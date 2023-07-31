Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Book Ban Law Passed By Arkansas’ Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Warriors
from the free-speech-doesn't-mean-the-gov't-is-free-to-tell-you-to-STFU dept
The self-proclaimed free speech warriors of the Republican party have spent much of the past half-decade trying to find some way to force social media platforms to carry their often-objectionable speech. That’s what these asshats and hypocrites consider to be the real “censorship:” the actions of private companies these same people have long stated should not be forced to offer their services to people they don’t like.
In other words, no one should be forced to bake a “gay” cake. But on the other hand, private companies should be forced to publish the speech of people they’d rather not do business with.
Between the social media laws, the anti-drag laws, and everything in between that best soaks up the floor spittle generated by of the worst of the worst of their constituents, Republicans keep writing and passing laws that openly violate the Constitution. And they just keep losing in court every time a judge has a chance to take a look at the hate-blinded op-eds these legislators are trying to pass off as legitimate acts of government work.
Here it is again: performative shitheels being told by a federal court that their new favorite law is illegal.
Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday.
U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law, which also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request that they be relocated to areas not accessible by kids. The measure, signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier this year, was set to take effect Aug. 1.
That’s from the Associated Press report on the latest injunction against the latest batch of free speech violations signed into law by state officials who should at least try to employ better lawyers to give these pieces of legislative shit a better pass before slashing their Hancock across a stack of papers to the applause of onlooking mouth-breathers.
[And the Associated Press should definitely start making the effort to actually post the court orders it discusses in articles, but a public document is not a limited good that can only be referenced when discussed. If the general public has access, AP has access. And — once again — it boggles the mind that in the year 2023 there are still major news agencies that refuse to embed the documents they report on.]
THAT BEING SAID… let’s move on.
The other great thing about decisions like this one [PDF] that slap down obviously unconstitutional laws is that it appears judges are as sick of this performative bullshit as millions of Americans who actually think rights should be respected and that they should, at the very least, not be treated as (perhaps temporary) doormats just because people who are supposed to serve the greater good, along with all their constituents, have instead decided to blow money on pantomime buffoonery for the appreciation of the most dull-witted of their voting base.
It opens by explaining what the law intends to do, as well as the decades of case law it intends to upend:
Section 1 of Act 372 makes librarians and booksellers the targets of potential criminal prosecution for “[f]urnishing a harmful item to a minor.” Plaintiffs contend that if Section 1 goes into effect, public librarians and bookstore owners will face a grim choice:
- Remove all books from the “young-adult” and “general” collections that mention sex or sexual conduct, as that material may be deemed harmful to the youngest minors—even though the same material would not be harmful to the oldest minors or adults; or
- Ban all persons under the age of 18 from entering public libraries and bookstores due to the risk of endless criminal prosecution.
Arkansas already criminalizes providing obscenity to minors. But it has long maintained a safe harbor for librarians “acting within the scope of [their] regular employment duties” if prosecuted for disseminating material “that is claimed to be obscene.” See Ark. Code Ann. § 5-68-308(c). That immunity has not been questioned since the Arkansas Supreme Court found the exemption “reasonable on its face” nearly four decades ago.
So, in an effort meant to block a very specific subset of content some parents might find objectionable for some minors, the state legislature — including the state’s governor — decided it was OK to throw out the First Amendment along with four decades of case law supporting immunity for librarians. Fuck the librarians, said Governor Sanders and the bill’s supporters, as the court notes. Something that has never been a problem for decades is suddenly a concern worth threatening librarians with jail time over. (Emphasis in the original.)
In other words, the notion that a professional librarian might actually disseminate obscene material in the course of his or her regular employment duties was inconceivable to the state’s highest court. The statutory exemption protected librarians from meritless claims. Act 372 signals a fundamental change in how librarians are treated under the law.
A government-ordained attack on public libraries is almost inconceivable. The opinion quotes founding fathers who recognized the utmost importance of having free access to publications and works of literature. Well respected philanthropists (also quoted in the opinion) have repeatedly gone on record in support of publicly-funded libraries, which democratize the spread of information — something that’s even more important now that these entities often provide free internet access to people who can’t afford or readily access this undeniable essential of everyday life.
And yet, here we are, watching (along with an incredulous federal judge) a state decide it’s fully within the rights (it doesn’t actually possess) to jail librarians just because there’s a slim possibility a minor might access content these legislators have unilaterally decided (without the benefit of ruling on the disputed content itself) is de facto obscene.
