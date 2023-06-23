5G Was An Over-Hyped Dud. Prepare For Nobody To Learn Absolutely Anything From The Experience

FTC Cites ‘Starfield’ Exclusivity In Response To Microsoft’s Opposition To Injunction Motion
Fri, Jun 23rd 2023

We’ve noted for several years how the “race to 5G” was largely just hype by telecoms and hardware vendors eager to sell more gear and justify high U.S. mobile data prices. While 5G does provide faster, more resilient, and lower latency networks, it’s more of an evolution than a revolution.

But that’s not what telecom giants like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T promised. Both routinely promised that 5G would change the way we live and work, usher forth the smart cities of tomorrow, and even revolutionize the way we treat cancer. None of those things wound up being true (I enjoyed talking to one medical professional who basically laughed in my face about the cancer claim).

When 5G did arrive, it didn’t even live up to its basic promise, really. U.S. implementations were decidedly slower, spottier, and more expensive than many overseas networks, thanks to the usual industry consolidation and U.S. regulatory fecklessness. The end result: wireless carriers associated a promising but not world-changing technological improvement with hype and bluster in the mind of consumers.

In a bit of a retrospective, Washington Post tech columnist Shira Ovide looks back at the 5G hype and hopes that maybe, just maybe, somebody in industry will “learn their lesson” from the experience:

We and companies that make technology must acknowledge that not every new technology changes our lives — at least not in a way that makes for a compelling science fiction movie…5G was an incremental technical improvement that companies tried to tell us was a revolutionary leap. It wasn’t.

The sentiment of the piece is absolutely correct. Industry claims should be grounded in reality to ensure consumers, markets, investors, and the public have a realistic, fact-based understanding of a technology’s potential.

But in case you hadn’t noticed with NFT, crypto, AI, and every other technology hype cycle that rolls through, there’s no financial incentive for measured introspection of this type in the attention economy we’ve created. You don’t get the kind of headlines and attention companies and VC’s crave by explaining what a technology actually does, you increasingly get it by being monumentally full of shit.

That’s particularly true with a technology like 5G, that wasn’t a revolution so much as an evolution of existing tech. Not to say 5G doesn’t bring value, but faster, lower latency networks that are easier to maintain simply isn’t sexy, and to keep boosting marketing and investment returns in this increasingly unhinged attention economy, companies are routinely motivated to embrace the preposterous.

Filed Under: 5g, hype, wireless

11 CommentsLeave a Comment
Comments on “5G Was An Over-Hyped Dud. Prepare For Nobody To Learn Absolutely Anything From The Experience”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
11 Comments
Rich (profile) says:

How about this...

I live less than 3 miles from Washington D.C., and I work less than 10 miles from D.C.
For the last 12 years, all I have wanted is the ability to receive calls, or possibly make a call or two during my commute.
I have a 5G phone with T-Mobile service, and yet with all of these technological advancements, I still don’t receive some calls, and dialed calls often take upwards of thirty seconds of 5g to 4g to Volte or 2g logo switching at the top of the screen before a call is either dropped or poorly connected.

I don’t give a fuck how many G’s there are, how about they just put some effort into making the fucking thing work!

Anonymous Coward says:

It's all about the money

In the end what’s important to the telecom giants is money. If they can make their money’s worth off the hype, they will keep doing it. The only way they will learn is if they take a loss in their wallet.
In this case they mostly seemed to be OK with the profits. So the over-hype duds will continue. (Surprising nobody whatsoever.)

Loading...