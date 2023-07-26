Judge Seems (Correctly) Skeptical Of AI Copyright Lawsuit
Over the last few months there have been a flurry of lawsuits against AI companies, with most of them being focused on copyright claims. The site ChatGPTIsEatingTheWorld has been tracking all the lawsuits, which currently lists 11 lawsuits, seven of which are copyright claims. Five of those are from the same lawyers: Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick, who seem to want to corner the market on “suing AI companies for copyright.”
We already covered just how bad their two separate (though they’re currently trying to combine them, and no one can explain to me why it made sense to file them separately in the first place) lawsuits on behalf of authors are, as they show little understanding of how copyright actually works. But their original lawsuit against Stability AI, MidJourney, and DeviantArt was even worse, as we noted back in April. As we said at the time, they don’t allege a single act of infringement, but rather make vague statements about how what these AI tools are doing must be infringing.
(Also, the lawyers seemed to totally misunderstand what DeviantArt was doing, in that it was using open source tools to better enable DeviantArt artists to prevent their works from being used as inspiration in AI systems, and claimed that was infringing… but that’s a different issue).
It appears that the judge overseeing that lawsuit has noticed just how weak the claims are. Though we don’t have a written opinion yet, Reuters reports that Judge William Orrick was pretty clear at least week’s hearing that the case, as currently argued, has no chance.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick said during a hearing in San Francisco on Wednesday that he was inclined to dismiss most of a lawsuit brought by a group of artists against generative artificial intelligence companies, though he would allow them to file a new complaint.
Orrick said that the artists should more clearly state and differentiate their claims against Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt, and that they should be able to “provide more facts” about the alleged copyright infringement because they have access to Stability’s relevant source code.
“Otherwise, it seems implausible that their works are involved,” Orrick said, noting that the systems have been trained on “five billion compressed images.”
Again, the theory of the lawsuit seemed to be that AI companies cut up little pieces of the content they train on and create a “collage” in response. Except, that’s not at all how it works. And since the complaint can’t show any specific work that has been infringed on by the output, the case seems like a loser. And it’s good the judge sees that.
He also recognizes that merely being inspired by someone else’s art doesn’t make the new art infringing:
“I don’t think the claim regarding output images is plausible at the moment, because there’s no substantial similarity” between images created by the artists and the AI systems, Orrick said.
It seems likely that Saveri and crew will file an amended complaint to try to more competently make this argument, but since the underlying technology doesn’t fundamentally do what the lawsuit pretends it does, it’s difficult to see how it can succeed.
But, of course, this is copyright, and copyright caselaw doesn’t always follow logic or what the law itself says. So it’s no surprise that Saveri and Butterick are trying multiple lawsuits with these theories. They might just find a judge confused enough to buy it.
Filed Under: ai, copyright, direct infringement, inspiration, joseph saveri, matthew butterick, william orrick
Companies: deviantart, midjourney, stability ai
I presume those authors have followed the standard advice to authors, and that is read a lot of works in the genre you want to write., so shouldn’t they be listing and paying those authors for the inspiration they gained.
Uh, yep. It’s called buying their books. The thing ChatGPT DIDN’T do…
you’re aware the libraries exist, right?
Or reading copies that the authors, or their publishers, put up one the web for anybody to read without paying. There are also such things as libraries, and second hand copies which allow people to read a work without paying anything to an author.
Hey, this sounds familiar.
We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.
Okay cool, but what should they do?
You seem to write some version of this article every week. Silly authors, your lawsuit is stupid.
What SHOULD they do? Seriously? Computers are scraping their intellectual property and regurgitating it without their consent, without compensation, without credit, and often without accuracy.
Please read genuine curiosity in my tone when I ask: what do you think creators should do? Give up and start writing for the AI companies when they inevitably need fresh human content because the AI starts breaking as it eats its own data? Drive for uber? Start a substack? What?
What the majority of them do now, create and self publish works, and try and attract a fan base willing to support them through the likes of Patreon.
Throughout human creation of new works is driven by the desire to tell a story, and the ability to make a living from doing that has always been restricted to a tiny majority of people creating works of art. Indeed it is the rare published author that makes all their living from published works.
Both you and Kyler also seem to miss that this article in particular is about the illustration sphere of these models.
I still agree with Kyler though. It feels like artists and authors alike are just being told to shove it and they don’t matter, all because this new tech meant to displace them is shiny and innovation is apparently more important than human wellbeing.
I’m really hoping that more illustrators and animators unionize and strike just the same as the writers and actors are.
Then they will loose, because that is only going to accelerate the use of generative AI.
Ahh, the cry of the Luddites everywhere, we cannot adopt so halt the advance technology. You time would be better spent trying to figure out how to build a fairer society rather than railing against improving technology
The lawsuit is stupid.
Be smarter? Hire a competent lawyer? Learn how the technology actually works?
And the above tells me you don’t actually understand the technology.
Accept that disruptive technologies is something that happens which will impact some professions because no profession is safe from technological progress. History is littered with professions becoming obsolete.
The answer is: If you like an artist, support them – it’s that simple.
This always seemed to be one of the weaker lawsuits, with regards to basic “training is infringement” angle I am of the opinion that the Getty Images lawsuit is probably the one to watch, because the AI spitting out the Getty Images label is much more likely to get a judge to bend over backwards to find some way to rule in favor of Getty even if it should be found to be fair use.
I would be more curious about how a lawsuit centered around someone training focused on one author or artist would end up, because a fair use analysis would probably be much stronger in favor of the author there, but that argument doesn’t really apply to large scale LLM models that are the main focus of most current lawsuits.
From what I have seen of those images, they are fairly generic images where there are hundreds of similar images in existence, i.e. a footballer in action. What the AI has picked up from Getty images is the presence and location of a signature or water mark, and the AI has generated vague signature in that location in the image.
to win a copyright lawsuit
Someone really needs to get one of these artists up on the stand and ask them to physically find their artwork in the metadata.
So what’s wrong with ChatBots and AI Art into copyright? As I said about a week ago, we need robots to do dangerous work in hazardous environments so humans don’t get hurt- we’re just using robots to deal with copyright law, which might as well be as dangerous as outer space or the deep seas
I find it weird that people are using a law designed to promote progress to try and stifle progress. It doesn’t seem like a particularly promising approach.