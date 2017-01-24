New Mexico Legislators Looking To Add Warrants... >>
Politics

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jan 24th 2017 2:46pm


Filed Under:
commerce department, donald trump, epa, gag order, hhs, leaks, reporters, usda



Trump Muzzles Federal Employees; Reporters Start Asking For Leaks

from the we'll-see-how-this-goes... dept

Reports started coming out this morning that the new Trump Administration had told the EPA that it needed to stop doing anything publicly without first getting approval from the White House (in addition to freezing grants and contracts). According to a memo that was sent around to EPA staff:

If you can't read that, the key parts say:
  • No press releases will be going out to external audiences.
  • No social media will be going out. A Digital Strategist will be coming on board to oversee social media. Existing, individually controlled, social media accounts may become more centrally controlled.
  • No blog messages.
  • The Beach Team will review the list of upcoming webinars and decide which ones will go forward.
  • Please send me a list of any external speaking engagements that are currently scheduled among any of your staff from today through February.
  • Incoming media requests will be carefully screened.
  • No new content can be place on any website. Only do clean up where essential.
  • List servers will be reviewed. Only send out critical messages, as messages can be shared broadly and end up in the press.
Why yes, such messages may end up in the press.

Of course, it quickly became clear that this was not just for the EPA. The USDA received similar marching orders. Same with the Department of Health & Human Services and possibly others as well, including the Department of Commerce, being told it can't even publish the basic research it releases for US companies.

It's possible to say that this is just the Trump administration hitting the pause button to figure out what's going on before moving forward again, but many in these agencies are quite worried that they're going to be muzzled for political reasons. Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political. The press releases and blog posts are generally to release new findings, research and data from taxpayer funded studies. This shouldn't be controversial or reviewed for political motives.

Of course, this kind of thing is hardly unprecedented. For many years, we wrote about the ridiculousness of then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper gagging Canadian scientists from talking about factual research that was politically inconvenient (including a study on fish stock). This kind of gagging on "politically sensitive" but factual science was only lifted last year once Justin Trudeau came into office. Of course, just a few months before that, the UK similarly started muzzling scientists to stop them saying anything the politicians didn't like.

One hopes the Trump administration will not be putting in place similar policies.

Of course, if that is the plan, it should be a huge boon for investigative journalists. And they're already hunting for sources. As the reports on the gag order came out this morning, lots of reporters stepped up on Twitter with notes on how to contact publications with information:

So, perhaps this kind of gag order will lead to a golden age of whistleblowing. Unfortunately, it may also lead to further crackdowns on whistleblowers. Once again, as we've explained over and over again the past few years, the Obama administration was the most aggressive and proactive in cracking down on whistleblowers and the press, and they've now handed off that power and precedent to the Trump administration, which will have a pretty big opportunity to use it.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 2:55pm

    Inconvenient Truths

    must be stopped. For the public's own good, of course.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AnonCow, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:13pm

    This will be the leakiest four years in our Federal government's history.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:50pm

      Re:

      As long as Trump can keep fake news rolling out through blondie and Spiced up, I am not sure it will be very broadly known...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:29pm

      Re:

      Compared to OBAMA who threw in jail the most whistle blowers in history. More then every other President Combined. Pretty funny for supposedly being the most open. That's been as laughable as Obama getting the 2009 Nobel Piece Prize after barley being in office.

      Nobel Committee Asks Obama “Nicely” To Return Peace Prize

      http://www.thefinaledition.com/article/nobel-committee-asks-obama-nicely-to-return-peace-prize. html

      Fake news or not, he made the award meaningless and a joke. Well they clearly gave it to someone way, way to early in the hope for things Obama said in speeches that didn't come true.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    AnonCow, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:14pm

    The alternative to alternative facts is the truth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:17pm

    Badlands

    In apparent defiance of this muzzling policy, someone at Badlands National Park (@BadlandsNPS) began tweeting facts about climate change today, sending several tweets before apparently being stopped. (The tweets have since been deleted.) Just documented, factual information about an issue that impacts our national parks (as it does everywhere else).

    Someone risked their job to do this.

    The least we can do is have their back.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:12pm

      Re: Badlands

      Unfortunately, the time to have their back was at the polls back in November.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:33pm

        Re: Re: Badlands

        So we should, what, just give up?

        There will be other elections. And in the meantime, there are many ways to exert pressure on elected leaders beyond the ballot box. Go to a rally, make a donation, volunteer, write your Congressman -- there are a lot of ways to make your voice heard.

        Trump doesn't seem like a very good listener. But a third of the Senate and all of the House is up for reelection in two years. And that's before we get into state and local offices.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        harbingerofdoom (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:36pm

        Re: Re: Badlands

        you are incredibly wrong.
        the time to have their back is "always". Regardless of your feelings of both the previous and current administration.

        pretty sure Edmund Burke has a few wise words on the subject. you may want to look em up.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:22pm

    Hm

    EPA. Department of Health & Human Services. Department of Commerce.

    While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.

    Of course, those who work for them, or are persecuted, or subsidized, by them, would notice.

    But the rest of us? Maybe at the margin, a little. Mostly I think they just suck up tax money and turn it into hot air. At best.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:30pm

      Re: Hm

      Well, maybe you'll get your chance to find out.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sigalrm (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:48pm

      Re: Hm

      You may think you don't care about HHS. But consider that the operating divisions for HHS include, but are not limited to:

      • Administration for Children and Families,
      • Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality,
      • Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry,
      • Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC),
      • Centers for Medicare & Medicade Services (CMS)
      • Food & Drug Administration (FDA),
      • National Institutes of Health (NIH), and more.

      more here: https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/orgchart/

      These all roll up under HHS, and are presumably all subject to this gag order, given HHS as the parent organization.

