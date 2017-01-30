Our Humanity
Over the last few months, we've had a very, very small, but still vocal group of folks in our comments who have gotten angry every time we've been critical of Donald Trump -- even when we were making nearly identical complaints about him as we did about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. That group of people probably won't like this post very much, though I do hope they'll read it with open minds. We're not a political blog. We cover technology and innovation, as well as the legal, economic and policy issues related to those things. Over the years, that's included issues related to civil liberties and civil rights. We don't see these things as being separate. They are all connected and intertwined. We've even spent plenty of time discussing immigration, though focusing on high tech and entrepreneur immigration.
But I don't think there's any need for me to try to justify why I'm making this post on Techdirt today. This is about humanity. And if you want to complain in the comments that you don't want to read this on a "tech" site, well, then maybe take a second and think about what this says about you. Basically my entire family came to America between around 1890 and 1920 -- most of them escaping religious persecution elsewhere. My great grandmother had to hide in the bottom of a boat to escape from where she lived. Many came through Ellis Island, and were welcomed into America. My grandfathers built up businesses here. One fought bravely against Nazis (literally) in World War II for the US in Europe and North Africa, and came back to the US and built a company that (among other things) was a huge supplier for the Boy Scouts of America. While they may have struggled at times, my family came to America and was embraced by America, thrived in America and has always loved America. My wife is an immigrant. Her family moved here when she was young to give her and her siblings a better life. And that's what they found. America embraced them and they embraced America back. They're all US citizens.
All weekend long, I've been reading all sorts of accounts about President Trump's executive order. Some of it has been thoughtful. Some of it has been hysterical. Some of it has been painful. Some of it has been ridiculous.
But it all comes back to one thing: this is about our humanity.
The "excuses" that some have been spewing for the executive order make no sense. They say this is about "safety," yet there is no evidence that the people being kept out were a risk to our safety. As many have noted, not a single terrorist attack has come from people from those countries. They say this is about "extreme vetting" but ignore that refugees already go through a ridiculously long and thorough "extreme vetting" process that can take years. They say that this is just an "inconvenience" to a "small group" of people, ignoring that they are basically upending the lives of entire families -- families including those with permanent resident status, who have been valuable, contributing members to our country for years and years and years.
This is madness.
They say that this is necessary to protect us at home, but even ignoring everything above, it's hard to see how this doesn't make us less safe. How can anyone read this essay by Kirk Johnson and not realize how much harm we're doing. Johnson has devoted a big part of his life to helping Iraqis who literally put their lives at risk to help Americans, and then were ignored by America. Read what he's written and ask yourself what foreigner will sign up to help America again in the future?
@realDonaldTrump @POTUS pic.twitter.com/EAuvKgcvNE
— Kirk W. Johnson (@KirkWJohnson) January 29, 2017
They say this is about "the rule of law," but then explain why Customs and Border Patrol are literally ignoring court orders and refusing to even speak to members of Congress? They say this is about stopping threats at home, but that doesn't explain at all why the White House failed to have the relevant experts review the executive order before it was put in place, or why multiple national security experts have noted this will clearly make us less safe. And, of course, nothing explains why the White House directly overruled Homeland Security saying this wouldn't apply to permanent residents (and then required DHS to later come out and try to clarify).
Again, this goes back to a story about basic humanity. And our country massively failing.
I know there are lots of people speculating on a variety of things around all of this. There are explanations that this is part of a "shock doctrine" move to sow chaos and confusion and deligitimize organizations before the really bad policy is put into place. And perhaps that's true. It's certainly something to watch for. But, as someone who tries to look at every policy proposal based on a "does this make sense" or "does this make the world a better place" metric -- and not on a "does this help my team" scale -- it must be stated that the executive order Donald Trump signed late last week, that was put into effect over the weekend is not just a disaster. It hasn't just created a constitutional crisis with parts of the executive branch ignoring the judiciary. It's not just a policy that is impacting millions of lives.
It's simply inhumane.
This is about humanity, and anyone who has any sense of humanity has a responsibility to speak up about it and to say that this is not right. If you get angry about this post, and think you need to insult us and attack me or this site, I would only recommend that you first take stock of your life, and think about what message you are sending out into the world when you do so.
Reader Comments
Really....? Let's break it down:
Steve Bannon is this administration's Karl Rove. The chief strategist of the Trump campaign and administration. More than that, President* Trump just reshuffled the US National Security Council, downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to Bannon.
Wikipedia: Neo-Nazism
Under Steve Bannon's leadership, the above is pretty much the mission statement of Breitbart.com. Few would deny that Bannon is a neo-Nazi. Er, sorry, "Alt-right."
Wikipedia: Alt-right
President* Trump has been entirely consistent with Bannon's ideology. Declaring Mexicans "rapists and murderers." Declaring the US-born judge on his business fraud case biased because of Mexican ancestry. The whole Muslim ban thing, which he's following through on. His history of discriminating against blacks in his rental properties. False claims of millions of illegal immigrant votes. Etc. etc.
And just a reminder: Donald Trump's ex-wife said Trump kept a book of Hitler's speeches by his bed. In the article, Ivana Trump also told a friend that her husband's cousin, John Walter "clicks his heels and says, 'Heil Hitler," when visiting Trump's office.
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. At this point it's the extraordinary claim that Trump isn't running a white supremacist administration that requires extraordinary evidence.
- Tony Benn, British Minister of Parliament for 47 years
Lets keep Techdirt that way.
