left wing)"

      No, it really hasn't. Perhaps Google could help you spell it correctly so that you could find the correct history and definitions of the word? Plus, even if that lie were, true, how the hell are Google directly and solely responsible?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Paul Clark, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:57am

        Please Head North

        On behalf of all of the Canadian IT workers, if you don't feel welcome in the US, head north. We would be happy for the jobs and financial benefits of having the tech companies here. Plus, with NAFTA you get access to the US market and with our agreement with Europe, access to the European markets as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:32am

          Re: Please Head North

          Fat chance, the immigration laws in Canada are more strict than America which is NOT attract those businesses, plus a lot of people don't want to live in a place that is that fucking witches titty cold.

          The only thing the businesses want is access to more labor markets for labor expenses. It is just convenient to sign on for it to score political points for the sheep brains.

          It is flat out telling how quick people in this forum are to call businesses blood sucking cunts that need to be socialist regulated and then to throwing their necks out in a rush to suck their dicks like they are being altruistic all of a sudden.

          It is all an act folks... the same reasons the business talk up keeping American jobs for public adoration is the same reasons the "we don't play in politics" tech industry.

          I have been here more than long enough to see through all of this bullshit. It's sad that most you cannot.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:43am

            Re: Re: Please Head North

            plus a lot of people don't want to live in a place that is that fucking witches titty cold.

            They're tech workers. They can figure out how to work a thermostat.

            BTW, it hasn't occurred that by shaking your pom-poms for more government regulation of tech sector workers, YOU are the one demanding to be "socialist regulated?"

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:58am

      Re: Sigh

      "it's always been left wing"

      This statement shows why your right/left dogma is such a ridiculous endeavor.

      a=b
      b=c

      therefore a=c

      This works in math - it does not work in your right/left dogma.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      hij (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:09am

      Re: Sigh

      Since you seem to be new here you may want to go back and read through some of the older articles. Techdirt has always been political. The writers here have always written about court challenges, legal issues, and government practices. In fact a large number of articles have focused on the practices of the executive branch and have generally been unflattering to all presidents. So, yeah, it has been quite political and relatively consistent in pushing for openness, accountability, and strict interpretation of the law.

      I have not always liked or agreed with what has been written but have respected the thought and attention given the majority of articles here. Really, you do not have to be that forthright to appreciate a differing opinion.

      If you do not like what was said then feel free to loosen up the ole brain cells and form a rebuttal. Otherwise you are still welcome to just complain and moan that the site is *still* political. Just do not be surprised if folks do not take you seriously.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:37am

        Re: Re: Sigh

        Agree here, TD has always had politics involved.

        People do need to at least put a little bit of meat on their posts. My person favs are the assclowns that do nothing other than call me names or stupid. No rebuttal, just names.

        I try not to let it get to me, but I would like that slap a bitch in the face over the internet button to be invented soon. I don't have a problem with people that disagree, that's just life, I just don't like people that just disagree and have nothing to show for it other than name calling.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:50am

      Re: Sigh

      Google redefining facisism to be right wing (it's always been left wing) holy lol

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:34am

      Re: Sigh

      while laying off Americans to allow foreign workers to be brought in

      Citation?

      Look. Remember when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas? One of the mission specialists was born in India and a payload specialist was Israeli? You might ask, "Why did they come to America?" Both countries have a space program.

      Later India launched a lunar orbiter followed by a Mars orbiter. The question often asked is, "Why are they doing that when they haven't solved poverty?

      It's simple: You can only hold the interest of the best and brightest in the aerospace industry for so long working on their 12th weather satellite or 23rd commsat. After that you either give them exciting projects or you lose them to America's far more exciting aerospace industry.

      It's the same for western countries like Canada. When the Avro Arrow project was shut down the engineers didn't migrate to other Canadian aerospace projects. 26 senior Avro engineers went to the US and created the Gemini spacecraft.

      The computer tech industry is the same: The best and brightest go where the most exciting projects are. With Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon and the rest in America, that's where they go.

      This brain drain creates far more jobs for America than it takes. The best and brightest leaving other countries for the US - with Microsoft and others assisting - is hurting other countries to the benefit of the US.

      And here you are declaring it anti-American. I just wanted you to know how utterly wrong you are.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:41am

        Re: Re: Sigh

        So the Disney layoff that has been more than enough in the news is not Citation enough for you already?

