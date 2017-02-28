Sean Spicer Launches Witch Hunt Over The 'Secure' App He Just Said Was No Big Deal
So here's a story that goes from weird to bizarre in record time. A few weeks ago, Axios was among the first to report that White House staffers were using an app called "Confide" to make use of its disappearing message feature, specifically to avoid putting things down on the record, that might later be leaked or revealed:
We spoke with one influential GOP operative who is using the app. He told us he especially likes that Confide makes it harder to take a screenshot—you have to slide your fingers over text and it only captures a portion of the screen. He also likes the integration with iMessage, allowing him to write self-destructing encrypted messages within the confines of the iPhone's standard-issue messaging platform.
He says Republicans like him are especially paranoid about their communications after Hillary Clinton's email scandal. "For folks that are on the inside in this city, it provides some cover," he said.
Among those found to be using the app? Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who got upset that anyone might think it was a big deal that the app was on his phone:
BuzzFeed News found the phone numbers of Spicer, along with Hope Hicks, the director of strategic communications, via a feature that allows users to see friends who have already joined.
In a phone call with BuzzFeed News, Spicer confirmed that he used the app, but said that he had done so only once, when asked to by a reporter “months ago.” He offered to show a BuzzFeed News reporter his phone as proof.
“I downloaded it, but I’m glad to show anyone my phone and that I’ve literally sent one message on Confide,” said Spicer. “These are personal phones… I also have iTunes on my personal phone, Solitaire, and other apps. Frankly I think the idea that you guys are writing a story, the idea of what apps I use on my phone, is an invasion of my privacy.”
Of course, if the messages are deleted soon after sending, as the app advertises, then showing the app to a reporter doesn't really prove much of anything. Either way, hold that thought.
Security experts have ripped apart Confide, saying that it's claims of being secure are "a triumph of marketing over substance," however others in the White House are making use of an app that is generally considered more secure: Signal.
And, apparently, that has some in Congress worried that the apps are being used not to undermine things like federal record keeping laws, but rather that it may be used by people inside the government to go undermine the administration or to leak information to the press.
And, indeed, this weekend it was reported that Sean Spicer (remember him from above?) conducted a surprise leak crackdown last week, ordering staffers into a conference room and then searching their phones for Confide or other apps, and telling them not to use such apps:
Upon entering Spicer’s office for what one person briefed on the gathering described as “an emergency meeting,” staffers were told to dump their phones on a table for a “phone check," to prove they had nothing to hide.
Spicer, who consulted with White House counsel Don McGahn before calling the meeting, was accompanied by White House lawyers in the room, according to multiple sources.
There, he explicitly warned staffers that using texting apps like Confide — an encrypted and screenshot-protected messaging app that automatically deletes texts after they are sent — and Signal, another encrypted messaging system, was a violation of the Presidential Records Act, according to multiple sources in the room.
Leaving aside, for now, the humor in this information (of course) then leaking to the press, it does seem somewhat amusing that Spicer is now suddenly running surprise phone checks on staff members over these apps when he, himself, admits to having used at least Confide, and his insisting that its presence on his phone was really no big deal. Remember, "Frankly I think the idea that you guys are writing a story, the idea of what apps I use on my phone, is an invasion of my privacy." And yet... it's not such an invasion of privacy to suddenly order lower ranked staff members into a conference room to do a "phone check" to see if they have any of those apps on their phones?
Reader Comments
fact or fiction it is a lose lose situation
Honestly on this particular thing I don't know who to believe, politico or the whitehouse. However I know that with every issue like this I believe the administration less and less. Of course it is hard to lose confidence in a president when you had none to begin with.
Re: fact or fiction it is a lose lose situation
Wow. Just wow.
Don't know whether to believe politico or the whitehouse. That sounds like the result of someone who would run a disinformation campaign to undermine the public trust in everything. At some point the public will question basic facts like whether the sun rises in the East or West.
