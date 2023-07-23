Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, both our winners on the insightful side are responses to tiresome comments from some… prolific commenters. In first place, it’s Rocky tackling some platform/publisher nonsense:
“Fox News and the NY Post are publishers, not platforms. We don’t care to control what they publish.”
The 1A doesn’t care if a private company is a news publisher or a social media platform but it seems you think it’s okay for politicians to involve themselves when it comes to social media. Is that because you want to control them, as inferred by your “we don’t care to control what they publish” when it comes to news publishers.
You can of course point to what part of the 1A that says news publishers and social media sites should be treated differently. I’ll wait.
“Social media platforms, by contrast, offer blanket agreements to users to entice folks to use their platform.”
When you have to lie to make an argument you don’t have an argument to start with.
In second place, it’s JasonC responding to some other nonsense:
How is the TD readership so dumb?
I think you mean, how are you that dumb that you didn’t bother to read the first paragraph of the letter to understand what you thought you should remark upon?
“In furtherance of this oversight, on February 15, 2023, the Committee issued a subpoena to you compelling the production of documents related to content moderation and Meta’s engagements with the Executive Branch.1 In light of Meta’s introduction of a new social media platform, “Threads,” we write to inform you that it is the Committee’s view that the subpoena of February 15 covers material to date relating to Threads.2”
Replies to those commenters really dominated the charts this week, so we’ll start out with one more reply, this time from an anonymous commenter in response to labeling social media “an open forum”:
Social media is not an open forum. I need to make an account to post for one. To do that I need to agree to their rules and oh wait…their rules specify they can remove my posts for any or no reason. You want social media to be an open forum, but it’s not and they make that clear up front
Next, it’s another anonymous comment, this time responding to the idea that criticizing the GOP means you must be a Democratic operative:
What if I told you it’s possible to recognize the GOP’s naked fascism for what it is while also disliking the Democratic Party?
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone with a little sarcasm on our post about Tesla’s patent lawsuit:
The willingness of MM to use TD to produce and distribute pro-Tesla and pro-Musk propaganda weekly is truly impressive!
🙃
In second place, it’s an anonymous comment deep in a thread full of riffs on the joke notion that Musk might sell Tesla to AT&T at an inflated price:
He’ll get $0.69 and HE’LL LIKE IT
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous comment about Musk’s payouts to his pals on Twitter:
I love the new Twitter! It’s hilarious how instead of being quiet and complaining about a leftist bias while their own documentation shows a right wing bias, they now blatantly behave with a right wing / ancap bias and even more loudly complain about a leftist bias. This is truly entertaining. Though it is somewhat sad that people believe this clown show.
Finally, it’s another anonymous comment, this time on our post about the crime rate going down after half of a police department quit:
You act like the cops are worthless, but without cops, who would pull you over to plant drugs in your car and shoot you if you fight back?
As usual, TechDirt wants to hide behind the 1st Amendment to advocate for the censorship it loves so much. The issue is never what publishers and platforms are required to do. The 1st Amendment gives everyone the right to censor as they wish and to write as they wish. The issue is the moral obligation publishers and platforms have as members of society that holds certain values as foundational.
News publishers should take pains to report stories truthfully and fairly, regardless of what they wish might be true. They have the right to spin and lie, but they have the moral obligation not to.
Platforms should take pains to allow all viewpoints to be aired, regardless of whether they disagree with them or not. They have the right to censor and silence as they wish, but they have the moral obligation not to.
Local governments should allow public schools and public libraries to hold and teach materials at appropriate grade levels, regardless of whether they believe the things being taught should exist. They have the right to withhold such material as the speech of the government, but they have a moral obligation to teach the world as it is, not as they would have it be.
Re:
Just because you want to push an unpopular opinion and attack people who disagree with you is not a justification for using moral obligation to try and get back on platforms where your behavior has earned you a ban.
Re:
Okay. And I’d say that most of the companies would argue that their “moral obligations” include (1) to their shareholders, such that they are not driving away revenue by platforming abusive assholes (2) to their advertisers, so that their platforms are safe places for their brands to advertise (3) to their users, such that those users feel comfortable on the platform and are not harassed and abused.
What “moral obligations” do you think they should prioritize over those?
All viewpoints, including how others on the platform should not exist? How they should be killed?
No one who is not a blathering fucking idiot actually believes that. Again, there are no platforms that moderate based on ideology. They all moderate based on keeping their shareholders, business partners, and users most happy.
That some of those things conflict with, say, your disgusting infatuation with the genitals of children, is an issue that only you and your therapist can work out.
Re:
What you call censorship is what I do when I tell someone to leave my property because, you know, it’s my property but also because of the part of the 1A that says I’m the sole arbiter of who I want to associate with. Seems you conveniently ignore that part of the 1A.
You on the other hand think it’s okay to take a metaphorical shit on someone’s private premises and the owners should just shut the fuck up and accept it.
Blah blah blah, I have a moral obligation to make sure amoral assholes don’t shit my property up to the detriment of my other guests. I don’t want nazis, misogynists, racists, religious nuts, fanatics and other assholes on my property, regardless of its size and number of guests.
Re:
Re:
As usual, Hyman, you don’t care to read what Techdirt has actually reported on. And you clearly seem confused as to whether you want Techdirt to advocate for the 1st Amendment or censorship.
Go the fuck home and brush up on making a coherent argument.
It is a shame that the Founding Fathers tolerated and participated in “journalism”, ie, of the yellow variety. It is a bigger shame that the American government allows propaganda to be aired in sovereign countries at the taxpayer’s expense.
However, propaganda, gossip, and the like are sadly the norm.
Just no. You clearly hate private property laws. Are you sure you’re not a crazy sovcitter?
Even posting here means you agree to follow the rules and social conduct of this site. If you clearly do not like this site, please exercise your 1A rights to not associate with us, regardless of how you feel about the matter.
They… usually do as you ask. Just because you don’t like how they do so is none of your concern.
Listen lunkhead, I challenge you to a little test: Find the word “moral” in the constitution. Or perhaps the word “morality”, can you find that one?
Now, take your Ronald Dworkin wanna-be crap and go pound sand.
Typo
I’m pretty sure the selling to AT&T joke was about Twitter and not Tesla.
Re:
I can’t see as how AT&T would want to purchase either one of them. Once Elmo as touched something, the taint never goes away….