        I don't have a problem with people asking for Citations if the issue is a bit more rare, but please keep up with reality. They laying off of Americans to import cheaper labor or to outsource labor is a long and old story by now.

        Hows about ya git wif da program?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    trump vader, 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:26am

    WRONG

    the entire corproate slave using industry signs off against trump...

    Lets be clear if you want to use slave labour the list of those companies is FOR YOU!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:44am

      Re: WRONG

      It is amazing that liberals, who hate the rich with every fiber of their being, worship tech leaders. Zuckerberg started his site to degrade women. Yet they love him. They somehow think these guys are doing this for humanity instead of cheap labor. Just look at what Facebook tried to do in India.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:46am

        Re: Re: WRONG

        Yeah, it's amazing what those people who only exist in your head believe.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          David, 6 Feb 2017 @ 4:54am

          Re: Re: Re: WRONG

          I haven't yet found out what the Trump trolls' end game is supposed to be.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:04am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

            They are tools, being used to promote confusion and distrust among those who are not easily bullshitted into compliance.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:14am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

              It has finally dawned on me why you guys are so against the 2nd amendment. People project their beliefs and attitudes on others. They think everyone is like them. The left is so filled with hate, rage and violence that they think the right must be too. Never mind you never see the right burn down cities.

              The left also trots out the racist, sexist, bigot, mysoginist and other terms. They do this because again, they feel this way and think everyone else must as well. You never hear the right talking about race, gender, etc because they moved past that long, long ago. The left focus on it daily. Just look at Chelsea Handler speaking down about Melania not speaking English well. Someone who can speak multiple languages and is an immigrant. I though the left liked immigrants? Look at the protestors at Berkley assaulting and pepper spraying women. I thought the left weren't sexists? Your tantrums and insults belie your true attitudes and beliefs.

              The end game is winning 900 elections since Obama took office. Your ideology is seriously flawed and people are realizing that.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:29am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                "Never mind you never see the right burn down cities. "

                No, they tend to just go into abortion clinics and churches and gun down whoever they see. Or, maybe both sides have their fringe groups and whining about one "team" while ignoring the corruption and violence in your own "team" is the wrong thing to do, even if you are dumb enough to think that politics is a team game with only 2 sides?

                "The left also trots out the racist, sexist, bigot, mysoginist and other terms"

                Yes, among many other terms which are applied using the correct dictionary definition. Sadly, people being accurately described as such take offence and whine about it rather than addressing their bigoted actions. They're not always correctly applied, true. But, for example, describing a person who has openly boasted about denigrating women and committing sexual assault as a misogynist is accurate, no matter how much he whines about the label.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:33am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                  When are you going to learn that name calling isn't working? There are poodle here pointing that out to you. You guys have stepped it up to violence, rioting and assault now but that isn't going to work either. People will not be oppressed by your hate.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:46am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                    You know I am starting to think you honestly don't know what a liberal is. Please, in your own words, describe exactly what you feel are the top ten concepts a liberal believes.

                    I'll even make it easy on you. I'll even let you ignore the reality that each human is on an infinite spectrum with the ability to hold multiple conflicting beliefs. If you had to pretend all of liberalism exists as a single individual, what does that individual believe?

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • identicon
                      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:54am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                      The same could be asked of you about a conservative. But actions speak louder than words and your hate and violence are deafening.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:56am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                        No problem. I'll happily provide my generalized list when you provide yours.

                        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:00am

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                        You didn't answer the question.

                        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                        • icon
                          PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:10am

                          Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                          These guys never do. Sometimes I hope that it's due to them being goaded into looking into the reality about the things they claim, and slink away ashamed when they realise how wrong they were.

                          Sadly, I think the truth is that they never realise how full of shit they really are. If someone's dumb enough to think there's only 2 possible political opinions, and believe that everyone on the other "team" all think the same thing, they might not be capable of handling reality.

                          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                          • identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:23am

                            Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                            It is funny how liberals decry team politics while staunchly taking a side. It's as if their mirrors don't work.

                            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                            • icon
                              PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:35am

                              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                              "staunchly taking a side"

                              Please describe show I did that. Also describe how you came to label me with that word, given that there's more than 2 you could have chosen.

