Texas, Which Banned Most Content Moderation, Now Pushing Law Requiring Abortion-Related Info Be Blocked From The Internet
Well, this will be fun. As you’ll recall, in 2021, Texas signed into law a bill that effectively banned the right of companies to moderate content on social media. That law has been challenged in court, and while a district court tossed it out as unconstitutional (and obviously so), the 5th Circuit reversed in a ruling so bizarre and incomprehensible, I still have difficulty understanding how anyone takes it seriously. That law is currently in limbo as the Supreme Court figures out what to do about it.
Still, as the law was being rushed through, we called out one area in which Texas laws could conflict, specifically regarding Texas’ new anti-abortion law that criminalizes aiding-and-abetting, which we feared would encourage websites to take down content around abortion, and the social media law, which says you can’t take down such content. Some people pointed out that the abortion law does have an exemption for “1st Amendment protected speech,” suggesting that maybe the two laws wouldn’t be in such conflict.
But, either way, it appears that Texas Representative Steve Toth wants to close that whole “1st Amendment” loophole. Toth, who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, apparently has skipped right over that 1st Amendment. Because he’s introduced HB 2690, which maybe one of the dumbest state laws I’ve ever seen (and I see a lot of dumb state laws).
The headline on the law is that it effectively makes anything related to “abortion-inducing drugs,” (which has become a key way in which abortions are performed these days) illegal. But, the law doesn’t just make buying or selling such drugs against the law, it requires websites that sell them <b>to be blocked</b>.
Pretty much everything about this law is blatantly, obviously unconstitutional. It has a blanket prohibition on any attempt to “provide information on how to obtain an abortion-inducing drug.” And, it goes further than that, banning basically any actions related to the web that involve information on an abortion inducing drug, including a flat ban on doing any of the following:
create, edit, upload, publish, host, maintain, or register a domain name for an Internet website, platform, or other interactive computer service that assists or facilitates a person ’s effort in obtaining an abortion-inducing drug;
And there’s an anti-circumvention rule too. It says anyone who does the following violates the law:
Acreate, edit, program, or distribute any application or software for use on a computer or an electronic device that is intended to enable individuals to obtain an abortion-inducing drug or to facilitate an individual ’s access to an abortion-inducing drug
Hilariously, it claims that any “speech or conduct protected by the First Amendment” is exempted which first off, no shit, but second: that’s literally everything you listed, dipshit.
And, of course, the law provides a private right of action (i.e., anyone can sue) against anyone who does any of the above. So even granting the “except for speech protected by the 1st Amendment” (which is everything) what will happen is a flood of vexatious lawsuits against any website providing information on abortions.
A person, other than this state, a political subdivision of this state, and an officer or employee of this state or a political subdivision of this state, has standing to bring and may bring a civil action against a person who provides or maintains:
(1) an interactive computer service that allows residents of this state to access information or material that assists or facilitates efforts to obtain elective abortion abortions or abortion-inducing drugs;
(2) a platform for downloading any application or software for use on a computer or electronic device that is designed to assist or facilitate efforts to obtain elective abortions or abortion-inducting drugs; or
(3) a platform that allows or enables those who provide or adi or abet elective abortions, or those who manufacture, distribute, mail, transport, abortion-inducing drugs, to collect money, digital currency, resources, or any other thing of value in connection with that conduct.
So, basically, any website that provides information on abortions, or which sells abortion-inducing drugs, can be sued by anyone.
Free speech!
The bill goes further, explicitly telling ISPs they need to block websites that the government tells them to block (it actually lists out six websites it requires ISPs to block, just to make it explicit just how against the 1st Amendment this bill is).
RESTRICTIONS ON ACCESS TO CERTAIN INFORMATION AND MATERIALS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH CERTAIN INTERNET WEBSITES. Each Internet service provider that provides Internet services in this state shall make every reasonable and technologically feasible effort to block Internet access to information or material intended to assist or facilitate efforts to obtain an elective abortion or an abortion-inducing drug, including information or material accessible through:
(1) the following Internet websites:
(A) aidaccess.org;
(B) heyjane.co;
(C) plancpills.org;
(D) mychoix.co;
(E) justthepill.com; and
(F) carafem.org;
(2) an Internet website, platform, or other interactive computer service operated by or on behalf of an abortion provider or abortion fund;
(3) an Internet website, platform, or other interactive computer service for downloading any application or software for use on a computer or electronic device that is designed to assist or facilitate efforts to obtain an elective abortion or an abortion-inducing drug; or
(4) an Internet website, platform, or other interactive computer service that allows or enables those who provide or aid or abet elective abortions, or those who manufacture, mail, distribute, transport, or provide abortion-inducing drugs, to collect money, digital currency, resources, or any other thing of value.
Look, when you’re at the point that you’re literally writing out a list of websites that ISPS need to block, you might just be violating the 1st Amendment.
So, um, how does this work with Texas’ social media bill, HB 20? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ There is no answer. Because HB 20 says that a social media platform “may not censor a user, a user’s expression, or a user’s ability to receive expression” based on their “viewpoint.” So, if (for example) a pro-choice person posted information on abortions and about abortion-inducing medicine, a social media website would be prohibited from taking down that content under HB 20, but also open to being sued by basically everyone based on HB 2690.
