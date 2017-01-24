Trump Muzzles Federal Employees; Reporters Start Asking For Leaks
Reports started coming out this morning that the new Trump Administration had told the EPA that it needed to stop doing anything publicly without first getting approval from the White House (in addition to freezing grants and contracts). According to a memo that was sent around to EPA staff:
- No press releases will be going out to external audiences.
- No social media will be going out. A Digital Strategist will be coming on board to oversee social media. Existing, individually controlled, social media accounts may become more centrally controlled.
- No blog messages.
- The Beach Team will review the list of upcoming webinars and decide which ones will go forward.
- Please send me a list of any external speaking engagements that are currently scheduled among any of your staff from today through February.
- Incoming media requests will be carefully screened.
- No new content can be place on any website. Only do clean up where essential.
- List servers will be reviewed. Only send out critical messages, as messages can be shared broadly and end up in the press.
Of course, it quickly became clear that this was not just for the EPA. The USDA received similar marching orders. Same with the Department of Health & Human Services and possibly others as well, including the Department of Commerce, being told it can't even publish the basic research it releases for US companies.
It's possible to say that this is just the Trump administration hitting the pause button to figure out what's going on before moving forward again, but many in these agencies are quite worried that they're going to be muzzled for political reasons. Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political. The press releases and blog posts are generally to release new findings, research and data from taxpayer funded studies. This shouldn't be controversial or reviewed for political motives.
Of course, this kind of thing is hardly unprecedented. For many years, we wrote about the ridiculousness of then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper gagging Canadian scientists from talking about factual research that was politically inconvenient (including a study on fish stock). This kind of gagging on "politically sensitive" but factual science was only lifted last year once Justin Trudeau came into office. Of course, just a few months before that, the UK similarly started muzzling scientists to stop them saying anything the politicians didn't like.
One hopes the Trump administration will not be putting in place similar policies.
Of course, if that is the plan, it should be a huge boon for investigative journalists. And they're already hunting for sources. As the reports on the gag order came out this morning, lots of reporters stepped up on Twitter with notes on how to contact publications with information:
Dear EPA employees, there are ways to reach AP investigative reporters confidentially, including https://t.co/JOGjUGz9Sm https://t.co/46lDilvkvo— Frank Bajak (@fbajak) January 24, 2017
Here’s a list of dozens of news orgs with a @SecureDrop for any EPA whistleblowers out there: https://t.co/f9qoXnueCS https://t.co/oVNaOdkBGL— Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) January 24, 2017
If you work for the government and are now banned from providing basic info to the public, know that journalists will protect your identity.— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 24, 2017
Reminder for federal workers getting silence orders this week: here's a secure way to reach the Washington Post https://t.co/nHKduDCZ2s— Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) January 24, 2017
Here's how you can send us stuff anyway: https://t.co/gH0pfXLmar https://t.co/O2b6NBdzVO— 🔮 Amanda Cormier (@amandalcormier) January 24, 2017
Inconvenient Truths
Re:
Re:
Nobel Committee Asks Obama “Nicely” To Return Peace Prize
http://www.thefinaledition.com/article/nobel-committee-asks-obama-nicely-to-return-peace-prize. html
Fake news or not, he made the award meaningless and a joke. Well they clearly gave it to someone way, way to early in the hope for things Obama said in speeches that didn't come true.
Badlands
Someone risked their job to do this.
The least we can do is have their back.
Re: Badlands
Re: Re: Badlands
There will be other elections. And in the meantime, there are many ways to exert pressure on elected leaders beyond the ballot box. Go to a rally, make a donation, volunteer, write your Congressman -- there are a lot of ways to make your voice heard.
Trump doesn't seem like a very good listener. But a third of the Senate and all of the House is up for reelection in two years. And that's before we get into state and local offices.
Re: Re: Badlands
the time to have their back is "always". Regardless of your feelings of both the previous and current administration.
pretty sure Edmund Burke has a few wise words on the subject. you may want to look em up.
Hm
While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.
Of course, those who work for them, or are persecuted, or subsidized, by them, would notice.
But the rest of us? Maybe at the margin, a little. Mostly I think they just suck up tax money and turn it into hot air. At best.
Re: Hm
Re: Hm
You may think you don't care about HHS. But consider that the operating divisions for HHS include, but are not limited to:
more here: https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/orgchart/
These all roll up under HHS, and are presumably all subject to this gag order, given HHS as the parent organization.
US Department of Commerce? Yeah. That includes:
Also all presumably under a gag order.
More here: https://www.commerce.gov/sites/commerce.gov/files/media/files/2015/docorgchartfinal.pdf
One or two of those might be important.
Re: Re: Hm
Re: Hm
That would depend on how quickly the contaminated food, water, air, and medications killed you.
Re: Hm
OldMugwump wrote:
I'm 46 years old and have lived in Los Angeles most of my life. I remember the 1970s when we regularly had days where it was unsafe to run and play outside due to smog.
Now? I can literally look out my window and see the positive effects of the existence of the EPA.
But this of course is anecdotal.
Fortunately, you don't have to take my word for it. We have science*! http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/03/150304-los-angeles-smog-children-health-environment/
*Funded in part by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the NIH, which is also subject to the Trump administration's gag order
Re: Re: Hm
By the way, C.A.R.B, the California version of the Federal EPA with even stronger standers, have done really DUMB things in the past like requiring MTBE into the gas to supposedly make it cleaner burning. Even though warned by experts before hand, still did it. That crap got into the water supply and lest a bad taste in the water and polluted the water ways. They finally stopped that crap. Yet you put all your faith into them to do the right thing.
http://www.wnd.com/1997/07/3114/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MTBE_controversy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
Trump's Amerika
Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political.
When truth is the enemy, all statements not approved in advance are counter revolutionary and must be suppressed for the good of the state.
I'm not at all shocked or surprised by this policy except in that it took until today to leak. You should be looking for the suppression of "fake" or "irresponsible" news outlets next.
Re: Trump's Amerika
Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
But listening to the manufactured outrage one would've thought it quite the opposite.
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
Re: Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
This is one of those "alternative facts" Trump supporters are into, isn't it?
http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2017/01/19/For-first-time-Affordable-Care-Act-more-popular-than-n ot/5961484833759/
That's more people who like it than don't. And that's "dislike", by the way, not "want to repeal"; the number who want to repeal is lower than the number who dislike.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It is a world full of liars proven to be liars, so which liar are we to believe? And it definitely does not look good to be someones stooge, so chillax Mr. Parrot McBuzzwords without a brain...
Re: Re: Re:
In fact, I read that Obamacare is more popular than trump.
Re: Re:
"... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
Given the first possible reason I can think of for such a gag-order is to keep the agencies from releasing anything that might be 'inconvenient' to the administration, either what they're doing or what they're saying, I'd say that after a move like this assuming they're going to be lying through their teeth in the near future at the very least would probably be a safe bet.
Re: "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
This is a temporary measure until the press officers (political officers, for any Russians here) are appointed. Look at the last Republican presidency for examples.
Like the guy who Bush II appointed as press officer of NASA for having previously worked in the Bush II/Cheney election campaign. He immediately set about ensuring that NASA didn't contradict creationism or climate denial.
He ordered the NASA website designer to add the word "theory" after every occurrence of the phrase Big Bang, because it was a religious issue. He declared NASA climate scientists dishonest, while lying on his NASA résumé about having a college degree.
Other political appointees at the National Park Service removed any Grand Canyon literature that contradicted young-Earth creationism and replaced it with creationist literature and plaques.
Re:
Presidential Authority
Foia request?
