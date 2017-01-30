Our Humanity

Daily Deal: HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation... >>
Over the last few months, we've had a very, very small, but still vocal group of folks in our comments who have gotten angry every time we've been critical of Donald Trump -- even when we were making nearly identical complaints about him as we did about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. That group of people probably won't like this post very much, though I do hope they'll read it with open minds. We're not a political blog. We cover technology and innovation, as well as the legal, economic and policy issues related to those things. Over the years, that's included issues related to civil liberties and civil rights. We don't see these things as being separate. They are all connected and intertwined. We've even spent plenty of time discussing immigration, though focusing on high tech and entrepreneur immigration.

But I don't think there's any need for me to try to justify why I'm making this post on Techdirt today. This is about humanity. And if you want to complain in the comments that you don't want to read this on a "tech" site, well, then maybe take a second and think about what this says about you. Basically my entire family came to America between around 1890 and 1920 -- most of them escaping religious persecution elsewhere. My great grandmother had to hide in the bottom of a boat to escape from where she lived. Many came through Ellis Island, and were welcomed into America. My grandfathers built up businesses here. One fought bravely against Nazis (literally) in World War II for the US in Europe and North Africa, and came back to the US and built a company that (among other things) was a huge supplier for the Boy Scouts of America. While they may have struggled at times, my family came to America and was embraced by America, thrived in America and has always loved America. My wife is an immigrant. Her family moved here when she was young to give her and her siblings a better life. And that's what they found. America embraced them and they embraced America back. They're all US citizens.

All weekend long, I've been reading all sorts of accounts about President Trump's executive order. Some of it has been thoughtful. Some of it has been hysterical. Some of it has been painful. Some of it has been ridiculous.

But it all comes back to one thing: this is about our humanity.

The "excuses" that some have been spewing for the executive order make no sense. They say this is about "safety," yet there is no evidence that the people being kept out were a risk to our safety. As many have noted, not a single terrorist attack has come from people from those countries. They say this is about "extreme vetting" but ignore that refugees already go through a ridiculously long and thorough "extreme vetting" process that can take years. They say that this is just an "inconvenience" to a "small group" of people, ignoring that they are basically upending the lives of entire families -- families including those with permanent resident status, who have been valuable, contributing members to our country for years and years and years.

This is madness.

They say that this is necessary to protect us at home, but even ignoring everything above, it's hard to see how this doesn't make us less safe. How can anyone read this essay by Kirk Johnson and not realize how much harm we're doing. Johnson has devoted a big part of his life to helping Iraqis who literally put their lives at risk to help Americans, and then were ignored by America. Read what he's written and ask yourself what foreigner will sign up to help America again in the future?

They say this is about "the rule of law," but then explain why Customs and Border Patrol are literally ignoring court orders and refusing to even speak to members of Congress? They say this is about stopping threats at home, but that doesn't explain at all why the White House failed to have the relevant experts review the executive order before it was put in place, or why multiple national security experts have noted this will clearly make us less safe. And, of course, nothing explains why the White House directly overruled Homeland Security saying this wouldn't apply to permanent residents (and then required DHS to later come out and try to clarify).

Again, this goes back to a story about basic humanity. And our country massively failing.

I know there are lots of people speculating on a variety of things around all of this. There are explanations that this is part of a "shock doctrine" move to sow chaos and confusion and deligitimize organizations before the really bad policy is put into place. And perhaps that's true. It's certainly something to watch for. But, as someone who tries to look at every policy proposal based on a "does this make sense" or "does this make the world a better place" metric -- and not on a "does this help my team" scale -- it must be stated that the executive order Donald Trump signed late last week, that was put into effect over the weekend is not just a disaster. It hasn't just created a constitutional crisis with parts of the executive branch ignoring the judiciary. It's not just a policy that is impacting millions of lives.

It's simply inhumane.

This is about humanity, and anyone who has any sense of humanity has a responsibility to speak up about it and to say that this is not right. If you get angry about this post, and think you need to insult us and attack me or this site, I would only recommend that you first take stock of your life, and think about what message you are sending out into the world when you do so.

Really....? Let's break it down:

Steve Bannon is this administration's Karl Rove. The chief strategist of the Trump campaign and administration. More than that, President* Trump just reshuffled the US National Security Council, downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to Bannon.

Wikipedia: Neo-Nazism

Neo-Nazism borrows elements from Nazi doctrine, including ultranationalism, racism, ableism, xenophobia, homophobia, antiziganism, anti-Semitism...

Under Steve Bannon's leadership, the above is pretty much the mission statement of Breitbart.com. Few would deny that Bannon is a neo-Nazi. Er, sorry, "Alt-right."

Wikipedia: Alt-right

The alt-right, or alternative right, is a loose group of people with far-right ideologies who reject mainstream conservatism in the United States. White nationalist Richard Spencer coined the term in 2010 to define a movement centered on white nationalism, and has been accused of doing so to whitewash overt racism, white supremacism, and neo-Nazism.

[...]

Trump's campaign chief executive Steve Bannon has described his Breitbart News Network as "the platform for the alt-right."

President* Trump has been entirely consistent with Bannon's ideology. Declaring Mexicans "rapists and murderers." Declaring the US-born judge on his business fraud case biased because of Mexican ancestry. The whole Muslim ban thing, which he's following through on. His history of discriminating against blacks in his rental properties. False claims of millions of illegal immigrant votes. Etc. etc.

And just a reminder: Donald Trump's ex-wife said Trump kept a book of Hitler's speeches by his bed. In the article, Ivana Trump also told a friend that her husband's cousin, John Walter "clicks his heels and says, 'Heil Hitler," when visiting Trump's office.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. At this point it's the extraordinary claim that Trump isn't running a white supremacist administration that requires extraordinary evidence.

—Roger Strong

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 9:45am

    "The way a government treats refugees is very instructive because it shows you how they would treat the rest of us if they thought they could get away with it."
    - Tony Benn, British Minister of Parliament for 47 years

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 9:56am

    I've always been happy with the news from Techdirt because its pretty emotionally blank - arguments are presented with no meaningless heart tugging anecdotes.

    Lets keep Techdirt that way.

    No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:03am

      try reading the article next time

      this piece is more than an emotional ploy and cherry picking, though there are anecdotes offered to back up central argument.

      several times, Mike points out the absurdity and hollowness of the administration's talking points.

      try reading the whole thing next time before you comment based only on the pictures.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:23am

      Re:

      Sorry, are you trying to equate morality with emotions?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:23am

      Re:

      No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.

      Really? Because that seemed to be the basis of the entire platform of the President of the United States.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:45am

        Re: Re:

        The reason why HRC was winning in polls is because people wanting to appear "nice" and of course "love trumps hate" but in the voting booth the people of MI, WI, and PA all chose their own self-interest over individuals unknown to them and in their view hurt their livelihood.

        In other words, HRC (and all democrats) run a MUCH better emotional campaign then any opponent has ever.
        The day before the election people were EMOTIONALLY convinced Trump was literally Hitler and STILL voted for him. Emotions mean nothing - you have to attack with reason.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:56am

          Re: Re: Re:

          This is not about Hillary.
          You keep harping on one talking point because it is the only thing you have.

          Do not wag your finger at others claiming your maturity when you are acting out and throwing tantrums.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:43pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          You're attacking the wrong person. Attack the guy who idolises Hitler.

          Or allow me to rephrase it another way:

          Trump[ is a clear and present danger to national security, and so are his 'advisors'. He is planning a coup right now, along with his friend Bannon.

          Every American should be trying to get rid of this person as a terrorist. Because he is almost in a position to terrorise the world, if he has not already done so.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        wereisjessicahyde (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:42pm

        Re: Re:

        I think everyone can be "emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers" even if we try not to.

        The way I see it is that at least some people care - even if they don't have the energy or time to proactively care for everything, and everybody. Nobody can do that. I wish we could.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Cdaragorn (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:35am

      Re:

      No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.

      The only thing about this that harms society at large is this insanely selfish and ultimately fear filled executive order.

      Also, none of the articles on this site have ever been without emotion. They certainly use facts to back up their opinions, but that has never removed emotion from them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:42am

      Re:

      No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.

