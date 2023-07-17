If The Crime Rate Goes Down After Half A Cop Shop Quits, What Are We Even Paying For?
from the not-exactly-the-ROI-promised-by-bootlickers dept
Law enforcement agencies often command an outsized portion of city and county budgets. The argument for this expenditure is basically just Blue Line bullshit: without the police at full staff, surely every locality will descend into criminal anarchy.
That’s the argument but the facts don’t bear it out. There’s very little evidence that increased law enforcement spending results in lower crime rates. And when local law enforcement has abused the privilege to the point that an officer has been jailed for murder and the DOJ is moving towards securing a consent decree, it helps to ask what exactly we’re paying for.
Some of the most well-funded police departments in the nation are also the ones that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars a year to settle civil rights lawsuits if not actually spending even more tax dollars attempting to be less terrible in order to comply with consent decrees following DOJ investigations.
The Minneapolis PD managed to secure the attention of an entire nation after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on a black man’s neck for nearly 10 minutes, handing out a highly symbolic death sentence to someone only suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
This led to nationwide protests, with the most vehement occurring in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city burned. So did a police station. The DOJ opened an investigation into the Minneapolis PD. The DOJ’s findings showed a pattern and practice of civil rights abuse, turning Chauvin’s murder of a Minneapolis resident from an anomaly to an inevitability.
In response to nationwide protests against police violence, cops walked off the job. Some refused to perform their duties, despite being paid. Others were a bit more intellectually honest. They retired. In many cases, the retirement kickstarted a pension ensuring they’d never need to work again. But for other cops, the private sector suddenly seemed like a better deal, even though the private sector tends to demand far more accountability than the public sector.
Cop officials claimed the mass exodus of inadequate cops would embolden criminals. Not that anyone believed them. Law enforcement officials say the same thing about reform efforts, public records laws, DOJ consent decrees, and negative press. Basically, anything that doesn’t absolutely worship the ground cops walk on is treated like an invitation to anarchy.
But that’s all bullshit. Cops can’t be trusted to do their jobs competently. Cop officials can’t be trusted to get their facts straight. And, as this article by Radley Balko for the New York Times shows, a mass exodus of officers can’t even guarantee a spike in lawlessness.
The typical Golden Valley police officer makes a six-figure salary with good benefits. The city has almost no violent crime. It’s a good gig. Yet in just two years, more than half the department quit.
“I haven’t been on the job long enough to make any significant changes,” Chief Green said. “Yet we’re losing officers left and right. It’s hard not to think that they just don’t want to work under a Black supervisor.”
The interesting thing is that according to Chief Green, despite the reduction in staff, crime — already low — has gone down in Golden Valley. The town plans to staff the department back up, just not right away. “I’ve heard that the police union is cautioning officers from coming to work here,” Mr. Harris said. “But that’s OK. We want to take the time to hire officers who share our vision and are excited to work toward our goals.”
As Balko (and Chief Virgil Green) freely admit, Golden Valley is not representative of the nation as a whole. Sure, the antipathy shown to the town’s first black police chief is probably indicative of the nation as a whole, but Golden Valley is one of the richest suburbs of Minneapolis, which means the PD is definitely well-funded and crime rates are much lower than they are in surrounding areas.
That being said, the evidence shows even Golden Valley is paying far too much for its police department. Half the police force quit to avoid dealing with reform efforts and/or working for a black police chief. Despite walking off the job rather than confront difficulties of their own making, crime rates continued to decline. This means Golden Valley residents have been paying for at least twice as many cops as they actually need — a number that was never questioned until the Thin Blue Line dropped half its cumulative weight.
If this well-off suburb can survive this without a spike in crime, other areas can afford to shed officers without feeling each departing officer will generate a corresponding increase in criminal activity.
Officers routinely flood areas considered to be “high crime” just because the median income is lower and minorities are the majority. This seldom results in lower crime rates. But it does give cops a bunch of busywork that often involves racial profiling and rights violations.
Whenever cops are criticized, they claim that without their “valuable” “service,” the areas they police would devolve into lawlessness. But cops have been exiting in force following the latest round of nationwide protests and, for the most part, crime rates across the nation continue to decline. All of this shows cops can’t be trusted to estimate their own worth.
More cities should institute solid reform efforts and place the burden of proof on cops and their spokespeople. Chances are, the facts won’t back the outlandish claims made in defense of throwing good money after bad.
Filed Under: crime, golden valley, law enforcement, minneapolis pd, police
Comments on “If The Crime Rate Goes Down After Half A Cop Shop Quits, What Are We Even Paying For?”
