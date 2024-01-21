Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the the-pen-is-mightier dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about Ubisoft saying people need to get used to not owning games they play:

What the world needs is a DRM-ed digital currency you can use for buying DRM-ed digital content. If the seller makes the product vanish, the buyer can make the payment vanish….

In second place, it’s an anonymous reply to some silly accusations about Techdirt articles:

Obviously you don’t read any of them, do you. Mike writes about facts that can be observed by anyone with an IQ greater than that of a raw carrot. When he does state an opinion, he marks it as such. If he didn’t, you can be sure that Elmo would be doing the lawsuit-fandango all over Techdirt’s ass. (Side note: No, Elmo didn’t invent email either.) So riddle us this: do you post anonymously on (bullshit ideogram)Twitter? And if not, why are you uncomfortable with using your name here, where we don’t ban anyone, not even you?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got two more anonymous comments. First, it’s a response to another comment that defended California’s “save the kids from social media” ballot initiative by comparing it to regulations on automobile and food safety:

Your examples are things that will cause harm to any user, if they use the product long enough. Lets fix your brakes before you have an accident seems like a good idea. Lets ban alcohol because f few people have a problem with it is not. Also, with social media you have to address the question is it social media doing the harm, or is that just the means of social interaction that would do the same harm, regardless of how that interaction took place.

Next, it’s a comment continuing the conversation about the dogwhistle significance of the “okay” hand sign:

The whole point of the fascists co-opting an otherwise benign hand sign is for plausible deniability.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another anonymous comment (big week for the anons!) about the lazy Amazon spam products with ChatGTP failures in their text:

I’m somewhat impressed by the variety of polite dismissals used by ChatGPT. In that last graphic alone, the description sports “sorry,” “apologies,” “regrettably,” “we apologize,” and “unfortunately.” You would be hard pressed to find a human that will put that level of effort into repeatedly telling someone to fuck off.

In second place, it’s still another anonymous comment, again on the same subject:

Sorry, But I Can’t Provide The Information You’re Looking For makes a safe and reputable tattoo gun, this article is a baseless hit piece.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we might as well keep things going and stick to anonymous comments, so we start with one about the now-revived First Amendment lawsuit against Ron DeSantis from ousted prosecutor Andrew Warren:

Live your life such that if it were a book, it would be banned in Florida.

Finally, we’ve got a quip about the Florida politician (pushing yet another “ban kids from social media” bill) misspelling the word “principles” on his website:

He clearly has elementary principals

That’s all for this week, folks!



