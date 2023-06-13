Twitter Decides To Stop Paying Google, Despite Relying On It For Multiple Tools
Last week, when Elon Musk hosted conspiracy theory nonsense peddler RFK Jr. on a Twitter Spaces, he admitted that, despite firing somewhere around 85% of Twitter staff at the point he took the company over and just no longer paying rent or many other bills, he’s still struggling to get the company to break even. This is kind of incredible, given that pre-Musk, Twitter was profitable in 16 of the previous 20 quarters. Obviously, the fact that advertisers have abandoned the platform (mostly because of Elon Musk himself) hasn’t helped.
But, really, the most incredible thing is that he can’t make the site profitable even when he’s not paying the bills.
The latest bill that he’s stopped paying is, according to Platformer, the Google Cloud bill, which hosts a wide variety of important internal Twitter tools, including some of their trust & safety tools. The report notes that, as with basically all of Twitter’s contracts, Elon has been trying to renegotiate them downward, but it had at least kept paying the Google bill, in part because Google was one of the companies that had stuck around and continued advertising on Twitter:
Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its contract with Google since at least March, the Information reported that month. It had also delayed payments to Amazon Web Services, leading the company to threaten withholding advertising payments.
At the time, Twitter decided to pay its Google Cloud bills in light of the fact that Google was (as of February) the company’s second-largest advertiser. It also pays to license the full stream of tweets to show in search results.
It’s unclear what changed. But as Twitter continued to push Google to lower its cloud costs, at some point it stopped paying its cloud invoices — and is now planning to move off the platform altogether.
Not paying Amazon is also notable, though Twitter only started using AWS a couple years ago. But still, these decisions to stop paying bills also means that some of the company’s biggest remaining advertisers may start pulling their ads as well.
Also notable, though is how Twitter strongly relies on Google Cloud for many internal tools. Platformer discusses how a key tool for removing both CSAM and bots (two things that Elon has said were top priorities, though his actions indicate otherwise) are hosted on Google Cloud and there seems to be little to no effort for Twitter to replace them:
Twitter’s core spam detection tools, and the systems that it uses to find violent extremism and media containing gratuitous gore, all run on Google Cloud. So are all of the systems that log data used by the trust and safety team to investigate bad actors. Shutting down GCP could leave the trust and safety team without a mechanism to investigate bad behavior.
Twitter now has three weeks to migrate over that tooling. Anything that is not migrated in time risks being shut down.
And, of course, all this comes out just days after it was revealed that Twitter’s use of PhotoDNA to detect and block known child sexual abuse material was borked, allowing that material to get uploaded to the site.
It really feels like Elon Musk has now turned Twitter into a giant game of Jenga, seeing just how many blocks he can remove without the whole thing tumbling over. So far, the whole thing has remained standing, but that doesn’t mean it will continue to do so.
'Okay I fired all the janitors- what do you mean everything is filthy now?!'
Twitter’s core spam detection tools, and the systems that it uses to find violent extremism and media containing gratuitous gore, all run on Google Cloud. So are all of the systems that log data used by the trust and safety team to investigate bad actors. Shutting down GCP could leave the trust and safety team without a mechanism to investigate bad behavior.
Well I’m sure cutting off access to the tools they had to find, remove, and track those posting the worst of the worst content will make for a very family and advertiser-friendly experience come four weeks, because if anyone thinks that they’ll be able to do all of that in-house with the tattered remains of their staff or find a company willing to shoulder the job for nothing I’ve got a bridge or two they might be interested in purchasing.
Probably the most messed up part is that I honestly would not put it past him at this point to have stopped paying for those systems not because he doesn’t want to pay them but because they kept flagging his biggest fans still on the site. Whatever the case though ‘I stopped paying for the systems used to find the most heinous content’ is most certainly not a good look even if it is just because he’s such a cheap buffoon.
I don’t think he cares enough about his biggest fans to keep an eye on how often they are being flagged.
I think this boils down to one of three options:
1. He has never seen these problem posts, nor been the target of them. So he doesn’t believe they are a problem that really exists. So he is OK with killing these services.
2 He believes that ordering his remaining engineers to “find a replacement using existing internal servers” and the impending death of the Google Cloud contract will be motivation for them to pull a Scotty Miracle. That he thinks this is leadership to put them under the gun.
Ok I kinda lied. It’s likely all three above.
Gah. Dang phone typing. That should have been been 1, 2, 3.
It sounds like that in the not too distant future, Twitter will make 4chan look family friendly.
The only things that increased on twitter under Musk are CSAM and harrassment, so if you see anyone saying “I like twitter now!” that can only mean they enjoy one of both of those.
Like the “groomers” garbage is classic conservative projection
Of course it is. After all, how often do you see Republicans support laws that would prevent child brides from being a thing?
“I fired almost all the people who know how to do things, and now I’m cancelling our contracts to outsource things… Hey! why are things not getting done?! ” -Musk probably
Nah. Musk knows exactly what’s wrong and how to fix it, in the sense of that old joke/saying: “A good driver sometimes misses their exit. A bad driver never misses their exit.”
