Daily Deal: iOS UX & UI Design Course

iOS UX & UI Design Course

Wed, Jun 14th 2023

User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design are two very different fields that work toward the same goal: create a functional product that’s a breeze for users to use and interact with. The iOS UX & UI Design Course breaks down the differences between both and helps you apply this knowledge to your app-building pursuits. You’ll get hands-on training designing the home screen of an app, learn about microinteractions, and bring your project to life with InVision, a prototyping, collaboration and workflow tool designers use across the industry. It’s on sale for $20.

