Around 450 People Will Be Working On The Enforcement Of The UK’s Online Safety Act – To Begin With, At Least…
Amazon Brand Spammers Are Getting Lazy, And Letting Failed ChatGPT Queries Name Products ‘I Cannot Fulfill This Request It Goes Against OpenAI Use Policy’

Verizon, AT&T Face ‘High Priority’ EPA Inquiry Over Lead In Telecom Cables

Broadband

from the whoops-a-daisy dept

Wed, Jan 17th 2024 05:28am -

While the telecom industry did manage to successfully defang U.S. consumer protection regulators for the better part of the last decade, they’re still facing some notable headwinds. Broadband growth has dramatically slowed, cable TV customers are leaving in droves, and while they are getting a ton of new subsidies via the infrastructure bill, a lot of that money is going to very popular new publicly-owned competitors.

But there’s another major worry: a report last July by the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) showed huge swaths of telecom cabling installed years ago was coated in lead, posing significant health concerns. Telecoms like AT&T and Verizon have tried to downplay the issue, which is predicted to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 billion to remedy.

Enter the EPA, which now says it has expanded a “high priority” inquiry into the problem (read: not a very high priority inquiry into the problem) and what the nation’s biggest telecoms are doing about it. For whatever it’s worth, lawmakers like Senator Ed Markey aren’t pleased that telecoms are only just now getting around to remedying the problem decades after it should have been obvious:

“Lead exposure poses serious risks to children, who are particularly vulnerable to its effects, and is associated with chronic pain in adults, and with miscarriage, stillbirth or premature birth during pregnancy,” Markey wrote in his letter. He also noted that lead cables could contaminate drinking water.”

This being the U.S. telecom industry, you can be fairly certain that any meaningful remedy to the problem will take years to materialize, any regulatory penalty for failure to fix the problem in a timely manner will border on the meaningless, and all remediation costs will, inevitably, be passed on to consumers in the form of price hikes on already expensive broadband access.

Filed Under: , , , , ,
Companies: at&t, verizon

7 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Verizon, AT&T Face ‘High Priority’ EPA Inquiry Over Lead In Telecom Cables”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
7 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

I mean they JUST got around to finding the money to pay to replace the pipes in Flint, so lead is a really high priority…

In that case, the lead wasn’t much of a problem till the city’s cheapness led them to stop adding orthophosphate. Whereas these cables are sitting in the wet ground with nothing shielding the lead.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Around 450 People Will Be Working On The Enforcement Of The UK’s Online Safety Act – To Begin With, At Least…
Amazon Brand Spammers Are Getting Lazy, And Letting Failed ChatGPT Queries Name Products ‘I Cannot Fulfill This Request It Goes Against OpenAI Use Policy’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...