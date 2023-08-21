Yes, In Theory, Elon Could Be Cooking Up Something Better Than Blocks, But In Reality…
You might have heard late last week or over the weekend, that Elon was getting rid of the “block” feature on exTwitter. Elon had tweeted on Friday claiming “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.”
But, uh, he had said basically the same thing back in June. I know this because I wrote about it back then. For whatever reason, the mainstream media finally picked up on it this weekend and there were dozens of news stories all about how Elon was going to get rid of the block feature. For his part, Elon loved every minute of it, agreeing with a user who pointed out he was getting free publicity for it:
Amusingly, the Community Notes program, which Elon loves, pointed out that both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store say that social media apps are required to have a block function, suggesting that if he did actually get rid of block, he might run into a spot of trouble.
Apple’s developer guidelines note that any service that hosts user-generated content is required to include “the ability to block abusive users from the service,” but I’m not sure that applies here. From the context, it looks like it applies only to the ability of the service provider to block users, not other users. The Google Play guidelines are more direct and say that you need to “provide an in-app system for blocking UGC and users,” so he might run into trouble there.
That said, it was also amusing that when a Musk stan highlighted the Community Note again as a way of showing how great Elon was that he’d even allow Community Notes to be used to correct him, Musk responded by claiming that the Community Note was wrong and had already been voted to get taken off his tweet. But not only did that not appear to be the case (the note is still there as I type this), a new note now appeared on Elon’s response claiming that the old note was gone. It’s going inception style at this point:
Anyway, even some of Musk’s biggest fans aren’t happy about this. I mean, this account (who has been whining about Musk a lot lately, even though he used to be a stan):
And then there’s this guy, who Musk regularly retweets and responds to:
Even Fox News highlighted how a bunch of Musk’s biggest fans on the platform are pretty pissed off about this whole idea.
When yet another culture war grifter whined to Musk about it, Musk promised that exTwitter was actually working on something “better” instead of blocks:
exTwitter pretend CEO Linda Yaccarino got in on the act as well responding to, of all people, Monica Lewinsky’s concerns about the removal of the “block feature.” Yaccarino also claims that the company is working on “something better.”
So… here’s the question: could Elon and exTwitter come up with a better solution for dealing with extreme harassment, stalkers, etc. than the traditional “block” feature? I might surprise people by saying it’s possible. But it seems extremely unlikely.
The positive case for Musk here though, is that social media is constantly changing. Contrary to what the media and politicians will tell you, social media is not set in stone and is incredibly dynamic, where things change all the time, and trends can take off in ways that no one expected.
So, it’s theoretically possible that there’s a better option that the brute force “block” feature.
And, maybe Elon could figure out what it is.
But… I find that highly unlikely. In other tweets, Elon has suggested that muting is a better option than blocks anyway. When Jack Dorsey responded to Elon’s tweet about getting rid of blocks, agreeing with it and saying “mute only,” Elon responded “Jack understands.”
So, if the “something better” is built around… enhanced mute over block, then I am extremely skeptical that it will actually be better. Mute and block serve two different functions. There can be some overlap in that Venn diagram, but thinking that one totally outweighs the other is… kinda clueless.
One constant that has been shown throughout his time as Supreme Leader of exTwitter is that Elon has neither the deep knowledge, nor the curiosity, to understand the lived experience of anyone else on exTwitter. To use some language he might understand, in Elon’s world, everyone else is an NPC, and thus stalking, harassment, etc., don’t much matter when they happen between NPCs. The only time anything matters is when the problem impacts himself directly.
And, building out strong trust & safety tooling takes an astounding level of empathy. And Elon has never shown himself to be empathetic to anyone else’s lived experience.
So, look, I’m wiling to keep an open mind. Maybe there is a tool/feature that is better than blocking. It would be nice if there were, because blocking itself does work in some cases, but in plenty of others perhaps better tools could make a real difference.
It’s just that you’ll have to forgive me when I say it’s difficult to believe that Elon or his team of mercenaries are the ones likely to figure it out.
Filed Under: abuse, blocks, elon musk, harassment, social media blocks, stalkers
Companies: twitter, x
DON’T YOU BELIEVE IT.
Wasn’t that what the blue checkmark was for?
He probably heard from the few remaining advertisers that all their promoted “X”-crements were getting their whole account blocked by thousands of users.
Stupid question from someone who doesn’t use ExTwitter: if you block someone, can that person still reply to your tweet and have the reply visible to others who haven’t blocked that person? If not, I think blocking is overzealous because it allows people to shut down open discussion, creating an echo chamber. And in fact it could be used by trolls / harassers to block people from calling them out.
The problem is that the worst people will always derail and/or hijack discussions unless people can block them. You can’t have an open discussion unless you have the ability to kick those disruptive elements out. See Poppers paradox.
Those people aren’t interested in an open discussion to begin with plus the fact they are already prone to circle jerking among themselves so they don’t really care if someone calls them out. Just ask yourself this: Have you ever run across a troll or harasser that actually buggered off when told?
The problem is that the OP in a thread isn’t a neutral arbiter. The OP has a vested interest in pushing his/her opinion and blocking people who disagree. Some people are noble enough to not act on that interest but others aren’t.
Perhaps it should be possible for the broader community to “vote people off the island”. Perhaps the worst people should be banned from the entire platform. Or perhaps blocked people should be able to reply but their replies should be collapsed and marked accordingly so the community can see if the blocking feature is being abused.