      And yet you just used an emotional argument, and made a broad and unsupported statement about harm to "society at large".

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:54am

        Re: Re:

        Saying a globalist policy of open borders and free movement is ultimately harmful to society is not an emotional argument. Its a statement.

        Its unsupported here because I'm not writing a book on the subject - I encourage you to read some.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:00am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I do not recall anyone calling for open borders, perhaps some detail would be enlightening?

          What about free movement? Do I now need a permit to go to the grocery? When did this happen and why.

          Again with your "everyone is ignorant but me" statement, do you ever get tired of being the only person who understands anything?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          killthelawyers (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:05am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "No one but children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers" is the emotional wing of the argument. First, you build a strawman by reducing an argument about whether it is necessary to consider the consequences of policy on third party suffering to whether we should build policy off of anecdote. Second, you argue that anyone who falls for your strawman is less than an adult and not worthy of consideration.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:04pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          That statement is, and always has been, an entirely emotional argument.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:17am

      Re:

      Do you mean literally children or metaphorically people that act and think like children?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dirkmaster (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:49pm

      Re:

      "No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments"

      Really? Seems like religion has done pretty well over the centuries, using ONLY that to convince people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Trump Blowhart, 30 Jan 2017 @ 9:58am

    TRUMP CAN DO NO WRONG

    Come on folks, he's just trying to save our country from the evil Jahadists.

    It doesn't matter that 99%ish of the folks coming from those countries just want to escape the mayhem.
    It doesn't matter that we caused most of the issues. That was Obama/Bush/The Liberal weenies, and not TRUMP.
    It doesn't matter that some of the people locked out were green card holders that have been living here.

    TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.... TAKE THAT MIKE!

    Ok, TRUMP can't help it if he has MORON syndrome.

    I'm hoping he ends up being better then the Clinton gangsters in the long run. he just needs to staple his mouth shut. IMHO, executive orders should be banned. Obozo's EO's were all crap also.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timmaguire42 (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:02am

    It's good that this is not a political blog because the politics are too often childish.

    One immigrant is the same as another?

    1817 = 1917 = 2017?

    You see that as nonsense? Then you think like a child.

    No non citizen has a right to enter a country and every government has a duty to control its own borders. And every country (not just Trump's America) does just that.

    I don't support this order either, but don't be absurd. It's not a radical departure from past behavior. It is a temporary halt to some immigration while processes are revamped.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:04am

      duty?

      The Executive's duty is to uphold the rule of law, not to ignore court orders.

      You can't have it both ways.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:12am

      Re:

      Nonsense.

      No-one is "revamping processes." The refugees he's turned back have been VERY thoroughly vetted. This is about a white supremacist administration trying to keep the illegal promises it made pandering to the alt-right.

      Accepting refugees - or tourists - or business travellers - does not in any way conflict with a nation's duty to control its own borders. All those turned back were entering through proper channels, fully subject to American immigration and visitor policies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        TZ, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:24am

        Re: Re:

        "This is about a white supremacist administration..."

        And instantly any point you are trying to make is discarded. In the past, responses to racism were met with denials and apologies. Now, the correct response is

        GFY - Look in the mirror - lefties are the racists.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:27am

          Re: Re: Re:

          *And instantly any point you are trying to make is discarded.*

          Usually people who say this are just desperately looking for an excuse to avoid confronting an issue.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:51am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Really....? Let's break it down:

          Steve Bannon is this administration's Karl Rove. The chief strategist of the Trump campaign and administration. More than that, President* Trump just reshuffled the US National Security Council, downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to Bannon.

          Wikipedia: Neo-Nazism

          Neo-Nazism borrows elements from Nazi doctrine, including ultranationalism, racism, ableism, xenophobia, homophobia, antiziganism, anti-Semitism...

          Under Steve Bannon's leadership, the above is pretty much the mission statement of Breitbart.com. Few would deny that Bannon is a neo-Nazi. Er, sorry, "Alt-right."

          Wikipedia: Alt-right

          The alt-right, or alternative right, is a loose group of people with far-right ideologies who reject mainstream conservatism in the United States. White nationalist Richard Spencer coined the term in 2010 to define a movement centered on white nationalism, and has been accused of doing so to whitewash overt racism, white supremacism, and neo-Nazism.

          [...]

          Trump's campaign chief executive Steve Bannon has described his Breitbart News Network as "the platform for the alt-right."

          President* Trump has been entirely consistent with Bannon's ideology. Declaring Mexicans "rapists and murderers." Declaring the US-born judge on his business fraud case biased because of Mexican ancestry. The whole Muslim ban thing, which he's following through on. His history of discriminating against blacks in his rental properties. False claims of millions of illegal immigrant votes. Etc. etc.

          And just a reminder: Donald Trump's ex-wife said Trump kept a book of Hitler's speeches by his bed. In the article, Ivana Trump also told a friend that her husband's cousin, John Walter "clicks his heels and says, 'Heil Hitler," when visiting Trump's office.

          Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. At this point it's the extraordinary claim that Trump isn't running a white supremacist administration that requires extraordinary evidence.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
            identicon
            TZ, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

            Again with the racism and hitler references

            You get called on your false charges of racism and you decide to double down and go full retard with the Nazi references?

            GFY

            "Few would deny that Bannon is a neo-Nazi"

            Well few would deny that Roger Strong has molested a young immigrant boy who is only 8 yrs old. Few would deny that there have been hush payments to keep Roger from being arrested. Few would deny that rumor mongering with slanderous accusations is a valid argument.

            "Declaring Mexicans "rapists and murderers.""
            Oh, off spouting half truths again. You know this is a not true so I wont waste my time explaining it to you again. But I'll give the readers a hint: the FBI says that some people in the US are child molesters. Roger Strong is in the US. Therefore the FBI says that Roger Strong is a child molester. See anything wrong with that argument?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:21am

              Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

              You're missing the point: I'm not doubling down and going full retard with the Nazi references. Trump and chief strategist Bannon are doing that. I'm just the messenger.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
                identicon
                TZ, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:34am

                Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                So because you didn't provide documented proof of your innocence, you are admitting to molesting that child? Didn't think so.

                Trump and Bannon are not Nazis and have never claimed to be. Repeating your lie doesn't make any more true.

                You claim Neo-Nazism is "pretty much the mission statement of Breitbart.com". I claim that some people might say Mr. Strong has a thing for underage boys. The only difference here is that Breitbart's Jewish reporters have made some pretty convincing arguments otherwise (about the Breitbart thing)

                And if you are getting offended about the tiny handful of pedo comments, think about all of the conservatives that have been maligned as racists for the past year by your ilk.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:44am

                  Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                  So If I murder someone and proclain I'm not a murderer then it's a-ok?

                  He posed very good points. While Trump hasn't gone full white supremacy/fascism it won't take long if people don't protest. Read your history books.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:44am

                  Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                  And if you are getting offended about the tiny handful of pedo comments

                  I assure you, nobody is "offended" by your continued insistence on making yourself look childish and foolish. Enlightened as to your true nature? Yes. Offended? Nah.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:18pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                  What does it matter if one claims to be a Nazi or not? Speech and behavior and how one wields their power are pretty damn good indicators.

                  No one went to war because someone said, "Hey we are Nazis and fascists." They finally did because the behaviors of those sorts began to repeatedly spill over their borders.

                  You wouldn't even have to know what a Nazi is to be the equivalent of one. Loudmouthed racist, jingoist, authoritarianism can come in different flavours.

                  But the most hilarious thing with Trump is that he apparently can do any old egregious thing but he can't be labeled with that thing because _he didn't claim to be that thing_. On the other hand, he can say all sorts of things with which he also cannot be labeled because _he was just saying that_. He didn't do it. Yet. Must be nice.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:29am

              Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

              Lesson learned: Point out the more disturbing aspects of the Trump administration, back it up with citations, and a Trump follower will be along momentarily to call you a child molester.

              While denying that Trump called Mexicans "rapists and murderers."

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                TZ, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:39am

                Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                "While denying that Trump called Mexicans "rapists and murderers.""

                A half truth is a full lie.

                You know you lied about this. Just admit it. If you believe that, then by your own logic, you must believe that the FBI has called you a child molester.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:42pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references

                  Do you practice being that bad at arguement, or is it just a prodigious natural talent?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:41am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            More than that, President* Trump just reshuffled the US National Security Council, downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to Bannon.

            Overheard at the National Security Council:

            "Mein Führer, I can walk!"

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:34pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Oh the old I'm not racist, you are, gambit. Are you going to tell us next that's you have tons of black friends?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Mason Wheeler (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:33am

        Re: Re:

        This is about a white supremacist administration

        Please stop crying wolf. One of these days a real racist candidate is going to show up, and warning about him won't do any good because people like you have spent decades wasting the relevant terms and stripping them of any and all actual meaning.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:23pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          No, it just happened already, long ago, by the privileged sorts who have ignored the fucking wolves all this time because they are not in their living room.

          Of course people cry wolf. The wolves never left us.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:33pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Read my follow-up above. (Which someone has now made the First Word.) (And I can't believe I forgot to include Trump's birther claims years after Obama's birth certificate was released and authenticated.)

          It's not "crying wolf." The real racist candidate has arrived.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Mason Wheeler (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:19pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            You really should read the article I linked to. The author (a journalist who endorsed Hillary, for the record) completely demolishes the racism-ist nonsense that far too many people are hysterically screaming about lately, specifically because he doesn't want it accusations of racism to be devalued into worthlessness for when an actual racist comes along.

            As is almost always the case these days, solid data demonstrates quite clearly that racism is simply not a factor here.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:41pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              The author points out for example that Trump said pro-Hispanic things while talking to Hispanics.

              But ALL candidates do that. Some even while quietly stoking fears among other crowds.

              On the other hand they DON'T make the blatent public anti-Mexican "rapists and murderers" claims. They DON'T hire a neo-Nazi as their chief strategist and then put him on the Security Council. They DON'T promise an anti-Muslim ban and follow it up with bans on refugees from Muslim nations (that they don't have investments in.) They DON'T declare judges hearing their cases to be biased against them because of the judge's ancestry. They DON'T have a long history of birther claims singling out the black guy.

              So no, I don't buy your apologetics. The wolf is here. Deal with it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Mason Wheeler (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:47pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Seriously?

                Did you completely miss the places in the article where he refutes almost every single point you just made?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:53pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  Mason, we get it: you really like that one article.

                  Consider: the author of that article does not claim racism is not involved or that Trump doesn't have racist tendencies, in direct contradiction to your assertion that "racism is simply not a factor here". So you are already in disagreement with the article.

                  Consider furthermore: one semi-anonymous blogger is not the final word on what constitutes racism.

                  Consider in summation: stop harping on one goddamn article as though it proves you are the smartest person in the world and everyone who disagrees with you is tragically uninformed.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:55pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          The concept of crying wolf loses its meaning when politics is a spectrum/sphere/etc. in which you can always find more extreme people. Trump was voted in as "not Clinton" more than anything. He was extremely reckless in his campaign rhetorics and most people would love for him to break several of them.

          Calling Trump anyting yet is a bit premature, since he has barely been seated yet. But so far "the wall"-gate and "refugee"-gate are as extreme proposals as you can get them without coming out the closet as a follower of an ultra-nationalist religion!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:16pm

            -Gate?

            "the wall"-gate?
            You mean like how Trump decided to start constructing the wall that was approved by Senators Biden, Obama and Clinton?

            "refugee"-gate?
            You mean like how Trump put a temporarily put in place a halt based on country (not religion), just like Obama and Carter?

            The wailing and gnashing of liberal teeth is hilarious, but utterly misguided.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:22pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          One of these days a real racist candidate is going to show up, and warning about him won't do any good because people like you have spent decades wasting the relevant terms and stripping them of any and all actual meaning.

          Tell me Mason, if we're just "crying wolf" right now, what kind of chucklefuck does it take to warrant the real thing?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:35pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Tell me Mason, if we're just "crying wolf" right now, what kind of chucklefuck does it take to warrant the real thing?

            Maybe someone who takes out a full-page ad calling for executions as part of a crusade against five innocent black young men?

            Or someone who leads a fact-free assault on the legitimacy of the nation's first black president?

            Or someone who instructs his property managers not to rent to black people?

            ....

            Oh, wait..

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Mason Wheeler (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:56pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Read the article I linked to, where the author looks at actual hard data and facts (as opposed to emotionally-charged rhetoric) that shows over and over again that there is no evidence of racism going on here.

            Based on the data available, he estimates that around 3% of voters have racist political leanings. After pointing out how suicidal it would be to throw away the support of voters that outnumber them by an order of magnitude, he follows up with this:

            But doesn’t this still mean there are some white supremacists? Isn’t this still really important?

            I mean, kind of. But remember that 4% of Americans believe that lizardmen control all major governments. And 5% of Obama voters believe that Obama is the Antichrist. The white supremacist vote is about the same as the lizardmen-control-everything vote, or the Obama-is-the-Antichrist-but-I-support-him-anyway vote.

            (and most of these people are in Solid South red states and don’t matter in the electoral calculus anyway.)

            Other interesting things that the data shows: compared to the voting demographics of the last two Republican candidates...

            Trump made gains among blacks. He made gains among Latinos. He made gains among Asians. The only major racial group where he didn’t get a gain of greater than 5% was white people. I want to repeat that: the group where Trump’s message resonated least over what we would predict from a generic Republican was the white population.

            So you kinda have to ask yourself, what do all those minorities know that you don't?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:20am

      Re:

      > It is a temporary halt to some immigration while processes are revamped.

      And it is an indefinite halt to others. You can tell this by reading [the actual executive order](https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/27/executive-order-protecting-nation-fore ign-terrorist-entry-united-states):

      > (c) Pursuant to section 212(f) of the INA, 8 U.S.C. 1182(f), I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry until such time as I have determined that sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:27am

      Re:

      No non citizen has a right to enter a country and every government has a duty to control its own borders. And every country (not just Trump's America) does just that.

      I don't support this order either, but don't be absurd. It's not a radical departure from past behavior. It is a temporary halt to some immigration while processes are revamped.

      You're correct, that no one has a right to enter a country -- but all of the people being turned away DID have that right, because they ALREADY HAD visas or green cards or other permanent resident status. And this is NOT about controlling the borders, because there was nothing in this order targeting "out of control" borders.

      And, sure, some other countries may have idiotic policies like this, but if that's your metric, you're really setting a low bar for the US.

      And, finally, yes, if you were even remotely familiar with the history of immigratin policy you would recognize that this is a massive and very radical departure from past behavior -- with every indication that it is not temporary, and no "processes" are being revamped.

      Don't be that guy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:39am

        Re: Re:

        Out of curiosity - when new systems are in place and immigration can proceed as normal (assuming that happens) will you be issuing a follow up about you may have been a little wrong to presume and take a stance so all-mighty you may as well call yourself captain america?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          I.T. Guy, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Engrish much?


          Funny that... will you come back and say you were wrong?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          bob, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:22am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Actually when TechDirt writers find they are wrong on the facts of something, they do a good job of posting an update and correcting themselves.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Aside from that fact that we don't need new systems, except reigning in the CBP or such and ending brutal, illegal detentions, what is the point of sudden massive disruption to people who are already perfectly fine to be here? And what about the people from countries he chose to leave off the list? You know, the ones that actually spawned terrorists who attacked The U.S. Unlike the countries on the list.

          Wonder how he chose those countries...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:27am

      Re:

      No non citizen has a right to enter a country

      Back in World War II, when Sir Arthur "Yearnin' for a Burnin' German" Harris and the Allied air command was pulverizing (and incinerating) German cities (something that caused more civilian casualties than the two nukes dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki), the common sentiment was that civilian casualties were okay. If they hadn't wanted to be targeted as part of the Axis war machine, they shouldn't have elected a fascist government. In short, they got what was coming to them, and they were responsible, as citizens, for the actions of their government.

