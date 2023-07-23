Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the re:-re:-re: dept

This week, both our winners on the insightful side are responses to tiresome comments from some… prolific commenters. In first place, it’s Rocky tackling some platform/publisher nonsense:

“Fox News and the NY Post are publishers, not platforms. We don’t care to control what they publish.” The 1A doesn’t care if a private company is a news publisher or a social media platform but it seems you think it’s okay for politicians to involve themselves when it comes to social media. Is that because you want to control them, as inferred by your “we don’t care to control what they publish” when it comes to news publishers. You can of course point to what part of the 1A that says news publishers and social media sites should be treated differently. I’ll wait. “Social media platforms, by contrast, offer blanket agreements to users to entice folks to use their platform.” When you have to lie to make an argument you don’t have an argument to start with.

In second place, it’s JasonC responding to some other nonsense:

How is the TD readership so dumb? I think you mean, how are you that dumb that you didn’t bother to read the first paragraph of the letter to understand what you thought you should remark upon? “In furtherance of this oversight, on February 15, 2023, the Committee issued a subpoena to you compelling the production of documents related to content moderation and Meta’s engagements with the Executive Branch.1 In light of Meta’s introduction of a new social media platform, “Threads,” we write to inform you that it is the Committee’s view that the subpoena of February 15 covers material to date relating to Threads.2”

Replies to those commenters really dominated the charts this week, so we’ll start out with one more reply, this time from an anonymous commenter in response to labeling social media “an open forum”:

Social media is not an open forum. I need to make an account to post for one. To do that I need to agree to their rules and oh wait…their rules specify they can remove my posts for any or no reason. You want social media to be an open forum, but it’s not and they make that clear up front

Next, it’s another anonymous comment, this time responding to the idea that criticizing the GOP means you must be a Democratic operative:

What if I told you it’s possible to recognize the GOP’s naked fascism for what it is while also disliking the Democratic Party?

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone with a little sarcasm on our post about Tesla’s patent lawsuit:

The willingness of MM to use TD to produce and distribute pro-Tesla and pro-Musk propaganda weekly is truly impressive! 🙃

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment deep in a thread full of riffs on the joke notion that Musk might sell Tesla to AT&T at an inflated price:

He’ll get $0.69 and HE’LL LIKE IT

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about Musk’s payouts to his pals on Twitter:

I love the new Twitter! It’s hilarious how instead of being quiet and complaining about a leftist bias while their own documentation shows a right wing bias, they now blatantly behave with a right wing / ancap bias and even more loudly complain about a leftist bias. This is truly entertaining. Though it is somewhat sad that people believe this clown show.

Finally, it’s another anonymous comment, this time on our post about the crime rate going down after half of a police department quit:

You act like the cops are worthless, but without cops, who would pull you over to plant drugs in your car and shoot you if you fight back?

That’s all for this week, folks!



