Basically The Entire Tech Industry Signs Onto A Legal Brief Opposing Trump's Exec Order
I've been quite clear how I feel about Donald Trump's awful executive order that places a blanket ban on people entering the US (even if they had valid visas) from 7 countries, including a permanent block on Syrian refugees. Tons of people have been protesting this decision, and multiple courts have ruled against it. There has been some discussion over whether or not the tech industry was really going to stand up against this move, and some of the early statements about the executive order were a bit weak. However, late Sunday night, basically the entire technology industry (plus some companies from other industries as well) signed onto an amicus brief calling the order illegal and unconstitutional (technically, it's a motion asking for permission to file the amicus brief, with that brief attached).
The brief was filed in the Ninth Circuit appeals court, which is one of the first appeals courts considering the executive order, after a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide temporary restraining order on enforcing the exec order. On Sunday, the appeals court refused to reverse the lower court, keeping the TRO in place. However, it also gave both parties (the lawsuit itself was filed by the state of Washington) a very quick turnaround time to file written arguments to be considered.
Given that incredibly short time frame, the fact that 97 companies -- including some of the world's largest -- but also some tiny ones, like the Copia Institute (the think tank arm of Techdirt), were able to come together and not only get a detailed amicus brief together, but also get sign on from all of those companies (on Super Bowl Sunday, no less). Having been through the process in which amicus briefs with multiple signers has been done before, normally there's lots of hemming and hawing from different companies and nitpicking over certain choices. It takes a lot of effort.
But this issue was so important and so core and fundamental to our basic values, that basically the entire industry came together and signed onto this. You name the company, and it's probably signed on. There are the big guys: Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Apple (despite a false Washington Post article that claimed none of them had signed on). There are lots of other huge names as well, including Twitter, Snap, Uber, Airbnb, Lyft, Dropbox, Cloudflare, Box, eBay, GitHub, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Medium, Mozilla, Patreon, Paypal, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Spotfy, Stripe, Wikimedia, Yelp, Y Combinator and many, many more.
I highly recommend reading the full amicus brief -- which makes an economic argument, a moral argument and a legal argument all wrapped up in one.
Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies. Immigrants are among our leading entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, and philanthropists. The experience and energy of people who come to our country to seek a better life for themselves and their children—to pursue the “American Dream”—are woven throughout the social, political, and economic fabric of the Nation.
For decades, stable U.S. immigration policy has embodied the principles that we are a people descended from immigrants, that we welcome new immigrants, and that we provide a home for refugees seeking protection. At the same time, America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.
[....]
The Order effects a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the United States, and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies. It hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations— and hire new employees—outside the United States.
The Order violates the immigration laws and the Constitution. In 1965, Congress prohibited discrimination on the basis of national origin precisely so that the Nation could not shut its doors to immigrants based on where they come from. Moreover, any discretion under the immigration laws must be exercised reasonably, and subject to meaningful constraints.
There's much more in the full brief, and hopefully the court allows it and recognizes how momentous this is. I've never seen anything that so many tech companies have gotten behind (including things like SOPA), and this happened so fast that it is literally unprecedented. A whole bunch of people put in a tremendous effort to actually get this done (including more than a few having to miss the Super Bowl to get this done...). Andy Pincus from Mayer Brown deserves a specific shoutout for being the main lawyer putting the brief together.
We shall see what happens from here, but having basically the entire tech industry rise up in a single voice to say that this order is not right is nice to see. In this day and age, it's easy not to speak out and to just sit on the sidelines. But this is important, and when it mattered all of these companies spoke out.
The mists are clearing, I can see it now...
... the entire thing will be brushed aside and/or mocked by the WH and numerous others who support the EO as just whining by the tech companies who...
A) ... care more about 'looking like they're doing something'/'standing up to Trump' than they do about public safety.
B) ... are only doing this because it threatens their profits by impacting their ability to work with and draw in people from other countries who might foolishly ignore that strong, decisive action must be taken to combat the terrorist-communist-refugee problem that threatens the very core of the US itself.
C)... don't actually care that Trump's EO is identical in every single respect to the one Obama signed, they're only objecting because a republican did it this time.
D) Some of the above.
E) All of the above.
Re: The mists are clearing, I can see it now...
F) ...don't know anything about the true dangers out there that this law was to prevent. That there is specific evidence that the WH was told that this prevented. That if the WH told those secrets, the 'bad guys' would use it against America.