                              Partisan politics does cause a lot of hallucinations, it seems. I prefer verifiable facts, which you're not showing you've ever looked at.

                              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                              • identicon
                                Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:46am

                                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                                Have you read your own history?

                                Pot meet Kettle!

                                It is damn clear that you harbor a great deal of hypocrisy there chap! Whether or not the label he called you by is accurate or not is beside the point here, it is pretty damn clear that you at the very least are fighting against his side, which puts you on a side of some kind, which leads people to believe you are part of some team. Don't like it? Provide clarification, you are the one bitching about the labels so it is YOUR job not his.

                                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • icon
                    PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:07am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                    "When are you going to learn that name calling isn't working?"

                    There's a difference between name calling and verifiable facts. It's not my fault if calling you out on your documented actions results in a label you dislike. Perhaps you should stop committing said actions if that bothers you so?

                    "You guys"

                    Again, this isn't a team sport. Stop proudly displaying your ignorance, and deal with reality.

                    "People will not be oppressed by your hate."

                    No hate, I merely pity you and the horrific actions you support because someone said they were playing on your side.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:55am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                Wow those people in your head sound pissed.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:20am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                  They aren't just in my head, the are on the news burning cities because they don't like speaker. If conservatives don't like a speaker they don't attend. Pretty simple solution.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:23am

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                    Your made up head people sound very violent. You should really calm yourself down before you act on those violent impulses you seem to have.

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • icon
                      PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:44am

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                      My favourite thing about all this - it's quite common for a lot of the violence at those kinds of things to be caused by people who weren't part of the group protesting. They're quite often caused by outsiders, the kind that cause the fringes on the "right" to cry false flag" if ever their "side" commits violence. Perhaps not in whichever case he thinks he's referring to, but quite often.

                      So, even if he wasn't lying about conservatives not attending events they disagree with, he's still not proving that the violence was caused by "liberals", nor is he addressing reality if he thinks that "liberals" agree with violence caused by their "side".

                      Another problem with partisan politics - once you've chosen a "team", you have to support everything they do. Dissent is not allowed, lest you become though as of part of the other "team". So, lie upon lie is piled on to pretend that everything bad has to be caused by another "team" and not the one you think you belong to... and since there's only 2 teams, no bad action can ever be admitted.

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:43am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                "It has finally dawned on me why you guys are so against the 2nd amendment."

                A couple of things ....
                1) TD is against the 2nd ????? - I must be naive or something, what did I miss over the past many years?
                2) The post to which you responded does not mention the 2nd, so why bring it up?
                3) People project, agreed. Sorta like what you are doing ... no, wait ... exactly like.
                4) " You never hear the right talking about race, gender, etc" .... lol - wut ????

                ok - again with the r/l bullshit.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:53am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

                  "1) TD is against the 2nd ?????"

                  No, this is sadly the problem with obsessively partisan politics.

                  When he says "you guys", he's referring to "liberals" or "the left" or whatever he's been taught to refer to as the opposition to his "team". Presumably, he's decided that Techdirt and any commenters who question him must be on the opposing team, and furthermore must all agree with each other.

                  Therefore, since people disagree with him on arbitrarily banning people from the country, they must also disagree with him on guns and support any action he personally finds objectionable. The world he's created in his head is too simplistic and fragile to support such nuances as "some liberals also own guns" or "these 2 issues are unrelated so you can agree on one but not the other".

                  I hope that helps you parse the foolishness.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:30am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

            You really think they have the capacity to plan for an endgame?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:47am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG

              "You really think they have the capacity to plan for an endgame?"


              No.
              The Trumpster does not even know what is in the executive orders he signs. President Bannon on the other hand ....

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:11am

        Re: Re: WRONG

        "It is amazing that liberals, who hate the rich"

        The above statement would logically exclude anyone of monetary success from being liberal. This is obviously incorrect.


        and liberals worship tech leaders? ... lol, that's rich.

        liberals think what?? wow ..... of course money grubbing MBAs have nothing to do with it, neither do dividend demanding share holders or hedge fund assholes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:22am

        Re: Re: WRONG

        Oh god, not the "liberals" sh*t again. You idiots remind me of the wackjobs in the McCarthy era that thought commies were the blame for everything.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 6 Feb 2017 @ 5:32am

    Uniting the country

    We shall see what happens from here, but having basically the entire tech industry rise up in a single voice to say that this order is not right is nice to see. In this day and age, it's easy not to speak out and to just sit on the sidelines. But this is important, and when it mattered all of these companies spoke out.