It is no stretch of the imagination to foresee that these same legislators would object heavily — even up to the point of hastily erected legislation — to any reform efforts that might strip cops, prosecutors, or even legislators themselves of long-held immunities. But these same people think it’s entirely fine to do the same thing to other public employees, just because they don’t like a very small percentage of any public library’s inventory.
And there’s no need to guess what kind of content is being singled out as potentially illegal. That’s already on the record:
Plaintiff Adam Webb, Garland County Library’s Executive Director, states that his library has already received a “blanket request” to remove books from the collection due to their content and/or viewpoint, namely, “all materials with LGBTQ characters”; and he expects to see challenges to “those same books, as well as others dealing with similar themes,” made “repeatedly under Act 372.” (Doc. 22-15, ¶ 21)
Back to the court’s ongoing rejection of this reprehensible law:
The vocation of a librarian requires a commitment to freedom of speech and the celebration of diverse viewpoints unlike that found in any other profession. The librarian curates the collection of reading materials for an entire community, and in doing so, he or she reinforces the bedrock principles on which this country was founded. According to the United States Supreme Court, “Public libraries pursue the worthy missions of facilitating learning and cultural enrichment.”
[…]
The librarian’s only enemy is the censor who judges contrary opinions to be dangerous, immoral, or wrong.
The public library of the 21st century is funded and overseen by state and local governments, with the assistance of taxpayer dollars. Nonetheless, the public library is not to be mistaken for simply an arm of the state. By virtue of its mission to provide the citizenry with access to a wide array of information, viewpoints, and content, the public library is decidedly not the state’s creature; it is the people’s.
The state argues it has a “paramount interest” in preventing minors from accessing “obscene materials.” This apparently includes parents buying allegedly “obscene” materials for minors in their own home — something that definitely appears to run contrary to the rest of the law, which says any parent or person — whether or not they have an affected minor (or indeed, even reside in the state) can initiate proceedings against library employees.
Any “person affected by . . . material” in a library’s collection may “challenge the appropriateness” of that material’s inclusion in the main collection. Id. at § 5(c)(1). Material subject to challenge is not limited to sexual content. There is no definition of “appropriateness,” so any expression of ideas deemed inappropriate by the challenger is fair game. Section 5 does not require a book challenger to be a patron of the library where the challenge is made, nor does it impose a residency requirement.
This is what the new law would force librarians to do — something the court says are credible assertions that not only support ongoing litigation, but demand the court step in and block the law:
Librarians will be disinclined to risk the criminal penalty that may follow from lending or selling an older minor a book that could be considered “harmful” to a younger minor, since the new law makes no distinctions based on age and lumps “minors” into one homogenous category…
Librarians and booksellers fear exposure under Section 1 to the risk of criminal prosecution merely by allowing anyone under the age of 18 to browse the collection.
Librarians maintain that a quantity of books in their collections very likely qualify as “harmful to [younger] minors” under the law. Even if any such book is successfully identified and relocated to the “adult” section, librarians will have to closely police the browsing habits of all minors to make sure they do not stray outside the marked “children’s” or “young adult” sections of the library—a task librarians maintain is physically impossible and antithetical to the mission and purpose of public libraries.
Librarians and booksellers anticipate they will have to remove all books that could possibly be considered harmful to the youngest minors from the shelves entirely.
The librarians are right. The state is in the wrong.
Plaintiffs have established this “realistic danger.” If libraries and bookstores continue to allow individuals under the age of 18 to enter, the only way librarians and booksellers could comply with the law would be to keep minors away from any material considered obscene as to the youngest minors—in other words, any material with any amount of sexual content. This would likely impose an unnecessary and unjustified burden on any older minor’s ability to access free library books appropriate to his or her age and reading level. It is also likely that adults browsing the shelves of bookstores and libraries with their minor children would be prohibited from accessing most reading material appropriate for an adult—because the children cannot be near the same material for fear of accessing it. The breadth of this legislation and its restrictions on constitutionally protected speech are therefore unjustified.
And boom goes the injunction as the sportscasters say. Temporary for the moment, but it’s highly unlikely there’s anything the state can say to prevent this from becoming permanent. It’s a law meant to punish librarians for content in libraries certain members of this state’s government don’t like. And, considering they’re supposed to be the adults in the room, it’s amazing they feel so comfortable slapping on ideological blinkers and wandering around like children seeking to treat long-held rights as piñatas.