No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.
try reading the article next time
several times, Mike points out the absurdity and hollowness of the administration's talking points.
try reading the whole thing next time before you comment based only on the pictures.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.
Really? Because that seemed to be the basis of the entire platform of the President of the United States.
Re: Re:
In other words, HRC (and all democrats) run a MUCH better emotional campaign then any opponent has ever.
The day before the election people were EMOTIONALLY convinced Trump was literally Hitler and STILL voted for him. Emotions mean nothing - you have to attack with reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You keep harping on one talking point because it is the only thing you have.
Do not wag your finger at others claiming your maturity when you are acting out and throwing tantrums.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Or allow me to rephrase it another way:
Trump[ is a clear and present danger to national security, and so are his 'advisors'. He is planning a coup right now, along with his friend Bannon.
Every American should be trying to get rid of this person as a terrorist. Because he is almost in a position to terrorise the world, if he has not already done so.
Re: Re:
The way I see it is that at least some people care - even if they don't have the energy or time to proactively care for everything, and everybody. Nobody can do that. I wish we could.
Re:
No one except children are swayed by emotional arguments and cherry picking individual sufferers to form a platform which is ultimately harmful to society at large.
The only thing about this that harms society at large is this insanely selfish and ultimately fear filled executive order.
Also, none of the articles on this site have ever been without emotion. They certainly use facts to back up their opinions, but that has never removed emotion from them.
Re:
And yet you just used an emotional argument, and made a broad and unsupported statement about harm to "society at large".
Re: Re:
Its unsupported here because I'm not writing a book on the subject - I encourage you to read some.
Re: Re: Re:
What about free movement? Do I now need a permit to go to the grocery? When did this happen and why.
Again with your "everyone is ignorant but me" statement, do you ever get tired of being the only person who understands anything?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Really? Seems like religion has done pretty well over the centuries, using ONLY that to convince people.
TRUMP CAN DO NO WRONG
It doesn't matter that 99%ish of the folks coming from those countries just want to escape the mayhem.
It doesn't matter that we caused most of the issues. That was Obama/Bush/The Liberal weenies, and not TRUMP.
It doesn't matter that some of the people locked out were green card holders that have been living here.
TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.... TAKE THAT MIKE!
Ok, TRUMP can't help it if he has MORON syndrome.
I'm hoping he ends up being better then the Clinton gangsters in the long run. he just needs to staple his mouth shut. IMHO, executive orders should be banned. Obozo's EO's were all crap also.
Re: TRUMP CAN DO NO WRONG
Re: TRUMP CAN DO NO WRONG
One immigrant is the same as another?
1817 = 1917 = 2017?
You see that as nonsense? Then you think like a child.
No non citizen has a right to enter a country and every government has a duty to control its own borders. And every country (not just Trump's America) does just that.
I don't support this order either, but don't be absurd. It's not a radical departure from past behavior. It is a temporary halt to some immigration while processes are revamped.
duty?
You can't have it both ways.
Re:
No-one is "revamping processes." The refugees he's turned back have been VERY thoroughly vetted. This is about a white supremacist administration trying to keep the illegal promises it made pandering to the alt-right.
Accepting refugees - or tourists - or business travellers - does not in any way conflict with a nation's duty to control its own borders. All those turned back were entering through proper channels, fully subject to American immigration and visitor policies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And instantly any point you are trying to make is discarded. In the past, responses to racism were met with denials and apologies. Now, the correct response is
GFY - Look in the mirror - lefties are the racists.
Re: Re: Re:
Usually people who say this are just desperately looking for an excuse to avoid confronting an issue.
Re: Re: Re:
Again with the racism and hitler references
GFY
"Few would deny that Bannon is a neo-Nazi"
Well few would deny that Roger Strong has molested a young immigrant boy who is only 8 yrs old. Few would deny that there have been hush payments to keep Roger from being arrested. Few would deny that rumor mongering with slanderous accusations is a valid argument.
"Declaring Mexicans "rapists and murderers.""
Oh, off spouting half truths again. You know this is a not true so I wont waste my time explaining it to you again. But I'll give the readers a hint: the FBI says that some people in the US are child molesters. Roger Strong is in the US. Therefore the FBI says that Roger Strong is a child molester. See anything wrong with that argument?
Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
You're missing the point: I'm not doubling down and going full retard with the Nazi references. Trump and chief strategist Bannon are doing that. I'm just the messenger.
Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
Trump and Bannon are not Nazis and have never claimed to be. Repeating your lie doesn't make any more true.
You claim Neo-Nazism is "pretty much the mission statement of Breitbart.com". I claim that some people might say Mr. Strong has a thing for underage boys. The only difference here is that Breitbart's Jewish reporters have made some pretty convincing arguments otherwise (about the Breitbart thing)
And if you are getting offended about the tiny handful of pedo comments, think about all of the conservatives that have been maligned as racists for the past year by your ilk.
Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
He posed very good points. While Trump hasn't gone full white supremacy/fascism it won't take long if people don't protest. Read your history books.
Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
And if you are getting offended about the tiny handful of pedo comments
I assure you, nobody is "offended" by your continued insistence on making yourself look childish and foolish. Enlightened as to your true nature? Yes. Offended? Nah.
Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
No one went to war because someone said, "Hey we are Nazis and fascists." They finally did because the behaviors of those sorts began to repeatedly spill over their borders.
You wouldn't even have to know what a Nazi is to be the equivalent of one. Loudmouthed racist, jingoist, authoritarianism can come in different flavours.