I mean, both of these are pretty clearly unconstitutional intrusions over speech, but it just goes to demonstrate how incredibly short-sighted and ignorant all of these laws are. In trying to demand that websites not moderate, Texas Republicans apparently forgot that they also are very much wishing to censor content at the same time.
Normally, I’d say that a bill like this has no chance, but, you know, this is Texas. And while it’s so blatantly unconstitutional that pretty much everyone should recognize that, this is the 5th Circuit, where Judges like Andy Oldham seem willing to twist themselves into pretzels to get the result they want, no matter how blatantly unconstitutional.
Either way, please, someone send Rep. Steve Toth a copy of the Constitution with the 1st Amendment highlighted. He should read it.
The “stupid” virus seems to be even more contagious that COVID-19, especially among lawmakers.
Re:
I always call it the “stupid cloud” as it seems to affect so many people at once… but it’s essentially the same thing as the “stupid virus”.
Blocking Apple/Google app stores too?
So the way this is written, it seems like ISPs will be required to block Google Play/Apple App Store since there are likely apps that will help people find abortion drugs. It doesn’t just specify to residents of Texas so if they have them at all they would be blocked. It would also appear to block access to things like Planned Parenthood’s website or any company that sells the drugs (Walgreens, CVS etc) AND that of their payment processors.
So, you know, on top of the obvious 1A trampling issues, it would appear to run afoul of interstate commerce laws too as it would appear to regulate legal content in other states.
The bill is also threatening criminal prosecution to abortion funds AND THEIR DONORS. If you have donated to an organization that helps people in Texas acquire an abortion, they are coming to criminally prosecute you.
Lets see, backdoor anyone?
Pro condom commercials?
Beer? Hard liquor? Atheist? Communist? Socialist? Tampons anyone? Sex? Prostitution? MJ? NUDITY??
Lets go test this out.
Texas is definitely having a “Bruh” moment.
oh really? let us recap
The targeted sites are:
Pass it on, folks. Streisand Effect ftw.
private right of action
This one I just don’t get. Can anyone explain how this can work? Using this, the government can ban ANYTHING using the private right of action that the government itself can’t do. So, say I wanted to ban some minority from my city, well I can’t create an explicit law to do this, but I can enlist the private army of idiots to do this.
Re: That’s the fun part…
…it doesn’t. It’s all political theatrics. It’s the illusion of “doing something,” while doing nothing at all. Or at least do nothing that helps anyone but to stroke an ego.
You know what makes this bill even dumber? The fact that Texas clarifies “any mention of abortion.” Any mention. Not in support nor in opposition to. Any. So that could mean that Pro-life content could get swept up too, completely uppercutting the movement.
Ayo Texas. Why the Swiss cheese holes in your foot?
Re:
Pro-life content will get conveniently overlooked while pro-choice content will have the hammer dropped onto it. The GOP and their captured systems of courts and legislatures know what they’re doing with hateful, hurtful bills like these.
A pro-choice activist org filing a lawsuit against pro-life content is going to have their case dismissed real quick by the GOP, and be forced to pay legal fees to the pro-lifer. That’s the system that the GOP wants in place. Fascism via kangaroo courts and knowing hypocrisy.
The Cruelty is the Point
Toth and Co. have read the Constitution and the First Amendment. They just don’t care. They’re not stupid, they’re evil. These laws aren’t short-sighted or ignorant; they’re doing what’s intended.
At some point the “Hasn’t this GOP politician that wants to hurt people ever heard of the Constitution, or free speech? Boy, they sure are stupid! Someone please send Toth a copy of the Constitution.” parts of articles like these lose any sort of bite or verve and distract from the issue at hand: The GOP knows what the Constitution is but doesn’t care about the Constitution or what is says at all, and is playing Calvinball via a captured judicial system to get what it wants.
To para phrase the late Douglas Adams; “This is obviously some strange usage of the word FUN I was previously unaware of.”
Should be a slam dunk "unconstitutional" in theory, but of course reality will get in the way
There’s a formatting problem in the article. It’s right after
Now my actual comment. Instructions on murdering people in X group are protected by the First Amendment. Instructions on running over pedestrians are protected by the First Amendment. As vile as instructions on committing violence are, governments cannot prohibit people from posting them unless the instructions are at least likely to incite or produce “imminent lawless action” (see Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969)).
In Hess v. Indiana, 414 U.S. 105 (1973), the Supreme Court decided that “advocacy of illegal action at some indefinite future time” fails to meet the “imminemt” part of “imminent lawless action”. “Here’s how you can get an abortion” is not the same as “Hey, {specific person / specific group}, get an abortion this Saturday”. Steve Toth’s HB 2690 fails the Brandenburg test and therefore is unconstitutional.
I wonder what Justice Clarence Thomas thinks about the Brandenburg test.
A commenter on the article about the Fifth Circuit’s HB 20 ruling asked: “What do you do even enough people in such positions of power cease to care about precedence [or, really, reality in general]?” The answer: Impose extensively thorough mental competency exams (including questions dealing with the basic understanding of legal and constitutional concepts) and disqualify them if they’re deemed to not understand the very concept of reality. There’s so many politicians and judges who’d fail such comprehensive testing, it’d make your head spin.
I am sure Koby et al will be here any minute to decry the weaponisation of the machinery of government in this act of politically motivated censorship… Any minute now..
It always makes me wonder, what part of…
“𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑛𝑜 𝑙𝑎𝑤…”
…these legislators don’t understand.