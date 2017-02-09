President Trump's White House Reaching New Lows In Accountability And Transparency
It's still very early in the Trump presidency, but so far, things aren't looking good. Overt and implicit threats to freedom of speech continue to linger in the air. Recent comments suggest Trump will look to roll back the few measures taken over the last few years to curb asset forfeiture abuse. Wording in one of President Trump's first presidential statements suggests the administration is going to value "law and order" over citizens' rights. Then there's the travel ban, which is being contested in federal courts.
We're now seeing a rollback of the few transparency and accountability objectives the supposed-Most Transparent President Ever managed to accomplish over eight years of generally making things worse on both fronts.
This follows Trump's secrecy during his presidential campaign, where he shrugged off over four decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns. He's made it clear on multiple occasions -- while standing in front of a memorial to dead CIA operatives and during his Black History Month speech -- that he does not trust the media. But the actions taken during the first few weeks of his presidency suggest he also does not trust the general public.
The White House comment line is shut down. New signatures aren’t being counted on petitions posted on the White House’s website. Federal agencies are not allowed to respond to requests.
[...]
Transcripts, executive orders and news releases aren’t being posted online. Social media accounts, including Flickr, Pinterest and Tumblr, are no longer in use. Sending information to the Federal Register, the daily journal of the U.S. government, is delayed.
Steve Bannon, Trump's top advisor, has a permanent seat at the National Security Council and seems to be eliminating any paper trail that may result from those meetings. Several agencies have been muzzled by the administration, which has informed them that everything -- including press releases, blog posts, and social media interactions -- will be "centrally-managed" and run through the White House's "digital strategist." The "We the People" petition page lives on, but no one in the administration has given any indication whether the White House will actually be responding to these petitions.
These actions appear to be a concerted effort to run a top-down White House -- one that will determine the stance of every federal agency to ensure they stay on message. While some coherence is preferable to multiple opposing viewpoints on issues of public concern, the removal of the public from the equation is distressing.
As the McClatchy article points out, it's not just social media accounts and federal register postings that have been affected. It's also the few "direct" lines of communication the public has with the administration.
Cottmeyer, a self-described moderate Republican who has called the comment line for more than a decade, wants to speak to someone at the White House about Trump’s decision to pull out of the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which she thinks will hurt her state’s economy.
But when she calls 202-456-1111 she gets a recording: “Thank you for calling the White House comments line. The comment line is currently closed. But your comment is important to the president.” It then refers her to www.whitehouse.gov/contact – or Facebook, where the White House is accepting comments on its posts, but not messages.
While some of this may smooth out as the administration becomes more comfortable with the inner workings of the White House, these early steps don't do much to indicate better, more transparent/accountable days are ahead. If anything, they give the impression that the White House isn't going to act as the public's servant, but rather a podium from which orders and directives are issued. Questions and comments are not only discouraged, but they appear to be considered completely irrelevant to the political process.
Reader Comments
No tax returns, no presidency... You're fired Mr. Scrotum...
Otherwise, we have to assume that you're hiding criminal actions / fraudulent tax returns and then you'd be in jail, which is probably where your sorry ass belongs anyway.
Re: No tax returns, no presidency... You're fired Mr. Scrotum...
For someone supposedly so wealthy, Trump sure frowns a lot. If it's not a frown it is a feigned smile. Or an evil grin. Never a genuine smile of happy emotion.
Maybe he is not so wealthy as he would like everyone to think.
PURE SPECULATION follows since we are in a vacuum of facts.
What if he is in debt to many investors? What if the latest of those investors (foreign?) didn't understand how indebted he already was.
Imagine if his house of cards could come crashing down if it were to become known how in debt he is.
Maybe. Maybe not. Something is being hidden by not releasing the tax returns. The something might not be illegal, but could cause major trouble. Towers might not literally come crashing down. But loans might be called in.
Who knows what is hidden in those tax returns.
Or maybe the only thing to be revealed by the tax returns is that he really is extremely wealthy and it proves that wealth does not bring happiness. Or peace in the heart.
Re: Re: No tax returns, no presidency... You're fired Mr. Scrotum...
Or tax payments.
10 steps to Fascism..
2. Create secret prisons where torture takes place. --Check
3. Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens. --Check
4. Set up an internal surveillance system. --Check
5. Harass citizens’ groups. --Check
6. Engage in arbitrary detention and release --Check
7. Target key individuals. --Check
8. Control the press. --Check
9. Treat all political dissidents as traitors. --In Progress
10. Suspend the rule of law. --In Progress
We're almost there...
Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
I was going to suggest the U.S. Holocaust Museum, but their list is a bit different:
Only about 12 of those at most describe Trump/Bannon's strategy.
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
1. Accuse new president of everything bad in the world which apparently he caused in just his first 30 days. -- check
2. Forget about 8 years of crap from Obama and rewrite history to make him great -- check
3. Drink the cool-aid on all of the liberal hysteria, sky is falling, "game over dude...We're fucked" propaganda -- check
Looks like we're off to a good start here. Too bad Techdirt is now heading toward leading the liberal narrative. Too bad.... it was a good site. Too much focus on beating down a president in just the first 30 days.
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
1. What's to accuse? He's doing it. Appointing incompetents at best or those antithetical to the mission statements of their own depts.