You know you done goofed when fucking Zuck actually seems better than you.
And Zuck basically pissed away a ton of money for his own fucking ego.
Rich people don't pay bills
Elon is just a typical “billionaires club” member, who refuses to pay their bills and screws over everyone else, just like Trump, et al.
Unfortunately for him while that may work on individuals who would spend more money dragging him to court than they might get out of him when it comes to businesses run by companies that actually are profitable they can just stop providing the service/property he’s no longer paying for unless they’re willing to start taking a loss(and a not-insignificant one) for whatever reasons.
‘What are you going to do, take legal action?’ only works when you’re the big guy who can outspend the shafted contractor and kill them with legal fees. There’s a reason even Trump paid bills to those who could afford to stand their ground or cut off essential utilities.
Except if Google cut them off now, Elon and his followers will just start complaining about how Google has gone “woke” and they are trying to suppress Twitter users.
Google can’t go more than a couple of hours without being decried for being woke, the impact that will have is minimal at this point. There’s no spinning this for Musk, even Fox can’t pretend him not paying his bills is somehow a good thing. the only place he’ll get any sort of positive spin is on twitter, where he’s just preaching to the choir at this point.
lol, demanding payment for services rendered is now woke – it is believable.
Well, not just like Trump.
Musk is an actual billionaire.
Twitter In related news – it looks like new CEO is beginning her content moderation journey at Level one!
https://twitter.com/lindayacc/status/1668300514277326848?s=46&t=Cljh9M84DtZoP8OnKXA91Q
You mean:
Linda’s finally lying through her fucking teeth about what Twitter actually does in order to land a cushy job at Koch Industries, one of News Corp’s subsidiaries, Hobby Lobby, Chik-Fil-A, or any of the big “conservative” (read: White Supremacist) megacorps.
Or perhaps she’s gonna gun for a position at the think tanks. After all, after she gets fired for lying about what Twitter does, she’ll be welcome anywhere within the “conservative” world with open arms.
Oh yah. She clearly knows she is on a glass cliff and Musk has already started to push her closer to the edge.
Notice how he stopped RTing her entirely?
She knows it and this weird threat of complete lies is both her placating her manchild of a boss using his own language, but also her resume to any potential new employer showing she will debase herself for anyone.
I really hope she knew that before she took the job.
Wasn’t it reported that she was a fucking Trumper? I could be wrong about that…
You know what happens to ordinary people when they fail to pay on time or at all.
Why do the wealthy think they get a free ride? That Romney maker/taker thing is backwards.
Because when you’re that rich, you are effectively insulated from even the law.
Politicians looking to limit your bullshit? Bribe him. Or, bribe the other guy. Worst case scenario, you can actually pay to “deal with him discreetly”.
Nasty unions? The Pinkertons come at a reasonable fee. Don’t worry about the short-term PR loss, people don’t even care enough to remember.
Lawsuits? Drag it on. You can outlast any plaintiff.
This is not me, this is legitimately what the fucking rich do. Turns out money CAN buy you immunity from the law, and if you can’t get it, you can just move to a place where the price for being rich is sucking up to the dictator.
Excepting the one rule, that Musk and Santos dropped the ball on:
Don’t fuck with the money of the rich.
Santos defrauded the donor class. Hes under indictment.
Musk is fucking with the Saudis, Google, and commercial real estate conglomerates. They can all afford to go the distance, and one of them doesn’t always rely on strictly legal solutions.
Considering who he’s sucking up to, he’ll be able to dodge the consequences for a while.
After all, the Saudis are finally shilling for China…
“you can just move to a place where the price for being rich is sucking up to the dictator.”
That is working out well for Andrew Tate, LOL
Just curious...
If I allow Elmo to implant a chip in my brain, does he promise to keep paying the Google Cloud bills? I ask because if that happens, Google Play will probably block his brain app and, at this point, I’m kinda locked into Android.
Yeah, that chip implant thing is a very bad idea.
What is the brain implant supposed to do? Granted, I’ve read very little about it, but in that very little, I’ve never seen anything about functions.
idk either. I did read that some lab animals died as a result of the implant.
I assume that one real application might be for those who suffer from a brain problem, idk specifically what that might be called. I also assume that helping others is not high on Elon’s list of wtf to do with such a thing.
If you aren’t paying your bills and rent, are you actually “breaking even?”
Because being homeless doesn’t really sound like a profitable position.
Everything Musk is doing screams like he is trying to sell it to some other sucker. So he is propping it up on a house of cards. Pretending he is profitably by drowning in unpaid liabilities.
Except he forgets, unlike him – everyone else will actually do due diligence and see that he has been faking profitability.
No, Twitter wasn't profitable.
They lost something like a billion dollars over the las 10 years.
This is an insane quote, you’ve used it many times, and it’s utterly bonkers you’re still using it. It’s true, but also meaningless.
How can you continue to say that with a straight face? It’s classic lying with statistics. Like when a car ad says “most spacious X in Y category”, but that category includes just 1 car. Anyone with even a modicum of intelligence should see the cherry picking. All you’re saying is that the loses are unevenly distributed. So what? It’s completely meaningless. It doesn’t matter at all if they were slightly up 16 quarters, if in 4 quarters they were massively down and lost money overall.
