Are People More Upset About ExTwitter Allowing A ‘Verified Pro-Hitler’ Account, Or That Big Company Ads Are Appearing Next To That Account?
from the doesn't-seem-to-safe-for-brands dept
Elon Musk hired Linda Yaccarino to be “CEO” of exTwitter (despite saying he doesn’t believe in the role of a CEO) because he desperately needed someone who worked well with advertisers to try to lure back some of the many, many, many advertisers who had fled the platform in disgust at what Elon has done with it.
To date Yaccarino has shown a talent for… using buzzwords to say absolutely meaningless nonsense that everyone knows is laughable. And not much else. The latest example was in an interview where Yaccarino continued to throw out a bunch of buzzwords that add up to nothing, combined with obvious lies. I mean…
“The rebrand really represented a liberation from Twitter, a liberation that allows us to evolve past a legacy mindset and to reimagine how everyone … around the world is going to change how we congregate, how we transact, all in one place,” Yaccarino said, adding that users would soon be able to make video calls and payments through the platform.
“It’s developing into this global town square that is fueled by free expression, where the public gathers in real time,” she said.
This is exactly the kind of empty platitude, meaningless business jargon, nonsense speech that Elon Musk himself would mock mercilessly if it came from a competing platform’s CEO.
In an interview with CNBC she also claimed, ridiculously, that exTwitter was “objectively” safer than it had been before:
“There’s also a lot of hate and a lot of vitriol and conspiracy theories and those attract a lot of eyeballs too,” Eisen countered. “And so, if you’re a brand and a business, why would you feel safe advertising?”
Conceding that it was an “appropriate question,” Yaccarino then claimed some of these “headline comments and phrases need to be continually brought to light and debunked.” Referencing her time as a top ad executive for NBCUniversal, she noted that Twitter was “our number one social partner” and was always considered safe.
“A lot of brands have left,” Eisen shot back.
“I hear you,” Yaccarino replied. “I want to take that last 10 years and put it in perspective, because by all objective metrics, X is a much healthier and safer platform than it was a year ago.”
There is no rational human being on earth who believes this.
Meanwhile, around the same time, exTwitter rolled out its new “brand safety sensitivity settings.” In theory, if the platform were really as safe as Yaccarino claims, why does it need these tools?
Of course, all of this is basically begging folks to go looking at where ads are appearing on exTwitter, and Media Matters came up with quite a scoop on that front, showing that major advertisers had their ads appearing next to a verified account that praises Hitler.
Under the leadership of CEO Linda Yaccarino, X (formerly known as Twitter) has been placing ads for brands like The New York Times Co.’s The Athletic, MLB, the Atlanta Falcons, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Amazon, and Office Depot on a verified pro-Adolf Hitler account that encourages antisemitic harassment. The company continues to monetize the openly antisemitic account despite reportedly acknowledging it had violated the platform’s “rules against violent speech.”
The link includes some more details about the account, New American Union, and the pro-Hitler memes it posted. We’re not posting them here, but anyone looking at that account will come away thinking “boy, that account sure likes Hitler.” And it’s verified.
Soon after the Media Matters article started to go viral, the account was finally suspended. But, as Media Matters notes, the account had been “verified” since April, had amassed many thousands of followers, and had been posting pro-Hitler rhetoric for a while.
CNN later reported that some advertisers whose ads were appearing next to that account have paused all advertising on exTwitter. So, good going, Linda Yaccarino. Your job was to attract advertisers to come back, and somehow you’ve instead convinced more to leave by trying to bullshit them about how the site was safer for brands.
Of course, most of the attention on this story was focused on the big name advertisers and where their brands were appearing. But as Jason O. Gilbert noted on Bluesky, it kinda seems like that story should be secondary to the fact that exTwitter had a VERIFIED pro-Hitler account:
Of course, I kinda see both sides to this. If the focus were just on the neo-Nazi account, people would shrug and say “yeah, well, we already know that Elon is cool with platforming Nazis, what’s the story?” But if you talk about the advertisers, well, they might just pull their ads. The “marketplace of ideas” at work.
Anyway, I look forward to Yaccarino excitedly announcing next week how X has expanded its sensitivity settings to include a “don’t show my ads next the neo-Nazis that are core to the platform” setting.
Filed Under: ads, elon musk, hate speech, linda yaccarino, neo nazis, pro-hitler accounts, sensitivity
Companies: twitter, x
Comments on “Are People More Upset About ExTwitter Allowing A ‘Verified Pro-Hitler’ Account, Or That Big Company Ads Are Appearing Next To That Account?”
this is the advertisers' problem
…although it would be interesting to get a list of advertisers who are happy to run ads in support of the Nazi psychos. TechDirt, make a note of it for a follow up article. Thx.
