Does Twitter Have Any Employees Left Who Remember That The Company Is Under A Strict Consent Decree With The FTC?
Twitter Blue’s New Verification / Not Verification Scheme Widely Abused On Day One

Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Nov 10th 2022 11:18am -

The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle has 12 courses to help you learn how to get the most out of Excel. Courses cover advanced formulas, VBA, pivot tables, power queries, and more. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Does Twitter Have Any Employees Left Who Remember That The Company Is Under A Strict Consent Decree With The FTC?
Twitter Blue’s New Verification / Not Verification Scheme Widely Abused On Day One
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...