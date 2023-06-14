Reddit Communities Decide To Extend Boycott After CEO Says It’s Almost Over
from the downvote dept
Oops.
As you likely know, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, desperate to show Wall St. that his company can make money, decided to lock away the information on Reddit behind a paywall by turning Reddit’s free API to paid, creating quite a mess. In response, thousands of subreddits went dark on Monday, with a plan for most (though not all) to come back today.
But, on Tuesday, Huffman’s internal email to Reddit staff leaked to the Verge, in which Huffman continued with the same dismissive attitude towards Reddit’s users that he showed in last week’s AMA.
There’s a lot of noise with this one. Among the noisiest we’ve seen. Please know that our teams are on it, and like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well. The most important things we can do right now are stay focused, adapt to challenges, and keep moving forward. We absolutely must ship what we said we would.
Elsewhere he notes, again somewhat dismissively, that the subreddits will come back on Wednesday. He also claims only around 1,000 subreddits went dark, but multiple reports show the number was actually closer to 8,000, and that includes many of the most trafficked subreddits like r/funny, r/gaming, r/music, r/science, and r/todayilearned.
One page visualizing the blackouts noted that, of the 500 top subreddits on the site, over 70% either went private or restricted (black is private, brown is restricted).
Perhaps because of Huffman’s dismissive attitude, a bunch of subreddits are saying that they’re no longer planning to reopen today, but will follow r/Music’s lead and stay dark indefinitely:
“Reddit has budged microscopically,” u/SpicyThunder335, a moderator for r/ModCoord, wrote in the post. They say that despite an announcement that access to a popular data-archiving tool for moderators would be restored, “our core concerns still aren’t satisfied, and these concessions came prior to the blackout start date; Reddit has been silent since it began.” SpicyThunder335 also bolded a line from a Monday memo from CEO Steve Huffman obtained by The Verge — “like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass as well” — and said that “more is needed for Reddit to act.”
Ahead of the Tuesday post, more than 300 subreddits had committed to staying dark indefinitely, SpicyThunder335 said. The list included some hugely popular subreddits, like r/aww (more than 34 million subscribers), r/music (more than 32 million subscribers), and r/videos (more than 26 million subscribers). Even r/nba committed to an indefinite timeframe at arguably the most important time of the NBA season. But SpicyThunder335 invited moderators to share pledges to keep the protests going, and the commitments are rolling in.
Now, plenty of subreddits have decided to come back, and I don’t think anyone is begrudging those who did so. But it’s incredible how every time Huffman opens his mouth, he seems to make the situation worse, rather than better.
That’s not leadership. It’s desperation.
Filed Under: api, boycott, steve huffman, subreddits
Companies: reddit
Comments on “Reddit Communities Decide To Extend Boycott After CEO Says It’s Almost Over”
“We absolutely must ship what we said we would.”
I read that as shit rather than ship.
Re:
Ahh, you think he has a medical problem?
Maybe he should be …. off taking care of that instead of talking to people.
It does seem like the boycott is losing the support of the non-moderator user base at this point, some of the subs that have reopened and either polled or asked to continue to remain dark have found significantly less support than they did last week. The most stark case I’ve seen was the Dark Souls family of subreddits, where they initially planned to continue to remain private, but then made a sudden 180, in their post noting “What we didn’t expect was the vast flip from support for the protest to near-unanimous backlash.”
Re:
The likely plan by Reddit admins at this point is to wait for the blackouts to largely burn themselves out and let public opinion turn against the blackouts, then without public support for the blackouts eventually replace the mod teams of any large subreddit that continues to hold out (and if anything, the admins probably would see getting rid of those mods and “getting rid of liabilities”)
only around 1,000 subreddits went dark, but multiple reports show the number was actually closer to 8,000′
so are you saying the head of a company lied to try to keep investors and bankers, trying to preserve the company rather than lose face? i dont believe it! as if anyone would even think of doing something like that!
(full taking the piss mode!)
Re:
“so are you saying the head of a company lied to try to keep investors and bankers, trying to preserve the company rather than lose face?”
If he did, that’s possibly enough of a material misstatement that the SEC could get involved and shareholder lawsuits are even more likely.
Nobody Mentions Why the Mods Are Upset
Almost all of the reporting, including here, has missed the reason why moderators are upset.
Reddit does not provide a viable way for the mods to actually moderate. The official apps are garbage which gave rise to many 3rd-party apps. These 3rd-party apps give the moderators the tools needed to provide free work for reddit. Charging everyone for API access makes the apps too costly to run.
Now, moderators will have to use the official apps slowing down their work. This will result in more spam and hate-speech, especially in the large forums.