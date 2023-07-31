Judge Seems Skeptical That California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Is Compatible With The 1st Amendment
Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Book Ban Law Passed By Arkansas’ Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Warriors

Daily Deal: The Ultimate UX/UI Designer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jul 31st 2023 10:40am -

The Ultimate UX/UI Designer Bundle has 8 courses to help you start to develop user friendly websites. Courses cover HTML5 Canvas, Bootstrap4, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe XD, and more. These beginner-friendly courses are designed to get you building modern, beautiful, fully functional websites with absolutely zero experience required. The bundle is on sale for $30.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Judge Seems Skeptical That California’s Age Appropriate Design Code Is Compatible With The 1st Amendment
Judge Blocks Unconstitutional Book Ban Law Passed By Arkansas’ Self-Proclaimed Free Speech Warriors
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...