How Would The GOP Feel If Democrats In Congress Demanded Details Regarding How Fox News Or The NY Post Made Editorial Decisions?
We’ve already talked a bit about how Rep. Jim Jordan’s “Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Government” is the exact thing it claims it seeks to stop: a part of the government that is being weaponized to attack free speech.
This week, Jordan sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, demanding he reveal a bunch of information regarding how Meta’s new Twitter-competitor is handling moderation:
The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech. In furtherance of this oversight, on February 15, 2023, the Committee issued a subpoena to you compelling the production of documents related to content moderation and Meta’s engagements with the Executive Branch. In light of Meta’s introduction of a new social media platform, “Threads,” we write to inform you that it is the Committee’s view that the subpoena of February 15 covers material to date relating to Threads.
Now, imagine if the Democrats were in control over the House, and they formed a committee that sent a similar subpoena to Fox News or to the NY Post “compelling” either of those orgs to detail how it made editorial choices, what stories it would cover, what opinion writers it would publish, or what stories would go on the front page with what headlines?
People would (rightly!) be up in arms over it, calling out a gross violation of the 1st Amendment, in which the government was demanding to interfere in 1st Amendment protected editorial choices.
That’s exactly what’s happening here. Content moderation decisions by companies are editorial choices, protected by the 1st Amendment, and Congress (or any government officials) has no business getting involved.
Hilariously, the letter points to the ruling in Louisiana that argued that the Biden administration unfairly sought to influence moderation decisions as a reason why Meta must reveal its editorial policies to the government.
Given that Meta has censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of government agencies’ requests and demands in the past, the Committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that have occurred or will occur on the Threads platform. Indeed, Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk’s commitment to free speech. In contrast, there are reports that Threads will enforce “Instagram’s community guidelines,” which resulted in lawful speech being moderated following pressure by the government. Despite launching only 12 days ago, there are reports that Threads is already engaging in censorship, including censoring users but offering no grounds for appeal.
Now, remember, in that ruling, Judge Terry Doughty explicitly called out as pernicious “the power of the government to pressure social-media platforms to change their policies and to suppress free speech.” Now tell me how this letter is not abusing the power of government to pressure Meta to change its policies and suppress free speech?
For what it’s worth, almost everything Jordan writes in the paragraph above is bullshit. Threads’ decisions on moderation are not a 1st Amendment violation, because Meta is a private company and can moderate how it sees fit. Not having an appeal option may be stupid, but it’s none of the government’s business.
Also, I legitimately laughed outloud reading the line about Elon Musk’s “commitment to free speech.” Remember, he’s been suspending journalist accounts when they say stuff he doesn’t like. Most recently he took down Aaron Greenspan’s accounts, after Greenspan had become a thorn in his side. What “commitment to free speech”?
Anyway, the whole thing is exactly what Jordan pretends he wants to stop. So, again, anyone defending this absolute bullshit needs to answer how they would feel if a subcommittee headed by, say, Rep. Adam Schiff, were sending identical letters and subpoenas to Fox News, how would they react? It would be wrong for Schiff to do that, and it’s wrong now for Jordan to be doing this and anyone who actually believes in the 1st Amendment should be calling out this kind of bullshit.
I wonder if Meta has the balls
I wonder if Meta has the balls to show up to testify but they make a statement essentially saying this. And for Jordan to offer to shove the subpoena up his a**. Answer every question that the question itself is a violation of his 1A rights.
Re:
They could always go with a good ol’ Cleveland Browns reply.
Funny how Jim’s subpoena is limited to executive branch contact with Meta, One might almost think he’s trying to avoid exposure of demands from the legislative branch for content to be removed
Of course Jim Jordan’s committee is exactly what it claims to be against. Are you unfamiliar with the time-honored political tradition of DoubleSpeak? It’s just part of the greater hypocrisy. Another thing the GOP are particularly adept at is doing the exact thing that they accuse the Democrats of. We’d be best served to be rid of the whole crew, if you ask me. Our leadership shouldn’t be determined on the basis of FUNDRAISING.
Evetyone please remeber that for Republicans it’s “Rules for thee, but not for me.”
Mike,
We all know what the GWP would do.
Jan 6 happened, after all, and you’d have to be delusional, at bare minimum, to assume that dead Democrats won’t be one of the results.
Hardly a surprise that MM again reveals himself to be a Democratic Party operative…but worth pointing out, nonetheless.
Re:
I know being a hypocrite is a requirement to be a Republican these days, but not being a hypocrite doesn’t necessarily make someone a “democratic operative”. Do I need to use smaller words for you?
Re: Re:
Its not the words. The Republican Anon Coward (RAC) is, knowingly or not, engaging in the best of conservative thinking on hypocrisy. See, when the Other, ill call them a DAC, points out that a republican’s position conflicts with their prior position, the DAC thinks they are pointing out hypocrisy. But to the RAC, by holding the politician to their previously held stance, the DAC is actually the hypocrite.
In this case, Mike has a general position that some level of Jawboning is necessary for the government to do its job. So if we ignore Mike’s stance that congressional hearings are more impactful on the 1A, we can summarize that principle as ‘jawboning is okay’ (often having already translated ‘jawboning’ as ‘threats’ and ‘okay’ as ‘the role of the government’ for extra strawman seasoning) and just treat that as the rule regardless that Mike’s position depends highly on context of what and how something is said.
