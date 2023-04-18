Texas Senate Approves Law Preventing University Instructors From Talking About Things These Senators Don’t Like
Texas has always been a bit weird about stuff. It sometimes views itself as a separate nation or, at least, openly expresses its desire to secede from this apparently abhorrent liberal village of hundreds of millions known as the United States.
Fuck it. Maybe we just let it float off into the political sea as a rogue nation more concerned with fighting “wokeness” than ensuring residents are able to heat their homes during extreme weather.
Texas only wants state-approved viewpoints expressed. That’s why it has targeted social media platforms with unconstitutional laws. That’s why the same state reps who claimed content moderation was evil are now claiming there needs to be more content moderation, lest the women of the state seek outside assistance to access (now illegal) abortions.
Most of the time, these absurd efforts get shut down by courts that aren’t nearly as interested in playing to this particular brand of “conservative” voters. Sometimes they get the support they don’t deserve, much less have case law to back up these assertions. All it takes is a maniac in a robe to declare some Texas bullshit ACTUAL LAW and we’re off to the Supreme Court races with the entire internet on the line.
Welcome to Texas. It’s like Florida but with more Stetsons. The ideas are the same: insipid, bad, unconstitutional. But the bravado is a bit more (as in “a bit much”), perhaps emboldened by the Fifth Circuit and its willingness to ignore a century’s-worth of precedent. Performing for the base, the Texas Senate has opted to be remembered as meddling execs in the medium of life rather than true representatives of their not-nearly-as-batshit-insane constituents. Here’s Kate McGee with the extremely unfortunate details for The Texas Tribune:
The Texas Senate approved a bill Wednesday that would prohibit a college or university professor from “compelling” a student to adopt certain political beliefs, a proposal belonging to a slew of legislation introduced this session that university and community college faculty worry will restrict academic freedom in the classroom. The bill now heads to the Texas House.
“What we are not for is when professors attempt to compel a student to adopt a certain belief, require adherence to a professor’s viewpoint, to a certain viewpoint. That’s another matter entirely. That’s what this bill is about,” Hughes said.
That’s not what’s actually happening. This is Doublespeak. What the Senate wants to do is force professors to avoid discussing things like Critical Race Theory. This is compelled silence, which is indistinguishable from compelled speech when it comes to the First Amendment. The government can no more stop people from talking than demand people speak up in support of its preferred views.
On top of that, the bill presents no “compelling” government interest to engage in this restriction of speech, one made a little simpler for the government because it targets people employed by publicly-funded schools. This makes these instructors government employees, which helps limit the First Amendment claims they can raise when fighting this law.
The few rational lawmakers left in Texas are bewildered. The bill claims it’s necessary to combat some sort of nefarious, college-instituted, forceful re-education of people the state otherwise claims are adults. Here’s what the bill does:
Senate Bill 16 would bar university professors from compelling students “to adopt a belief that any race, sex, or ethnicity or social, political, or religious belief is inherently superior to any other race, sex, ethnicity, or belief.”
And here’s a long list of those victimized by the current state of affairs — a free-for-all allowed to run rampant by the lack of direct government interference:
“My worry here is that SB 16 is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Karma Chávez, a University of Texas at Austin professor who testified on behalf of herself before the Senate subcommittee on higher education last month.
There may be the occasional educator who requires people to swear fealty to their chosen beliefs to secure a passing grade, but those educators are anomalies. And they can be dealt with through the normal disciplinary process. Even if educators are “compelling” students to “adopt beliefs” on the regular, the state should allow schools to handle this sort of thing on their own, rather than simply demand professors refrain from discussing competing views on controversial subjects.
We can pretend — as the Texas Senate would surely prefer us to — that the state government is on the up and up, purely concerned about in-school indoctrination. But we don’t have to pretend. None other than the state’s second-in-command has unvirtuously signaled the state’s intent.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick characterized SB 16 as a ban on critical race theory in higher education when he unveiled his list of legislative priorities for the session.
In essence, the governor’s office has decided it needs to silence any views that might infer that white does not make right. Critical race theory may have its flaws, but so does the status quo, which tends to gloss over this nation’s history of oppression and violence against minorities. That someone might suggest there’s something other than the state government’s approved narrative shouldn’t be grounds for criminal or civil charges.
That’s what Texans will get, though. Unfortunately, this will undoubtedly receive a warm reception from far too many Texans desiring to forget what their ancestors did to secure statehood, much less what their ancestors’ contemporaries did to continue the oppression of minorities long after the 13th Amendment was ratified and long after the federal government stepped in to ensure states complied with desegregation mandates.