"who should at least try to employ better lawyers to give these pieces of legislative shit a better pass"
Where are they going to find better lawyers? I mean, putting those kinds of laws into writing would be like putting up an advertising sign “from the makers of the Titanic” on a shipyard (not a cinema).
It’s not a smart business move to announce yourself as incompetent and willing to burn your clients’ money in performative legal action.
Even though admittedly there appears to be a growing market particularly among Republicans for that sort of thing.
Any day where the GOP gets the First Amendment shoved in its face right before its face gets shoved in the dirt by a judge is a good day.
Though MM will deny it, TD is a haven for DNC operatives and their fanbois!
Re: Re:
Fam, if the Dems were pulling this kind of shit on a regular basis, I’d have words for them, too. Bad laws are bad laws regardless of partisan affiliation. What sucks for you is that the GOP wants to corner the market on laws attacking speech they don’t like—to the point where they’re actively trying to destroy public libraries for having books that make Republicans uncomfortable.
LIES!
A quick, AI-assisted search through 20k+ of your comments reveals you’ve never seriously objected to Democratic Degeneracy & anti-Americanism during your entire career commenting at TD.
Re: Re: Re:2
I’m not going to fuck you.
Re: Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re: Re:
And we could probably point to dozens of right-leaning websites and rabidly claim they’re a haven for RNC operatives and their fanbois, but that would be equally pointless and stupid. Come up with a new line, this one’s boring.
Re: An entire party of perverted woke ideologues
I’d be a better day if there was an actual penalty for trying to legislate their first-amendment hating bigotry but you take what you can get I suppose as it’s certainly better than the alternative.
‘Trying to silence speech you disagree with’, I could have sworn there was a label that’s been tossed around in the comments that might apply to them for that… ah yes, ‘woke ideologues’, by that standard the GOP is filled to the brim with ‘woke ideologues attempting to silence viewpoints that they don’t agree with.’
Just because a law is unconstitutional does not mean it is a bad idea
Well ok, this one clearly is both unconstitutional and a bad idea. But the Constitutional Amendments clearly have not kept up with the development of society and its interactions and understanding and knowledge.
The main reason constitutionality is as important and rigid as it is these days is that the constitutional provisions have ceased to work for advancing the most suited people into positions of decisionmaking. Consequently one would rather bet one’s rules of society on a selection of smart people of 200 years ago rather than today’s selectively educated knuckleheads.
That’s a problem. At some point of time, not just derived laws but the governing constitution will require lagging less than a century behind. And it gets increasingly harder to spot people one would want to entrust with the task of moving it forward.
Re:
“the Constitutional Amendments clearly have not kept up with the development of society and its interactions and understanding and knowledge.”
For example … ?
“the constitutional provisions have ceased to work for advancing the most suited people into positions of decisionmaking”
The constitution was never intended to perform human resources/personnel functions. Not sure what you are going on about.
” derived laws ”
Legislating from the bench?
Re: Re:
The constitution regulates the modes of elections and the manner in which the various central government institutions are structured, which powers they hold and how they are balanced. There have been a few amendments moving stuff forward, like how the electoral college is constituted, and some things have been able to move forward at state level (like the comparatively complex “ranked choice” mechanism that softens the two-party logjam that will let two sane candidates lose against one insane one, meaning that no more than one sane choice must be offered in the face of an insane one.
The U.S. has one of the oldest democratically structured governments and its constitution is from a time where the judgment of the general public was not trusted a whole lot while the integrity of politicians against corruption was overestimated.
Most modern governments are run by a governing coalition that has several minority parties agreeing on a common course. The U.S., in contrast, is pretty bipolar.
And that’s a consequence of how its governing structures are working and instituted, designed at a time where news traveled at the speed of the Pony Express, where “real money” was minted in gold, and where general education was not to be depended on.
Re: Re: Re:
You did not answer any of the questions.
Also, there are clear methods to update the doc and it has been accomplished several times in the not too distant past.
Those who want to trash the doc and start over may have some nefarious reasons for this. Do we all get to vote on it, or is this another one of those representative government things where the general public gets screwed again? I do not trust them to do the right thing.