From this position, we can now note that Mike is criticizing Jordan jawboning, and see that the RAC is claiming that Jim Jordan fits within Mike’s standard, and therefore Mike is the hypocrite, because what Jim Jordan does is okay under the strawman of Mike’s standard.
Re: Re: Re:
I’m not hitting myself in the head with a hammer enough times for this to make sense. On some level, they know it’s bullshit, but their identity is tied to the GOP, so they fall back on whatever shields their egos from the truth, regardless of whether it collapses under the slightest scrutiny.
Folks give these “people” way too much credit and benefit of the doubt. The reality is that they’re angry and stupid, and will do and say whatever they think gives them the best chance of using the government to hurt people they don’t like.
Re:
Literally anyone who believes in science- & evidence-based approaches, is against hypocrisy, and accepts reality is a “democratic operative” at this point.
Republicans completed their trip to fantasyland during the Bush years, and show no signs of returning.
Re:
What if I told you it’s possible to recognize the GOP’s naked fascism for what it is while also disliking the Democratic Party?
Only Publishers Should Editorialize
Fox News and the NY Post are publishers, not platforms. You see no subpoenas for CN or ABC. We don’t care to control what they publish. We will just continue making fun of them.
Social media platforms, by contrast, offer blanket agreements to users to entice folks to use their platform. Then they violate their own agreements when they personally disagree with the nature of the content, as evidenced when the companies blubber through an explanation of their decision process. See also: Joe Roegan- Tim Poole vs Vijaya Gadde.
Re:
But both are private companies, correct? If the individuals think they are being unfairly treated by the policy, they are welcome to sue to the social media companies, or (shocking I know) CHOOSE not to use the service if they don’t agree with how it’s run. Private property will never be “the public square”. What parts of the government should be able to influence a private company’s moderation decisions? Do you agree with the recent court ruling?
Re: Re:
I would tend to agree, although most platforms will invoke Section 230(c)(2)(A)’s “otherwise objectionable” language to short circuit examination of the service agreement and avoid their day in court. So we now see legislators accomplishing this. And it’s also why no such process occurs for news media.
Your suggestion actually was attempted in January 2021, but it got deplatformed by big tech.
If they offer a service contract that says otherwise, then it is.
The ones that enforce contract disputes.
Re: Re: Re:
Musk can call Twitter “the modern public square” all he wants. Neither that, the way it operates, nor the terms of service make Twitter an actual public square that is bound by the limits of the First Amendment.
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the right to compel any interactive web service into hosting any third-party speech that it would otherwise refuse to host?
Re: Re: Re:2
You know damn well that Brave Sir Koby would have every site on the internet forced to host Nazi content.
Re:
The 1A doesn’t care if a private company is a news publisher or a social media platform but it seems you think it’s okay for politicians to involve themselves when it comes to social media. Is that because you want to control them, as inferred by your “we don’t care to control what they publish” when it comes to news publishers.
You can of course point to what part of the 1A that says news publishers and social media sites should be treated differently. I’ll wait.
When you have to lie to make an argument you don’t have an argument to start with.
Re:
You can use our site so long as you abide by the rules we set, i.e. the terms of service, is not an agreement to allow user to say anything they want.
Re: I’ll wait.
Point to the violation bro. We all know you’ve never read a EULA and never will.
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the right to compel any interactive web service into hosting any third-party speech that it would otherwise refuse to host?
They are just following Gyms lead, you can ignore Congressional Subpoenas all you want… just like Gym did.
The terms of service really just need to put it out there in plain language for everyone:
If COMPANY is of a different political outlook than you, it can moderate your post. If COMPANY is of the same political outlook as you, it can moderate your post. If COMPANY thinks you are spouting hate speech, it can moderate your post. If COMPANY thinks your post contains too many uses of the word “at,” it can moderate your post. If COMPANY has a randomizer that effectively picked your post out of a hat, it can moderate your post.
I’m not sure it could be made more clear, but I’m sure that there will be people who still don’t get it.
COMPANY reserves the right to exercise COMPANY’S First Amendment Right to moderate CONTENT as we see for for the community COMPANY wishes to develop.
I help run a Mastodon instance and we block TONS of Federated Instances (including Truth Social). It is my damned server, I pay money for hosting, electricity, bandwidth, storage, it is my money and labor and it is My code, and it is My Fucking Configuration (code is protected First Amendment Speech. My decisions on My platform are an extension of My will, not yours or Jimmy’s.
AC Tell me to my face I have to adjust my code to give you and MAGA trash access on my platform.
No…I…Will…NOT.
And you can’t make me. It’s that simple.
Re:
Sorry to you/this AC…I liked this post. I was yelling at the above AC.
Re:
people who have problems with Section 230 and moderation have problems with not only the First Amendment, but also private property laws as well
FoxNews and NYT isn't suppressing OTHERS Speech.
Nor are they credibly accused of doing so at the government’s request, thereby violating the 1A. Meta most definitely is.
So you have before trotted out variations of this “censorship is free speech” line and it’s just the dumbest thing, but I think you got too smart here….cuz you realize that if it was actually editorializing then it would count as publishing that content and would not have Section 230 protections, right? You have previously argued that even extreme and selected censorship still can’t count as having editorial control for just that reason, you can’t have it both ways.
I predict you won’t even allow this to be published, as you have blocked many of prior comments, but only on your posts.