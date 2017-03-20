Former CIA Director Blame Millennials Lack Of Loyalty For All The Government Leaks
If all else fails, blame the millennials.
[T]he former head of the CIA has a theory about a possible root cause of the leak: Millennials.
Michael V. Hayden, who was the CIA director until 2009, said that in order for the agency to engage in the digital espionage described by the documents, the agency must “recruit from a certain demographic” — in this case, younger hackers brought on to help with these efforts.
“I don’t mean to judge them at all, but this group of millennials and related groups simply have different understandings of the words loyalty, secrecy and transparency than certainly my generation did,” Hayden told the BBC in an interview this week. “And so we bring these folks into the agency, good Americans all, I can only assume, but again, culturally they have different instincts than the people who made the decision to hire them.”
That's Hayden's response to the CIA leak, which exposed the agency's exploits and device-targeting tactics. Hayden's saying people used to trust the government more. That's what this breaks down to, even if couched in Hayden's implicit demand youngsters remove themselves from his lawn, but leave any and all government documents behind.
"Transparency" should mean what it's always meant. But "transparency" is defined by government agencies and officials harboring zero desire to engage in it. We spent years listening to Obama pat himself on the back for increased government obfuscation and secrecy, something he referred to as the "most transparent administration." The word "transparency" is meaningless in the government's hands. That's why almost anything of significance is revealed by leakers/whistleblowers routing around the "official channels."
"Secrecy" means the same thing it always has as well. The government likes it. Citizens are not quite as enthralled with government secrecy, especially considering more and more of their lives are open books. An example: anyone shot by a police officer will have their criminal record immediately delivered to the press while EMTs are still checking for a pulse. Weeks or months will pass before law enforcement agencies release the name of the officer whose gun "discharged," much less their disciplinary record.
People of all ages are likely tiring of the government's insistence on keeping secrets, even as it engages in mass surveillance, reinterprets privacy-shielding laws on the fly, builds massive biometric databases, and declares the Constitution invalid within 100 miles of the border. It's not just millennials. It's everyone.
"Loyalty" still means the same thing, too. But the government's used to receiving it unconditionally. It has spent years abusing it and is finally seeing the consequences of its actions. Millennials may be the least willing to show loyalty to a government that has already mortgaged their future, but again, this crosses all ages. Loyalty isn't something the government can demand, not when it's done as much as it has to demonstrate why it's unworthy of it.
Undeniably, leaking is easier than ever, with multiple journalistic outlets offering multiple ways for the anonymous to dump their documents and grievances. Engaging in some sort of age discrimination at the federal level isn't going to stop the flow of leaks.
What's happening now is a severely-broken system reaching its apotheosis. With someone else in the Oval Office, we likely wouldn't be seeing nearly as many leaks. Almost as soon as the administration makes a claim (or a tweet), a leaked document or comment refutes it. Agencies are going rogue. Confidential conversations with administration officials are being discussed on social media by those involved in them.
Trump's tweets about subjects of investigations and national security-related matters show he cares just as little for secrecy or loyalty. His refusal to release information the public's been asking to see (tax returns, divestment plans, etc.) shows he cares little for transparency.
It also sets an example for others. The administration is seemingly moving from one disaster to the next without indicating it has a blueprint for the future. This helps generate even more leaks -- and not just because ill-advised moves tend to produce interesting documents and irate government employees. The leaks are continuous because no one's worried the administration will ever locate the sources. The constant flow sends a clear message: those leaking info and documents -- and there are a lot of them -- feel the President and his staff are too incompetent, or too easily-distracted, to track them down. The CIA may track down the source of the leaked documents, but it's heavily-invested in its own secrets, which has nothing to do with the hurricane of disruptive activity taking place in the White House. But those leaking info related to the current administration have little to fear.
The administration has managed to make enemies of several federal agencies. Federal agencies are amazing at stonewalling. The best. If the administration thinks it's going to get assistance rooting out leakers, it's in for yet another surprise. And the administration will continue to be unsurprisingly surprised by the resistance it faces when it shows up with guns loaded, looking for rogue messengers.
On the other hand
In this case, placing blame on millennials is misdirection, when the blame should be placed on baby boomers, as well as their predecessors (and possibly some antecedents), for creating the laws/rules/policies as well as actions taken that they are now embarrassed about being revealed. That embarrassment might be from the US public. as some things are exceedingly stupid, or from foreign governments. as they might have used actual diplomacy rather than the shenanigans they actually did.
