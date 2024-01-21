Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This Week In Techdirt History: January 14th – 20th
This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about Ubisoft saying people need to get used to not owning games they play:

What the world needs is a DRM-ed digital currency you can use for buying DRM-ed digital content. If the seller makes the product vanish, the buyer can make the payment vanish….

In second place, it’s an anonymous reply to some silly accusations about Techdirt articles:

Obviously you don’t read any of them, do you.

Mike writes about facts that can be observed by anyone with an IQ greater than that of a raw carrot. When he does state an opinion, he marks it as such. If he didn’t, you can be sure that Elmo would be doing the lawsuit-fandango all over Techdirt’s ass. (Side note: No, Elmo didn’t invent email either.)

So riddle us this: do you post anonymously on (bullshit ideogram)Twitter? And if not, why are you uncomfortable with using your name here, where we don’t ban anyone, not even you?

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we’ve got two more anonymous comments. First, it’s a response to another comment that defended California’s “save the kids from social media” ballot initiative by comparing it to regulations on automobile and food safety:

Your examples are things that will cause harm to any user, if they use the product long enough. Lets fix your brakes before you have an accident seems like a good idea. Lets ban alcohol because f few people have a problem with it is not. Also, with social media you have to address the question is it social media doing the harm, or is that just the means of social interaction that would do the same harm, regardless of how that interaction took place.

Next, it’s a comment continuing the conversation about the dogwhistle significance of the “okay” hand sign:

The whole point of the fascists co-opting an otherwise benign hand sign is for plausible deniability.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another anonymous comment (big week for the anons!) about the lazy Amazon spam products with ChatGTP failures in their text:

I’m somewhat impressed by the variety of polite dismissals used by ChatGPT. In that last graphic alone, the description sports “sorry,” “apologies,” “regrettably,” “we apologize,” and “unfortunately.” You would be hard pressed to find a human that will put that level of effort into repeatedly telling someone to fuck off.

In second place, it’s still another anonymous comment, again on the same subject:

Sorry, But I Can’t Provide The Information You’re Looking For makes a safe and reputable tattoo gun, this article is a baseless hit piece.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we might as well keep things going and stick to anonymous comments, so we start with one about the now-revived First Amendment lawsuit against Ron DeSantis from ousted prosecutor Andrew Warren:

Live your life such that if it were a book, it would be banned in Florida.

Finally, we’ve got a quip about the Florida politician (pushing yet another “ban kids from social media” bill) misspelling the word “principles” on his website:

He clearly has elementary principals

That’s all for this week, folks!


Anonymous Coward says:

"No Ban"

TechDirt may not ban people per se, but they do subject people to low-grade harassment – flagging, long waits in moderation queues, and possibly outright banning of some comments. (I’m never sure about that one; it may just be the outmoded technology losing comments, although it seems to me that certain content gets “lost” more than others.)

The site owner believes incorrectly that freedom of speech is satisfied by preventing the government from censoring opinions based on viewpoint while having large private generic speech platforms performing the same censorship is fine.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

It’s not “fine” that so much speech relies on and is mediated by large private corporations – there are certainly problems with that fact. It’s just (a) not an infringement on any kind of protected right to free speech, and (b) not solved by some sort of hamfisted “neutrality” requirement which would itself be an infringement on said protected rights

That Anonymous Coward (profile) says:

Re:

Bitch please.

People flag you because you add nothing to the experience and shockingly your posts are still there for people to see & decide if you actually are a fuckwit that is best ignored.

Moderation queue… oooh scary.
I guess you never noticed that I bitch about hitting moderation a lot so if it was a secret plot why would they subject their pet sociopath to it?

“lost posts”
oooh spooky…. welcome to the moderation queue & given the stupidity you’ve manage to spew so far I can see why it might be a hard call if your posts are spam or not.

“while having large private generic speech platforms performing the same censorship is fine.”

Allow me to insert the common refrain that you seem to have missed, if you show up at someones home, hop up on the dinner table, & take a dump they can throw you out & not ever let you return. You do not have a right to say how people can run their own places or cry because they decided you being a bitchy crybaby isn’t something they want in their place.

Perhaps if you read the 1st Amendment rather than just assume what brain trusts like the 3 toed sloth MTG claims is a violation of her 1st Amendment rights is accurate.
(The video of her screeching at Twitter execs violating her 1st Amendment rights goes here)

BTW if you hate it here so much, why do you keep posting?
Imma guessing you also enjoy pissing into the wind.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Exactly. I’ve been a victim of this TD speech suppression as well.

I’m an American Patriot, but the site owner is a degenerate commie, so much of my pro-USA, pro-police, anti-Bolshevik, tech-adjacent commentary is never published (…especially the pro-police stuff. Cushing is a notorious censor of his own audience).

Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

The site owner believes incorrectly that freedom of speech is satisfied by preventing the government from censoring opinions based on viewpoint while having large private generic speech platforms performing the same censorship is fine.

That’s because private companies deciding what speech they want to host is their free speech, and it trumps whatever bullshit you have to say.

bhull242 (profile) says:

Re:

TechDirt may not ban people per se, but they do subject people to low-grade harassment

Pot, meet kettle.

flagging

Do you not understand the difference between a platform and its users? TechDirt doesn’t flag people; its users do.

long waits in moderation queues

The alternatives to which are either no moderation whatsoever (including of spam) or no comments (or at least no anonymous comments). This isn’t a large site that can wade through the entire backlog of comments in the moderation queues all that quickly. They don’t have the human capital to do such a thing. It’s going to take time. Learn some patience.

Also, in no way is that harassment.

The site owner believes incorrectly that freedom of speech is satisfied by preventing the government from censoring opinions based on viewpoint while having large private generic speech platforms performing the same censorship is fine.

The site owner does not believe that it’s “fine”; just an exercise of the platform owners’ free speech. Also, it’s not just preventing the government from censoring opinions based on viewpoint but from censoring facts or content in general.

This Week In Techdirt History: January 14th – 20th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
