Bill Limiting Data Broker Sales To Law Enforcement Moves Forward
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This Week In Techdirt History: July 16th – 22nd

Techdirt

from the as-it-ever-was dept

Sat, Jul 22nd 2023 12:00pm -

Five Years Ago

This week in 2018, Ajit Pai was pretending to care about the identity fraud that plagued the net neutrality repeal, Netflix’s CEO was proclaiming the death of net neutrality to be no big deal, while the government in India was moving in the opposite direction and embracing full net neutrality (though the effort to restore it in the US got its first support form a House Republican). FIFA gave us the latest example of copyright as censorship, while an episode of our podcast looked at how private agreements had recreated SOPA. And EPIC Games pushed forward in its quest to sue a 14-year-old for cheating in Fortnite.

Ten Years Ago

This week in 2013, yet another constitutional scholar came forward to explain why NSA surveillance is unconstitutional, while we got a glimpse of the agency’s “collect it all” approach to data. We continued to offer explanations and examples of why metadata collection isn’t harmless and noted that, after all, tech companies weren’t allowed to share “just metadata” about NSA surveillance. The author of the Patriot Act threatened not to renew it if intelligence agencies didn’t change their ways, the FISA court rubber stamped the continued collection of all phone records, and the EFF (joined by many other groups) filed a massive lawsuit over surveillance.

Fifteen Years Ago

This week in 2008, we got some insight into Viacom’s demand for Google log files as the company showed great interest in knowing what Google employees were uploading and viewing, while the two companies came to an agreement about “anonymizing” data and needed to be reminded that there’s no such thing. The EU was back to considering extending copyright and turning the system into welfare for musicians, Apple finally sued Psystar for selling Mac clones, and a ruling in Blizzard’s lawsuit against a World of Warcraft bot maker set a dangerous precedent. Meanwhile, we offered up a detailed explanation of how the BSA misleads people with its bogus piracy stats.

Filed Under: ,

2 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “This Week In Techdirt History: July 16th – 22nd”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
2 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

Of course SOPA wasn’t needed at all. The fact that Megaupload was taken down within less than a month of SOPA’s defeat was proof that existing laws were adequate to arrest and punish anyone muscling in on their gravy train.

SOPA was a performative exercise for Chris Dodd to show to the world who wore the pants in the industry relationships, but really what it proved was how deeply entrenched and corrupt moneyed interests were.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Bill Limiting Data Broker Sales To Law Enforcement Moves Forward
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...