    AHA! So THIS is how Trump will bring us all together! It all makes sense now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tin-Foil-Hat, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:02am

    Trump Won't Care

    Trump cares about Trump. At this point it's about winning. Anyone who disagrees is an opponent, including the media, judges and now the tech industry. His supporters will need to agree with 100% of what he does or they'll be the enemy too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      timmaguire42 (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:05am

      Re: Trump Won't Care

      Subtle, but well done tin-foil-hat wearer!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:23am

      Re: Trump Won't Care

      Honestly I think this is him finally butting heads against reality. He came in thinking he could run the government like he does his businesses - as an omnipotent CEO who answers to nobody. Nobody could question him, or second guess his opinions and thoughts. He was given the power by his father originally and never had to win it rightfully. He never has had to prove himself worthy or win the approval of others.

      Now he is realizing that he is not the CEO. He does not even have even a fraction of the authority he had in his previous job. He is now several levels down in decision making power. He has to consider how his actions may be judged by others and he has to play politics with others to get them to back him.

      He is also now aware that he is being manipulated by his advisors and he hates that the media are showing him as weak by announcing that he was manipulated.

      He has people of equal power to himself who can say "No" to him and others who have the power to negate any of his actions.

      He hates that. So he lashes out.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timmaguire42 (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:04am

    Let's see, companies with a history of abusing the visa process to increase profits by underpaying their workers have banded together to protect their business model of abusing the visa process to increase their profits by underpaying their workers.

    Which part of this is supposed to make me do a fist pump and shout, "yeah! Right on!"?

    Seriously, which part?

    Mike? Which part?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:55am

      Re:

      Nice co-mingling of two separate issues ...... coo-doze.

      Corporations abusing the rules

      vs

      Government abusing the rules


      I imagine that your fist pumping might be encouraged by others who have themselves successfully influenced this or other blogs into agreement with your bullshit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    LyleD, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:06am

    It shouldn't surprise anyone who reads Techdirt that Mike doesn't like Trump but I'm kinda surprised he's jumping in with 96 other companies big and small on this particular issue with a high-horse moral amicus brief..

    http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/immigration/316871-trumps-immigration-ban-is-clumsy-bu t-perfectly-legal

    The president’s authority to declare such suspensions can been found in section 212(f) of the INA, the pertinent part of which reads as follows:

    "(f) Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:18am

      Re:

      The law was changed in 1965 to ban discrimination based on nation of origin. That section may or may not apply depending on how the court reads the very convoluted laws. Because the section wasn't explicitly amended, there is a discrepancy between the older law (what you quoted) and a new law. Typically, the newer law would take precedence.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:26am

      Re:

      Just because a person has the legal authority to do something, it does not mean they can't be challenged in court.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:58am

        Re: Re:

        Pretty much.
        You can pass illegal laws, and they'll sit there on the books until someone gets around to challenging them, and the court points out, "Yeah, you can't do that."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tin-Foil-Hat, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:07am

    and another thing

    Why are you feeding that right wing troll? Anyone that starts a sentence with 'the left' will not be contributing to the conversation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:30am

      Re: and another thing

      I question them because I find that in general forcing them to think and answer their own beliefs either makes them run away because their comments are false and the Troll does not want to show that, or it shows the public how shallow their closely held beliefs are. Either way negating their power.
      If a Troll comes back and shows they truly love wrestling in the mud, then it is easy to just get up and leave them to play with themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:09am

    So glad our corporate overlords are here to save us from democratically elected government.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:59am

      Re:

      Please define what "democratically elected government" means within the context of the last election.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:16am

        Re: Re:

        The same definition it always has been. Free and fair elections were held in accordance with established laws and accepted regulations. This produced a representative government.

        Only extremists like Donald Trump and John Lewis would question its legitimacy.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:05am

      Re:

      corporate overlords

      As opposed to Trump, a common man?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dalane K. Braunschweig (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:11am

    Why is this all of a sudden a problem

    Why after so many Presidents have done this "travel Ban" is it a problem?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:23am

      Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem

      Ugh, are people STILL spouting this already debunked nonsense?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:25am

      Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem

      Because previous orders were targeted in response to specific events, and narrowly tailored (such as Obama's Iraqi restriction, which only delayed visa processing without affecting existing visas or Carter's Iran ban, which was in direct response to terrorist activity from that country. None of the countries on Trump's list have been involved with recent terrorist activity).