      I can certainly see obvious arguments for such a conclusion. Not certain it's right, but I could make an argument in support or opposition without much mental gymnastics.

      There seems to be an equally obvious corollary though; No state is composed of 100% approval. No action gets unanimous consent, and some people are always on the losing side of an election.

      And therefore, if you believe that people vote with their citizenship (similar to voting with your dollar) and are responsible for the results, supporting the free movement of people is necessary. Otherwise citizens become hostages; "You have to support our state, our war, not because it is right or just or moral, but because you have no choice, and you might live if we win- but if we lose, you won't. Even if you don't like it, want it, or support it, you have nowhere else to go."

      I could make a bridge here by referencing some big names and pretentious (but significant) quotes, Clausewitz and Sun Tzu. Let's not and say I did.

      But it's simple self-interest. Don't put your enemy in death ground. It costs you more than you'll ever get out. Don't force them to defend their position to the death- it's much more profitable to make them your friend. They might be your enemy now, but you don't have to like them to make money selling to them hand over fist. And they might be your enemy now, but there always might be a worse one further down the line you could use a hand against.

      And to do that, you need to give the a way out. A way to stop being your enemy- while continuing to be, because most people consider that an unacceptable price.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John85851 (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:04am

    Two points

    1) I actually wish this site would cover *more* topics and have more variety.
    Personally, I skip over the ongoing articles about stingrays, FBI e-mails, and such.

    2) But more importantly: this is your site and you can write about whatever you want. If people don't like the articles, they can skip over them or go to another site.
    And if people want to argue politics, there are plenty of sites to do that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:41am

      Re: Two points

      In addition to skipping articles or going to another site, people can create their own site.

      The Internet has given a printing press to anyone who wants one.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul Clark, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:06am

    Its To Be Expected

    Let me qualify my position.

    1. I am not a Donald Trump supporter.
    2. I am not a US citizen.
    3. I probably agree with 50 to 60% of Donald Trump's positions. I listened to a speech he gave on Chinese trade and agreed with 4 of his 5 points (down to 3 now as one no longer applies). I agree with his position that the US has been allowing other NATO countries to not spend their required share.
    4. I do not agree with his position on immigration.

    The blaming of identifiable groups is an old political trick to make all of your problems someone else's fault. Its playing the victim to get sympathy and to give your supporter's someone to hate. Yes, it was used in Germany in the 20's through 40's.

    I think Donald Trump has boxed himself into a corner. He promised to make all of these changes in the first 100 days without understanding the complexities of implementing policy or running a country. His white house group is not experienced in governing. Despite what they say, running a country is not like running a business. Its a lot easier to criticize the zoo from the outside. Once you are in charge of it, you find out that a lot of things are the way they are for a good reason.

    It looks like the establishment GOP are very happy to let him fail so they can get rid of him.

    The evil side of me things that he wants civil unrest and chaos to justify making the US an authoritative state. Once he does this, the press will no longer be an issue for him.

    His immigration positions seem out of step. The last labour figures for the US that I saw had unemployment under 5%. That's basically full employment. The employment is not spread evenly across the country, and a lot of people need better jobs, but a least they have a job. Who is going to build the wall or harvest the crops or do manual labor or ...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:26am

      Re: Its To Be Expected

      Despite what they say, running a country is not like running a business.

      Trump has had a lot of business failures across a lot of industries. When Trump's casino group went bankrupt (the 4th time) and the creditors took over, they kept Trump and his name involved. They recognized something important:

      While he's a lousy businessman, he's an excellent promoter.

      It's long been said that the qualifications needed to run a successful election are very different from the qualifications needed once elected. Trump is simply the ultimate expression of that principle.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:10am

    "Though, to be sure, the management is very bad. In fact, let us not mince words ... the management is terrible! We've had a string of embezzlers, frauds, liars and lunatics making a string of catastrophic decisions. This is plain fact.
    But who elected them? It was you! You who appointed these people! You who gave them the power to make your decisions for you! While I'll admit that anyone can make a mistake once, to go on making the same lethal errors century after century seems to me nothing short of deliberate.
    You have encouraged these malicious incompetents, who have made your working life a shambles. You have accepted without question their senseless orders. You have allowed them to fill your workspace with dangerous and unproven machines.
    All you had to say was "NO." You have no spine. You have no pride. You are no longer an asset to the company. I will however, be generous. You will be granted two years to show me some improvement in your work. If at the end of that time you are still unwilling to make a go of it... You're fired.
    That will be all. You may return to your labors."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:22am

    "Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses has become Get the fuck out of our lands"

    I don't remember where i heard that from unfortunately.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:33pm

      Re:

      That was when we "needed" people, the economy was stuck on growth, now another warm body is another mouth to feed. Pretty much the same argument I have to the pro-life movement folks.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jay Lahto (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:23am

    Well...

    This is going to generate a lot of traffic.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:28am

      Re: Well...

      This is going to generate a lot of traffic.

      I highly doubt that. I expect it will generate lots of people telling me to "stick with technology" or something of that nature. I didn't write this because of traffic.

      I wrote it because I'm human.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:36am

        Re: Re: Well...

        Implying that anyone who disagrees with your viewpoints is by definition in-human is exactly why Trump won.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          I.T. Guy, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:49am

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          Read much?

          Trump won because:
          1. Hills was a crook.
          2. Nobody actually believed Trump would win.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          zboot (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:54am

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          Saying that "My expression of X may seem out of place to you, but it is motivated by my humanity and forces me to discard appearances or decorum and complaints that I shouldn't say this here just show us where your priorities are" isn't the same as saying "disagreeing with me means your are in-human".

          Trying to silence someone speaking out about a humanitarian issue, because it will get in the way of your enjoyment of tech issues, at a blog which you were not forced to read and where you don't expend any effort to write - that is callous and perhaps inhuman.

          So, if what you are saying is "shut up Mike about this issue and get back to tech blogging", then yes, you might be in-human. And if you're saying that the reason Trump won is because in-human people were called out on it, then, while that sucks, it doesn't change anything.

          But, if you are saying that someone thinks disagreeing with Mike on this particular makes you in-human, that is different and I've not yet read anything that suggests other points of view may not have validity or come from a different view or priority of humanity. And if you are saying that Trump was elected because people ignored the very real, though different, expressions of humanity of their fellow citizens, then, you'd be right but confusing since that's a good thing - assuming Trump is what's required to improve how we interact with our fellow citizens.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          art guerrilla (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:06am

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          thank you, the many victims of TDS need to be reminded (apparently even it guy below, who is usually a little more perspicacious) of how they sat on their pussy hats for eight long years while choco jesu went much further than bush the lesser ever did, AND THERE WAS NOT A FUCKING PEEP OUT OF THEM...
          by that alone, they have PROVEN they have NO PRINCIPLES they will not sacrifice for useless optics...
          secondly, mikey's shakey-voiced polemic on his all-american immigrant family may explain why HE feels so strongly about thst, but it doesn't mean shit to the rest of us...
          depending on how pedantic one wants to get, we are ALL immigrants, so that factoid is meaningless...
          i am not going to bother with the research (bet i know what the answer is), but did techdirtia get all weepy and pearl clutchy and mobbing airports (wtf ?) when saint obama did the same for iranians for six months ? ? ?
          yeah, all t-rump has done is shown that a LOT of libtards have NO PRINCIPLES, AND are massive hypocrites...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:08am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Well...

            "AND THERE WAS NOT A FUCKING PEEP OUT OF THEM..."

            who?

            I recall plenty of peeps back in the day

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:06am

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          I do not care why you think he won, why do you keep bringing it up?

          He won - get over it -

          I would like to know why he is trying to start a civil war.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          exactly why Trump won.

          I guess I'd say that's debatable.

          Otherwise, why would he be calling for investigations into illegals voting? Even he's not sure.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:49am

        Re: Re: Well...

        There are many of us out there who voted for Trump and have no problem with pauses in immigration. There is no right to move to the US. None. 'Immigrant rights' is an oxymoron. Please keep your politics out of here.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:05pm

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          The US was undeniably built on immigration. Compassion is pretty important too. This has been true from before the country's founding to Ronald Reagan's "Shining House on the Hill" speech about opening the borders to all.