The only mirror they have is sort of like the one from Snow White, and when they ask who the 'fairest in the land is', except the answer is always the person doing the asking and the definition of 'fairest' has nothing to do with good looks. The thought that they might have to look into a public 'reflection' that exposes their complicity scares the hell out of them, as well as endangers their agenda; power, more power, absolute power.
Oh, and the largely farcical notion of National Security (there might actually be SOME National Security issues) is just more misdirection in most cases, and should be labeled National Embarrassment, as a more truthful analysis.
Re: On the other hand
On their watch they willingly aided/abetted the US government in criminally circumventing the law for purely politically expedient motives at the expense of every American citizens liberties.
Did Hayden (etal) swear oaths to protect/defend the US Constitution or did they swear oaths to obey criminal politicians?
Michael Hayden is a duplicitous disgrace!
Translation:
So in the end he is actually praising the millenials. Too bad the ones from the previous generations made sure the millenials (and everybody afterwards) would be thoroughly screwed and excluded from their 'we have the power and the money' club.
Loyalty is earned, not owed
“I don’t mean to judge them at all, but this group of millennials and related groups simply have different understandings of the words loyalty, secrecy and transparency than certainly my generation did,” Hayden told the BBC in an interview this week. “And so we bring these folks into the agency, good Americans all, I can only assume, but again, culturally they have different instincts than the people who made the decision to hire them.”
It would seem that he's correct in saying that the generations have different ideas as to what those things mean, the problem is that the difference is not in his favor. If those pesky 'millennials' are more willing to expose wrongdoing than trust those that hire them to know better then that speaks well of their willingness to question what they're told, which is a good thing.
Sure sometimes there are good reasons for secrecy, but you can't honestly expect to get caught lying left and right, again and again, and think that people are going to trust that those in charge are worthy of their blind loyalty and trust.
Re: Loyalty is earned, not owed
Sure sometimes there are good reasons for secrecy, but you can't honestly expect to get caught lying left and right, again and again, and think that people are going to trust that those in charge are worthy of their blind loyalty and trust.
Have you ever talked to a Trump voter?
Re: Re: Loyalty is earned, not owed
Trump voter
thankfully, when you say people you are speaking of a somewhat broader slice of humanity.
Younger people understand that it's now possible to not only watch most people all of the time, but to go back to when they were not being actively investigated and piece together amazingly complete details of what they were doing.
In such a world it's even more important that warrant requirements be strictly observed. In the past you might have been able to think that the ends justifies the means when there is an immediate result, or information is quickly discarded. Now when personal information is collected in bulk and stored indefinitely, the privacy violation is immediate and persistent.
If the leaders of the Republican party can flagrantly break a solemn pledge that they themselves created (as happened when they refused to support the eventual 2016 party nominee for President) then how can anyone realistically expect the kind of honesty and professionalism from low-ranking government workers that is totally absent from their leaders?
Re:
Usually low-ranking workers in politics are more into legal ramifications and if a law will be shot down on constitutional grounds. In this case I can only imagine the current administration is seen as a bull in a china-shop. If you are telling someone that water turns to ice at 32 degrees or below and the person publically says he wants to ban ice at 0 degrees and you will be forced to make it hapeen, you would also feel the frustrations...
Re: Re:
Don't tell me that there is no difference between Rand Paul, John Kasich, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump! Or John Edwards, Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama for the democrats in 2008 for that matter!
The parties in USA are too broad to have much commonality, besides not being the other party. That is also why two primaries is the best way to assure the eventual election will always be between two evils rather than between two ideals: The primary-system is built on booting out the best candidates for not being enough "partyname x" and a few of the more interesting candidates to set up the lowest common denominator times two and pit them against eachother in the real election.
Don't get me wrong - it is more engaging than "x factor" - but the hang-over is four years instead of four days...
Not "lack of loyalty"
Hayden didn't say "lack of loyalty", he said "different understanding" of loyalty. They might be valuing loyalty to the constitution (as their oath requires) and the public over loyalty to the government; if so his statement is still true.
If the leaks are the kind of "I heard the Director is NIS lie to Congress about what was actually happening" like Snowden, then they are being done for the right reasons.
There is a difference.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
...that only make him look bad...
