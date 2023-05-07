Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the as-they-say dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Thad with a comment simply highlighting one of the details in the story about Elon Musk threatening to give away NPR’s Twitter account:

In an email sent at 2:19 a.m. EST after the story was originally published, Musk wrote a message without any text in the body but with this subject line: “You suck.” (That’s real, BTW; it’s the last line in the NPR article linked in the story. Just thought I’d clarify since it’s increasingly difficult to tell the difference between satire and Musk’s actual behavior.)

In second place, it’s an anonymous reply to a complaint about social media censorship, reiterating the point that everyone should really know by now:

Kicking assholes off a social media platform is not censorship, it’s kicking an asshole off a social media platform. Just because you are the asshole that got kicked off Twitter, doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other social media sites that will accept assholes. To wit: Truth Social — Why don’t you go there to spew your hate garbage.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with HegemonicDistortion and another comment about Musk’s NPR threat:

That should help with Twitter’s advertiser woes. “Do what we want or we’ll give your brand account to someone else” is just the thing companies like to see to build trust and inspire confidence.

Next, it’s Thad again with a reply to a comment trotting out the old “both sides of the political spectrum are exactly the same” complaint:

You can stop saying “both sides” and acting like it makes you deep, dude. The New York Times may be hiring, but they’re not doing it through the Techdirt comments.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Danny J and a quick response to Musk v. NPR:

Distrust is a kind of trust.

In second place, it’s Thad yet again, this time responding to Utah’s anti-porn law with a classic ol’ joke:

Why should you take two Mormons on your camping trip? Because if you only take one, he’ll drink all your beer and smoke all your cigarettes.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got a little two-part riff from that same post. First, it’s Bobson Dugnutt with a prediction:

It’s going to spread Next, the Iowa and Nebraska legislatures are going to prohibit their farmers from watching CornHub all day.

Then, an anonymous commenter stepped in to reply with a counterargument:

Naw, John Deere’s got that covered already.

That’s all for this week, folks!