This is more than simple unconstitutionality. This is hate masquerading as public interest — something fully supported by the Lieutenant Governor:
“This session, there was no question that we would ban the teaching of CRT in Texas universities,” Patrick said. “Liberal professors, determined to indoctrinate our students with their woke brand of revisionist history, have gone too far.”
This isn’t governing. This is someone thinking they’re the second coming of Rush Limbaugh helping push through rah-rah bills full of stupid sound and noxious fury in hopes that the worst people in Texas will help them get re-elected when the next election cycle rolls around. Laws like these don’t serve any collective public interest. They only serve the performative asshats currently misusing Texans’ tax dollars to argue against their interest.
It’s a dumpster fire that was ignited by Republicans willing to cater to the worst base urges of their voter bloc. They set the fire. They should be man enough to board it and ride into the nearest, deeper body of water.
So no preferred treatment for Christians anymore? Can do!
You know that’s not how it’s going to play out, though. Conservative white Christian nationalists are going to be given as much leeway as possible while everyone else gets crushed under heel.
When people come up with too-clever-by-half interpretations that can supposedly be turned around on the GOP, I just have to shake my head. It wins you updoots on Reddit, but it won’t bring us any closer to discussing and organizing solutions to the GOP fascism that’s taking place.
Basically, the white nationalist straight cis Christian is not a religious or racial or sexual position, it’s just the natural way of things. Other people have to conform, like they did in the fictional 50s they fetishise…
..and as long as they retain power nobody can argue.
This is exactly how it’s going to try and play out.
[Hey everyone, first post here but I’ve been lurking a very long time.]
If there’s one thing history has proven, it’s that pointing out conservatives’ hypocrisy will totally shut them down.
Would love to see Texas actually attempt to secede only to have their new country promptly shit the bed when they lose the federal dollars they rely on.
Re:
Even a conservative, the New York Times columnist David Brooks, pointed out recently that in red-state Texas, 71% of its economic activity is the triangle of Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The core counties are blue, and the neighboring counties (particularly around Dallas) are red but trending purple with Democrats improving their registration and turnout.
Then until El Paso, everything else is red.
Considering how big Texas is, and how most of the economic activity is produced by the people they hate in a small center of the state, how business-friendly will the state continue to be when they’ll have to take from four cities to maintain their existing spending?
Re: Re: I don't think Republicans care
I don’t think Republicans care about being business friendly as long as they’re showing their base that they’re “sticking it to the woke companies”.
Walt Disney World is the largest employer in Florida and brings in tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist income. Yet DeSantis is continuing to publicly fight with them.
Sure, Disney can’t pick up Disney World and leave Florida, but it can choose to not mkve any more employees here.
In Texas, companies can either choose to move out of the state or not expand in the state.
However, the Republicans have an answer for this also, and they’ll complain that the companies are leaving because of their liberal, woke, elite executives, not because there’s anything wrong with the state laws.
Re: Re: Re: Woke in the streets, maga in the sheets
You also have to look at corporations’ behavior in this ideological triangle.
Corporations can play both sides and have the unfortunate role of having to play the role of moral moderator because politics is failing at the role.
Corporations financially support Republicans because Republicans enact policies to keep more of their profits away from communities bearing the brunt of their externalities as well as their workers. Corporations come to Texas for their corporation-friendly state laws.
But where do corporations cluster, either for headquarters or their major employment centers? The triangle of Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
Not Lubbock, Corpus Christi, Midland/Odessa, Beaumont, San Angelo or even College Station/Bryan. (These are all metropolitan areas that remain strongly Republican.)
The workers they want are in the blue and purple parts of the state. And their workers are “woke” in the sense of desiring a diverse, inclusive workforce — just like most of their customers.
American society and culture has evolved toward diversity and secularism — it’s a trend, not a paradigm. This also means society and culture trend away from a white, male and Christian dominated society.
The white/male/Christian society didn’t go to sleep one day as oppressors and find themselves waking up as victims. No, they are becoming aware of their demographic, economic and cultural impotence and rage-compensate by clinging to what power they have. As the women in the boner-pill ads say, “Don’t worry. It happens to all men.”
This is why magas rage over seeing their favorite brands adopting rainbow logos in June, adopting bilingual messages in May, September and October, profiling high-achieving women in March and out-MLKing the Rev. King in February.
