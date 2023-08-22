Elon Musk Finally Realizes That Verification Requires More Than A Credit Card, Planning To Make Users Upload Gov’t ID
As you’ll surely recall, Elon’s first big brilliant idea upon taking over Twitter was to conflate two separate offerings that Twitter had: Twitter Blue, a premium upsell with extra features (some of which were useful) with Twitter’s blue check verification program, which was created to help more well known users avoid impersonation. The original blue check system was far from perfect, but it was actually a verification program, in which Twitter went through something of a process to make sure an account actually belonged to the person who claimed to be behind it.
Elon merged the two, took away all the “legacy” bluechecks and basically gave them to anyone willing to pay $8/month. It hasn’t gone well. There have been multiple stories of impersonation, while the bluecheck now seems to symbolize foolish Elon Musk fans with poor decision making ability. Or, you know, neo Nazis.
Now, many months later, it seems that Musk is finally coming around to the realization that maybe “verification” requires more than a functioning credit card.
Of course, as per how things work with Elon, he’s choosing to do it in a sketchy manner. Engadget reports that ExTwitter is now experimenting with a new “ID Verified” option, powered by one of the many 3rd party services that provide ID validation, Au10tix, which makes users upload a government issued ID and a selfie.
Owji, who often uncovers unreleased features in X, first spotted an “ID verified” badge on Musk’s profile earlier this month. Now, he’s discovered an in-app message detailing how it works, suggesting that it may be getting closer to an official launch. “Verify your account by providing government-issued ID,” it says. “This usually takes about 5 minutes.” It explains that users will need to provide a photo of their ID and a selfie.
It seems X is partnering with a third-party “identity intelligence” company Au10tix on the feature. The fine print notes that information shared for verification will be seen by Au10tix as well as X. X will keep “ID images, including biometric data, for up to 30 days” and will use the information “for the purposes of safety and security, including preventing impersonation.”
There are a few of these services out there and… they’re not exactly known for being particularly reliable.
Still, it will be interesting to see how many of Elon’s groupies will be thrilled about having to upload a government issued ID to the company. They seem to trust him implicitly, but they also seem to be the sorts of folks who often don’t really like to give up their real identities.
Meanwhile, does anyone really feel comfortable that if a user who uploaded his or her ID to exTwitter does something to piss off Elon that he wouldn’t use information regarding their identity against them?
So, once again, Elon seems to have realized that his way of doing things doesn’t really work, which brings him all the way back around to the way that Twitter used to do things, but with an extra layer of stupidity/danger involved. It’s not the first time that’s happened, nor will it be the last.
Of course, part of the problem here is that it assumes all interesting identities are “real world” identities.
That’s not the case.
Major streamers, for example, may have an account solely for their online persona, and it may have no relation (including visually, as is the case with vTubers) to their real identity.
Similar concerns abound with things like drag performers, who may wish to have an account for their stage name… but it’s their stage appearance that would be considered important, which is usually not going to match any government-issued id.
Even absent any privacy concerns, many of these services often poorly understand or serve smaller countries or regions, or non-western ones. ID cards vary widely across the globe… and aren’t required documentation in all countries, perhaps most relevantly in the US.
Also, I’m wondering how the case of things like bot or pet accounts are going to be covered, where the account is being used for an entity that can’t get an ID in the first place…
Yeah, I have this problem with Facebook, Where this is my public/professional name/identity. Because I ran the facebook page for TorrentFreak (as part of my job) last march they wanted me to ‘secure’ my account with 2 factor. But they sent me this request a week after I had a nervous breakdown so I was in no position to do anything about it. A few months later, when I was to the point of being able to use a computer again, I went to try and access it, but it demands a 2nd factor I don’t have because it created it itself, and never gave it to me. So I have to send identity documents. I have nothing in my ‘professional name’ that they’ll accept, and nothing that’s a government ID matches the name on the account. So it’s locked. And It’s why I felt the idea of Meta making this an upsell earlier this year was a bad thing, and offered my experience to Mike as an example.
So yeah, this is really going to screw a bunch of people up.
This looks like a decision that is pre-schedule for catastrophe and spectacle.
That could describe everything Musk’s done since announcing his intention to purchase Twitter.
This is the fourth X-Twitter article today. That is like a new record for TD.
MAMA MIKE’S COOKING A FEAST AGAIN!
Huh? It’s the second article today.
It’s the same MAGAmath the use when they draw a curve then plot points.
Sorry, I’ve been working a ton and the perception of time has no meaning to me.
I have complete confidence that the man notorious for not abiding by contractual agreements will absolutely abide by the stated privacy policy and keep my information secure.
I wonder how this would play out in Scotland, where your name is the one you choose to use. You can make it official, but for many purposes a letter or bill addressed to you under your chosen name is sufficient as identity proof.
That story was about the IRS, which means it was basically just about American identification documents. There are perhaps a few hundred or thousand types of those, but probably tens of thousands of international ones. Remember that some don’t (or didn’t) expire. If someone shows up with a circa-1967 certificate of Canadian citizenship or a city-issued library card (people sometimes forget that cities are governments!), you’ve gotta be prepared for that. But you’ve also got to be on the lookout for stuff like Department of Defiance employee badges and Sealand passports.
What could go wrong?
No worries, I’m sure Elon will be just as careful with the personal identification data of his users as he has been with every other aspect of the platform.
There is no way that this doesn’t end with a massive data breach and the doxxing of a few hunded thousand blue checkmarks who mistakenly trusted Elon to keep them anonymous while they were posting pro hitler memes.
It may require more than a credit card, and all he cares about is the credit card…
I’m as likely to give this arsehole my real identity and documented proof as I am to pay for his ‘premium service’.
I’m as likely to let him implant a chip in my brain as do either of those things.
Which is to say, the heat death of the universe will happen before I do any of that.