      This ban is not only not in response to any specific recent action, in its initial form it caused a huge amount of difficulty for many legal residents of the US, and its scope is questionable. The companies here didn't just decide to question Trump just because, they're doing so because it's having a measurable impact on their businesses for no apparent good reason.

      There's a lot of issues, but the main one seems to be that not only is it affecting people who have already been vetted at length, it's also not in response to any event that would require immediate action over and above what was being done by his recent predecessor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:29am

      Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem

      Because so many presidents haven't done something like this.

      The typical example brought up is the 'ban' that under Obama, and ignores that it wasn't a ban, it merely slowed the process by requiring increased security checks rather than stopping them entirely, and applied to people from one country as opposed to seven.

      If you're aware of other, similar actions though I'd be interested to seeing them, as so far the one that's been brought up time and time again in defense of the EO is the one I mentioned above, and besides both involving immigration of people from other countries they basically have nothing to do with each other.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 6:50am

    Wonder how many of them had H-1Bs get caught up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Matthew A. Sawtell, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:00am

    The I.T. Sector see this as a 'Canary in the Coal Mine' Scenario...

    ... with these 7 countries as a 'testing ground' for future visa restrictions... like H-1Bs. This sector that has been such an 'irresistible force' in the past (i.e. 'offshoring literality 12 miles off the coast of California' if H1-B quotas were not expanded http://articles.latimes.com/2013/mar/20/business/la-fi-tn-seacode-was-first-to-try-to-put-foreign-wo rkers-on-a-cruise-ship-20130319) have finally met an 'immoveable object' in Donald Trump - who looks to be actually backing his campaign platforms. For more than a few Americans that have their livelihoods crushed over the last few decades - this event could not have happened soon enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    restless94110 (profile), 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:38am

    More Cognitive Dissonance from Tech Dirt

    The obvious reason that all of those tech companies jumped into the fray so quickly is they are scared to death they may have to pay American tech workers good wages.

    Trump is legally entitled to limit immigration entry, as have almost all other Presidents in living memory and before.

    Instaad, the writer of this article is so blind to the reality of the order and the laws of the land and so intent on virtue signaling his moral outrage, that he misses the obvious, which, by the way, Tech Dirt has spoken out about countless times.

    Both the writer of this piece and those companies intentions can be summed up by Shakespeare: Methinks the lady doth protest too much.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:45am

      Re: More Cognitive Dissonance from Tech Dirt

      "The obvious reason that all of those tech companies jumped into the fray so quickly is they are scared to death they may have to pay American tech workers good wages. "

      Citation? Also how does this have anything to do with the Muslim ban?

      " Trump is legally entitled to limit immigration entry, as have almost all other Presidents in living memory and before."

      Just because someone may or may not have the legal ability, that in no way prevents a challenge on that authority. All actions by a consolidation of power in a single politically elected individual or body (as the president/congress are) should be challenged. Power without an equal challenge is totalitarianism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Feb 2017 @ 7:43am

    Please update this story to reflect that legal immigrants are not banned. The visas revoked earlier in the week have been reinstated and green card holders and legal permanent residents are not affected.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile & AT&T... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

06:22 Comcast, Verizon, T-Mobile & AT&T Issue Breathless Love Letter To Privacy With One Hand, Lobby To Kill All Privacy Protections With The Other (4)
03:23 Basically The Entire Tech Industry Signs Onto A Legal Brief Opposing Trump's Exec Order (71)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (26)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 29th - February 4th (2)

Friday

19:39 HowStuffWorks Attempts To Explain Why Advertisers Use Super Bowl Euphemisms, But I Have A Simpler Explanation (25)
16:01 Good News: Nevada's Strong Anti-SLAPP Law Is Constitutional (3)
13:55 Recent Law School Grad Sues Twitter Because Someone Made A Parody Twitter Account (76)
12:02 The Real Controversy Over The Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' Is That It Was The FBI's Own Plot (59)
10:57 Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To Copyright Parts Of Our Laws (59)
10:52 Daily Deal: Cisco Complete Network Certification Training (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.