Corporations have more to lose by not doing these performances of diversity than by appealing to neutral-whiteness sentimentalities.
Corporations have brains, but they don’t have hearts or souls. They are not altruistic, benevolent or magnanimous. They make their money and survive in the transactional, zero-sum world of capitalism — which by its ecology is amoral and abhors morality.
Corporations will celebrate and embrace diversity and equality to the extent they help make money — and no more. See if that feel-good messaging applies to workers who want to unionize. Even the wokest of woke companies will turn into the Stasi.
Leftwingers must realize that we cannot entrust politics and morality to be left in the hands of the public relations, marketing and human resources departments.
Re: Re:
So… you could not, for instance “compel” your students to adopt a belief that Democracy is superior to Totalitarianism, that Americans Should Come First in governmental spending, that citizenship is superior to being Without Official Papers, or that the Waco cult was in any way inferior to Evangelic Christianity…
Got it.
Re:
My second post here, I’m actually going to defend Matthew, who deserves to get collapsed in the thread almost always, but in this particular case I’d like to point out, he’s not wrong this time.*
Just imposing [I’m just thinking of mischief] for say, tariffs on pipeline transit, basic food his from Central Valley, Ca, aircraft parts.
Succession just wouldn’t work economically for the whole South. If they tried it their economy would collapse and the people would revolt. I’m all for it.
[* A stopped clock is right twice per day.]
You jig and amble, and make your wantonness your ignorance
At first I thought this out-of-touch idiot is playing to his base, but his base is largely uneducated and eschews learning, so what do they care?
The crisis du jour is “CRT”, but more of the same: no foaming MAGA can define it, yet they hate it and want to abolish it.
Re:
The problem is less that they can’t define it more that they can’t define it without tossing in a bunch of pejorative judgments (and outright lies) that cast Critical Race Theory in the worst possible light.
Re: Re: ... and they know it
The rightwing is more or less exhibitionistically shameless about this.
There’s a clear origin story and method to the moral panic surrounding critical race theory. It existed as a fringe theory within law schools. Only a small segment of law students, who are all adults with at least 17 years of education behind them.
That’s actual critical race theory. And even among its defenders, it is really radical and fringe. (In short, it argues we should replace law with storytelling. The premises are also quite repugnant.)
That’s not what everyone is panicking about, though. What we know as CRT is conservatives slipping us the Rufo.
We know who, we know when, we know how the CRT moral panic was confected. That is because Christopher Rufo openly gloats about being the architect of the moral panic, and intentionally creating the panic.
— Christopher Rufo, (@realchrisrufo), 3-15-2021 on Twitter
Notice that he’s demonstrating agency, that rightwing movements are engineering and manipulating panic. The engineering and manipulation are the point.
Re:
“no foaming MAGA can define it”
They can’t define anything. Ask when America was actually Great Again, they’ll probably give some random account of the 50s that more closely resembles TV than real life. Ask them to account for people who aren’t straight white males or the vastly high upper class tax rates at the time, they’ll probably not say anything useful.
Re: Re: The maga fallacy
Rather than asking a maga* to think through their idea — it would be as utterly absurd pointless as trying to train a python to code in Python — have them learn through embarrassment.
The maga fallacy is a logical error of using the same thinking that resulted in a predicament to try to get out of the same predicament.
In practice: Why would we want America to be made great “again” by the same people who allowed it to go to shit in the first place?
*I don’t capitalize the acronym because, let’s face it, Trump supporters are so lowercase.
Re: Re: Re:
That presupposes the idea that magas can be embarrassed.
Re: Re: Re:2 Logic
The consequent also implies that non-magas shouldn’t leave the thinking or imagination required to get out of our predicament to the magas.
Re: Policy by chant
What’s going on here has been a mainstay of GOP politics that has become trope since Donald Trump.
What do “CRT”, “Build the Wall” and “Lock Her Up” have in common? Besides being GOP fever dreams.
All of these phrases are three syllables. Once you notice these are three syllables, you’ll start to notice that political policies tend to be three syllables. Sometimes four. But never five or more.
What’s going on here? Populism exploits chanting as a basis for its policies. Chanting reduces politics to a spectator sport.
Politics is boring. Sports are fun. Part of the fun of spectator sports is the cacophony of chants emerging from the crowd, to rally the home team or taunt the visitors. The chants that catch on are three or four syllables, not unlike popular music scales.