G) ...don't care about hiring Americans and only want to muddy the purity of the American race by hiring foreigners (Answer written by Bannon)
H) ...are activist companies who clearly don't love America because of their preference to hire outside it. so WH will sign a new executive order adding a 100000% tax to any company that does business in the US and does not hire Americans (Trump businesses except from this order).
Re: The mists are clearing, I can see it now...
Basically, that law changed nothing for single-nationality residents of the designated countries but did require that people with dual-citizenship with that country who had visited the county in the previous five years or who had visited the country in the previous five years would always be required to apply for a visa prior to travel to the USA even if we would normally permit them a 30 or 60 day tourist or traveler visa at a port of entry. So in effect, it only affects persons with nationalities from NATO nations, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand who had visited those designated countries in the five years prior to their application for entry into the USA.
Sigh
Re: Sigh
Yeah, the site should refrain from commenting on major issues relating to the tech industry, especially ones that involve most of the industry taking a particular stance. :rollseyes:
It's amazing how many people think that political commentary is something now here. Nothing has really changed from my viewpoint, except that the increased anti-tech attacks from major political parties over the last decade or so have become more prominent, and there's really no way to spin the activities of politicians and the legal system as non-political.
"If the major tech companies sign on, we KNOW that the issue they support is pretty much against the interests of America and Americans"
One of my favourite things is people using the results of decades of technological advancement to attack the entire tech industry as being worthless or even against your own values. The amount of mental gymnastics required for that to make any logical sense is breathtaking. It's not quite as out-loud hilarious as the people who use the fruits of open and free technology to argue that open and free technology will never be as successful as proprietary tech, but it's a close second.
"Google redefining facisism to be right wing (it's always been left wing)"
No, it really hasn't. Perhaps Google could help you spell it correctly so that you could find the correct history and definitions of the word? Plus, even if that lie were, true, how the hell are Google directly and solely responsible?
Please Head North
Re: Please Head North
The only thing the businesses want is access to more labor markets for labor expenses. It is just convenient to sign on for it to score political points for the sheep brains.
It is flat out telling how quick people in this forum are to call businesses blood sucking cunts that need to be socialist regulated and then to throwing their necks out in a rush to suck their dicks like they are being altruistic all of a sudden.
It is all an act folks... the same reasons the business talk up keeping American jobs for public adoration is the same reasons the "we don't play in politics" tech industry.
I have been here more than long enough to see through all of this bullshit. It's sad that most you cannot.
Re: Re: Please Head North
They're tech workers. They can figure out how to work a thermostat.
BTW, it hasn't occurred that by shaking your pom-poms for more government regulation of tech sector workers, YOU are the one demanding to be "socialist regulated?"
Re: Sigh
This statement shows why your right/left dogma is such a ridiculous endeavor.
a=b
b=c
therefore a=c
This works in math - it does not work in your right/left dogma.
Re: Sigh
I have not always liked or agreed with what has been written but have respected the thought and attention given the majority of articles here. Really, you do not have to be that forthright to appreciate a differing opinion.
If you do not like what was said then feel free to loosen up the ole brain cells and form a rebuttal. Otherwise you are still welcome to just complain and moan that the site is *still* political. Just do not be surprised if folks do not take you seriously.
Re: Re: Sigh
People do need to at least put a little bit of meat on their posts. My person favs are the assclowns that do nothing other than call me names or stupid. No rebuttal, just names.
I try not to let it get to me, but I would like that slap a bitch in the face over the internet button to be invented soon. I don't have a problem with people that disagree, that's just life, I just don't like people that just disagree and have nothing to show for it other than name calling.
Re: Sigh
Google redefining facisism to be right wing (it's always been left wing) holy lol
Re: Sigh
Citation?
Look. Remember when the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas? One of the mission specialists was born in India and a payload specialist was Israeli? You might ask, "Why did they come to America?" Both countries have a space program.
Later India launched a lunar orbiter followed by a Mars orbiter. The question often asked is, "Why are they doing that when they haven't solved poverty?
It's simple: You can only hold the interest of the best and brightest in the aerospace industry for so long working on their 12th weather satellite or 23rd commsat. After that you either give them exciting projects or you lose them to America's far more exciting aerospace industry.
It's the same for western countries like Canada. When the Avro Arrow project was shut down the engineers didn't migrate to other Canadian aerospace projects. 26 senior Avro engineers went to the US and created the Gemini spacecraft.
The computer tech industry is the same: The best and brightest go where the most exciting projects are. With Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon and the rest in America, that's where they go.
This brain drain creates far more jobs for America than it takes. The best and brightest leaving other countries for the US - with Microsoft and others assisting - is hurting other countries to the benefit of the US.