Of course the reason you say this (repeatedly) is that it is the only possible way to make Twitter’s past performance look good. But it wasn’t good. The company was slowly going out of business, propped up by investment. And that you keep on repeating that RIDICULOUS stat is sad, and just illustrates what a biased shill you are.
…said nobody with the capacity to handle even basic math, ever.
And Musk bought it for 41 billion and torched whatever value there might have been. Even if you are correct, it really doesn’t change Musk’s utter failure.
You would be saying that even if Twitter was raking in money hand over fist. Like Masnick, you’re pissed that Musk took away your favorite echo-chamber, and will use any excuse (even saying dumb shit like “profitable 16 of 20 quarters”) to make it look like things are going badly.
It was never about the money, it was about taking away a dystopian source of ideological censorship, and, as it turns out, a 1A violation by proxy machine. Mission Accomplished Twitter was already crashing, it may or may not be salvageable, but at least the bullshit has ended.
If things were different, things would be different. If Elon had helped turned Twitter into a financial success, I might not be lauding him as The One True Techbro Above All, but I would give him (begrudging) credit for helping turn Twitter around. But he hasn’t done that. IF and when he does, we can talk about whether he deserves at least primary credit for that. Until then, kissing his ass and calling us names doesn’t give you a valid counterargument. And by the by, the whole “he wanted to end censorship” thing isn’t fooling anyone who is paying attention to exactly what kind of speech managed to flourish once Elon took the reins.
It is not an insane quote.
That is how analysts take apart the various financial statements of companies like Twitter. There is a major difference between a loss due to an one off write off and a loss that is structural. Just like there is a major difference between those years that Twitter made a billion plus profit due to one off windfalls and structurally making a profit.
To analysts Twitter had finally gotten its finances in order. That is the analysts expected Twitter to make profits unless there would be an one off write off. And they have been doing that for 2020, 2021, and 2022, making a loss due to one off write offs (2020, 2021) or due to money running away since a loudmouth decided he was going to own Twitter while openly admitting he had no plan and clue what to do with Twitter (2022).
For example for 2022 the analysts expected a modest profit in the $100 million to $200 million range for Twitter. Then ad sales imploded. The biggest ad schmooze fest in spring yielded only 20% of the expected sales with the other 80% when they gave a reason stating it was Musk, him openly admitting he had no clue about Twitter or business in general, for not buying.
So no Twitter was not slowly going out of business. That ridiculous lie was made by Musk stans to have an excuse to point at as to why Musk couldn’t keep Twitter afloat instead of having to admit that it was the moronic action to add $1.5 billion a year in costs without adding additional income, having no plan to add that income, and no clue how to generate that income to a company that was making a $100 million to $200 million profit a year.
Even better with the amount of cash that Twitter had on hand before Musk decided he was going to own the place they still had 10 to 20 years of averaged historic losses before they’d run out of cash. That is a lot of time to right the ship even if you were correct in that Twitter was only making structural losses. And you are wrong about that.
The reason that Twitter is going for bankruptcy is Musk, not that Twitter couldn’t structurally make a profit. It is Musk who added $1.5 billion costs/year without income to balance that. It is Musk who scared away $2 billion to $3 billion revenue, it is Musk who has been reducing the value of the product Twitter sells (ad space sells at about 1/2 value of 2021 without taking into account promotions).
SQUIRREL!!!!!!!
Kick Twitter to the curve.
Re:
Is there a joke I’m missing, or do you just not know the expression you’re using?
Interesting graph of Twitter’s net income over time. Looks like Elon Musk’s takeover was equivalent to about 2/3rds of a coronavirus pandemic.
Which claims does he make that are ‘conspiracy theory nonsense’?
Be specific.
His professionally lying about vaccines.
This just makes me think it’s an intentional move to break the trust & safety tools. Or are we still pretending Elon didn’t buy Twitter to boost Nazis in the first place?
At the end of the day, a fascist .gov is better for Elon’s quality of life than would be a profitable Twitter.
He bought it to stop the censorship.
Protip: If you think it’s super important to stop someone else from speaking, they definitely aren’t the fascist in that dynamic.
Just admit you hate free speech and the Left is totalitarian af.
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Found the fash!
Reminder that "Platformer" isn't a credible new site.
It (well, Zoe and Casey, it’s two people) primarily seems to exist to promote unsubstantiated rumors as fact. I have yet to see a single story you have quoted from there verified by a second source. (Regurgitated, yes, verified, no) Maybe there was one and I missed it but then the relevant question becomes out of how many? You quote them a lot. There’s never a named source.
So it’s just 2 people….saying stuff. No obligation to be true.
If you have evidence that Platformer is making shit up, now would be a great time to show it. Otherwise: Shut up, muskrat.
In reality, it’s Bratty Matty who has never once in his existence provided a single fact to back up his biased ranting.
Brave sir Matty here only accepts Breitbart, NewsMax, and OAN.