This cacophony of three- or four-beat rhythms, staccato sound, and accompanied by noise like clapping or foot-stomping resonates with low-information voters, who reduce politics to catchy performance and rhythm.
Re: Re:
Catchy slogans are also easy to chant as they fucking murder the rest of us.
Yes, I know the majority of the 74-million strong shitdick army probably can’t even march in file, let alone conduct an extermination campaign, but they’ve already used violence and sold themselves to the likes of Putin and Xi.
Re: Re: Re:
Or, or … hear me out on this one … we could fight back?
We can learn a lot from Ukrainians.
Ten bux says the people who wrote that bill would consider themselves “free thinkers”/defenders of “free thought”.
Re:
They’re major defenders of people like them having complete freedom. Then not see the irony when that requires everyone else not having freedom.
Re: Re: Looks like what it sounds like
Creating two classes of law-bound and law-protected people? Believing freedom is the right to harm others? Being mentally unburdened of irony and contradiction?
Sure sounds like the Not See Party.
Texas Senate Approves Law Preventing University Instructors From Talking About Things These Senators Don’t Like
This sounds like Rule of Man.
I thought patriots believed in Rule of Law, oh yeah – that’s for the little guys.
They are creating a reason for those seeking an education to go outside Texas, and discover they do not want to return.
"TEXAS"
Lights on in your head, amigo. Texas is a huge state with millions of citizens. It is not a single entity that wants to secede, or destroy public education, etc. Texas is a gerrymandered, voting-repressed purple state that suffers from minority rule by the Texas GOP Tea Party and a few racist mega-wealthy donors.
Re:
You have a point: Texas isn’t a single entity that wants to destroy public education and secede from the U.S.
That would be the GOP.
Malicious Compliance?
Dear Students, we, the professors, wish you to know that, in accordance with state law:
White people are not inherently superior to any other race.
Men are not inherently superior to women.
Christianity is not inherently superior to any other religion.
Political conservatism is not inherently superior to liberalism.
The belief that one must behave consistently with the social expectations of one’s biological sex is not inherently superior to the belief that nonbinary or transgender expression is socially acceptable.
Please thank your legislators for promoting this surprisingly egalitarian view.
Stick To The Curriculum
I like to perform something I call the Reverse Test. If college educators espoused beliefs that all minorities are exploting society, and that all whites are inherently disadvantaged, we would consider that speech racist. And then we’d take immediate steps to remove those opinions from classrooms. Classrooms are not an open platform.
Re:
We’d also call that “blatant lying”.
Also, your “test” strips the context out of the “reverse” of your bullshit: Not all white people exploit society, but white people do have the most inherent privileges in society thanks to centuries of running the U.S. in a way that benefits them the most—and not all Black people are inherently disadvantaged, but they do face more disadvantages (and have fewer privileges) in U.S. society thanks to the dominant racial group (white people) designing society that way since even before the founding of the country.
The real kicker is that you probably think of yourself as a “free thinker” and wouldn’t mind having kids/teenagers learn how to “think for themselves”. If that does apply to you: For what reason shouldn’t they learn about ideas you don’t like even if they have a foundational basis in facts and history?
Re: Re: Intersectionality
This is a very good, concise summary of what intersectionality is and how to apply it to real-life situations.
A floor wax and a dessert topping...
Since I work in higher education as both an instructional designer (think: architect for building courses according to standards for how humans learn) and as adjunct faculty, I think I can offer some nuance to this “compelled” thing.
First, as a college student in ’80s, ’90s, and ’10s, I was “compelled” to align with a few professors’ points of view about certain things, but only as a matter of getting through the course. Unpacked: The basis of assessment was subjective to the professor’s POV. In one extreme example in a Politics & Sex course, deviation from the orthodoxy of the professor’s POV got you a lower grade – period. That’s an unfortunate by-product of tenure and the general tendency of the Academy to attract know-it-all academics. But at least, as stated, these geeks are the exceptions, not the rule.
But even so, I would never claim that I was harmed because of it.
Second, a college worth its salt has academic standards for scholarly discourse which are based on the quality of one’s argument regardless of one’s position – not whether one aligns to a professor. Colleges that allow orthodoxy over argument deserve all the Conservative grievances they get (as well as mine).
This legislation will fail simply because no one will be able to define when a student has “adopted” such beliefs (When they wrote the paper? When they voted for AOC? Had an abortion? When they joined ANTIFA?). At what point does “harm” occur?
Sounds pretty snowflaky to me.