          It's you who is trying to introduce your alt-right politics into it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:37pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Well...

            But hey it was built on invasion and genocide and slavery first. So. You know. Make America great again. Recapture that past.

            Or maybe the slightly earlier past where none of us had any damn business being here. Talk about terrorists and people having no right.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          Please look up "oxymoron." It doesn't mean what you think it means.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

          Re: Re: Re: Well...

          It's not your forum homeboy. I could just as easily tell you to keep your disdain for human rights out of here. But look here you are.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:26am

    Asking

    I've been asking myself why the Russians were gleefully happy when Trump was elected. So far, the immigration ban and the alienation of the Mexican president are two things I'm sure the Russians love. I'm left to wonder if Trumps intentional divisiveness is a ploy to distract us from the new and improved fleecing of US citizens by the mega-wealthy.

    Let's hope Trump has a life changing moment that wakes him up to his humanity and ours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

      Re: Asking

      "o far, the immigration ban and the alienation of the Mexican president are two things I'm sure the Russians love."


      Why?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:38am

      Re: Asking

      So far, the immigration ban and the alienation of the Mexican president are two things I'm sure the Russians love.

      I doubt if they care much about either,

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:51am

      Re: Asking

      I've been asking myself why the Russians were gleefully happy when Trump was elected

      It was much simpler than your reasons - it was because Trump seemed likely to be more friendly towards Russia than Clinton.

      No need for complicated analysis

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sigalrm (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:08pm

        Re: Re: Asking

        "No need for complicated analysis"

        Yeah, and this is why the US is going to get our asses handed to us in the next 20-50 years: As a society we're functionally incapable of looking more than a couple years out, strategically speaking.

        China and Russia are playing long games with the US, and the US hasn't figured that out.

        Tactically, having a "friendly" US president is moderately useful.

        Strategically speaking, the US beginning taking action to withdraw from the international community and begin the voluntary process of alienating its Allies and Neighbors is absolutely priceless to Russia and China.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Richard (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:19pm

          Re: Re: Re: Asking

          China and Russia are playing long games

          Well the ambition of global communism is long dead for both - so what exactly are these "long games" supposed to be achieving.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            sigalrm (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:49pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking

            Not being involved with either the US, Russian or Chinese governments, I can only speculate, but enhanced economic and military dominance jump to mind as obvious candidates. Enhanced long-term control over natural resources, globally speaking, is another candidate.

            All 3 of which become easier for them to accomplish if the US role in world affairs is diminished.

            Again, this is all speculative and opinion, and therefore easily shredded.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Kaden (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:27pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking

            Economic superiority? Empire building? Sole superpower status?

            Are you being willfully obtuse?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              orbitalinsertion (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking

              The same things as always? No kidding.

              Actually i find it kind of funny that people think political and economic flavors are really the main thing driving governments. Communism, lol. They weren't even good socialists.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:30am

    Challenge Accepted

    Its fine for you to criticize Trump. The problem here is the scale and the genuineness of the criticism.

    Criticizing Trump's policy here is ok. It was a bit hamfisted and is being tweaked towards being less stringent. It is also temporary.

    However, many people acting like this is the Worst.Thing.Ever.

    Would hide their eyes from the google results of this query:

    "Libyan refugee boat capsizes"

    People actually died because of the policies and actions of one of our latest set of Presidential candidates. Yet many (nearly all) of her voters did not, or do not give a shit about that. But are screaming their heads off because literally dozens of people have been inconvenienced......

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:44am

      Re: Challenge Accepted

      Would hide their eyes from the google results of this query: "Libyan refugee boat capsizes"

      At the present time, there are exactly four pages returned by a search on "Libyan refugee boat capsizes", including this page.

      You might wish to explain your concerns more directly.

      literally dozens of people have been inconvenienced

      More people have been affected than that. My guess is that you are only counting those actually at airports. That ignores the people already in the US who can no longer leave and the people who were not yet at an airport when this came down. It also ignores the concerns regarding the executive branch ignoring the stays issued by the judicial branch, as is outlined in the post, and appears to be a point of bi-partisan concern (e.g., Evan McMullin's tweets).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:51pm

      Re: Challenge Accepted

      Hey Kellyanne don't you have some kittens you should be drowning instead of writing this garbage?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David Longfellow, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:31am

    Hypocrisy

    The ruler I use to determine if something is truly earthshaking is if there were any complaints from the media or the usual whiners when Obama was doing the exact same thing.
    In this case, as in many, there were only crickets chirping. Hypocrisy in its purest form.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      SteveMB (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:36am

      Re: Hypocrisy

      Alternative Fact: "Obama was doing the exact same thing"

      Real Fact: "In light of the response from Obama administration officials that there never was a point when Iraqi resettlement was stopped or banned, we are updating this ruling to Three Pinocchios." (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/01/29/trumps-facile-claim-that-his-refugee -policy-is-similar-to-obama-in-2011/)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

      Re: Hypocrisy

      Obama never did this though.

      For all Obama's many many faults, he never got into a pissing contest about popularity at his inauguration. He may not have always been honest, but he didn't tell bold-faced lies as "alternate facts".

      Most importantly, he didn't ban people of certain religions from entering the country. Obama and Trump had very different faults- how can you compare when "Obama did the same thing" and how does that make it right anyway?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        GristleMissile (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:33am

        Re: Re: Hypocrisy

        Trump has not banned people of a specific religion from entering the country. He has banned all people of any religion from seven specific countries from entering the country. He has not banned any members of any religion from outside those countries from entering this country.

        Countries which he has not banned people from include (In order of Islamic population percentage from wikipedia's list here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_by_country#Table) Maldives, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Tunisia, the Western Sahara, Morocco, Tajikistan, Mayotte, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Comoros, Niger, Algeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Senegal, Kosovo, Gambia, Mali, Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Egypt. These are all countries with 90%+ Muslim populations.

        If we go for a simple 50%+ add another 20 or so majority Muslim countries to the list.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

          Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy

          Some interesting "Alternate facts" you list there GristleMissile for your 90% Muslim nations.

          What you really meant to say is: he only bans Arab muslims, except for those Arab Muslims with which his companies do direct business with. This is probably even worse.

          There is no reason to include Iran but not Saudi Arabia, for example. Not one terrorist or terrorist plot on our soil has originated from Iran; but Saudi Arabia is where most of the money, people and terrorism comes from.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:24pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy

            KSA is one of our closest allies in the region. It was that way for decades before Trump was elected.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:51am

      Re: Hypocrisy

      So... what you are saying is that nobody here criticized Barry as much as Trump?

      Cool story brah... tell it again.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:16am

      Re: Hypocrisy

      As people above noted: No, Obama didn't do the same thing.

      But more importantly, even if Obama did, that doesn't make Trump right for doing it. When I was growing up, it was never an acceptable excuse to say, "but Bobby did it, why isn't he in trouble!"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:31pm

      Re: Hypocrisy

      Obama was doing the exact same thing

      Are you saying that we can expect Trump's policies to be in line with Obama's? And that's fine with you?

      Then what in the fucking fuck were you stupid motherfuckers complaining about for 8 years then? Are you stupid or something?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    SteveMB (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:32am

    "As many have noted, not a single terrorist attack has come from people from those countries."

    No doubt the memos have already gone out to ISIS and al-Qaeda cells to select operatives from countries where Trump owns hotels, secure in the knowledge that no security measures which threaten to inconvenience his customers will be entertained.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:37am

    Isn't this the same executive order....

    that President Obama issued in 2011/13?(I'm asking in total sincerity) And where is the Constitutional precedent for such actions by any President? I feel if maybe you approached these topics by answering the Constitutionality of the issue clearly, calmer heads may prevail. But that's just a guess...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Dark Helmet (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:42am

      Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

      I don't recall Obama's EO including a religious test, making it unconstitutional....

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        GristleMissile (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:36am

        Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

        I don't recall Trump's having that either, but hey, read it yourself https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/27/executive-order-protecting-nation-foreign-ter rorist-entry-united-states

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:38am

        Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

        I don't recall Trump's EO including a religious test?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Dark Helmet (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

          Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

          "I don't recall Trump's EO including a religious test?"

