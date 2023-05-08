Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Even The People Who Were Eager To Pay Elon Musk $8/Month Are Cancelling Their Blue Subscriptions

Microsoft Wisely Gets On The Right Side Of History And ‘Right To Repair’

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the right-side-of-history dept

Mon, May 8th 2023 05:30am -

Microsoft has apparently realized that it’s just good business sense to get itself on the right side of history, and the right side of the growing “right to repair movement.” The company has increasingly been urging lawmakers to support the Washington State Fair Repair Act, which would ensure that consumers and indie repair shops have the parts, tools, and documentation to repair their own gear.

Unfortunately, the bill bogged down in the Washington legislature thanks to opposition from both Republicans and Senator Lisa Wellman, a Democrat and former Apple executive. But right to repair activists say that Microsoft’s support of the legislation has started to change the equation:

“We are in the middle of more conversations with manufacturers being way more cooperative than before,” Nathan Proctor, who heads the U.S. Public Research Interest Group’s right-to-repair campaign, told Grist. “And I think Microsoft’s leadership and willingness to be first created that opportunity.”

A long list of companies like John Deere have spent decades trying to monopolize repair options in everything from consumer electronics to medical equipment and agricultural gear. The end result is always higher repair costs, fewer repair options, and more waste. Microsoft and Sony have historically been part of the problem, with efforts to make it harder to repair game consoles.

Many such companies have been waging war on state and federal efforts to make it easier for consumers to fix their own tech hardware. That’s ranged from Apple falsely claiming this will turn states into dangerous meccas for hackers, to the automotive industry falsely claiming that making it easier to access and repair modern cars will be a boon to stalkers and sexual predators.

But the more fiercely companies try to monopolize repair, implement obnoxious DRM, lock down repair manuals and tools, consolidate repair options and drive up costs, the more annoyed consumers, activists, and environmentalists get, and the greater the momentum for meaningful legislation becomes.

While US consumer rights are generally a hot mess right now, the right to repair movement is a refreshing exception. It’s popular, bipartisan, and is only going to accelerate after decades of consumer anger. Companies can either try to swim upstream against it and make things even worse for themselves, or they can follow Microsoft’s (belated) lead and make sure they’re on the right side of history.

Filed Under: , , , , ,
Companies: microsoft

11 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Microsoft Wisely Gets On The Right Side Of History And ‘Right To Repair’”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
11 Comments
Samuel Abram (profile) says:

Re:

I think Microsoft’s strategy in the case of Open-Source–and in the case of Right-to-repair–is “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” That is, Microsoft realizes that they’ve lost the battle so they’ll figure that they’ll try to work with the new reality rather than fight against it, since they tried that and it failed.

James Burkhardt (profile) says:

Re: Re:

Microsofts strategy for decades has been embrace, extend, extinguish. It doesn’t always work, but it always starts with embrace. Microsofts success has been when its been willing to embrace and try to take over from within. Sometimes they do it outright. Sometimes they just influence and end up at the front. Its no different here.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Microosft may had a checkered history with consumer-rights but after being the victim of anti-trust actions by the D.O.J and the launch of the original Xbox game-console they never persecuted developers of third-party applications as long as they never implied endorsement of Microsoft and did not distribute Microsoft I.P. Some involved even got hired by Microsoft and were allowed to discuss their work after vulnerabilities got fixed.

Certainly a more reasonable outcome than other companies.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Even The People Who Were Eager To Pay Elon Musk $8/Month Are Cancelling Their Blue Subscriptions
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...