But the most hilarious thing with Trump is that he apparently can do any old egregious thing but he can't be labeled with that thing because _he didn't claim to be that thing_. On the other hand, he can say all sorts of things with which he also cannot be labeled because _he was just saying that_. He didn't do it. Yet. Must be nice.
Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
While denying that Trump called Mexicans "rapists and murderers."
Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
A half truth is a full lie.
You know you lied about this. Just admit it. If you believe that, then by your own logic, you must believe that the FBI has called you a child molester.
Re: Re: Re: Again with the racism and hitler references
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Overheard at the National Security Council:
"Mein Führer, I can walk!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Please stop crying wolf. One of these days a real racist candidate is going to show up, and warning about him won't do any good because people like you have spent decades wasting the relevant terms and stripping them of any and all actual meaning.
Re: Re: Re:
Of course people cry wolf. The wolves never left us.
Re: Re: Re:
Read my follow-up above. (Which someone has now made the First Word.) (And I can't believe I forgot to include Trump's birther claims years after Obama's birth certificate was released and authenticated.)
It's not "crying wolf." The real racist candidate has arrived.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
As is almost always the case these days, solid data demonstrates quite clearly that racism is simply not a factor here.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But ALL candidates do that. Some even while quietly stoking fears among other crowds.
On the other hand they DON'T make the blatent public anti-Mexican "rapists and murderers" claims. They DON'T hire a neo-Nazi as their chief strategist and then put him on the Security Council. They DON'T promise an anti-Muslim ban and follow it up with bans on refugees from Muslim nations (that they don't have investments in.) They DON'T declare judges hearing their cases to be biased against them because of the judge's ancestry. They DON'T have a long history of birther claims singling out the black guy.
So no, I don't buy your apologetics. The wolf is here. Deal with it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Did you completely miss the places in the article where he refutes almost every single point you just made?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Consider: the author of that article does not claim racism is not involved or that Trump doesn't have racist tendencies, in direct contradiction to your assertion that "racism is simply not a factor here". So you are already in disagreement with the article.
Consider furthermore: one semi-anonymous blogger is not the final word on what constitutes racism.
Consider in summation: stop harping on one goddamn article as though it proves you are the smartest person in the world and everyone who disagrees with you is tragically uninformed.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you take a position that runs contrary to observed facts, and double down on it in the face of the evidence, is that not the very definition of "tragically uninformed"?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Mason Wheeler wrote:
By which you mean he wrote things that agreed with your feelings.
The data don't support "Trump is not a racist."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2016/11/22/peoples-views-about-race-mattered-mor e-in-electing-trump-than-in-electing-obama/?utm_term=.651bd5bcb7f1
Re: Re: Re:
Calling Trump anyting yet is a bit premature, since he has barely been seated yet. But so far "the wall"-gate and "refugee"-gate are as extreme proposals as you can get them without coming out the closet as a follower of an ultra-nationalist religion!
-Gate?
You mean like how Trump decided to start constructing the wall that was approved by Senators Biden, Obama and Clinton?
"refugee"-gate?
You mean like how Trump put a temporarily put in place a halt based on country (not religion), just like Obama and Carter?
The wailing and gnashing of liberal teeth is hilarious, but utterly misguided.
Re: Re: Re:
One of these days a real racist candidate is going to show up, and warning about him won't do any good because people like you have spent decades wasting the relevant terms and stripping them of any and all actual meaning.
Tell me Mason, if we're just "crying wolf" right now, what kind of chucklefuck does it take to warrant the real thing?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe someone who takes out a full-page ad calling for executions as part of a crusade against five innocent black young men?
Or someone who leads a fact-free assault on the legitimacy of the nation's first black president?
Or someone who instructs his property managers not to rent to black people?
....
Oh, wait..
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Read the article I linked to, where the author looks at actual hard data and facts (as opposed to emotionally-charged rhetoric) that shows over and over again that there is no evidence of racism going on here.
Based on the data available, he estimates that around 3% of voters have racist political leanings. After pointing out how suicidal it would be to throw away the support of voters that outnumber them by an order of magnitude, he follows up with this:
Other interesting things that the data shows: compared to the voting demographics of the last two Republican candidates...
So you kinda have to ask yourself, what do all those minorities know that you don't?
Re:
And it is an indefinite halt to others. You can tell this by reading [the actual executive order](https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/27/executive-order-protecting-nation-fore ign-terrorist-entry-united-states):
> (c) Pursuant to section 212(f) of the INA, 8 U.S.C. 1182(f), I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States and thus suspend any such entry until such time as I have determined that sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest.
Re:
No non citizen has a right to enter a country and every government has a duty to control its own borders. And every country (not just Trump's America) does just that.
I don't support this order either, but don't be absurd. It's not a radical departure from past behavior. It is a temporary halt to some immigration while processes are revamped.
You're correct, that no one has a right to enter a country -- but all of the people being turned away DID have that right, because they ALREADY HAD visas or green cards or other permanent resident status. And this is NOT about controlling the borders, because there was nothing in this order targeting "out of control" borders.
And, sure, some other countries may have idiotic policies like this, but if that's your metric, you're really setting a low bar for the US.
And, finally, yes, if you were even remotely familiar with the history of immigratin policy you would recognize that this is a massive and very radical departure from past behavior -- with every indication that it is not temporary, and no "processes" are being revamped.
Don't be that guy.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Funny that... will you come back and say you were wrong?