Lying is bad.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
At best, it's at the same point Galileo was when he made his famous plea "And yet it moves!" and will eventually be proven -- but it has not been proven yet. Making policy on unproven science is foolish at best. But the thing is though, for every one Galileo who is proven right in the end, there are hundreds of scientists who are proven wrong -- often by themselves through further research.
That's being generous. Any scientific theory that the proponents have to lie about and engage in political shenanigans to silence dissenters cannot be a valid theory, since if it were valid, none of the lies and attempts to silence critics would be necessary -- the truth would be obvious to all.
Given that their predictive model that they are making predictions of doom from is less than 50% accurate, and they started making the predictions of doom when it was less than 3% accurate, believing them is madness at this point. The model cannot account for one of the greatest terrestrial influence on climate, which has 90 times the effect CO2 does. Until they can accurately predict things, their model is worthless.
That assumes that humans are causing climate change at all -- it could be entirely out of our control. They have also utterly failed to prove that the changes they predict will be bad ones overall.
Climate changes. It's what it does. Most so-called deniers aren't disputing that (though there is some evidence we're in a natural cycle), what they're disputing is the accuracy of the predictions of doom.
There isn't even a consensus among climate scientists that our climate is changing at all -- that often quoted 97% number is the result of fraudulent research. The actual number is closer to 32%, and is best stated as "Of the climatologists that have published papers claiming that our climate is changing due to human action, 97% agree with each other." The thing is, only about a third of climatologists have actually published such a paper, meaning two thirds DON'T agree with the 'consensus' going by that methodology.
Re: Re: Re:
This XKCD is all you need to understand, those dashed lines at the end are where the flaws in the models, and that is deciding just how bad the changes will be.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Failed Science, Wisdom, & Intelligence tests all in one go.
If this really could be summed up in a simple chart it would be over with by now. Charts are like statistics, easy to use to tell a bald faced fucking lie.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The "correlation isn't causation" rule doesn't instruct you to ignore correlation completely, it instructs you to not stop looking just because you found one correlation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You are not all wrong if you are discussing simple terms. In complex environments relying on high correlation variables are often wrong. Lets back this down to a simple idea.
You have a broken pane of glass. Nearby there is a baseball. Now most people will immediately assume that the "evidence" implies that the baseball was the object responsible for the break, and in most cases that might be fine. Except, when you are wanting to force the last kid you saw with a baseball near your house to pay for it... well you have a whole different ball game.
The glass may have been shattered by something else and it is just a coincidence that there is a baseball nearby. Many innocent people rot in jail for stuff like this.
Like art, the evidence is entirely in the eye of the beholder. If you have a high fat diet, your Dr will blame your heart disease on it, when there are no studies conclusively correlating that fact. Your Dr will stop trying to learn why you have a problem and you will change your lifestyle and die of heart disease anyways because fat makes a fan-fucking-tastic scapegoat!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
What the fuck are you even talking about?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5JqB6e5QwU
(P.S. Do not construe this comment as agreeing with your insane ramblings)
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Failed Science, Wisdom, & Intelligence tests all in one go.
If this really could be summed up in a simple chart it would be over with by now. Charts are like statistics, easy to use to tell a bald faced fucking lie.
Re: Re: Re:
Seriously, the 97% number is bogus, do they have a list of all the scientists in the world? Did they survey all the scientists? Actually, they didn't. So the number is pretty much made up.
And Bill Nye, the science guy, a big climate change cheerleader, is a mechanical engineer.
That being said, I think it is happening and we are contributing to it, but so what. Get off oil sure, maybe not build near a coast sure, but pay other countries? Nope.
It is going to happen no matter what, so do what we need to do to protect America.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It is going to happen no matter what, so do what we need to do to protect America.
Better get to work on a bubble. Perhaps you can speak to Republicans on advice?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
A mechanical engineer who has put time to understanding hoe climate works, unlike the professional liars who attack him with ridiculously lame ad-homs like "he's just an engineer hurr durr." Seriously, I've heard Fox went so deeply into full-retard mode that they claimed that because he has an engineering degree, that it somehow meant he didn't understand math or physics.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Seriously, the 97% number is bogus
You're right! Extensive fact-checking of that number based on a wide variety of systemic reviews has shown that it might be a bit of an exaggeration, and clear stated consensus is closer to 90%, or possibly 80% at the very lowest. So I guess you win - climate change doesn't exist.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
The 97% number was a survey of actual, practicing climate scientists.