I’m not sure what the right approach is. Maybe it really is blocking the way it was on Twitter. But it does seem that approach has big problems.
That is a problem how?
“It means I can’t be heard if someone doesn’t want to hear what I have to say!” — that AC, probably
(same poster as above)
I think one possible point of contention here is who owns the thread below someone’s post. If the OP owns it then the OP should be able to curate replies. I think the entire community owns it so it doesn’t really make sense for the OP to restrict who posts beyond who is allowed in the broader community.
For example if a thin-skinned wannabe dictator posts something inflammatory, the broader community absolutely has the right to comment on it. The natural way to comment is by replying. Critical replies are important to open discourse so that thin-skinned wannabe dictator shouldn’t be able to block people from posting (constitutional considerations notwithstanding).
The user who posts a given tweet should be the only person who gets to decide who can reply to that tweet. And that logic applies to Masto, Threads, or any other social media service that works like Twitter. If you think you have a good enough reason to force someone to leave their replies open—especially if that someone regularly restricts who can reply to their posts because they face routine harassment—I’d sure as shit love to hear it.
Re: Re: Re:3
Okay, I’m not very familiar with this kind of social media. After thinking about it for a bit, I guess since the posts are replies directed back at the OP, you are right: the OP should be able to control who replies to him/her.
However, there is a separate concept of overall discourse about a post. On Twitter much of that discourse is in replies but it’s also in retweets, replies to those retweets, posts linking to a post, etc. It’s not clear to me why “the thread below a post” consists of replies to the OP and not the broader discourse originating from a post. In the latter case, the OP would not be able to curate “the thread below a post”. Is there a justification for the former over the latter?
Separately,
All your suggestions have been tried and won’t work.
Aside from that why it is so important that people must be forced to read what others write?
Because that is what you are demanding. Not that people can be kept from responding but must be forced to read what others are saying. You are demanding a hecklers veto based on the idea that there are people out there who are so thin skinned that they can’t take criticism and must be forced to read this criticism. And in doing so completely ignore the legitimate need to keep out harassers and other scum that would gleefully make use of your demanded hecklers veto to chase their victims from the internet.
I don’t think anyone should be forced to read anything. One alternative is muting, which would allow the OP to ignore harassers. How is that forcing the OP to read?
On the other hand, should I have been able to ban you from replying to my post above? No because open discourse is a virtue on this forum and I shouldn’t be able to post stupid shit and then shut down the discussion. Who can reply is not up to me but to Mike and those he delegates that power to.
Okay, about your second point. Now imagine if the replies to your posts were filled with:
-insults towards you
-outright lies
-pornography
-incitement of violence
-any other horrific content.
Some of this might be against the TOS, some of it – not. Do you want to rely on the platform to keep your replies from turning into something you don’t like? Do you want to wait for the moderation team to respond? You realize that sending a report takes way more time that simply blocking? And even if the platform decides to take action, the unwanted content will stay in your replies until the decision is made. Do you want your readers to have their perception of your speech affected by the garbage?
On the other hand, if you post garbage, you’ll be muted or blocked and so the discourse will continue without your deemed-unworthy input.
What you call an “echo chamber” is, whether you like it or not, a curated online environment. Think of this way: You wouldn’t invite everyone into your living room, and if someone took a shit on your living room floor, you’d probably kick them out. For what reason should we not do that with our online “living rooms”?
Elon
I like what Musk has done up until now – I like my Tesla, and he should launch a lot of rockets too. But I think he assumed (!!) that herding cranky anonymous humans was as easy as building thngs. Now he’s lurching from impulse to impulse trying to find solutions that just aren’t there.
There’s no easy solution to the fact that if you give people anonymity, some will be assholes. If you want to control that, AI is still not up to the task. It takes humans – if you lay them all off, the excrement will pile up post by post.
What are the odds that musk decided on this after taking a break from searching for his own name and found out he was already blocked by some celebrity he wanted to creep on? Because blocking is a very simple concept that makes obvious sense — you block somebody when you don’t want to see their shit and and you don’t want them to see your shit. What possible improvement could be made to something so simple?
Also, how many “number one priorities” does exTwitter have at this point, according to the “CEO”? It’s at least two after the latest story about trying to placate advertisers with the reach controls.
Extreme Super Mute!
My bet is that Twixxer eventually rolls out an enhanced Mute with a bazillion confusing options that in the correct combination functions identically to the existing Block.
Followed immediately by a flood of browser extensions to autoset those options and put one-click blocking right back where it was
'You're listening to me whether you like it or not.'
Sadly it makes perfect sense that someone utterly incapable of comprehending the idea that anyone would ever not want to listen to him and/or his friends would think it’s a great idea to remove the ability to do so.
Fundamentally, the block feature as is does 3 things:
-removes posts by blocked users from algorithmic and search feeds
-prevents them from replying to you posts or sending DMs
-prevents them from reading your posts
Any “improvement” should either subtract from that or add to it.
Now that viewing Xitter requires logging in, continuing to stalk someone requires a second account. Further enhancing this situation would involve global settings for account visibility, some of which Xitter already has.
If i had to guess what Xitter would do, they would subtract from the current function in some way, probably by allowing reading the posts. Alternatively, they could remove the option to block accounts that run an ad campaign… And then cash on every grifter who’s monetized their Xeets in one way of another returning some of that money for being unblockable.
They need more content to serve, they need more interaction and they need more money.
In short, i can’t think of an improvement to the block feature that wouldn’t involve altering other features on the platform.