2. Trumplethinskin IS making Obama look great, not an easy feat. That he is doing good at.
3. He's enriching his family using government resources.
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Since you're so unhappy here, I have a suggestion for you.
Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
I'm sorry Techdirt is unable to prove you with a safespace for your political views. I didn't realize you were so fragile. Tim should preface any article about the so-called president with a trigger warning for you.
Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Liberals love to hate and blame. It's beyond tiring. It's their new narrative and probably the best way to alienate the country against their party.....that strategy is affecting me. All Doom and Gloom.
Re: Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Reality check: It's equally conservatives like myself who dislike Trump. He's not a conservative in any way, shape or form. Which is why so many prominent conservatives and conservative organizations and newspapers openly opposed Trump even AFTER he was nominated.
Just to be clear: He's "alt-right." His strategist Steve Bannon runs Breitbart News, referring to it as "the platform for the alt-right." Trump with his birther claims and xenophobic attitude fits the mold. The alt-right by definition rejects mainstream conservatism.
Grow up and pay attention: Opposition to Trump's behavior and policies aren't "because lib'ruls."
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Drink the cool-aid on all of the liberal hysteria, sky is falling, "game over dude...We're fucked" propaganda -- check
As opposed to all the positive comments coming from the PeeOTUS' twitter feed?
Too much focus on beating down a president in just the first 30 days.
We just expected more from such a bigly successfuly guy. After all, he could run his business empire AND the country (his words, not mine).
Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
NO-ONE absolutely no-one is going to turn this country around in 30 days, hell 360 days.
Turned around into what, exactly?
Perhaps you can explain what is so dire in this country where there needs to be a turn around. It isn't as if I'm the one running around like a chicken with the head missing.
Trump seems to think we have the highest murder rate in 47 years, a border that's allowing millions of Mexican terrorists to flow in, and to top it off, a bigly problem with Nordstrom, Boeing, Carrier, and who knows who the fuck else.
If you want to complain about talk about the sky falling, start by complaining to the orange chucklefuck. He's the biggest source of it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Did you miss how murder rates ARE, in fact, increasing in major cities? Chicago had one of its bloodiest years last year.
Fix what? Oh, I dunno, how about 94 million Americans who aren't working, an economy that's barely functioning for most of the country, the various riots happening thanks to Antifa, the two terror attacks that happened during the election campaign, the fact that the MSM is completely untrustworthy right now?
Before you say anything to defend the MSM, ask yourself this, how much time did they dedicate to the wikileaks revelations vs how much time did they spend on "grab her by the p*ssy"?
Julian Assange said it himself in 2014.
"Congrats, gamers, you discovered your media is corrupt, dig deeper, corruption goes all the way to the top."
BTW, for all you chucklefucks screaming about "Trump will lead the US to fascism", go scream at Antifa and hope that they get squashed quickly, because their actions will give Trump all the ammo he needs to implement a Police State.
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Pathetic.
Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
They both donkey dung
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
Re: Re: 10 steps to Fascism..
sure. right. uh-huh.
remember mr cushing, you will have to explain it to your grandchildren one day. like recycling saddams wmd.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
I'm sure this will all get better..
I mean, EVERY OTHER WHITE HOUSE IN HISTORY did that BEFORE Inauguration Day, but hey, this is Trump, so did we really expect him to follow tradition? (Even the ones that make sense?)
On a more humorous note, it's funny how Mr. Businessman can't seem to hire people any faster than this, isn't it? I know he's famous for the OTHER HR function, but how has Trump ever made a dime when it takes him 3 months to hire a single mid-level manager?
Re: I'm sure this will all get better..
Re: I'm sure this will all get better..
You're working from a false premise.
"Mr. Businessman" has had a lot of business failures across a lot of industries. When Trump's casino group went bankrupt (for the 4th time) and the creditors took over, they kept Trump and his name involved. They recognized something important: While he's a lousy businessman, he's an excellent promoter.
It's long been known the qualifications needed to run a successful election campaign are very different from the qualifications needed once elected. Trump is simply the ultimate expression of this.
Of course, most elected promoters then hire competent advisors and staff. Trump is behaving more like a dictator putting family and unthreatening incompetents in key positions.
BTW, Tyler Cowen, a professor of economics at George Mason University, explains that Trump is ordering his staffers to tell obviously blatant lies to the press and the public - because it's a sure fire way to for a dictator to have control over his inner circle, even if he can't trust them.
Re: Re: I'm sure this will all get better..
In other words:
Re:
wHAT HAPPENED TO...
RIGHT
RELIGIOUS
FOR THE PEOPLE
THIS is NOT a republican stand.
This is a Fascist Take over for CORPS to jump in MAKE TONS OF MONEY FAST, and RUN...
BEFORE we shoot someone..
I think its TIME to kick the NEW BLOOD CORPS OUT...
Trump is just simplifying the bureaucracy
And if someone in government disagrees with what you tweet, your account will be shut down. No hard feelings!
Honestly I wonder how long till either we go full police state or have a rebellion. We basically need to pull a referendum vote on Trump to de-elect him.
The thoughts of petty little individual persons is irrelevant before the monolithic will of The People, as expressed by The Leader.
Individual citizens are only required to be quiet and show up for the right rallies and express unquestioning support regularly through acceptable means. Unless you're unpatriotic, or some kind of effeminate out of touch elite....
Add Your Comment