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Wonder how he chose those countries...
Re:
No non citizen has a right to enter a country
Back in World War II, when Sir Arthur "Yearnin' for a Burnin' German" Harris and the Allied air command was pulverizing (and incinerating) German cities (something that caused more civilian casualties than the two nukes dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki), the common sentiment was that civilian casualties were okay. If they hadn't wanted to be targeted as part of the Axis war machine, they shouldn't have elected a fascist government. In short, they got what was coming to them, and they were responsible, as citizens, for the actions of their government.
I can certainly see obvious arguments for such a conclusion. Not certain it's right, but I could make an argument in support or opposition without much mental gymnastics.
There seems to be an equally obvious corollary though; No state is composed of 100% approval. No action gets unanimous consent, and some people are always on the losing side of an election.
And therefore, if you believe that people vote with their citizenship (similar to voting with your dollar) and are responsible for the results, supporting the free movement of people is necessary. Otherwise citizens become hostages; "You have to support our state, our war, not because it is right or just or moral, but because you have no choice, and you might live if we win- but if we lose, you won't. Even if you don't like it, want it, or support it, you have nowhere else to go."
I could make a bridge here by referencing some big names and pretentious (but significant) quotes, Clausewitz and Sun Tzu. Let's not and say I did.
But it's simple self-interest. Don't put your enemy in death ground. It costs you more than you'll ever get out. Don't force them to defend their position to the death- it's much more profitable to make them your friend. They might be your enemy now, but you don't have to like them to make money selling to them hand over fist. And they might be your enemy now, but there always might be a worse one further down the line you could use a hand against.
And to do that, you need to give the a way out. A way to stop being your enemy- while continuing to be, because most people consider that an unacceptable price.
Two points
Personally, I skip over the ongoing articles about stingrays, FBI e-mails, and such.
2) But more importantly: this is your site and you can write about whatever you want. If people don't like the articles, they can skip over them or go to another site.
And if people want to argue politics, there are plenty of sites to do that.
Re: Two points
The Internet has given a printing press to anyone who wants one.
Its To Be Expected
1. I am not a Donald Trump supporter.
2. I am not a US citizen.
3. I probably agree with 50 to 60% of Donald Trump's positions. I listened to a speech he gave on Chinese trade and agreed with 4 of his 5 points (down to 3 now as one no longer applies). I agree with his position that the US has been allowing other NATO countries to not spend their required share.
4. I do not agree with his position on immigration.
The blaming of identifiable groups is an old political trick to make all of your problems someone else's fault. Its playing the victim to get sympathy and to give your supporter's someone to hate. Yes, it was used in Germany in the 20's through 40's.
I think Donald Trump has boxed himself into a corner. He promised to make all of these changes in the first 100 days without understanding the complexities of implementing policy or running a country. His white house group is not experienced in governing. Despite what they say, running a country is not like running a business. Its a lot easier to criticize the zoo from the outside. Once you are in charge of it, you find out that a lot of things are the way they are for a good reason.
It looks like the establishment GOP are very happy to let him fail so they can get rid of him.
The evil side of me things that he wants civil unrest and chaos to justify making the US an authoritative state. Once he does this, the press will no longer be an issue for him.
His immigration positions seem out of step. The last labour figures for the US that I saw had unemployment under 5%. That's basically full employment. The employment is not spread evenly across the country, and a lot of people need better jobs, but a least they have a job. Who is going to build the wall or harvest the crops or do manual labor or ...
Re: Its To Be Expected
Trump has had a lot of business failures across a lot of industries. When Trump's casino group went bankrupt (the 4th time) and the creditors took over, they kept Trump and his name involved. They recognized something important:
While he's a lousy businessman, he's an excellent promoter.
It's long been said that the qualifications needed to run a successful election are very different from the qualifications needed once elected. Trump is simply the ultimate expression of that principle.
But who elected them? It was you! You who appointed these people! You who gave them the power to make your decisions for you! While I'll admit that anyone can make a mistake once, to go on making the same lethal errors century after century seems to me nothing short of deliberate.
You have encouraged these malicious incompetents, who have made your working life a shambles. You have accepted without question their senseless orders. You have allowed them to fill your workspace with dangerous and unproven machines.
All you had to say was "NO." You have no spine. You have no pride. You are no longer an asset to the company. I will however, be generous. You will be granted two years to show me some improvement in your work. If at the end of that time you are still unwilling to make a go of it... You're fired.
That will be all. You may return to your labors."
I don't remember where i heard that from unfortunately.
Re:
Well...
Re: Well...
This is going to generate a lot of traffic.
I highly doubt that. I expect it will generate lots of people telling me to "stick with technology" or something of that nature. I didn't write this because of traffic.
I wrote it because I'm human.
Re: Re: Well...
Re: Re: Re: Well...
Trump won because:
1. Hills was a crook.
2. Nobody actually believed Trump would win.
Re: Re: Re: Well...
Trying to silence someone speaking out about a humanitarian issue, because it will get in the way of your enjoyment of tech issues, at a blog which you were not forced to read and where you don't expend any effort to write - that is callous and perhaps inhuman.
So, if what you are saying is "shut up Mike about this issue and get back to tech blogging", then yes, you might be in-human. And if you're saying that the reason Trump won is because in-human people were called out on it, then, while that sucks, it doesn't change anything.
