Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is ThatOneOtherGuy with a simple response to the push in California for “protect the children” internet regulations:
The argument everyone forgets…
The PROMISE of safety of children (or any other group) is not more important than the Rights of the whole.
The only thing that could potentially be as important would be the ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY of their safety.
Otherwise, our Rights are being traded for a hypothetical and we don’t get our Rights back if the hypothetical fails.
In second place, it’s an anonymous comment from that same post, this time responding to the accusation that Techdirt “opposes child safeguarding”:
Let me introduce a bill that will sell all of the public land in California to China for $1, gives $50 billion to me, and also increases jail time for child abusers. It protects children, so you have to be in favor of it, don’t you? If you oppose that bill, you oppose child safeguarding – that’s essentially what you’re accusing Mike of right now… so when my bill comes up for a vote, I expect your support.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more anonymous comment on the subject of fearmongering about kids online:
Did you know that libraries contain content about murder, rape, eating disorders, self harm, lockpicking, and all sorts of bad stuff? Where’s the common sense library regulation to reign in Big Library and protect our youth from this dangerous content?
Next, it’s yet another anonymous comment, this time responding to the notion that creators learn and are inspired from other creators solely by paying for their works:
Or reading copies that the authors, or their publishers, put up one the web for anybody to read without paying. There are also such things as libraries, and second hand copies which allow people to read a work without paying anything to an author.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Dan with a comment about the disappearance of Techdirt from Bing and DuckDuckGo search results:
Not enough shilling
Well, we all know how big of a shill Mike is. If he hasn’t been shilling enough for Bing, these things happen.
In second place, it’s Cat_Daddy with a comment on our post speculating that maybe Elon Musk just hates and always hated Twitter:
Everyone is asking about X, but nobody is asking Y?
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got two more jokes about Twitter. First, it’s Nick-B with a plan for moving forward after the reband:
I am now going to call it the “Social Media Site Formerly Known as Twitter”.
We can send out “Social Media Posts Formerly Known as Tweets”.
Finally, it’s Reasonable Coward with what’s surely the most clever joke of the week, responding to
Twitter X’s attempt to threaten companies into advertising on the platform:
Not sure if this is a case of:
‘X’ spots the marks
or
‘X’ marks despot
