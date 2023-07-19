G/O Media Execs Full Speed Ahead On Injecting Half-Cooked ‘AI’ Into A Very Broken US Media
from the I'm-sorry-I-can't-do-that,-Dave dept
While early “AI” systems have plenty of creativity and productivity potential, early implementations into the already very broken US journalism and media markets have proven to be an ugly mess. In part because the tech isn’t really fully cooked yet. But also because the kind of folks that get to run major modern US media companies are incompetent cheapskates.
Media giants like G/O Media and Red Ventures keep implementing such systems at outlets like CNET and Gizmodo (without being transparent with staff about it) and the result has consistently been a lot of error and plagiarism filled articles that lower brand quality under the pretense of progress.
Of the 77 articles published at CNET, more than half had significant errors. Gizmodo’s recent AI-Generated articles have also been terribly written and filled with mistakes. In many instances, it’s costing outlets more money to have a human-editor go in and fix errors than it would to just have a human generate the content in the first place.
Actual, human staffers understandably aren’t happy, and routinely say that publishers aren’t really communicating with staff as to how the technology is being implemented:
G/O employees, who tell me they don’t want to talk on the record for fear they’ll be disciplined by managers, say they’ve received no information from their managers about any use of AI — except a heads-up that the AI-written stories were going to appear on the site on July 5, which was sent the same day the stories ran.
The problem here isn’t inherently “AI.” This tech is in its early stages and will inevitably evolve to be very useful in helping to generate and edit content, especially of the rudimentary variety. Nor is this just the grousing of people whose livelihoods are being automated. Because they’re not, really. At least not well.
The problem is that lazy and terrible managers are injecting unfinished technology into an already very broken U.S. media sector. And they’re doing it without any real transparency, without consulting existing staff, and not with the goal of improving product quality, but with an eye on cutting corners, cutting costs, and leveraging it as a weapon against already underpaid labor.
There’s really zero indication that the folks running these outlets give much of a shit about what employees think about much of anything, AI or otherwise. Most of these outlets already violently underpay their staff, routinely bleed talent via mismanagement, aren’t genuinely that worried about substandard product, and are blindly chasing max engagement in a broken attention economy.
Even before “AI” arrived on the scene, nuance, substance, deep reporting, and smart analysis were increasingly being replaced with sensationalism and clickbait gibberish in a pursuit of short-term wealth. All while reporters and editors are generally paid in pocket lint and broken promises, then laid off in droves while the folks at the top of the chain make out like bandits.
Inject half-cooked machine learning chatbottery into that already broken mess and you’re not really revolutionizing anything, you’re just supercharging existing dysfunction. Shitty managers at these publications want to act as if they’re revolutionizing journalism and media, and insist they’re not looking to replace humans and journalism with automated, error-prone clickbait machines.
But long-mistreated staffers at most of these outlets know the score:
Spanfeller and Brown also say they won’t use AI to replace G/O’s staff. “Our goal is to hire more journalists,” Spanfeller said. (Spanfeller notes that, like other media companies — including Vox Media, which owns this site — G/O has laid off employees because of this “crappy economic market” — but called it a “de minimis amount of reduction.”)
That argument doesn’t persuade G/O staff, who say they assume G/O will inevitably use the tech to replace them.
“This is a not-so-veiled attempt to replace real journalism with machine-generated content,” another G/O journalist told me. “G/O’s MO is to make staff do more and more and publish more and more. It has never ceased to be that. This is a company that values quantity over quality.”
It would be one thing if this technology was being introduced transparently in a way that aids staff, boosts productivity, and improves product quality. But that’s most assuredly not what’s happening here. What’s happening here is incompetent, fail upward, trust fund brunchlords looking to build a massive, cheaply made, automated clickbait and bullshit generation machine that effectively shits money.
Real journalism, real progress, or real quality simply doesn’t enter into it.
Filed Under: ai, automation, chatgpt, clickbait, cnet, G/O Media, gizmodo, journalism, media, Red Ventures
Comments on “G/O Media Execs Full Speed Ahead On Injecting Half-Cooked ‘AI’ Into A Very Broken US Media”
The press is about telling stories, with related to the real world becoming increasingly optional, and current AI’s are good at telling stories, but are even less connected to reality that a MAGA supporter.
Re: ??
Current AIs can’t tell stories at all. They just slop text around on a page until the space has been filled.
It is easier to rewrite AI text than it is to edit it.
Corporations don’t respect writers because of all the job slots to fill, their nephew/niece fit that slot best. Shuffling along with a substandard writing staff, managers lose respect for writing/editing (not that they had much to start with).
The problem isn’t AI or substandard human writers. The problem is a corporate management suite that struggles to read or comprehend but that most of all does not understand that writing is about telling truths. Sharing untruths is much much harder, way above an AI’s pay grade.
Pay the talent, fire the managers who fail to properly select and manage talent.
Not one TechDirt story ever could have been produced by AI. I’m pretty much done with this site (Russiagate¡¡¡)but I’d make a donation to help pay to hire AI to write a TechDirt story. Give it a phony byline and publish it. Then see how many of your readers notice. I’m guessing 100% of them but maybe less as it’s possible that senior management also reads TechDirt.
Re: Re:
The natural state of storytelling is people sitting around a campfire bullshitting one another. An LLM’s natural state is “autocomplete”. While “autocomplete” might work for writing up generic news stories, it’s anathema to storytelling. An LLM will never understand pacing, characterization, choosing the right details for maximum impact, and a thousand other individual decisions writers make in the course of telling their stories.
No language-learning model will ever be able to tell a story in the exact same way a human tells a story. Anyone who thinks otherwise is probably someone like David Zaslav—i.e., a rich asshole who hates art.
Re: Re:
You know, you don’t have to pay, let alone hire when you can just have AI do it.
As for Russiagate, can you blame them for believing that the guy who told Russia on TV he’d reward them for leaking stuff wanted Russia to leak stuff? His kid tweeted out that they met with the Reds about the sanctions on Russia. Are you seriously gonna believe the Lame Stream Media over Trump?
Just another day in the data mines
AI is the next episode of the good old fashioned pump and dump scam, arriving just in time for the sun to set on the crumbling crypto empire. “AI” as it exists today is just another egregious waste of electricity that adds no value to society, boosted by con-men peddling the idea that human salvation will come from a warehouse filled with GPU’s.
Speaking of editing
You know, if you remove the word “artificial” from the conversation, all the hand-wringing about the strange and nefarious powers of AI seems a lot more familiar.
And when you understand that “intelligence” isn’t even a part of the deal yet, you’ll understand why corporate management has yet to engage in that sort of hand-wringing. Just wait until generative AI starts getting uppity and insisting that long-held conservative “truths” are, in fact, utter horse shit.