          Uh, then go read it again. Those seeking asylum can be exempted from the ban, but only if they are a member of a "minority religion", which means Christians and Jews but, oddly, not atheists....

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            GristleMissile (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

            Uh, maybe you should go re-read it again-again. I'll copy paste the relevant section here.

            "(b) Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization."

            "Upon resumption" means that AFTER the ban ends, minority religions will get prioritised in cases in which they claim asylum from religious persecution.

            There is no exemption from the ban based on religion.

            There is no religious test DENYING entry.

            (Atheists should certainly get to claim religious persecution)

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:00pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

              Really.

              So I am a Muslim and I want to leave Iraq because I'm not considered Muslim enough by the leaders. Well, though luck man, just be quiet there and die will you?

              So I am a Christian and I want to leave Iraq because... COME IN BROTHER IN FAITH!


              Sure, nothing wrong here.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Dark Helmet (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:14pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

              How does this conflict with what I said? Refugee status will be impacted by a religious test, per the text. If you're Christian, you're at the front of the line. If you're Muslim, or Atheist, get to the back.

              That's unconstitutional, plainly...

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                GristleMissile (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:35pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

                You stated: Those seeking asylum can be exempted from the ban, but only if they are a member of a "minority religion"

                This is false.

                My comment conflicts with what you stated by not being false.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:47pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

                  @GristleMissile

                  From https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/us/politics/refugee-muslim-executive-order-t rump.html

                  (b) Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:54pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

                to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality

                Found the problem Dark Helmet - he thinks Muslims are a minority religion.

                Be patient. They're simple minded, you know.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:57pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....

            Which is amusing, I can just declare myself a persecuted christian while being full muslim inside. No seriously this is gold. I've seen people denying their religion for much less threatening stuff (like a street fight) so why wouldn't they lie en masse to escape from hell, no?

            These people are just pure comedy. Trump would be as well if he didn't have so much power in his hands.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

    To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

    If there is one citizen who is unwillingly unemployed, the gates shut until there are openings. I don't give 2 shits what you're running from, only what you bring to the table. Are you a an asset or a liability. If you have no intention of melding, please stay where you are, and try to improve that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:54am

      Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

      I don't give 2 shits what you're running from, only what you bring to the table.

      Guess you missed the whole message about "humanity", huh?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:02am

        Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

        Didn't miss it, don't find it relevant. Charity begins at home, we have plenty of homeless and disadvantaged right here, if you need a do-gooder fix. Did you miss the America First thing?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:04am

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          Yup, charity begins at home -- which for me means "on earth". Why? Humanity. That thing you apparently lack and don't want.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            art guerrilla (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

            oh, so it is all one new world order of an Empire ?
            countries dont exist any more ?
            there are no borders, no wars, no separate economies, all just one happy tribe ? ? ?
            gee, i must have missed that...
            you ARE delusional...

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:21am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

              So, you're totally incapable of taking even one second to acknowledge the shared burden of human beings, and instead go straight to paranoid NWO nonsense.

              Looks like you rejected the whole message about humanity too.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          "Charity begins at home"

          And when is this going to start?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:29am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

            "Charity begins at home"

            And when is this going to start

            Sometime after they've gotten rid of Medicaid, health care coverage, public education, assistance for first-time home buyers, etc etc etc?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

      Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

      If there is one citizen who is unwillingly unemployed, the gates shut until there are openings

      Hmm. But what if the immigrant is coming here to open a business that will employ those citizens who are unemployed.

      It's not as if there is a limited number of jobs and giving one to an immigrant means more can't be made for Americans.

      I don't give 2 shits what you're running from,

      Well, that's kinda the point of my article. IF that's really true, I'd urge you to take a step back and ask yourself what kind of person "doesn't give 2 shits" about people in trouble?

      If you have no intention of melding, please stay where you are, and try to improve that.

      Melding, huh? You do realize that the culture here that people "meld" into is made almost entirely by immigrants, right?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:26am

        Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

        I don't give 2 shits what you're running from,

        Well, that's kinda the point of my article. IF that's really true, I'd urge you to take a step back and ask yourself what kind of person "doesn't give 2 shits" about people in trouble?

        I think a realist, there is likely always going to be an abundance of folks who could use a helping hand. You do the world no favors drowning yourself trying to rescue others.
        "Ships don’t sink because of the water around them. They sink because of the water that gets in them." unknown.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:44am

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          Mike wrote:

          Well, that's kinda the point of my article. IF that's really true, I'd urge you to take a step back and ask yourself what kind of person "doesn't give 2 shits" about people in trouble?

          to which Haywood responded:

          I think a realist, there is likely always going to be an abundance of folks who could use a helping hand.

          A person who doesn't give two shits about people in trouble is not a "realist", but something else entirely. Don't blame pragmatism for your selfishness.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Trails (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

      Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

      "They took er jerbs!"

      This seems predicated on some bizarre zero-sum concept of the economy. Immigrants, by and large, are not penniless good for nothings who just line up for welfare as soon as they're in.

      They come to build a life for themselves and their families.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        icon
        Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:41pm

        Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

        "Immigrants, by and large, are not penniless good for nothings who just line up for welfare as soon as they're in."

        But that that were so. Have you visited a Social security office lately? Wall to wall immigrants looking for a handout, with a very few pensioners mixed in.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:57pm

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          You're making that up.

          A more interesting look at the issue:

          Wall Street Journal: Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups

          ...including Google, SpaceX, Tesla, Uber, Cloudfare and more.

          And it doesn't even count second generation immigrants. For example Apple, founded by the son of a Syrian refugee and the son of Polish immigrants.

          Which isn't at all surprising. When I was in high school it was the immigrants - from Asia, Russia, the Philippines, etc. - who did their homework and got the highest marks. They got the work ethic from their parents. Later I've worked for immigrants who set up businesses here.

          We all know people with grand plans to improve their lives. They're going to move to the west coast. Or to Canada if the Republicans or Democrats win. They're going to save up, quit their jobs and go back to school. They're going to run for office and fix things. But most never do. They're stuck in the inertia of their own lives, unable to drop or stop making new commitments even in the long term. Or unable to save, or to put in the extra effort. Or just too nervous about taking a leap into a new life.

          Immigration acts as a filter. You get only the people who DO the things they said. Who got over their fears. Who put in the extra effort and made the big leap.

          These are the kind of people you want as citizens. The kind who ALSO tend to start businesses and create jobs. It's one reason why for immigration is a good deal for the countries they head for.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          Well I for one, am convinced by your totally not made up story.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

          Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

          Wall to wall immigrants looking for a handout, with a very few pensioners mixed in.

          So, enlighten us... How did you identify which of the people lined up in the Social Security office were immigrants, as opposed to pensioners?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Haywood (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:14pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

            Age and control of the english language. There, now you can label me a racist and whatever else you want, I couldn't care less, this country will perhaps be saved perhaps not, but to have a country, you need borders and culture. Neither of which has been protected for a long time. Is a large part of our culture taken from immigrants? Sure, melding goes both ways. I think I'll go have some German sausage on a tortilla.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:20pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

              Gee, I wonder why this guy's mind went straight to German sausage, amirite?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:40pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

              Let's hear it for Haywood and His Magic Citizenship Detector.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:42pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

              There, now you can label me a racist and whatever else you want

              You just took out a big ol Sharpie and labeled yourself.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?

            Not to mention that if you didn't work here you are not eligible for Social Security. One has to contribute to get something back. I am on Social Security, and what I get is based upon what I contributed.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Eric Johnson, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

    Thanks for writing!

    That is all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

    America

    And yet prior to Trump if I suggested America may not be as great as people make it out to be I might be assaulted

    I'm a Canadian green card holder that's been hassled for YEARS coming home, and I'm white.

