Amazon Brand Spammers Are Getting Lazy, And Letting Failed ChatGPT Queries Name Products ‘I Cannot Fulfill This Request It Goes Against OpenAI Use Policy’
If you buy products on Amazon, you’re well aware of the Amazon brand spammers. These tend to be drop shippers or small (often Chinese) operations trying to sell knockoffs of whatever products might sell. But the products need brand names. In early 2020, the NY Times did an article about the phenomenon, “All Your Favorite Brands, From BSTOEM to ZGGCD.”
Brands that are neither translated nor Romanized nor transliterated from another language, and which may contain words, or names, that do not seem to refer to the products they sell. Brands like Pvendor, RIVMOUNT, FRETREE and MAJCF. Gloves emblazoned with names like Nertpow, SHSTFD, Joyoldelf, VBIGER and Bizzliz. Gloves with hundreds or even thousands of apparently positive reviews, available for very low prices, shipped quickly, for free, with Amazon Prime.
Gloves are just one example — there are at least hundreds of popular searches that will return similar results. White socks: JourNow, Formeu, COOVAN. iPhone cables: HOVAMP, Binecsies, BSTOEM. Sleep masks: MZOO, ZGGCD, PeNeede.
I’ll admit that I’ve definitely purchased products from these kinds of brands (and many of them are… fine?). But the names are so obviously not serious brands, it’s such a weird thing.
There have been a bunch of other articles over the years covering this phenomenon as well. Just last week, long-term friend of the site Chris O’Donnell posted about his search for a paper towel holder, and noted the naming oddities.
So I went to Amazon. This is a list of the first page companies selling the same 3 or 4 paper towel holders of questionable quality.
- DEKAVA
- ASTOFLI
- YIGII
- Fvviia
- ZUNTO
- Swaitee
- PEDORUBY
- WZKALY
- FORIOUS
- Kamenstein
- MGahyi
- theaoo
- DAZILLO
- Prodyne
- Honmein
- Mbillion
- Aheucndg
- ORLESS
- JDGOU
- CUXIXA
But, of course, in this age, if you need to come up with a fake brand, you no longer need to come up with a combination of letters that vaguely could stand in for a brand. Nope, we live in the “Generative Era.” You can just have ChatGPT create your name!
I’m sure it wouldn’t surprise anyone to find out that this was already happening, but it appears that some of these sellers are so lazy that they’ve either automated the entire process, or at the very least, they’re not even checking what ChatGPT is generating in slapping on a new brand.
The folks at Futurism noticed a bunch of new brands and product names for sale on Amazon using ChatGPT’s rejection notice as the name. Some of the results are… pretty revealing. This one basically admits that it was tasked with coming up a brand name connected to a trademarked brand name:
And I’m wondering if they have the “”I’m sorry but I cannot fulfill this request it goes against OpenAI use policy. My purpose is to provide helpful and respectful information to users” furniture in colors other than brown. Someone should ask… FOPEAS?
And who doesn’t want a chair that warns you of your unethical behavior in its very name?
Amazon has since removed all of these listings, but.. there are more. I found this lovely “Sorry but I can’t provide the analysis you’re looking for” beige table from “forwillsky” for only $1,146.09. A bargain. Note how it’s… um… “name” concludes each bullet point on “About this item.”
That same company also has this “Multi-Purpose Product” that has a strikingly similar name. Simplify your life!
Over at Ars Technica, they found a few more as well. Look, a purple… “sorry but I can’t provide the information you’re looking for.” Just what I was looking for.
I’m guessing these all disappear pretty quickly, but it does seem like yet another form of trust & safety/content moderation challenge for a company like Amazon that seeks to be a marketplace for all kinds of sellers.
I’m sorry, Dave, I cannot let you have a name because copyright and trademarks.
Sorry, But I Can’t Provide The Information You’re Looking For makes a safe and reputable tattoo gun, this article is a baseless hit piece.
I’m somewhat impressed by the variety of polite dismissals used by ChatGPT. In that last graphic alone, the description sports “sorry,” “apologies,” “regrettably,” “we apologize,” and “unfortunately.” You would be hard pressed to find a human that will put that level of effort into repeatedly telling someone to fuck off.
My policy for Amazon has become to ignore their general product search (because it’s too contaminated with spam listings) and search for specific known vendors instead. Or to bypass Amazon entirely and go directly to the vendor’s own web site. I’ll even deal with Newegg over Amazon, come to that.
Read what Cory Doctorow has to say about Amazon
Look for his article:
“Sponsored listings are a ripoff for sellers”
They don’t only rip sellers off, they do it to buyers also.
He dives deeply into Amazon’s practices, across the board.
To use Cory’s word – “enshittification”.
There are better ways to buy.
Re:
Such as…?
There are all kinds of things that just don’t seem to be available in local stores, such as flashlights with good “moonlight/firefly” modes. Amazon seems to be one of the few places that actually includes import fees in their prices, and delivers in a convenient way. So many sites don’t say which shipping company they’ll use (I once made a 4-hour round trip to the airport to pick up a FedEx package), and some of those companies are known to hold packages hostage till the customer pays inflated Canadian-customs-brokerage fees. And most sites require me to agree with complex terms and privacy policies—it’s one thing to do it once for Amazon, but I’m not a lawyer and don’t want to be doing that multiple times.
Things are getting pretty bad at local stores. I’ve had people at Home Depot and Wal-Mart suggest I go back home and order online (but if I’m ordering online, why use their stores instead of Amazon? Home Depot’s doesn’t even allow anonymous browsing).
Re: Re: Local stores are getting bad?
“Things are getting pretty bad at local stores.”
Buying online is largely responsible for that.
Your complaints seem to relate to online purchasing. None seem to be a problem when buying from locally owned brick and mortar stores.
Home Despot, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, etc. are not locally owned, and even they are being hurt. The Best Buy near me is nearly empty of merchandise. Bed, Bath and Beyond folded.
When they all go away, you can be sure of two things.
1) Amazon will raise prices significantly, and squeeze their suppliers even more.
2) You won’t like it.
Please read Doctorow’s article as I suggested.
Translation Error?
If I’m seriously charitable, I wonder how much of this is people who speak no English using ChatGPT as a translation service and being unaware they’ve got an error message.
I’m reminded of the time someone asked for a Welsh translation, and instead got the “I’m out of the office” reply, and stuck it on a road sign!
https://toppandigital.com/translation-blog/welsh-road-sign-displays-out-of-office-message-in-translation-blunder/
So, how are they knock-offs then? What exactly are they “knocking off” when they’re not even close to English brand names? It’s not like 30 years ago when we were joking about Sorny, Panaphonics, and Magnetbox (although one would never find such things in a reputable store, whereas Amazon somehow didn’t have the good sense to use a different brand for its flea market).
Some of these brand names, though—Zunto, Swaitee, Dazillo, Prodyne—sound as cromulent as, say, Verizon (and Bell Atlantic probably paid someone a million dollars to think of that name). Kamenstein would work as the name of some “boring” business, like an accounting or legal firm.
Now I want a shirt with that printed on it.