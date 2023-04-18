Daily Deal: The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Prep Course Super Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Prep Course Super Bundle has 13 courses to help you prepare for various certification exams. Courses cover IT Fundatmentals, PenTest, Security, Linux, Core 1 and 2, and more. It’s on sale for $54.97.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