This feels like a cherry picking fallacy. Opponents of police reform will do the same by finding one example of a city where crime went up after police leave. Should police make six figures? Sure, if they’re really good cops.
The primary problem remains the blue wall and the saying “there are no good cops, just bad cops and ex cops.” A job which offers power over others will just attract the worst, also see politician.
[Homer] Oh, people can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forfty percent of all people know that.
[Kent] I see. Well, what do you say to the accusation that your group has been causing more crimes than it’s been preventing?
[Homer] Oh, Kent, I’d be lying if I said my men weren’t committing crimes.
Stepping away from the overpriced cops narrative for a moment, we’ve got a few pretty juicy implications and extrapolations to be made here. Namely, black chiefs seem to result in a lower crime rate, and white cops are mostly there to be just gun-wielding bloat. Which goes to show – if the police actually want fewer incidents of racial profiling and racially motivated crime, racial minorities should be leading their forces and let the football jocks weed themselves out by fucking off.
Of course, we’re going to have davec, Matthew Bennett and LostinLoDOS collectively clutching their pearl necklaces and whine about the property damage that happened during the BLM riots and cite convenient black-on-black crime statistics to justify heavy-handed approaches. But the results speak for themselves. White fuckboys are losing this narrative war, and it cannot come soon enough.
Re:
To “extrapolate” the apparent results from one tiny non-representative jurisdiction to all other jurisdictions is pointless and really just stupid. This particular set of results, absent other corroborating evidence, is the very definition of “small sample size”.
But I can appreciate the impulse to want to do so. One feels very important and powerful in demonizing partisan opponents as very awful and evil while simultaneously basking in one’s selfless fearless pure-as-Jesus personal virtue.
Re: Re:
It’s not just that one jurisdiction, though, it’s everywhere. I looked up the crime rates for Seattle where I live, and the violent crime rate plot up through 2022 shows pretty much no effects from the massive exodus of police over the last 2 years. There was an unusual drop from 2018-2020, but the rates from 2021 onward fit nicely with the projection from 2010-2018. Property crimes have been essentially flat since 2010, wandering around 5500/100K +/- 500. That’s consistent with every other large city I’ve looked at data for.
Mass-quitting for all the right reasons I'm sure...
“I haven’t been on the job long enough to make any significant changes,” Chief Green said. “Yet we’re losing officers left and right. It’s hard not to think that they just don’t want to work under a Black supervisor.”
The interesting thing is that according to Chief Green, despite the reduction in staff, crime — already low — has gone down in Golden Valley. The town plans to staff the department back up, just not right away. “I’ve heard that the police union is cautioning officers from coming to work here,” Mr. Harris said. “But that’s OK. We want to take the time to hire officers who share our vision and are excited to work toward our goals.”
If having to answer to a black supervisor is enough to get a good chunk of the department to quit and their union to suggest that others don’t fill in the gaps it doesn’t seem surprising at all that so many could leave and crime rates went down as the ex-cops were quite possibly responsible for a higher-than-zero percentage of them, either actively or due to indifference/incompetence.
On a more general note any cop that quits or retires upon being faced with the idea of personal accountability and the idea that they might have to follow the law is a cop the public should never have been paying in the first place.
Even though...
“even though the private sector tends to demand far more accountability than the public sector” is a pretty broad brush, isn’t it? I expect better from Techdirt authors.
Minneapolis Effect
https://reason.com/volokh/2023/07/17/new-statistical-evidence-supports-the-minneapolis-effect-as-an-explanation-for-increases-in-homicides/
If you don’t let police stop and frisk people whom they know are likely to be armed gang members, those people will commit many more murders.
Re: re: whom they know are likely to be armed gang members,
I am 100% sure that you are definitely likely to be a twat.
Good words hard some time.
Towns and cities want cops
In a lot of municipal cops are a big, sometimes the biggest, source of income, what with their invisible quotas dicey radar. They might not be all that good for the citizenry, but they can be aces for local government.
https://lucknowtravelagency.com/best-car-rental-services-in-lucknow/
We have a couple fairly interesting implications and extrapolations to make here, if we take a brief break from the pricey cops narrative. In particular, black chiefs appear to result in a decrease in crime, while white cops primarily serve as gun-toting bloat. This proves that racial minorities should command the police force and let football jocks to fuck off if they want to see fewer instances of racial profiling and racially motivated violence.
Lucknow Travel Agency providing the Best Car Rental Services in Lucknow because we offer our cars at an affordable price in Lucknow, India.