Here is the problem:
Why wouldn’t a “Conservative” advertising setting not put ads on pro-Hitler accounts? That’s what “Conservative” means in today’s language, and you need to indulge your best conserving skills to have pickled Hitler with good taste.
I think the main problem here is rather that a one-dimensional scale of offensiveness is useless for ad targeting purposes.
The sane solution is to do like most: stop advertising on the service formerly known as Twitter. It has become X-rated, and not in a good way.
Lying is a very nice way of saying “I’m destroying the site formerly known as Twitter to land a job in the NeoNazi business side of things”.
I’m pretty the Trumptahs aren’t gonna eat her face off, nosiree…
Let’s not forget: This is the same site whose current owner willingly unbanned a user who posted CSAM and personally gave that user advice on how to monetize their account. So…yeah, no big shock that it would monetize a pro-Hitler account.
Re:
Also, anecdotally, moderation of antisemitism in general is in trouble. Personally encountered someone who posted some terrible memes telling in replies they don’t care if they get banned and insulting people that said they’ve reported the Xeets, also, a few days ago i saw screenshots of Xitter support refusing to take action over the username “gasthejews”. Using the same search term surfaces 4 accounts and several Xeets using this as a hashtag. Searching “jews” surfaces crap in large quantities and concentration.
Re: Re:
That’s always been the case, but it certainly got worse under Musk.
Even sites that supposedly take down the obvious anti-Semitism had issues in other languages. In a lot of countries still anti-Semitism is the norm. So moderators wouldn’t recognize the anti-Semitism because they identified with it. There are countries where the classic tropes anti-semitic tropes are accepted as true at rates as high as 95% of the country.
Didn’t help on Facebook there was a rumour for years Zuckerberg personally okayed Holocaust denial as long as there wasn’t any additional indicator of anti-Semitism. It wasn’t till about 2021 Facebook finally decided Holocaust denialism by itself was against the rules.
Hold the phone!
The difference between “Standard” and “Conservative” ad settings implies, that there would be brands that want to appear next to obscenity, spam and drugs and that the platform is okay with monetizing that? And “relaxed” is fine with “gratuitous gore”?! WTAF?!
Re:
Do you really think the crypto spammers care what their ads end up next to? Not like they have a reputation worth protecting.
I guess Comcast could use that setting for the same reason.
Re: Re:
They don’t have to advertise either. There’s plenty of them regardless, as well as porn spam bot.
Re: Re:
I’m pretty sure the Kochs, the Murdochs and their ilk have shed their masks of civility by now and are firmly standing with the Nazis.
Combined with the Threads lawsuit, This forms the most damnning indictment of the purchase I can think of.
Twitter, the website Musk bought for $44 Billion, supposedly to accelerate the formation of X, was saddled with a ‘legacy mindset’ that persisted even after firing over half the staff and making sure everyone who remained was committed to the new mindset, so they had to scrap the brand after less than a year.
Simultaneously, Twitter’s back end was so easy to replicate, in the time its taken to dump the Twitter brand, Meta managed to create a Twitter clone. Its so good, and built so fast, it must have special proprietary code only Twitter can have, gleaned from all the legacy mindset people Musk fired. This competitor which represents the bad ‘legacy mindset’ is a problem for X, so they need to force Threads down.
So what again was the value of Twitter to X? Its not the brand that was too old fashioned, and its not the software which is too seeped in backwards legacy thinking, and its not the employees who do the backwards legacy thinking.
I’m beginning to think Musk might be lying to everyone, including investors, and maybe even himself.
The woman can play bs bingo with herself. Impressed!
C’mon Mike, no need to be so hard on Yaccarino. With what Musk has given her to work with, “empty platitude, meaningless business jargon, nonsense speech” is about all she can put out unless she wants to undercut him, and we know her tenure will be measured in nanoseconds if she does that…
Re:
Don’t worry too much about her.
She probably has a cushy Koch Industries job lined up just in case.
After all, she’s doing a fine job of owning the libs by destroying the site formerly known as Twitter.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Neither, Mike (except in your echo chamber of deranged, ultra-progressive, pro-war, pro-child grooming liberals).
X is better than it’s ever been – the content is more interesting, and the users more confident than ever in their ability to share daring and insightful speech that you probably wouldn’t agree with (since you’re also pro-censorship, and don’t think children should be prevented by age verification from accessing vile, disgusting pornography).
Re:
Hi there, Elon stan! How do you feel about Elon Musk admitting that he had a user unbanned after said user knowingly and intentionally posted on Twitter an image of a young child being sexually assaulted—i.e., CSAM?
Re:
Hello Matthew.
Still trying to justify the unjustifiable?
Posting Child Pornography is illegal, regardless of the intent, terrorist.
Re:
Is that what they are calling racist, anti LGBT and similar bigoted speech these days?