Consumers Aren’t Buying Automaker Plans To Make Everything A Subscription
For numerous years, automakers have been keen to boost consistent monthly income by pushing users subscription services. The problem: whether it’s a specific in-car 5G wireless broadband connection (made kind of irrelevant by the fact everyone has a tetherable smartphone), or subscriptions for app-based services like remote starting: consumers aren’t really interested.
A new survey from AutoPacific (via Ars Technica) found that consumers generally couldn’t be any less interested in such offerings. For example just 30 percent of those eager to buy a new car said they were interested in paying for their car’s Internet access. And 23 percent said they’d be interested in being able to remotely control some vehicle functions via an app for $10 per month.
The results aren’t too surprising. A lot of these features involve automakers trying to pretend that smartphones don’t exist (forcing users to pay extra for services already available via the supercomputer in their pocket). Infotainment GUIs have also never been automakers’ strong suit, and often the quality of such features leaves a lot to be desired.
It’s interesting that there’s a slight bump in interest by owners of EVs, but primarily because they’re often bored while waiting for the car to charge. But even then, 63 percent of EV owners still didn’t want to pay their carmaker a subscription for an additional, car-specific 5G connection.
It’s worth noting that the study doesn’t even focus on some of the auto industry’s new, even more controversial efforts to boost revenues via subscription services, such as BMW’s unyielding quest to make things like heated seats a subscription service. Here too, these efforts involve taking technology already in vehicles you’ve paid for — and forcing you to pay extra just to enable them.
There are many recommendations going around to remember to unload your vehicle. Every ounce that the vehicle totes around is extra gas used to accelerate, and more brake usage to decelerate. When will somebody/some group start a lawsuit against the manufacturers for loading up a car with extra weight (like the equipment for a heated seat or an in-car network, that has to be hauled around but is not useful. Not to mention, the price of the car includes paying for all of this hardware which is not useful unless the ‘service’ is also paid for monthly.
So lots of useless hardware that has been paid for, is useless unless a monthly subscription, and makes operating the vehicle more expensive because of the extra cost of accelerating and decelerating it over the life of the vehicle. Big loss for car owners that don’t end up paying extra to actually use the features built into the car but cost extra monthly to utilize…..
Not so much fun For the sellers, either.
I’ve worked in sales for a dealer of a major US brand for eight years. There is more and more emphasis on “connected services.” Both the salesman and and dealership are increasingly penalized financially if customers are not signed up for the free trial of those services. Theory being the they’ll continue using (and paying for) the stuff if they try it. Problem is, PEOPLE DON’T WANT IT. “Do I have to do this NOW?” (Yes).
Further, the greed is accelerating. Trial periods (before you pay) are shortening. What you used to get for a year is down to three months. Things that were previously “part of the car” will shortly become subscriptions. Our parent company has flat-out told us they expect to soon be collecting billions of dollars per year in services.
Frankly, it’s a colossal hassle for everyone involved.
Does business perform market analysis anymore?
From where does business think their future customers are obtaining all this disposable income?
Re: market analysis
Sure, but the results are depressing.
17 million cars are sold in the US every year. If even the lowest-interest item above (10%) can get half those people (5%) into paying subscribers at $10/month, that’s $102 million/year the auto manufacturers think they’re leaving on the table.
Of course that’s not true in the real world, but all CEOs’ glasses are heavily rose-tinted.
Second owners...
Imagine driving your used car (new to you) down the street and the A/C, radio, lane change detection, backup camera, performance mode, and sunroof all become disabled.
On the screen, a message appears “We have detected a change in vehicle ownership. Please provide a credit card or other payment method to establish a new service plan and select which options you want.”
Oh, it gets worse, MUCH worse...
Wait until your automobile starts playing ads on the touchscreen and thru the audio system that cannot be disabled.
Re:
At least in theory that’ll run afoul of laws in various states.. not that that’d stop them.
Re:
Didn’t Ford file patents for this recently?
Old vehicles will become more valuable, I’m sure that somehow the captains of industry will pay for laws intended to remove said old vehicles from the roads .. all for your benefit of course.
Strange
To think your car gets FREE Internet. It has to be free if they have control to turn off/on services. To track your car, to give you weather at your current location?
Your car radio dont even work, if they dont want it to.
AND they want the rights to RECLAIM your car from remote! Shut your car off when you get home and it never starts until the dealership shows up.
WHO here has had/seen a computer mistake??
OLD days, even the radio was extra. THEN, it was standard, and BUILT IN. Which meant even if you had YOUR OWN great radio/stereo, and Speakers. You would have to remove that other radio and crap wires.
Who ever had an Electric everything car(except the motor) Doors, and locks and soforth. Always had to have them checked BEFORE they failed. When 1 door started acting up, it was time to FIX it all.
So much fun. The Simplest design will last forever.
Nope...
My current car and the previous one (2022 Lincoln Corsair and 2018 Ford Escape, respectively) have a built in “Internet Hotspot” feature. They come with a trial subscription (only 3GB of data in a 30 day period) but require a subscription from AT&T for continued service. I never bothered with activating the hotspot. Why bother? Our phones can be a hotspot if we ever need one. The Lincoln does have location tracking and can be remote started, doors locked, windows closed, climate settings, etc. That is free for the first five years, afterward would require an annual fee (not sure how much). As I use the remote features, I’d likely pay (reluctantly) for them. I also pay annually for the SiriusXM subscription (the 2018 Ford had a free 6 month trial, the Lincoln only had a 3 month trial). I do call SiriusXM and negotiate a far lower price than what they initially ask for.