And here you are declaring it anti-American. I just wanted you to know how utterly wrong you are.
Re: Re: Sigh
I don't have a problem with people asking for Citations if the issue is a bit more rare, but please keep up with reality. They laying off of Americans to import cheaper labor or to outsource labor is a long and old story by now.
Hows about ya git wif da program?
WRONG
Lets be clear if you want to use slave labour the list of those companies is FOR YOU!
Re: WRONG
Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
The left also trots out the racist, sexist, bigot, mysoginist and other terms. They do this because again, they feel this way and think everyone else must as well. You never hear the right talking about race, gender, etc because they moved past that long, long ago. The left focus on it daily. Just look at Chelsea Handler speaking down about Melania not speaking English well. Someone who can speak multiple languages and is an immigrant. I though the left liked immigrants? Look at the protestors at Berkley assaulting and pepper spraying women. I thought the left weren't sexists? Your tantrums and insults belie your true attitudes and beliefs.
The end game is winning 900 elections since Obama took office. Your ideology is seriously flawed and people are realizing that.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
No, they tend to just go into abortion clinics and churches and gun down whoever they see. Or, maybe both sides have their fringe groups and whining about one "team" while ignoring the corruption and violence in your own "team" is the wrong thing to do, even if you are dumb enough to think that politics is a team game with only 2 sides?
"The left also trots out the racist, sexist, bigot, mysoginist and other terms"
Yes, among many other terms which are applied using the correct dictionary definition. Sadly, people being accurately described as such take offence and whine about it rather than addressing their bigoted actions. They're not always correctly applied, true. But, for example, describing a person who has openly boasted about denigrating women and committing sexual assault as a misogynist is accurate, no matter how much he whines about the label.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
I'll even make it easy on you. I'll even let you ignore the reality that each human is on an infinite spectrum with the ability to hold multiple conflicting beliefs. If you had to pretend all of liberalism exists as a single individual, what does that individual believe?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Sadly, I think the truth is that they never realise how full of shit they really are. If someone's dumb enough to think there's only 2 possible political opinions, and believe that everyone on the other "team" all think the same thing, they might not be capable of handling reality.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Please describe show I did that. Also describe how you came to label me with that word, given that there's more than 2 you could have chosen.
Partisan politics does cause a lot of hallucinations, it seems. I prefer verifiable facts, which you're not showing you've ever looked at.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Pot meet Kettle!
It is damn clear that you harbor a great deal of hypocrisy there chap! Whether or not the label he called you by is accurate or not is beside the point here, it is pretty damn clear that you at the very least are fighting against his side, which puts you on a side of some kind, which leads people to believe you are part of some team. Don't like it? Provide clarification, you are the one bitching about the labels so it is YOUR job not his.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
There's a difference between name calling and verifiable facts. It's not my fault if calling you out on your documented actions results in a label you dislike. Perhaps you should stop committing said actions if that bothers you so?
"You guys"
Again, this isn't a team sport. Stop proudly displaying your ignorance, and deal with reality.
"People will not be oppressed by your hate."
No hate, I merely pity you and the horrific actions you support because someone said they were playing on your side.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
So, even if he wasn't lying about conservatives not attending events they disagree with, he's still not proving that the violence was caused by "liberals", nor is he addressing reality if he thinks that "liberals" agree with violence caused by their "side".
Another problem with partisan politics - once you've chosen a "team", you have to support everything they do. Dissent is not allowed, lest you become though as of part of the other "team". So, lie upon lie is piled on to pretend that everything bad has to be caused by another "team" and not the one you think you belong to... and since there's only 2 teams, no bad action can ever be admitted.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
A couple of things ....
1) TD is against the 2nd ????? - I must be naive or something, what did I miss over the past many years?
2) The post to which you responded does not mention the 2nd, so why bring it up?
3) People project, agreed. Sorta like what you are doing ... no, wait ... exactly like.
4) " You never hear the right talking about race, gender, etc" .... lol - wut ????
ok - again with the r/l bullshit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
No, this is sadly the problem with obsessively partisan politics.
When he says "you guys", he's referring to "liberals" or "the left" or whatever he's been taught to refer to as the opposition to his "team". Presumably, he's decided that Techdirt and any commenters who question him must be on the opposing team, and furthermore must all agree with each other.
Therefore, since people disagree with him on arbitrarily banning people from the country, they must also disagree with him on guns and support any action he personally finds objectionable. The world he's created in his head is too simplistic and fragile to support such nuances as "some liberals also own guns" or "these 2 issues are unrelated so you can agree on one but not the other".
I hope that helps you parse the foolishness.
Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG
No.
The Trumpster does not even know what is in the executive orders he signs. President Bannon on the other hand ....
Re: Re: WRONG
The above statement would logically exclude anyone of monetary success from being liberal. This is obviously incorrect.
and liberals worship tech leaders? ... lol, that's rich.
liberals think what?? wow ..... of course money grubbing MBAs have nothing to do with it, neither do dividend demanding share holders or hedge fund assholes.
Re: Re: WRONG
Uniting the country
AHA! So THIS is how Trump will bring us all together! It all makes sense now.
Trump Won't Care
Re: Trump Won't Care
Re: Trump Won't Care
Now he is realizing that he is not the CEO. He does not even have even a fraction of the authority he had in his previous job. He is now several levels down in decision making power. He has to consider how his actions may be judged by others and he has to play politics with others to get them to back him.
He is also now aware that he is being manipulated by his advisors and he hates that the media are showing him as weak by announcing that he was manipulated.
He has people of equal power to himself who can say "No" to him and others who have the power to negate any of his actions.
He hates that. So he lashes out.
Re: Re: Trump Won't Care
Which part of this is supposed to make me do a fist pump and shout, "yeah! Right on!"?
Seriously, which part?
Mike? Which part?
Re:
Corporations abusing the rules
vs
Government abusing the rules
I imagine that your fist pumping might be encouraged by others who have themselves successfully influenced this or other blogs into agreement with your bullshit.
It shouldn't surprise anyone who reads Techdirt that Mike doesn't like Trump but I'm kinda surprised he's jumping in with 96 other companies big and small on this particular issue with a high-horse moral amicus brief..
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/immigration/316871-trumps-immigration-ban-is-clumsy-bu t-perfectly-legal
Re:
Re: Re:
https://www.uscis.gov/ilink/docView/SLB/HTML/SLB/0-0-0-1/0-0-0-29/0-0-0-2006/0-0-0-2364.html
Could you link the updated one please?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
I get it now.. You're referring to this; https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/STATUTE-79/pdf/STATUTE-79-Pg911.pdf
Looks like a different thing to me that is about visa quotas.. Bit of a stretch to apply it here imo. The original law is quite clear about what it refers to;
Re:
Re: Re:
You can pass illegal laws, and they'll sit there on the books until someone gets around to challenging them, and the court points out, "Yeah, you can't do that."
and another thing
Re: and another thing
If a Troll comes back and shows they truly love wrestling in the mud, then it is easy to just get up and leave them to play with themselves.
Re:
Re: Re:
Only extremists like Donald Trump and John Lewis would question its legitimacy.
Re:
corporate overlords
As opposed to Trump, a common man?
Why is this all of a sudden a problem
Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem
Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem
This ban is not only not in response to any specific recent action, in its initial form it caused a huge amount of difficulty for many legal residents of the US, and its scope is questionable. The companies here didn't just decide to question Trump just because, they're doing so because it's having a measurable impact on their businesses for no apparent good reason.
There's a lot of issues, but the main one seems to be that not only is it affecting people who have already been vetted at length, it's also not in response to any event that would require immediate action over and above what was being done by his recent predecessor.
Re: Why is this all of a sudden a problem
Because so many presidents haven't done something like this.
The typical example brought up is the 'ban' that under Obama, and ignores that it wasn't a ban, it merely slowed the process by requiring increased security checks rather than stopping them entirely, and applied to people from one country as opposed to seven.
If you're aware of other, similar actions though I'd be interested to seeing them, as so far the one that's been brought up time and time again in defense of the EO is the one I mentioned above, and besides both involving immigration of people from other countries they basically have nothing to do with each other.
The I.T. Sector see this as a 'Canary in the Coal Mine' Scenario...
More Cognitive Dissonance from Tech Dirt
Trump is legally entitled to limit immigration entry, as have almost all other Presidents in living memory and before.
Instaad, the writer of this article is so blind to the reality of the order and the laws of the land and so intent on virtue signaling his moral outrage, that he misses the obvious, which, by the way, Tech Dirt has spoken out about countless times.
Both the writer of this piece and those companies intentions can be summed up by Shakespeare: Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
Re: More Cognitive Dissonance from Tech Dirt
Citation? Also how does this have anything to do with the Muslim ban?
" Trump is legally entitled to limit immigration entry, as have almost all other Presidents in living memory and before."
Just because someone may or may not have the legal ability, that in no way prevents a challenge on that authority. All actions by a consolidation of power in a single politically elected individual or body (as the president/congress are) should be challenged. Power without an equal challenge is totalitarianism.
