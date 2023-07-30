This Week In Techdirt History: July 23rd – 29th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Techdirt

from the public-speaking dept

Sun, Jul 30th 2023 12:15pm -

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is ThatOneOtherGuy with a simple response to the push in California for “protect the children” internet regulations:

The argument everyone forgets…

The PROMISE of safety of children (or any other group) is not more important than the Rights of the whole.

The only thing that could potentially be as important would be the ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY of their safety.

Otherwise, our Rights are being traded for a hypothetical and we don’t get our Rights back if the hypothetical fails.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment from that same post, this time responding to the accusation that Techdirt “opposes child safeguarding”:

Let me introduce a bill that will sell all of the public land in California to China for $1, gives $50 billion to me, and also increases jail time for child abusers. It protects children, so you have to be in favor of it, don’t you? If you oppose that bill, you oppose child safeguarding – that’s essentially what you’re accusing Mike of right now… so when my bill comes up for a vote, I expect your support.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more anonymous comment on the subject of fearmongering about kids online:

Did you know that libraries contain content about murder, rape, eating disorders, self harm, lockpicking, and all sorts of bad stuff? Where’s the common sense library regulation to reign in Big Library and protect our youth from this dangerous content?

Next, it’s yet another anonymous comment, this time responding to the notion that creators learn and are inspired from other creators solely by paying for their works:

Or reading copies that the authors, or their publishers, put up one the web for anybody to read without paying. There are also such things as libraries, and second hand copies which allow people to read a work without paying anything to an author.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Dan with a comment about the disappearance of Techdirt from Bing and DuckDuckGo search results:

Not enough shilling

Well, we all know how big of a shill Mike is. If he hasn’t been shilling enough for Bing, these things happen.

In second place, it’s Cat_Daddy with a comment on our post speculating that maybe Elon Musk just hates and always hated Twitter:

Everyone is asking about X, but nobody is asking Y?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got two more jokes about Twitter. First, it’s Nick-B with a plan for moving forward after the reband:

I am now going to call it the “Social Media Site Formerly Known as Twitter”.

We can send out “Social Media Posts Formerly Known as Tweets”.

Finally, it’s Reasonable Coward with what’s surely the most clever joke of the week, responding to Twitter X’s attempt to threaten companies into advertising on the platform:

Not sure if this is a case of:

‘X’ spots the marks

or

‘X’ marks despot

That’s all for this week, folks!


12 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
12 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Scientifically, the definition of ‘fact’ is something that can be tested time and again, and no matter how often it is tested, it always comes up True. So you’re correct in stating “the fact remains that TD….” – that’s something that can be tested as often as one wishes. Sadly, the rest of your statement fails the truth test. And will continue to do so for as long as you exist.

Please do not attempt to fill out the Application For Membership In TechDirt’s Ranks. Your inability to understand the questions means that your answers will embarrass you beyond your comprehension.

In fact, I’m not even sure you understand that you were just insulted. Perhaps I should just go watch some boob tube, it would probably be more rewarding…..

ECA (profile) says:

Re: AC

So,
you want the GOV. to protect you, beyond there Own responsibility?
That dont really work to well. Because of 1 thing. EVERYONE thinks it should be different.
Freedom= being an idiot on your own time.
Taking care of YOUR KIDS, is not the gov. responsibility.

And I love the idea that LGBQ???, means so Much to so many, when the numbers of them are around 5%. is it Jealousy? Are they scared of what they dont understand? Or trying to find ANY difference to Abuse another group? gotta have someone to piss you off, so you can Blame and complain more?

ECA (profile) says:

nice this week..

HOW about a post about the old TV shows that Were Not politically correct. And probably got cancelled.

Shows that tried to tell people what was happening that Corps and Politics Didnt want you to ‘really’ know.
There were lots that got shot in the foot, even tho they were very good, including SOME from Star trek.
Laugh-in was great with the fickled finger of fate, and Some of the things they mentioned are still happening.

mhajicek (profile) says:

“The argument everyone forgets…

The PROMISE of safety of children (or any other group) is not more important than the Rights of the whole.

The only thing that could potentially be as important would be the ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY of their safety.

Otherwise, our Rights are being traded for a hypothetical and we don’t get our Rights back if the hypothetical fails.”

Good, now apply that argument to all attempts at authoritarianism.

Bobvious says:

Do you have a yen for ￥en?

Will you be a denier for Denier, or spend your Diner at the diner, say “DOBRA!!” for a few Dobra, drink a wee dram for a Dram, exchange some Kroner for a Corona, upset the Serbians by being a Perper traitor, get Riyal for Real, answer the phone for a Ringgit, or have you won some Won?

Then you can join Techdirt and DuckDuckGoDaddy doing a Sterling job shilling for Schillings and get more bing for your ฿u¢₭.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

This Week In Techdirt History: July 23rd – 29th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...