Re:
Hmm… Seems to me there already exists a method for modifying the constitution. While its roots are much older, the constitution we have today is just a bit over 30 years old. That seems a lot less than a century…
Re: Re:
And of what scope are the changes that a supermajority in Congress can agree on and that will get ratified by the states? The Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery and forced labor was proclaimed in 1865 and finally certified in Mississippi in 2013, on the 150th anniversary of Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Re: Re: Re:
States ignoring the fed is a different situation, changing the topic to avoid answering the question.
Big Library wins once again. We need bipartisan legislation to rein in these mega-libraries who think they’re above the law.
Re:
Are you going to name names or are we supposed to guess.
So what the judge is saying is…
if I (from Minnesota) ask the library to remove all books written more than 5 years ago (because they were written reflecting the heteronormative patriarchy) (or from Florida, and the books talk about slavery as if it was a bad thing),
and my brother-in-law (from Hawaii, I’m so jealous) asks the library to remove all books written within the last 10 years, because they reflect the trend towards acceptance LGBTQ acceptance, disparage the Republican party, and put Trump in a negative light (I feel so sorry for my sister…),
Between us we’ve broken the library entirely. And these are only two of the potential lawsuits the library would face. And we don’t even live in Arkansas. We’re just idiots with money who can hire a lawyer.
The “reasons” don’t have to make sense. They just have to threaten.
Sexual references: Literary Fentanyl
With all due respect, Tim: why do you want minors to have access to obscene materials?
If librarians are facilitating access by children to obviously obscene material, they [the librarians] should be thrilled that incarceration is the worst thing that happens to them!
Re:
Parents leave their children alone in the library?
Why?
and then blame everyone else for whatever happens – brilliant!
Re:
If a child comes across obscene content in the library, why do you automatically want to put the blame on the librarians?
Re:
That’s a bad faith question, and here’s why:
Next time you wanna pull that shit, do it on
XTwitter. The commenters here are smart enough to see through it.
Re: Re: Right Wing Nutters
These people (the OP) know that if children read things about sexual education, dealing with problems, and other books that might help them develop rational approaches to the world and ask questions, they know that it would get them (the OP) in trouble for diddling kids.
Re:
With all due respect, shithead, why do you keep beating your wife?
This is a consequence of the censorship that large genetic speech platforms have instituted for opinions whose viewpoints they don’t like. People have acquired the notion that it’s OK to demand the silencing of speech, and don’t see the difference between private actors doing it and the government doing it. For pretty good reason, really – for people not versed in civics, I don’t know that Google, Facebook, and the government are all that distinguishable. They’re all enormous entities who, when they exert control, people are powerless to change, or to even get explanation.
Re:
lmao fuck off Hyman
Re:
“censorship that large genetic speech platforms ”
Genetic Speech?
Re: Re:
Someone’s been confusing the real world with Rimworld…
Re:
…hallucinated nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re:
“People have acquired the notion that it’s OK to demand the silencing of speech”
Oh shut up!
Plaintiff Adam Webb, Garland County Library’s Executive Director, states that his library has already received a “blanket request” to remove books from the collection due to their content and/or viewpoint, namely, “all materials with LGBTQ characters”;
Just a friendly reminder that the current wave of trans bashing is only the start and should those pushing it get their way they are not going to stop at just making all things trans(like say existing) a crime.
On a more article specific note laws like this attempting to let the bigots write the rules keep being pushed for two main reasons I imagine:
1) ‘No risk, all rewards.’ At worst those pushing the laws ‘waste’ some time writing the laws and it’s not like they face any sort of penalty for getting them slapped down in court, and in exchange they get to showboat to their bigot supporters and even use the fact that courts keep shutting them down to garner support to ‘stand up to the liberal courts’.
2) ‘It only takes one.’ With no risk in attempting to get these laws enshrined into the books they have no reason not to keep trying because eventually they’ll either find an agreeable judge(and/or say, supreme court) who is willing to force their view of How Things Should Be on everyone else, whether that be due to the judge sharing their views or because they manage to write the laws such that it just barely squeaks under the wire and wedges the door open for future legislation building upon it.
Re:
Given how Republicans seem adamant on trying to rewrite history in ways that whitewash tragedies like the Holocaust and inherent evils like slavery, one could argue that they’re doing so in an attempt to make their “asnwer” to the “transgender question” that much more acceptable.