The 32% number was obtained by asking random "scientists" if they believed in climate change. Thing is, these were people like biologists or social scientists and such who, unless they devoted time to understanding climate science, are no more reliable than amy other layman on the street. This is more accurately called fraud.
Re: Re: Re:
It means no such thing. But hey, if you're gonna lie, then lie big. Right?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So what's up with the loyalty of the Iraq war generation?
Why are they disloyal to their oath of service and the constitution, and do they really wonder that very few "millennials" are not loyal to them but rather to the country they have sworn to serve and its laws?
What are the biggest leaks in the past 10 years? Snowden, Manning and the defense contractor all happened under Obama.
Just saying.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Larger leaks took place under previous administrations, yes, I believe the purpose behind bringing up Trump is that so many leaks are happening during his administration, even this early into it.
Whether that be because it's easier, those doing so don't feel loyalty towards the WH, they don't figure they'll be caught because of incompetence on the part of the WH, or a mix of those reasons and more, it's pretty hard to deny that the current administration is leaking like a sieve, which ties in nicely to a former government director complaining about those darn kids and their loose lips.
We wouldn't have all these problems if it weren't for...
If not for them, we would have gotten away with it!
Re: We wouldn't have all these problems if it weren't for...
Darn kids and their dictionaries, loyalty to country instead of government, and refusal to cover up wrongdoing.
Re: Re: We wouldn't have all these problems if it weren't for...
it was millenials.
How They Were Raised
The message is that those with power cannot be trusted and will screw you over, even murder, if you become an impediment to what they want. Should they be surprised when a nation of millennials doesn't buy this any more?
When there's a trust issue, the problem so obviously comes from the person being lied to. /s
People Lost Faith in Government When ...
Re: People Lost Faith in Government When ...
Millennials are not the only one's.
The focus on millennials demonstrates the blindness of officialdom.
I think he's on to something.
I was born in '82, which makes me either a young Gen Xer or an old Millennial, depending on who you ask. And I've spent of my adult life bouncing from one independent contract position to another. I was fortunate enough to get a full-time position last year, but prior to that I had eight jobs in seven years through three different temp agencies.
When the company you work for isn't loyal to you, you don't feel any obligation to be loyal to it. I was loyal to my coworkers, I was true to my ethics, but I sure as hell was never loyal to any of those companies. Why would anyone be loyal to a company that has explicitly engineered his position to be disposable?
Edward Snowden was an independent contractor. I'm sure that's not the only reason he chose to leak the information that he did, but I think it was likely a factor.
We've got an entire generation -- maybe more! -- that's grown up without any notion of company loyalty. That's the inevitable result of the shift from full-time salaried employees to temps.
Charles Stross wrote about this at some length in a piece called Spy Kids back in 2013. It's highly recommended reading.
Re:
Charles Stross wrote about this at some length in a piece called Spy Kids back in 2013. It's highly recommended reading.
Well I was going to quote and comment from that article, but it seems they operate under a 'Only one freebie', and it demanded I 'log in' when I closed the link and then tried to open it again. As such anyone interested in that article(and it is a good one), make sure you get everything you want from it the first go around, you won't get another shot.
The quote I was considering however was about how loyalty is a two-way street, a reciprocal thing where if one group doesn't feel that the other has their back then they're not likely to feel any sense of loyalty to the other, in that case their employer, whether that be private or government.
With the increasing shift from full-time, lifelong employment to (perceived or real) 'Eh, we'll pay you for the moment, but if we can save a penny from hiring someone else don't expect us to hesitate' mindset among employers, again private or governmental, it's hardly a surprise that people wouldn't feel overly 'loyal' to the ones hiring them. After all, why be loyal to someone that sees you as disposable, someone that can be replaced with any of a number of other people?
When the govt. decides to disregard the Constitution, when staff lies to congress (Snowden said this influenced his decision to leak what he did) and when the government does things they shouldn't be doing, who signs on for that? Who believes in that.
Give people something to believe in, give something people trust, and leaks won't happen. The government has long failed the American people in that regard, which is why you see leaks.
Re:
If you decide to go the route of government then you need to go in never having faith in it and treating it like a loaded gun being very careful where you point it. Because the Government does have some positive traits... when you need something destroyed, that is.