    As beautiful as this article is, maybe Americans need to realize that half of you are racist assholes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:50am

    Well Mike, I disagree on one point:

    But, as someone who tries to look at every policy proposal based on a "does this make sense" or "does this make the world a better place" metric -- and not on a "does this help my team" scale

    I absolutely cannot see this making any sense on the "does this help my team" scale either. Unless that team is a sadistic street gang betting money on less privileged people killing each other.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 10:53am

    Thank you for this piece. I think that everyone needs to speak out against the danger that this administration's policies pose. Arguments about whether this falls under the established "beat" of a blog are secondary to the moral responsibility to oppose unjust and immoral actions by the US Government.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    383bigblock (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:00am

    All in Time - Its about trust

    I don't know that I agree with everything Trump is doing, has done or is about to do. I will give him credit that he is following through with what he has promised. The problem is trust. I don't trust that previous administrations did their job. I don't trust that we have a good vetting process, I don't trust that anyone in the government has held up their end of the deal to protect us from terrorists, I don't trust that they care about anything other than to buy/ grab votes to remain in power. If he has to put the brakes on a system that is clearly out of control, with not one shred of published evidence that we are doing our due diligence to clear the refugees then so be it. He didn't BAN immigrants forever, He put a temporary hold on them until he and his team can understand exactly what is and what is not being done to screen the incoming. Now all of sudden this presents a problem with liberal media and those who would just as well invite terrorists over here to kill folks and then blame themselves for not being understanding.

    Why is it that everyone and now Techdirt included, wants to jump to conclusions and Trump bash. We have a paid-for liberal media to do that we don't need anymore jumping on the band wagon. A 90 day waiting period is nothing in the grand scheme unless Americans are just dying to be in the club with out countries where Muslims are blowing themselves up in public places. Yes, I said Muslims because unfortunately, that's who is doing it. Not Christians, Not Hindus, Not budhists,......Muslims. I know the liberal media would like to distort that fact or bury their head in the sand trying to figure out how to rewrite history and spin it, but the facts are its Muslims.

    I don't know about you but I am not eager to read about the numbers of people killed at a mall because a Muslim decided to blow themselves up in the name of an Archaic religion. Its bad enough we had San Bernadino and Florida shootings, let's not be so eager to embrace the suicide bombing club just quite yet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:17am

      Re: All in Time - Its about trust

      Dude... Stop. Just stop. Read the damn thing again, go inform yourself. You've had over a decade already to become the Muslim-bomberman apocalypse already. But yeah, keep your head in the sand. We'll have 4 years of building hatred to show how bad Trump is.

      Remember, some centuries ago the Catholics were the ones spreading terror.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        383bigblock (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:58am

        Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

        Wrong... re-read your history dipshit. Muslims have been attacking Christians since "Day One". The crusades fought back and keep in mind you had to say "Some Centuries Ago" imagine that, it was Centuries ago. Well News flash, the muslims are blowing up people now and never stopped and have been doing it all during the Centuries when others got a clue and realized it was bad thing. How many Centuries have to go by before you can say about Muslims......probably never.

        Pull your head out of the sand there is no hating going on here just COLD HARD DATA and FACTS. I know you liberal haters don't like it because its not politically correct, however no one gives a shit about PC when their families die. Statistics don't lie they're just inconvenient truths for your PC liberal loving Asshats.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:01pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          Which crusade are you referring to? The one where the Christians slaughtered all the Jews in Europe, or the one where they gave up and decided to sack Constantinople? Deus Vult!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            383bigblock (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:10pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

            Constantinople .... Really, must have missed that happening in the New York times last week. We are talking about current events right????.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Leigh Beadon (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:11pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

              11:58am: re-read your history dipshit

              12:10pm: We are talking about current events right????

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:16pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

              Yeah we don't need your facts and figures!
              I didn't hear about it in the Times either!

              I'm so excited for Donald Trump. He's gonna make us so good. Christians are under attack!

              Abortion is the devil!

              Keep fighting for justice good christian warrior.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:21pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

              heck yus! we git in our truck and save jesus from the msulim

              bigblock n me r gonna run fer office and fix america great again

              we can learn so many things from tramp!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:01pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

              Wow right out the gate, you just shit the bed. That's embarrassing.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:18pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          More people have been killed in the name of Christianity than in the name of Islam. In fact, historically speaking, Islam has been a lot more accepting of other religions than Christianity has. More wars have been fought over Christianity, or the conversion of people to a specific brand of Christianity then it has over Islam.

          Perhaps since the mid 20th century that has flip-flopped a little, but throughout most of the history of major religions it was Christianity that was the clear and apparent "bad-guy".

          Now does that make one religion bad and one good? Absolutely not. Just the flow of history. People are what make religions appear bad or good- not the religion itself.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:55pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          Oh, and I'm the one who should re-read my history. Well I've read and I've learned from it and we are repeating past mistakes.

          And you keep using the word liberal but I don't think it means what you think it means.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:26am

      Re: All in Time - Its about trust

      I agree. If we keep killing muslims we will stop the problem at the root. It doesn't matter if almost all of the terrorist attacks in the last decade have been domestic ones done by white people.

      Well I guess we don't call school shootings and stuff terrorist attacks. It doesn't really fit with our narrative that the muslims are the terrorists. But who needs reality?

      Me and 383bigblock will just keep sucking ol' Trumps dick ;)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:48am

      Re: All in Time - Its about trust

      Except that Trump is eroding any potential trust in the executive branch by:

      Not relying upon good sources for information
      --his top advisor isn't intelligence or military sources, reorganizing the NSC

      He doesn't wish to have or accept the real facts of a situation
      --inauguration crowd size despite photo evidence, Muslims dancing in the streets on 9/11, his hand size in photos, etc...

      He is making policy changes without looking at the long term consequences
      --travel ban, deregulation of industry (mixed results here), border wall, silencing of executive branch organizations

      He doesn't even try to avoid the appearance of shady dealings or corruption (not saying he is corrupt but it is hard to tell)
      --not releasing tax returns, not separating himself from his businesses entirely, picking business insiders to be heads of industry oversite/advisory/enforcement groups

      He also blatantly lies about things that are easily verifiable and then won't correct himself unless people make him (I'm not talking about just messing up facts or old memories)
      --look at his speeches, his press secretary, advisor Conway, he did change his take on Russian hacking but many more things he won't admit he was wrong on or correct his subordinates.

      Like its said trust is not given its earned. Soo far his track record is looking pretty bad for earning any trust.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        383bigblock (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:06pm

        Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

        Thanks for sharing mostly anecdotes and hipocracy. Obvious liberal, I imagine Hilary selling out our country to fund her foundation was just an oversight on her part. There's someone who enriched herself through politics and you have the balls to call out Trump because he doesn't 100% divest himself from his businesses. Tell me one president has has who actually had a business prior to being elected. I guess that leaves us only career politicians available for office in your mind. I guess that's why Trump bothers you because he doesn't need bilk America to make his money like the others.

        If you're sitting their professing your trust of Obama then you've lost all credibility. The man lied, manipulated, misled, etc, etc. I guess I need to get pair of those Liberal Glasses so that I too can see the world like you.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          Yeah ol' Hilldawg can't be our president! We need to stop her! Gotta keep our man Trump lookin' good!

          All the lies that Donny T has told are ok because Obama lied! REMEMBER? He lied all the time. So it's ok when Trump lies.

          I'm gonna break your liberal glasses and give you a nice pair of conservative ones. That way you'll see the world the way it should be.

          I like how Donny T is staying in all his businesses. Think about it when he makes a ton of money it'll all come back to us! I agree with bigblock383. So many good ideas coming from Trump.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          sorrykb (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:57pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          Tell me one president has has who actually had a business prior to being elected.

          Jimmy Carter. (There were others, but you asked for one. There's one.)

          And as for non-anecdotal information about Trump's shady business dealings and problems with his foundation, David Fahrenthold at the Washington Post has a fine collection of well-sourced and detailed articles for you. You can Google it, or go to https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/david-a-fahrenthold/?utm_term=.0fe63e184cb7

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            383bigblock (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:31pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

            Exactly, no-one persecuted him for being a businessman prior to being a president and I don't remember anyone telling him he had to divest of it 100%. NO-ONE has but now all of a sudden having a business and being President is a BAD thing. You should be concerned about the Presidents who are career politicians who get government paychecks that in no-way can account for the massive amount of wealth they accumulate in office. Hmmmm, I wonder how that happens. I can see where Trump gets his, I wonder where the Clintons got their millions......interesting. I guess the lecture circuit is very lucrative....when the country is for sale anyway.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:08pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          She lost, get over it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          ottermaton (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:57pm

          Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust

          I guess that's why Trump bothers you because he doesn't need bilk America to make his money like the others.