But, if you are saying that someone thinks disagreeing with Mike on this particular makes you in-human, that is different and I've not yet read anything that suggests other points of view may not have validity or come from a different view or priority of humanity. And if you are saying that Trump was elected because people ignored the very real, though different, expressions of humanity of their fellow citizens, then, you'd be right but confusing since that's a good thing - assuming Trump is what's required to improve how we interact with our fellow citizens.
Re: Re: Re: Well...
by that alone, they have PROVEN they have NO PRINCIPLES they will not sacrifice for useless optics...
secondly, mikey's shakey-voiced polemic on his all-american immigrant family may explain why HE feels so strongly about thst, but it doesn't mean shit to the rest of us...
depending on how pedantic one wants to get, we are ALL immigrants, so that factoid is meaningless...
i am not going to bother with the research (bet i know what the answer is), but did techdirtia get all weepy and pearl clutchy and mobbing airports (wtf ?) when saint obama did the same for iranians for six months ? ? ?
yeah, all t-rump has done is shown that a LOT of libtards have NO PRINCIPLES, AND are massive hypocrites...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well...
who?
I recall plenty of peeps back in the day
Re: Re: Re: Well...
He won - get over it -
I would like to know why he is trying to start a civil war.
Re: Re: Re: Well...
exactly why Trump won.
I guess I'd say that's debatable.
Otherwise, why would he be calling for investigations into illegals voting? Even he's not sure.
Re: Re: Well...
Re: Re: Re: Well...
It's you who is trying to introduce your alt-right politics into it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Well...
Or maybe the slightly earlier past where none of us had any damn business being here. Talk about terrorists and people having no right.
Re: Re: Re: Well...
Re: Re: Re: Well...
Asking
Let's hope Trump has a life changing moment that wakes him up to his humanity and ours.
Re: Asking
Why?
Re: Re: Asking
... Muahahahaha
Re: Re: Asking
Seems pretty obvious.
Re: Re: Re: Asking
Because they encourage the citizens of other countries to dislike the USA. Which strengthens Moscow's influence with them.
Like Imran Khan?
http://tribune.com.pk/story/1310571/will-fight-sharifs-corruption-till-last-breath-imran/
Actu ally the evidence I have seen is that it is mostly Americans who dislike these things - and especially the type of Americans who dislike Russia.
Re: Asking
So far, the immigration ban and the alienation of the Mexican president are two things I'm sure the Russians love.
I doubt if they care much about either,
Re: Asking
I've been asking myself why the Russians were gleefully happy when Trump was elected
It was much simpler than your reasons - it was because Trump seemed likely to be more friendly towards Russia than Clinton.
No need for complicated analysis
Re: Re: Asking
Yeah, and this is why the US is going to get our asses handed to us in the next 20-50 years: As a society we're functionally incapable of looking more than a couple years out, strategically speaking.
China and Russia are playing long games with the US, and the US hasn't figured that out.
Tactically, having a "friendly" US president is moderately useful.
Strategically speaking, the US beginning taking action to withdraw from the international community and begin the voluntary process of alienating its Allies and Neighbors is absolutely priceless to Russia and China.
Re: Re: Re: Asking
China and Russia are playing long games
Well the ambition of global communism is long dead for both - so what exactly are these "long games" supposed to be achieving.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking
All 3 of which become easier for them to accomplish if the US role in world affairs is diminished.
Again, this is all speculative and opinion, and therefore easily shredded.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking
Are you being willfully obtuse?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Asking
Actually i find it kind of funny that people think political and economic flavors are really the main thing driving governments. Communism, lol. They weren't even good socialists.
Challenge Accepted
Criticizing Trump's policy here is ok. It was a bit hamfisted and is being tweaked towards being less stringent. It is also temporary.
However, many people acting like this is the Worst.Thing.Ever.
Would hide their eyes from the google results of this query:
"Libyan refugee boat capsizes"
People actually died because of the policies and actions of one of our latest set of Presidential candidates. Yet many (nearly all) of her voters did not, or do not give a shit about that. But are screaming their heads off because literally dozens of people have been inconvenienced......
Re: Challenge Accepted
At the present time, there are exactly four pages returned by a search on "Libyan refugee boat capsizes", including this page.
You might wish to explain your concerns more directly.
More people have been affected than that. My guess is that you are only counting those actually at airports. That ignores the people already in the US who can no longer leave and the people who were not yet at an airport when this came down. It also ignores the concerns regarding the executive branch ignoring the stays issued by the judicial branch, as is outlined in the post, and appears to be a point of bi-partisan concern (e.g., Evan McMullin's tweets).
Re: Challenge Accepted
Hypocrisy
In this case, as in many, there were only crickets chirping. Hypocrisy in its purest form.
Re: Hypocrisy
Real Fact: "In light of the response from Obama administration officials that there never was a point when Iraqi resettlement was stopped or banned, we are updating this ruling to Three Pinocchios." (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/01/29/trumps-facile-claim-that-his-refugee -policy-is-similar-to-obama-in-2011/)
Re: Hypocrisy
For all Obama's many many faults, he never got into a pissing contest about popularity at his inauguration. He may not have always been honest, but he didn't tell bold-faced lies as "alternate facts".
Most importantly, he didn't ban people of certain religions from entering the country. Obama and Trump had very different faults- how can you compare when "Obama did the same thing" and how does that make it right anyway?
Re: Re: Hypocrisy
Countries which he has not banned people from include (In order of Islamic population percentage from wikipedia's list here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islam_by_country#Table) Maldives, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Tunisia, the Western Sahara, Morocco, Tajikistan, Mayotte, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Comoros, Niger, Algeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Senegal, Kosovo, Gambia, Mali, Jordan, Turkmenistan, and Egypt. These are all countries with 90%+ Muslim populations.