So remember... the very first step to destroying a nation is to create a government. All that is left after that is to time how low we all can dance this jig. And that jig is only up when enough citizens wise up and realize what is really going on.
Re: Re:
Maybe the problems is in faith itself. Maybe the way to go is to always question everything, all the time. The problem is that that leaves no room for consensus, and that means we cannot all get along, ever.
So maybe the issue isn't in faith itself, but in blind faith, in anything (eg. my country right or wrong). There are some times when there is more than one right answer. Sometimes, something we take for granted (on faith) turns out to be different when we learn something new.
The whistle-blowers help us get past the treachery of government, millennials or not. And they (governments) don't like that at all. Our problem is finding a form of government that actually works, in the interest of the people, rather than in the interest of the seated government or some subset of their constituents.
Re: Re: Re:
You are definitely onto something...
Re:
That set an arguably bad precedent at a very early time in my life.
Re: Re:
I am okay with it being said or played allowed, but no one should ever be forced to participate in the act and neither should people be harassed for it either.
We must, at all times, allow people to participate at their time and choosing, even if you do not respect their decision to do so.
No one should be forced or coerced to do anything that affirms, pledges, or voices support for anything they disagree with or vice versa!
What you get..
'FREE COUNTRY', DEMOCRATIC, personal freedom and RIGHTS, Streets paved with gold, ...., ...., ..... (FILL IN THE BLANKS)
Then lets add ...
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE..
The weirdest, hardest language to LEARN/UNDERSTAND/decipher when we have so many MEANINGS that say, MAYBE/Could be/MIGHT happen/.. And the '*' has MORE meaning and words after it, then any other..
if there is any truth at all to the claims by hayden, the response of this generation to the anti-american nature of this despicable government is causing me to reconsider my opinion of these youngsters. maybe i have been selling them a bit short.
the original patriots of this nation suffered at the hands of their government from abroad exactly the same charges hayden levels and for very similar reasons. maybe we have a new generation of true patriots.
If the old guard thinks it is bad now...
Re: If the old guard thinks it is bad now...
do you know what happened to them??
Go look..
Many are in corp america..
Re: Re: If the old guard thinks it is bad now...
Headline typo/grammar alert:
Was:Former CIA Director Blame Millennials Lack Of Loyalty For All The Government Leaks
Should be:Former CIA Director Blames Millennials' Lack Of Loyalty For All The Government Leaks
Personally, I wouldn't capitalize "of", "for", "the" but people have become lazy. But it's "Blames" (singular) and "Millenials'" (genitive).
Re: Headline typo/grammar alert:
The Trump era illustrates the failure of the old notions of "Loyalty"
Trump demands loyalty of a classic feudal nature, the loyalty to a king. There's a Persian(?) saying When at noon the Caliph declares it midnight, behold the stars!.
During the late middle ages we developed the notion of loyalty to a flag -- to a nation as defined by a territory or a people -- rather than the magistrate that governs it. In the United States, patriotism and treason should be defined by loyalty (or disloyalty) to the principles that we have defined as essential to our nation.
So, whistleblowers act in loyalty to the fundamental principles of the United States (many of which are enshrined, as clearly as could be done in 18th century language, in the Constitution of the United States).
Considering that most elected and appointed positions (and plenty of hired ones) require an oath to protect and defend the US Constitution, I think loyalty to individuals is misjudgement. It's loyalty to what best serves the nation and its fundamental principles that should be encouraged and rewarded. Sadly, people will fight for loyalty to themselves, whereas those principles don't without champions.
Re: The Trump era illustrates the failure of the old notions of "Loyalty"
Loyalty? To whom or what?
He Has A Point
It was taught behavior... but they also taught us critical thinking skills. Questioning authority also means poking holes in the approach, the message and the intent.
Today with no child left behind, and instant access to fake news, critical thinking skills are from my interactions with today's youth (under 30 crowd) highly lacking. I ask them about history and they haven't been taught the lessons we learned. I ask them about government and they don't even know who represents them.
Today Snowden is a "hero", growing up JFK was. One fights to liberate for individual (or the Russian gubernment?), the other asked what you could do for the country and got us to the moon.
All that said, I see hope with a few of today's youth that are doing AP level schooling, have done their own research into history and do very well in questioning authority. Now it's this generation's responsibility, vote, take office and make it a better nation or sit back on social media and troll?
