State Dept. Memo To End Leaks Promptly Leaks To The Media
from the grilled-leaks dept
The phone calls are coming from inside the house, it seems. The newly minted Trump government has suffered under one of the most porous climates in recent Presidential memory, with leaks leaking to the press from seemingly everywhere. This is happening for several reasons, which include enabling technology for such leaks to occur, the controversial nature of our current President and some of his actions, and the fact that, whatever else one might want to say about President Trump, his administration is certainly active, meaning there is much more about which to leak. This has led to Trump, along with members of his team, making strange noises about a crackdown of these leaks. The threats incorporated in this crackdown have included FBI investigations (where many of the leaks have come from), random phone checks by the communications staff with Sean Spicer playing Angry Dad, and the promise of the purging of any longstanding government staffers suspected of leaking information to the press.
And, yet, the leaks persist. And they often persist in laughable ways. We already had Spicer's phone-check and leak-plugging emergency meeting with his staff leak to the press. Now the Washington Post has an article all about the State Department's memo that warned State staff against leaking anything to the press.
The State Department legal office prepared a four-page memo for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warning of the dangers of leaking by State Department employees. It promptly leaked, to me. That’s only the latest sign that the relationship between the Trump administration political appointees and the State Department professional workforce is still very much a work in progress.
The Feb. 20 memo by State Department acting legal adviser Richard Visek to Tillerson is entitled “SBU: Protecting Privileged Information.” The SBU stands for Sensitive But Unclassified, a designation used on documents that are not technically secret but also not supposed to be shared. The memo itself is marked SBU and begins with detailed explanation of how and when Tillerson has the privilege of protecting certain types of information from public disclosure, such as anything that has to do with internal State Department deliberations. But the bulk of the memo is devoted to arguments for clamping down on unauthorized disclosures of sensitive information, also known as leaking.
One can only hope that whoever leaked the memo to the Washington Post chuckled to themselves as they did so -- so tasty the irony was. Look, it's understandable why a White House or government would be irritated by press leaks. But trying to wage some kind of war against them is only going to result in the administration looking very, very foolish, as it does in this story. Leaks have always been a thing in government. They always will be. Trump can shake his fist angrily at the clouds all he wants, but the rain will still come. Even Tillerson's admittedly tightened grip over the State Department isn't going to help.
Several State Department officials told me that they see evidence of an effort by Tillerson to stymie leaking is already underway. For example, detailed readouts of Tillerson’s meetings with foreign officials are no longer distributed widely inside the building, leaving officials in relevant bureaus unsure exactly what transpired. Another official told me Tillerson has shortened the list of officials allowed inside the daily 9:15 a.m. senior staff meeting, which has previously served as a key channel through which various State Department offices and bureaus learn about the day’s agenda and get direction from the secretary’s office. A third State Department official told me he was instructed to make requests for policy information and guidance over the phone or in person, rather than commit any policy discussions to an email that might be leaked.
Making government less efficient in the interest of plugging leaks works against good government operations and obviously isn't solving the problem.
And, like so many things Trump, there's no consistency in his anger on the topic. Trump was perfectly happy to discuss leaks from the DNC while on the campaign trail. In addition to that, members of both his campaign team and his administration are known to regularly leak information to the press for the purposes of steering media discussion in the President's favor. As with so many things, it's fine if Team Trump does it, but not anyone else.
Regardless, it sure will be fun to watch the White House attempt to keep press leaks from being a thing. After all, if you can't even keep the memos about not leaking from leaking, the really good stuff is almost sure to come out.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
This has long been one of my observations about American politics: Democrats are, generally speaking, well-meaning but ineffective, whereas Republicans really know how to get things done, but the things they get done tend to be horrifying!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Horrifying things getting done
Hmmm... maybe you guys can be more specific. When I think of horrifying, I think of things like the Extrajudicial Detention and Torture Program (which was started by Bush and continued by Obama) or the Drone Strike program that massacres entire villages of civilians (started by Obama. Bush sent in private security contractors, aka mercenaries do do his massacring).
There's also the NSA mass surveillance thing, which was going in 2003 (Bush) became fully operational on Obama's watch and hasn't really slowed down even after the Snowden revelations. I'd have thought Obama would have restricted or dismantled it, but he dug too deep and too greedily, I guess.
The thing is, Trump isn't slowing any of these things down and in fact has expressed eagerness to step these policies up.
(Actually Trump hasn't talked about -- and may not yet be fully aware of -- the massive NSA intelligence-gathering complex. I'm quaking in my boots terrified of the day Trump realizes he can use this agency to start identifying and mass-disappearing dissenters, and there will be nothing we can do to stop him.)
In the meantime, Trump's agenda seems to be to dismantle some pretty important federal programs: environmental protection and conservation, clean air and water, education, labor and consumer affairs, social security, welfare, foreign aid...
In fact, he seems to want to dismantle everything except the police and military. If this wasn't the United States of America, our nation being categorically exceptional and above such things, I'd say he's prepping for a coup d'état.
Trump is also ratcheting up persecution of immigrants, including many who are here with legal documentation. Also including many non-whites that look too immigranty (since we citizens are not required to carry or own proof of citizenship). Also poor people that CBP or ICE just doesn't like very much. Right now, despite the suspension of the travel ban, we're still seeing an increase of detentions at the borders. Also raids on families who (to Trump, and possibly only to Trump) qualify as bad hombres.
Trump is also halting asset forfeiture reform, so that law enforcement can continue to rob Americans at will at a rate higher than all the burglaries in the US.
I'll give the benefit of the doubt that thermonuclear holocaust may be an improbable horror, despite that Trump has expressed specific interest in modernizing and utilizing the US thermonuclear stockpiles. But, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, who moved their doomsday clock up by thirty seconds on account of one man in power (to 2:30 to midnight) are less optimistic than I am.
So in comparison to these, I'm curious what horrors Democrats have recently (since 1990) unleashed upon the unsuspecting population of the US?
Easier abortion access and gay marriage, maybe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Democrats are, generally speaking, well-meaning but ineffective...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Was that one of those "rhetorical" questions people keep telling me about?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For all of Trumps claims..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What is the limit?
The casual laughing at leaks here is troubling.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What is the limit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What is the limit?
Last time was during GWB's admin.
and you misspelled karma.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What is the limit?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When more than their egos are hurt
Why wouldn't people be laughing at Trump and co running around like they're trying to fix a busted dam by sticking sand in the holes?
When a given leak does more than simply make them look foolish, then that particular leak can be addressed as crossing the line, but as it stands you've got people that really should know better acting like fools and rightly being laughed at for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Serious op-sec needed
Check you personal phones at the door, you'll get it back when you leave at the end of the day.
No papers taken home.
No electronic storage devices taken home.
Official messaging is only handled via official channels.
If you need a cellphone to preform your job function then you will be assigned a cellphone owned by the govt agency you work for.
No personal business on company owned computers or phones.
Feeding suspected leakers altered or false information in an effort to ferret out and confirm who's leaking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Serious op-sec needed
If the memo hadn't leaked, a description of it would have.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those who don't learn from fiction...
Princess Leia: The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment