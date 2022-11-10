Twitter Blue’s New Verification / Not Verification Scheme Widely Abused On Day One
from the will-the-real-elon-musk-please-bluecheck dept
Look, when it was revealed that Elon Musk’s first big plan was to make blue checks available for purchase for $8 a month, some of us quickly pointed out that the blue checks weren’t supposed to be about status, but about verification that someone is who they say they are. And, that’s kind of important. It came about because celebrities felt uncomfortable using the site while there were tons of impersonators, and advertisers were less interested in advertising next to questionable content.
But… Musk is gonna Musk, and the plan rolled out on Wednesday, along with the rapidly changing gray check system that sorta, but not really replaces some of the blue check system while the blue checks become available for everyone (don’t worry, you don’t need to follow).
Anyway, tons of people, both experts and those with just basic common sense, pointed out that opening up the blue checks to anyone with $8 to burn was going to lead to abuse, impersonation, and scams. Musk and his reliable group of yes men, however, insisted that it would somehow… get rid of all that? He keeps trying to argue that since such accounts will get shut down, it won’t be worth it to people. But $8 is not much to pay for someone looking to do something nefarious (or funny). And it sure looks like Twitter isn’t set up to make sure that these aren’t being abused.
Yesterday, we highlighted one account that was pretending to be Twitter and pushing some sort of crypto scam:
And, on Wednesday, tons of people started impersonating famous people and famous brands. Just for the hell of it. The funniest one I saw was a fake Rudy Giuliani (the account was actually over a year old, but only just got the blue check).
Others impersonated Elon himself:
A fake Lebron James requested a trade from the Lakers and got a bunch of attention before it was deleted:
Note that all of those show the “verified” blue badge that used to denote that they were real.
Meanwhile, a ton of companies (i.e., potential advertisers) were also spoofed, and not always in a flattering light:
Now, at this point, most of these are kind of amusing. And all of the examples above have been shut down. Musk and his fans are joking about how they got $8 from all these guys and they lost their accounts, but the people who created them don’t much care about that. They were making a point.
And the point remains: advertisers are going to feel pretty uncomfortable about coming back to a platform that can’t protect their brands and is open to such things.
Even worse, is that while people are quickly spotting these jokes, you’d have to be crazy to assume that others aren’t using the blue checks for something more nefarious and a lot less public. It’s quite likely that scammers are quickly setting up blue check accounts, and it wouldn’t surprise me if mischief makers associated with nation states are doing the same.
This is the kind of thing that a good manager at least has folks exploring how to prevent, rather than launching it and just hoping you’ll fix it later. People are going to get scammed. That’s not good for Twitter, and it’s certainly not good for any company that wanted to do business with Twitter.
Filed Under: blue checks, elon musk, impersonation, security, verification
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Twitter Blue’s New Verification / Not Verification Scheme Widely Abused On Day One”
What was probably going through Musk’s mind making this decision
Elon Musk: And when I grow old I will make a website where everyone gets to pay to be verified. Everyone will be verified! And when everyone gets verified… (snickers) no one will be.
Now, at this point, most of these are kind of amusing. And all of the examples above have been shut down. Musk and his fans are joking about how they got $8 from all these guys and they lost their accounts, but the people who created them don’t much care about that. They were making a point.
Going to be a lot of chargebacks for people who didn’t get the full month of service for their $8.
I can almost hear it...
🎵 Burn, baby, burn — Twitter Inferno! Burn, baby, burn… 🎵
Nintendo
I can actually believe the Nintendo one. At least that’s what they think us us in private.
Wow this place is just dirt
So pray tell about the 12 to 15 thousands dollar side show .. if it’s about verification and not status ? oh no comment oh this comment never get’s posted ic …The fact that many many conservatives figures who were in no way breaking any twitter laws.. couldn’t get blue marked and that many others had to pay thousands of dollars to get it … shows you just full of ..
Re:
Hello sir, madame, other,
Sorry you appear to be confused. The address for Twitter support is https://help.twitter.com/en/forms
Current wait time is several tens of years.
We hope this has resolved your issue to our satisfaction
Techdirt’s (un)helpful support team
Just rebrand it
Might be easiest to just rebrand from ‘Verified Account’ to ‘Un-verified Verified Account’
At least its not virtue signaling with inepts. Now with new and improved “Authentic Illiteracy” (AI 2.0)
Free Service Paid Service
Chastity Lust
Temperance Glutton
Charity Greed
Diligence Sloth
Kindness Envy
Patience Wrath
Humility Pride
The middle finger has two pricing levels now too. “Please insert $8 for additional time” sounds all too familiar.
Much like a needed 3rd and 4th party in other word soup venues to square up equilibrium, Elon seems to have found his funk sway pretty quickly
The best part?
The best part (aside from the self-destruction of Twitter) is that, while everyone on Twitter is talking about this ongoing dumpster fire, it’s not trending.
Clearly Chief Twit is choosing what gets considered “News” on his platform.