If we go for a simple 50%+ add another 20 or so majority Muslim countries to the list.
Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy
What you really meant to say is: he only bans Arab muslims, except for those Arab Muslims with which his companies do direct business with. This is probably even worse.
There is no reason to include Iran but not Saudi Arabia, for example. Not one terrorist or terrorist plot on our soil has originated from Iran; but Saudi Arabia is where most of the money, people and terrorism comes from.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hypocrisy
Re: Hypocrisy
Cool story brah... tell it again.
Re: Hypocrisy
But more importantly, even if Obama did, that doesn't make Trump right for doing it. When I was growing up, it was never an acceptable excuse to say, "but Bobby did it, why isn't he in trouble!"
Re: Hypocrisy
Obama was doing the exact same thing
Are you saying that we can expect Trump's policies to be in line with Obama's? And that's fine with you?
Then what in the fucking fuck were you stupid motherfuckers complaining about for 8 years then? Are you stupid or something?
No doubt the memos have already gone out to ISIS and al-Qaeda cells to select operatives from countries where Trump owns hotels, secure in the knowledge that no security measures which threaten to inconvenience his customers will be entertained.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/fact-checker/wp/2017/01/29/trumps-facile-claim-that-his-refugee- policy-is-similar-to-obama-in-2011/?utm_term=.85672de56163
Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
Uh, then go read it again. Those seeking asylum can be exempted from the ban, but only if they are a member of a "minority religion", which means Christians and Jews but, oddly, not atheists....
Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
"(b) Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization."
"Upon resumption" means that AFTER the ban ends, minority religions will get prioritised in cases in which they claim asylum from religious persecution.
There is no exemption from the ban based on religion.
There is no religious test DENYING entry.
(Atheists should certainly get to claim religious persecution)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
So I am a Muslim and I want to leave Iraq because I'm not considered Muslim enough by the leaders. Well, though luck man, just be quiet there and die will you?
So I am a Christian and I want to leave Iraq because... COME IN BROTHER IN FAITH!
Sure, nothing wrong here.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
This is false.
My comment conflicts with what you stated by not being false.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
@GristleMissile
From https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/us/politics/refugee-muslim-executive-order-t rump.html
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality
Found the problem Dark Helmet - he thinks Muslims are a minority religion.
Be patient. They're simple minded, you know.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Isn't this the same executive order....
These people are just pure comedy. Trump would be as well if he didn't have so much power in his hands.
To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
I don't give 2 shits what you're running from, only what you bring to the table.
Guess you missed the whole message about "humanity", huh?
Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
countries dont exist any more ?
there are no borders, no wars, no separate economies, all just one happy tribe ? ? ?
gee, i must have missed that...
you ARE delusional...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Looks like you rejected the whole message about humanity too.
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Sometime after they've gotten rid of Medicaid, health care coverage, public education, assistance for first-time home buyers, etc etc etc?
Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
If there is one citizen who is unwillingly unemployed, the gates shut until there are openings
Hmm. But what if the immigrant is coming here to open a business that will employ those citizens who are unemployed.
It's not as if there is a limited number of jobs and giving one to an immigrant means more can't be made for Americans.
I don't give 2 shits what you're running from,
Well, that's kinda the point of my article. IF that's really true, I'd urge you to take a step back and ask yourself what kind of person "doesn't give 2 shits" about people in trouble?
If you have no intention of melding, please stay where you are, and try to improve that.
Melding, huh? You do realize that the culture here that people "meld" into is made almost entirely by immigrants, right?
Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Well, that's kinda the point of my article. IF that's really true, I'd urge you to take a step back and ask yourself what kind of person "doesn't give 2 shits" about people in trouble?
I think a realist, there is likely always going to be an abundance of folks who could use a helping hand. You do the world no favors drowning yourself trying to rescue others.
"Ships don’t sink because of the water around them. They sink because of the water that gets in them." unknown.
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Mike wrote:
to which Haywood responded:
A person who doesn't give two shits about people in trouble is not a "realist", but something else entirely. Don't blame pragmatism for your selfishness.
Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
This seems predicated on some bizarre zero-sum concept of the economy. Immigrants, by and large, are not penniless good for nothings who just line up for welfare as soon as they're in.
They come to build a life for themselves and their families.
Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
But that that were so. Have you visited a Social security office lately? Wall to wall immigrants looking for a handout, with a very few pensioners mixed in.
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
You're making that up.
A more interesting look at the issue:
Wall Street Journal: Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups
...including Google, SpaceX, Tesla, Uber, Cloudfare and more.
And it doesn't even count second generation immigrants. For example Apple, founded by the son of a Syrian refugee and the son of Polish immigrants.
Which isn't at all surprising. When I was in high school it was the immigrants - from Asia, Russia, the Philippines, etc. - who did their homework and got the highest marks. They got the work ethic from their parents. Later I've worked for immigrants who set up businesses here.
We all know people with grand plans to improve their lives. They're going to move to the west coast. Or to Canada if the Republicans or Democrats win. They're going to save up, quit their jobs and go back to school. They're going to run for office and fix things. But most never do. They're stuck in the inertia of their own lives, unable to drop or stop making new commitments even in the long term. Or unable to save, or to put in the extra effort. Or just too nervous about taking a leap into a new life.