      US Department of Commerce? Yeah. That includes:

      • NOAA,
      • NIST,
      • The Patent and Trademark Office, and more.

      Also all presumably under a gag order.

      More here: https://www.commerce.gov/sites/commerce.gov/files/media/files/2015/docorgchartfinal.pdf

      One or two of those might be important.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:55pm

      Re: Hm

      While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.

      That would depend on how quickly the contaminated food, water, air, and medications killed you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sorrykb (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:14pm

      Re: Hm

      OldMugwump wrote:

      EPA. Department of Health & Human Services. Department of Commerce. While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.

      I'm 46 years old and have lived in Los Angeles most of my life. I remember the 1970s when we regularly had days where it was unsafe to run and play outside due to smog.

      Now? I can literally look out my window and see the positive effects of the existence of the EPA.

      But this of course is anecdotal.

      Fortunately, you don't have to take my word for it. We have science*! http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/03/150304-los-angeles-smog-children-health-environment/

      *Funded in part by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the NIH, which is also subject to the Trump administration's gag order

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:39pm

        Re: Re: Hm

        There are SMART things that can be done and have been done to clean the air and then there's getting on your knee's with a manual tooth brush scrubbing that last little bit of crap. That will make almost zero difference and increase costs onto the consumers in much higher energy bills, and for what?

        By the way, C.A.R.B, the California version of the Federal EPA with even stronger standers, have done really DUMB things in the past like requiring MTBE into the gas to supposedly make it cleaner burning. Even though warned by experts before hand, still did it. That crap got into the water supply and lest a bad taste in the water and polluted the water ways. They finally stopped that crap. Yet you put all your faith into them to do the right thing.

        http://www.wnd.com/1997/07/3114/
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MTBE_controversy

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:06pm

      Re: Hm

      You're delusional.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:23pm

    Trump's Amerika

    Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political.

    When truth is the enemy, all statements not approved in advance are counter revolutionary and must be suppressed for the good of the state.

    I'm not at all shocked or surprised by this policy except in that it took until today to leak. You should be looking for the suppression of "fake" or "irresponsible" news outlets next.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:55pm

      Re: Trump's Amerika

      More like a new Ministry of Truth to keep the whistling down. "We have always been at war with Eurasia"...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:34pm

    Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

    I hope Trump doesn't secretly investigate the AP the way that Obama did. Hopefully he doesn't use the IRS to do that either like Obama did.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sigalrm (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 3:50pm

      Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

      no need to investigate when you have Alternafacts at your disposal.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:55pm

      Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

      IIRC, the only 501c application that was rejected during the 2012/2013 irs story was from a liberal group and no conservative groups had their applications rejected.

      But listening to the manufactured outrage one would've thought it quite the opposite.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:07pm

      Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

      Aww, you're so transparent.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:39pm

      Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

      Once again, the people who don't play party politics comes to the defense of their party. :) You guys make this too easy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:51pm

        Re: Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did

        You've failed to notice that the responses didn't play party politics. Unless you count partisan fake news as a defining trait of YOUR party.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:03pm

    (kshchskt) This is the captain speaking, obviously (krschkt) Captain Jones, not captain obvious (krscht) Right, anyway (kcht) we're experiencing some pre-turbulence turbulence right now and the tower (kschkt) The tower says we're in for a rough ride (kchtskt) (..awkward delay..) (kchsst) So please stay in your seats with your seat belts fastened and please let the pretty stewardess kiss you goodbye. But not really, the pretty one is my wife. (kcht) Good luck next time and thank you for flying We Deserve This Airlines and we hope you'll fly with us the next time you feel like visiting Not Giving One Fuck About What Happens in Reality Island (kcht) Enjoy the rest of the flight (krchst)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 4:36pm

    "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."

    Given the first possible reason I can think of for such a gag-order is to keep the agencies from releasing anything that might be 'inconvenient' to the administration, either what they're doing or what they're saying, I'd say that after a move like this assuming they're going to be lying through their teeth in the near future at the very least would probably be a safe bet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:22pm

      Re: "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."

      They've been lying through their dentures for more than a year before the election. Their base prefers a lie they want to hear than the truth they do not want to hear.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:14pm

    This is a temporary measure until the press officers (political officers, for any Russians here) are appointed. Look at the last Republican presidency for examples.

    Like the guy who Bush II appointed as press officer of NASA for having previously worked in the Bush II/Cheney election campaign. He immediately set about ensuring that NASA didn't contradict creationism or climate denial.

    He ordered the NASA website designer to add the word "theory" after every occurrence of the phrase Big Bang, because it was a religious issue. He declared NASA climate scientists dishonest, while lying on his NASA résumé about having a college degree.

    Other political appointees at the National Park Service removed any Grand Canyon literature that contradicted young-Earth creationism and replaced it with creationist literature and plaques.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 5:21pm

    Presidential Authority

    Does Trump really have the authority to gag all these agencies? I know the president has the authority to appoint the people who lead these agencies, but don't the agencies themselves enjoy some degree of independence from the president?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jan 2017 @ 6:09pm

    Foia request?

    Cant a reporter just file a daily FOIA request for information? Or are those avenues also removed?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