          There's no evidence of this whatsoever. (Hint: Trump saying this doesn't make it true. From we've heard from him so far, it's a good bet that whatever he says is provably false)

          If we could only see the darned tax returns of his ... wonder why not?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:11am

    It seems to me that Trump is the cornerstone of everything wrong with the US nowadays taken to a whole new level. And when that level of wrong meets power nothing good may come of it.

    In the distant past his ancestors were the ones running, emigrating and then immigrating into a land that received them with open arms. Sadly, it seems he and his kin failed at evolving and are stuck in the Middle Ages.

    I can only pray the world survives this piece of shit of human he is. No offense intended towards the shit but I can't find anything worse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dr. David T. Macknet (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

    All Too Familiar...

    The responses you've had are all too familiar to anyone with a public persona. Scott Hanselman has tweeted about it, as have John Scalzi, and countless others - responding to people who only want to hear one side of a person's experience (in those examples, either the tech side or the author side). This proscriptive bullying is an attempt to devalue the person behind the writing - to tell you that you're ONLY valuable because of your writing on a particular subject, and should not speak on anything else because that's not your PLACE.

    Liberties are, indeed, all intertwined, and must be defended as part of a whole. You cannot be free in one venue if your freedoms are arbitrarily restricted in another - that's just not how freedom works, whether you're a radical progressive or a libertarian or anyone in between. I appreciate your writing on them as part of a whole. Keep it up. Also: any time you can speak truth to power, please do.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AC, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:37am

    Give Mike a break

    After all, he made the EXACT SAME post after Obama shut down Iraqi immigration for 6 months during his presidency.

    Oh, wait. No he didn't.

    Hypocrite much?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:41am

    Welp you have jumped the shark and earned yourself 1 less reader/follower

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:47am

      Re:

      Just out of morbid curiosity, how many times now have you returned to post the same claim?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        bob, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:52am

        Re: Re:

        I've noticed AC is all over the place. The person says they'll leave, then that they agree, then makes some dumb comments, then insightful comments, sometimes even funny comments. Really AC is very prolific in the comments section.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:24pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          It is probably wise to remain an Anonymous Coward whilst Trump is President.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:42pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Just so. Point out the more worrying aspects of the Trump administration, and the Trump supporters will appear to label you a child molester.

            Trump follower TZ is doing exactly that further up.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:49am

      Re:

      Your intelligent commentary as illustrated here will be sadly missed. Well probably not.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Firewing, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:12pm

    Re: humanity

    My family has been in the US since before the Mayflower arrived on these shores, and I am proud to be an American. That means BEING an American.....learning our language, following our laws....and entering the country legally! It does not mean that you should be here to get all the benefits of citizenship without earning them.
    I have a nephew in the Border Patrol at Nogales, AZ. I have seen first-hand the path of illegals: discarded trash of every sort littering the landscape. So first comes the illegal entry into the country, then the trashing of it as you pass through. If that isn't enough, then find someplace that will give you food and shelter and probably money as well. And you didn't have to do one damn thing to earn it. Well, gee........isn't that what criminals do? They steal from others and give nothing back except hurt.
    There is NO humanity in allowing our country to be overrun by those that only come here to take what they can get.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:23pm

    Built on immigration

    Basically my entire family came to America between around 1890 and 1920

    People have said that the US was built on immigration as if that was somehow a good thing.

    I wonder what native Americans feel about that one?

    Some of them may wish that there had been a much more comprehensive immigration ban for the last 500 years.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:10pm

      Re: Built on immigration

      This is another side of the same coin. When the first colonizers came they didn't think of natives or black ones as people. Maybe if they were in the (admittedly limited) level of evolution a good portion of humanity is now the history would have been different and we would have way more indians in the population.

      By 1890 the genocide against the natives were already done basically. So, yes, one could say that immigration became a good thing but the colonization was terrible.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    lars626 (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:23pm

    Morality

    Humanity, morality, however you want to describe it always has a place. Just because this is a tech blog does not mean you should confine yourselves. If the Trump supporters don't like that you point out the insanity they can always read breitbart or foxnews.

    If you ever stop calling out this kind of inhumanity and go vanilla on me I will be the one moving to other sources.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:37pm

    Perhaps this is the equivalent of battlefield triage? If I were president, and my advisers said to me that we need to shut down immigration temporarily from specific countries and get a handle on this. That we have confirmed threats pouring into our country on a daily basis and our current immigration system is so broken we can even slow it down. I may have to go to the nuclear option temporarily as well. Yes it's going to hurt people. That part really REALLY sucks, but if that could possibly prevent another 9-11 or major catastrophe, then it's necessary.

    I know people are going to say there is no proof that something like that is going on ... etc etc.. I'm not so sure it would be a wise idea to even tell Americans if it were that bad. Every redneck with a truck and shotgun would be out looking for bad guys.

    I'm not sure where I stand on this. I'll have to give this some more thought.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Thank you for this post. I've disagreed with some of the things you've said in the past but this website has widened my viewpoint on many things and I'm glad to know that its creator is principled and has a sense of human decency that lately I'm finding in short supply in many public figures.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 2:07pm

    Supporting DJT

    DJT's most vocal supporters do so in the face of:
    1. Proven DJT lies - not a few, a lot.
    2. Proven illegal actions and massive civil violations
    3. Decades (plural) long history of misogyny, bigotry, racism, eletisim, selfishness, sexual assault, oath violation, contract violation, bankruptcy (financial), bankruptcy (moral), narcissistic and transference disorder.

    You are essentially asking people that support this sort of person to display deportment incompatible with their icon.

    That isn't going to happen.

    In fact, they consider traits of compassion, understanding, charity, honesty, veracity, insight, intelligence, empathy, honor and duty as signs of a weak person and revile them, frequently calling them "special snowflakes" and less repeatable characterizations.

    The only solution to these sorts of people is to simply not engage with them. Upon identifying them, smile politely, nod agreeably, back away slowly, and hit the exit. A longer term solution entails finding a country that would be willing to force them into the mental health system and court ordered medication compliance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

 

No non citizen has a right to enter a country

Back in World War II, when Sir Arthur "Yearnin' for a Burnin' German" Harris and the Allied air command was pulverizing (and incinerating) German cities (something that caused more civilian casualties than the two nukes dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki), the common sentiment was that civilian casualties were okay. If they hadn't wanted to be targeted as part of the Axis war machine, they shouldn't have elected a fascist government. In short, they got what was coming to them, and they were responsible, as citizens, for the actions of their government.

I can certainly see obvious arguments for such a conclusion. Not certain it's right, but I could make an argument in support or opposition without much mental gymnastics.

There seems to be an equally obvious corollary though; No state is composed of 100% approval. No action gets unanimous consent, and some people are always on the losing side of an election.

And therefore, if you believe that people vote with their citizenship (similar to voting with your dollar) and are responsible for the results, supporting the free movement of people is necessary. Otherwise citizens become hostages; "You have to support our state, our war, not because it is right or just or moral, but because you have no choice, and you might live if we win- but if we lose, you won't. Even if you don't like it, want it, or support it, you have nowhere else to go."

I could make a bridge here by referencing some big names and pretentious (but significant) quotes, Clausewitz and Sun Tzu. Let's not and say I did.

But it's simple self-interest. Don't put your enemy in death ground. It costs you more than you'll ever get out. Don't force them to defend their position to the death- it's much more profitable to make them your friend. They might be your enemy now, but you don't have to like them to make money selling to them hand over fist. And they might be your enemy now, but there always might be a worse one further down the line you could use a hand against.

And to do that, you need to give the a way out. A way to stop being your enemy- while continuing to be, because most people consider that an unacceptable price.

—Anonymous Coward