Every time I think I can lose no more confidence in the president or his administration, something new happens that makes my jaw drop even lower.
Re: fact or fiction it is a lose lose situation
You don't have to believe anybody. A healthy skepticism is usually good policy, especially when it comes to stories from anonymous sources.
I think that most of the leaks that have come out about the administration have been plausible (and obviously the one about Flynn's communication with Russia had legs), but there's a difference between "it's plausible" and "it's true." I think it's quite clear that there are rival factions within the administration all seeking to undermine one another, and also that there are people within the intelligence community who are deliberately seeking to undermine the President. Regardless of your feelings on Trump (and I think he's a dangerous lunatic), that's not something to celebrate; CIA versus Trump is like Alien versus Predator: whoever wins, we lose.
The enemy of your enemy is not your friend, and it's unwise to believe a story just because it reinforces your preconceived notions.
Re: Re: fact or fiction it is a lose lose situation
Re: fact or fiction it is a lose lose situation
Oh, it happened. This is classic Spicer.
Source: I watch Saturday Night Live.
How is this not a violation of the 4th amendment?
Re: How is this not a violation of the 4th amendment?
Re: How is this not a violation of the 4th amendment?
"Either voluntarily hand over your phones, or you are fired, with immediate effect."
[Spicer] explicitly warned staffers that using texting apps like Confide — an encrypted and screenshot-protected messaging app that automatically deletes texts after they are sent — and Signal, another encrypted messaging system, was a violation of the Presidential Records Act, according to multiple sources in the room.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/sean-spicer-targets-own-staff-in-leak-crackdown-235413
Re: Maybe you should get your news from a better source than buzzfeed.
Re:
Sure, but that's an excuse. Do you think Trump's more concerned with complying with the Presidential Records Act, or with stopping leaks?
Hint: you may want to check the amount of time he's spent expressing his concern over Presidential Records Act compliance over the past couple of weeks, and compare it to the amount of time he's spent swearing he's going to crack down on leaks.
Re:
I think you misunderstood what was stated.
Back when he was questioned about having the software on his own phone, he said it was no big deal.
When rounding up his staffers for a phone check, he said the software was a violation of the PRA. Including if they had it on their personal phones (like he did).
Re:
Re:
Maybe you should be more cautious with the snark in case you completely misunderstand the story and post a silly comment that makes you look foolish.
I'm not sure what the point is?
Anyone who thinks that is odd hasn't worked a real job.
I work for a hospital. If I want to access any work related information, I pretty much have to have invasive software installed on my phone, use a VPN to connect to work and my phone is continuously scanned for new software to prevent it being hijacked. All so that no patient information gets out.
I have three options: 1) Do it and get access, 2) Don't do it and don't get access, 3) Quit
Personally, I opted for #2, but if I absolutely needed access, I'd only have options 1 or 3.
That's life. Deal or be dealt out.
It's the same with the government I assume, only more so since we're talking levels of classified information. Anytime they feel they're being treated unfairly... there's the door.
Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
So was it an invasion of the staffers’ privacy to find out what was on their phones, or wasn’t it?
Re: Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
So was it an invasion of the staffers’ privacy to find out what was on their phones, or wasn’t it?"
No, Spicer doesn't work for the press, but his staffers work for him. So, no invasion of staffers' privacy.
Re: Re: Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
If they require you to have access then that can give you the hardware needed.
I get that having 2 phones is a pain but mixing work and personal life is a steep price to pay.
With the possible exception of being self employed.
Re: I'm not sure what the point is?
Whats the problem?
I KNOW...its the girl friend thing..
If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.
two points...
1. maybe talk with one of the lawyers before asserting a privacy violation by the media, from the pulpit of the office of the president of the united states.
2. did you read the Terms of service and privacy agreement you accepted when you created an account on that app...if you did, see #1, if you didn't see #1.
Re:
Re:
/s