Immigration acts as a filter. You get only the people who DO the things they said. Who got over their fears. Who put in the extra effort and made the big leap.
These are the kind of people you want as citizens. The kind who ALSO tend to start businesses and create jobs. It's one reason why for immigration is a good deal for the countries they head for.
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Gee, I wonder why this guy's mind went straight to German sausage, amirite?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
You just took out a big ol Sharpie and labeled yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: To me it is 1st. a math problem, 2. what's in it for the USA?
Thanks for writing!
America
I'm a Canadian green card holder that's been hassled for YEARS coming home, and I'm white.
As beautiful as this article is, maybe Americans need to realize that half of you are racist assholes.
Well Mike, I disagree on one point:
I absolutely cannot see this making any sense on the "does this help my team" scale either. Unless that team is a sadistic street gang betting money on less privileged people killing each other.
All in Time - Its about trust
Why is it that everyone and now Techdirt included, wants to jump to conclusions and Trump bash. We have a paid-for liberal media to do that we don't need anymore jumping on the band wagon. A 90 day waiting period is nothing in the grand scheme unless Americans are just dying to be in the club with out countries where Muslims are blowing themselves up in public places. Yes, I said Muslims because unfortunately, that's who is doing it. Not Christians, Not Hindus, Not budhists,......Muslims. I know the liberal media would like to distort that fact or bury their head in the sand trying to figure out how to rewrite history and spin it, but the facts are its Muslims.
I don't know about you but I am not eager to read about the numbers of people killed at a mall because a Muslim decided to blow themselves up in the name of an Archaic religion. Its bad enough we had San Bernadino and Florida shootings, let's not be so eager to embrace the suicide bombing club just quite yet.
Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Remember, some centuries ago the Catholics were the ones spreading terror.
Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Pull your head out of the sand there is no hating going on here just COLD HARD DATA and FACTS. I know you liberal haters don't like it because its not politically correct, however no one gives a shit about PC when their families die. Statistics don't lie they're just inconvenient truths for your PC liberal loving Asshats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
11:58am: re-read your history dipshit
12:10pm: We are talking about current events right????
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
I didn't hear about it in the Times either!
I'm so excited for Donald Trump. He's gonna make us so good. Christians are under attack!
Abortion is the devil!
Keep fighting for justice good christian warrior.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
bigblock n me r gonna run fer office and fix america great again
we can learn so many things from tramp!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Perhaps since the mid 20th century that has flip-flopped a little, but throughout most of the history of major religions it was Christianity that was the clear and apparent "bad-guy".
Now does that make one religion bad and one good? Absolutely not. Just the flow of history. People are what make religions appear bad or good- not the religion itself.
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
And you keep using the word liberal but I don't think it means what you think it means.
Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Well I guess we don't call school shootings and stuff terrorist attacks. It doesn't really fit with our narrative that the muslims are the terrorists. But who needs reality?
Me and 383bigblock will just keep sucking ol' Trumps dick ;)
Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_battles_and_other_violent_events_by_death_toll#Terrorist _attacks
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
There is only one terrorist attack listed in the last 10 years that happened in the United States.
Would you like to try again? You seem like a smart guy. I'm sure you've got another wiki link in you friend.
Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Sadly sorting by date doesn't work due to someone not using a sort friendly date format. By my count approximately 50% of terror attacks in the US during the past decade were jihad related. "Patently false" stands.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
can you use a link that is not wikipedia? it has too many libfacts on there.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Not relying upon good sources for information
--his top advisor isn't intelligence or military sources, reorganizing the NSC
He doesn't wish to have or accept the real facts of a situation
--inauguration crowd size despite photo evidence, Muslims dancing in the streets on 9/11, his hand size in photos, etc...
He is making policy changes without looking at the long term consequences
--travel ban, deregulation of industry (mixed results here), border wall, silencing of executive branch organizations
He doesn't even try to avoid the appearance of shady dealings or corruption (not saying he is corrupt but it is hard to tell)
--not releasing tax returns, not separating himself from his businesses entirely, picking business insiders to be heads of industry oversite/advisory/enforcement groups
He also blatantly lies about things that are easily verifiable and then won't correct himself unless people make him (I'm not talking about just messing up facts or old memories)
--look at his speeches, his press secretary, advisor Conway, he did change his take on Russian hacking but many more things he won't admit he was wrong on or correct his subordinates.
Like its said trust is not given its earned. Soo far his track record is looking pretty bad for earning any trust.
Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
If you're sitting their professing your trust of Obama then you've lost all credibility. The man lied, manipulated, misled, etc, etc. I guess I need to get pair of those Liberal Glasses so that I too can see the world like you.
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
All the lies that Donny T has told are ok because Obama lied! REMEMBER? He lied all the time. So it's ok when Trump lies.
I'm gonna break your liberal glasses and give you a nice pair of conservative ones. That way you'll see the world the way it should be.
I like how Donny T is staying in all his businesses. Think about it when he makes a ton of money it'll all come back to us! I agree with bigblock383. So many good ideas coming from Trump.
Re: Re: Re: All in Time - Its about trust
Jimmy Carter. (There were others, but you asked for one. There's one.)
And as for non-anecdotal information about Trump's shady business dealings and problems with his foundation, David Fahrenthold at the Washington Post has a fine collection of well-sourced and detailed articles for you. You can Google it, or go to https://www.washingtonpost.com/people/david-a-fahrenthold/?utm_term=.0fe63e184cb7
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess that's why Trump bothers you because he doesn't need bilk America to make his money like the others.
There's no evidence of this whatsoever. (Hint: Trump saying this doesn't make it true. From we've heard from him so far, it's a good bet that whatever he says is provably false)
If we could only see the darned tax returns of his ... wonder why not?
In the distant past his ancestors were the ones running, emigrating and then immigrating into a land that received them with open arms. Sadly, it seems he and his kin failed at evolving and are stuck in the Middle Ages.
I can only pray the world survives this piece of shit of human he is. No offense intended towards the shit but I can't find anything worse.
All Too Familiar...
Liberties are, indeed, all intertwined, and must be defended as part of a whole. You cannot be free in one venue if your freedoms are arbitrarily restricted in another - that's just not how freedom works, whether you're a radical progressive or a libertarian or anyone in between. I appreciate your writing on them as part of a whole. Keep it up. Also: any time you can speak truth to power, please do.
Re: All Too Familiar...
(See "I explain a few things".)
Give Mike a break
Oh, wait. No he didn't.
Hypocrite much?
Re: Give Mike a break
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After all, he made the EXACT SAME post after Obama shut down Iraqi immigration for 6 months during his presidency.
Except, of course, he didn't do that, as many have explained above. Don't push fake stories to support your beliefs.
And if you don't think I've criticized Obama repeatedly, you haven't been reading this site.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Trump follower TZ is doing exactly that further up.
Re:
Re: humanity
I have a nephew in the Border Patrol at Nogales, AZ. I have seen first-hand the path of illegals: discarded trash of every sort littering the landscape. So first comes the illegal entry into the country, then the trashing of it as you pass through. If that isn't enough, then find someplace that will give you food and shelter and probably money as well. And you didn't have to do one damn thing to earn it. Well, gee........isn't that what criminals do? They steal from others and give nothing back except hurt.
There is NO humanity in allowing our country to be overrun by those that only come here to take what they can get.
Re: Re: humanity
There is NO humanity in allowing our country to be overrun by those that only come here to take what they can get.
Did the native Americans think that way when your ancestors arrived I wonder?
Re: Re: Re: humanity
Re: Re: humanity
Re: Re: humanity
Built on immigration
Basically my entire family came to America between around 1890 and 1920
People have said that the US was built on immigration as if that was somehow a good thing.
I wonder what native Americans feel about that one?
Some of them may wish that there had been a much more comprehensive immigration ban for the last 500 years.
Re: Built on immigration
By 1890 the genocide against the natives were already done basically. So, yes, one could say that immigration became a good thing but the colonization was terrible.
Morality
If you ever stop calling out this kind of inhumanity and go vanilla on me I will be the one moving to other sources.
I know people are going to say there is no proof that something like that is going on ... etc etc.. I'm not so sure it would be a wise idea to even tell Americans if it were that bad. Every redneck with a truck and shotgun would be out looking for bad guys.
I'm not sure where I stand on this. I'll have to give this some more thought.
Supporting DJT
1. Proven DJT lies - not a few, a lot.
2. Proven illegal actions and massive civil violations
3. Decades (plural) long history of misogyny, bigotry, racism, eletisim, selfishness, sexual assault, oath violation, contract violation, bankruptcy (financial), bankruptcy (moral), narcissistic and transference disorder.
You are essentially asking people that support this sort of person to display deportment incompatible with their icon.
That isn't going to happen.
In fact, they consider traits of compassion, understanding, charity, honesty, veracity, insight, intelligence, empathy, honor and duty as signs of a weak person and revile them, frequently calling them "special snowflakes" and less repeatable characterizations.
The only solution to these sorts of people is to simply not engage with them. Upon identifying them, smile politely, nod agreeably, back away slowly, and hit the exit. A longer term solution entails finding a country that would be willing to force them into the mental health system and court ordered medication compliance.
No non citizen has a right to enter a country
Back in World War II, when Sir Arthur "Yearnin' for a Burnin' German" Harris and the Allied air command was pulverizing (and incinerating) German cities (something that caused more civilian casualties than the two nukes dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki), the common sentiment was that civilian casualties were okay. If they hadn't wanted to be targeted as part of the Axis war machine, they shouldn't have elected a fascist government. In short, they got what was coming to them, and they were responsible, as citizens, for the actions of their government.
I can certainly see obvious arguments for such a conclusion. Not certain it's right, but I could make an argument in support or opposition without much mental gymnastics.
There seems to be an equally obvious corollary though; No state is composed of 100% approval. No action gets unanimous consent, and some people are always on the losing side of an election.
And therefore, if you believe that people vote with their citizenship (similar to voting with your dollar) and are responsible for the results, supporting the free movement of people is necessary. Otherwise citizens become hostages; "You have to support our state, our war, not because it is right or just or moral, but because you have no choice, and you might live if we win- but if we lose, you won't. Even if you don't like it, want it, or support it, you have nowhere else to go."
I could make a bridge here by referencing some big names and pretentious (but significant) quotes, Clausewitz and Sun Tzu. Let's not and say I did.
But it's simple self-interest. Don't put your enemy in death ground. It costs you more than you'll ever get out. Don't force them to defend their position to the death- it's much more profitable to make them your friend. They might be your enemy now, but you don't have to like them to make money selling to them hand over fist. And they might be your enemy now, but there always might be a worse one further down the line you could use a hand against.
And to do that, you need to give the a way out. A way to stop being your enemy- while continuing to be, because most people consider that an unacceptable price.
